Russian Ambassador Hints At False Flag: "The UK Has A Long Record Of Misdoings..."

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:41

It appears the Russians are losing their patience with the proof-less accusations from The UK.

Russian ambassador Alexander Yakovenko has held press conference in London, denying the Kremlin was involved in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia using military-grade nerve agent.

"Britain has without any evidence blamed Russia for poisoning three people and continues to refuse to cooperate," he said. 

The UK authorities are violating Vienna Convention by not giving Russia access to Skripals, because Skripal has dual citizenship (the UK and Russia), Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko said.

The Russian embassy has immediately requested details and materials of the case, the envoy stated.

While 10 days have passed, Moscow has received no response, while London has refused to pass samples of the poisonous substance allegedly used to attack Skripal.

Then Yakovenko turned a little darker, seemingly indicating concerns that this was nothing but a false-flag operation... (via SputnikNews)

The envoy called for checking how could British experts find out the exact type of the nerve gas used to poison Skripal.

Commenting on the death of former top manager of Russian Aeroflot airline Nikolai Glushkov, the ambassador stated that "we cannot take Britain's words on trust."

Alexander Yakovenko said that Britain has provided no proof of Russia's alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack.

He suggested that the samples of the so-called Novichok nerve gas could have already been in possession of a labaratory, which is located just miles away from Salisbury.

"We have been refused consular access to our Russian citizen Yulia Skripal," Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko said.

The UK is ignoring requests on case of Russian businessman Glushkov who died in London, ambassador stated.

Russian experts puzzled how UK managed to determine type of nerve gas in Skripal case, in days, but not weeks or months.

The UK has a long record of misdoings, he said, including the support of coup in Ukraine and the invasion of Iraq.

UK Prime Minister May is set to warn at a summit in Brussels that Vladimir Putin's brazen flouting of international law represents a threat democracies across the continent.

And then the ambassador turned his attention to the shocking comments from UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson who compared the Russian World Cup to Hitler's 1939 Olympics...

Johnson recently raised the bar for the UK government’s barrage of accusations against Moscow to a new level. The British foreign minister compared Russia's hosting of this year's World Cup to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

“I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right. It is an emetic prospect to think of Putin glorifying in this sporting event,” he told a receptive Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Russia was furious:

“This statement is totally disgusting, it is not appropriate for any foreign minister,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Undoubtedly, [this remark] is offensive and unacceptable.”

Additionally, Mr Yakovenko condemned the comments today, saying:

"Nobody has the right to insult the Russian people, who defeated the Nazis.'"

But The UK's propaganda is not just for adults, they are indoctrinating the kids too...

In case pupils in the UK don’t understand the headlines on Russia and its president, a special publication for kids explains how “toxic Putin” is poisoning the West, without bothering to distinguish between fact and allegation.

The Day, a news website that produces short articles about current affairs meant to be used as teaching aids in British schools, has offered students two alternatives to believe about Vladimir Putin: he is either Europe’s “most dangerous leader since Hitler,” or a puffed up figure attacking other nations out of weakness.

Tags
Politics
Airlines - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 2
Adolph.H. QueenDratpmurt Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:44 Permalink

How much does your artful pimp pay for your feeble MDB character to mount a vigil in here, the fiefdom of the strong, open minded, resolute and politically unbiased? 

I knew about soy boys, but suddenly before my bleeding eyes which completely rendered me sightless, I can’t for the life of me understand why would anyone want to be acting like a disgraced castrated and menopaused male experiencing a very painful enema.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 14
QueenDratpmurt Adolph.H. Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

You 're actually political retards here that have no ability to think for yourselves and for the love of god forget about Hillary, but with the extra income I make here I have been able to quit my day job as a programmer and stay home all day smoking bong hits and drinking top shelf beer while I sleep on top of a pile of money with many beautiful woman.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
notfeelinthebern QueenDratpmurt Thu, 03/22/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

I see It metamorphosed again. At 8 am It was another incarnation posting about china without reading the article. Now It's a bum who gets to stay stoned all day trolling about bullshit. Must be nice. I've already had my 750 cows milked this a.m feeding your dumb ass, stuck my arm up a heifers birth canal to turn a breech calf, and have a long day ahead. Yet I can multitask. Whats your pathetic reason for existing again?

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
Thom Paine QueenDratpmurt Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

Hillary just rang Putin up,  have another 20% of American Uranium hidden on my ranch.

Seems it is ok for Clinton to hand over 20% of US Uranium to the Big Bad Wold (for a nice fee).  Seems not to be such a 'real' enemy if you are willing to feed their nuclear bombs.

 

UK just acting as Deep State arse-puppets as usual.  This time its Boris and May to enjoy the taste of Deep State penis.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth Adolph.H. Thu, 03/22/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

How did “everyone” know the Russians did this within 24 hours? The same instantaneous and universal conclusion happened with the “Assad gassed his people story” of last year. Guilty immediately. It’s like the script/meme had already been written. And NO MSM watchdog journalists ever perform their own neutral investigation, they just go with the “official” meme. Which tells us something as ominous as the false flag events.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
one ping only Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

Time to call up the Home Guard! Don't Panic!

Seriously, though. Are these ministers literally foaming at the mouth? Because their rhetoric sure sounds frothy to me.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Son of Captain Nemo Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

"The UK has a long record of misdoings..."

And your people should know better than anyone...

Post Yalta!

Or has it been since the "Battle of Balaclava" with Lord Cardigan's "light cavalry"???!!!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Killdo Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

London, LA and NY are officially world's capitals of psychopathy. I've lived in all 3 - and I think London is the worst by far - the most psychopath infested shithole of financial fraud in the world. Especially the so called elites. 

psychopaths are naturally traitors - they cannot have loyalty (or care about others) even if they wanted to. But they know how to act well. And Brits perfected their propaganda - both when it comes to making it and preparing/fearmongering/brainwashing Anglosheeple to believe all the shit they hear on BBC etc.

I have many friends there from best universities (Oxford etc) - they all believe everything they hear on TV and I have never heard them say anything very bright or original. All were rabidly pro Hilary

Studies have shown that Brits believe the most Big Pharma etc propaganda/predatory doctors misusing statistics etc in the world. Russians were the hardest to fool (from Risk Savvy - see link below):

https://www.amazon.com/Risk-Savvy-Make-Good-Decisions/dp/0143127101/ref…

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
ExPat2018 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:58 Permalink

I watched some of the press conference.

One slimey limey cocksucker asked a question which involved 2 big lies,.

He said the illegal annexation of Crimea 

and

Russia's killing innocents in Syria.

Some FACTS for those slimey limeys and yanks

Crimeans VOTED to join the Russian Federation

and Russia was INVITED into Syria by the legitimate govt to combat USA backed TERRORISTS

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Killdo ExPat2018 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

see this article by Greenwald from about 5 years ago - it's my favorite leak by Snowden. 

you can see there diagrams and spread sheets from NSA/5 eyes meetings on how to manipulate, confuse, twist things using half-truths etc - so to confuse and exploit Anglosheeple. All the tricks you describe are there  - look for a diagram called Gambits for Deception: 

 

https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
adonisdemilo Thu, 03/22/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

Sadly Boris Johnson appears to have been "captured" by the British Foreign Office mandarins.

Many of them have serious left wing sympathies, lots of them are definitely of the "queer" persuasion and a fair smattering from both these aberrations are under the auspices of various countries Secret Services.