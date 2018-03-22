Russian Ambassador Hints At False Flag: "The UK Has A Long Record Of Misdoings..."

It appears the Russians are losing their patience with the proof-less accusations from The UK.
Russian ambassador Alexander Yakovenko has held press conference in London, denying the Kremlin was involved in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia using military-grade nerve agent.
"Britain has without any evidence blamed Russia for poisoning three people and continues to refuse to cooperate," he said.
The UK authorities are violating Vienna Convention by not giving Russia access to Skripals, because Skripal has dual citizenship (the UK and Russia), Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko said.
The Russian embassy has immediately requested details and materials of the case, the envoy stated.
While 10 days have passed, Moscow has received no response, while London has refused to pass samples of the poisonous substance allegedly used to attack Skripal.
Then Yakovenko turned a little darker, seemingly indicating concerns that this was nothing but a false-flag operation... (via SputnikNews)
The envoy called for checking how could British experts find out the exact type of the nerve gas used to poison Skripal.
Commenting on the death of former top manager of Russian Aeroflot airline Nikolai Glushkov, the ambassador stated that "we cannot take Britain's words on trust."
Alexander Yakovenko said that Britain has provided no proof of Russia's alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack.
He suggested that the samples of the so-called Novichok nerve gas could have already been in possession of a labaratory, which is located just miles away from Salisbury.
"We have been refused consular access to our Russian citizen Yulia Skripal," Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko said.
The UK is ignoring requests on case of Russian businessman Glushkov who died in London, ambassador stated.
Russian experts puzzled how UK managed to determine type of nerve gas in Skripal case, in days, but not weeks or months.
The UK has a long record of misdoings, he said, including the support of coup in Ukraine and the invasion of Iraq.
UK Prime Minister May is set to warn at a summit in Brussels that Vladimir Putin's brazen flouting of international law represents a threat democracies across the continent.
And then the ambassador turned his attention to the shocking comments from UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson who compared the Russian World Cup to Hitler's 1939 Olympics...
Johnson recently raised the bar for the UK government’s barrage of accusations against Moscow to a new level. The British foreign minister compared Russia's hosting of this year's World Cup to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.
“I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right. It is an emetic prospect to think of Putin glorifying in this sporting event,” he told a receptive Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
Russia was furious:
“This statement is totally disgusting, it is not appropriate for any foreign minister,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“Undoubtedly, [this remark] is offensive and unacceptable.”
Additionally, Mr Yakovenko condemned the comments today, saying:
"Nobody has the right to insult the Russian people, who defeated the Nazis.'"
But The UK's propaganda is not just for adults, they are indoctrinating the kids too...
In case pupils in the UK don’t understand the headlines on Russia and its president, a special publication for kids explains how “toxic Putin” is poisoning the West, without bothering to distinguish between fact and allegation.
The Day, a news website that produces short articles about current affairs meant to be used as teaching aids in British schools, has offered students two alternatives to believe about Vladimir Putin: he is either Europe’s “most dangerous leader since Hitler,” or a puffed up figure attacking other nations out of weakness.
Comments
In reply to Now for the retard opinion by QueenDratpmurt
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Someone (UK) is gonna get a bloody nose if they don't stop this bullying.
In reply to You 're actually political… by QueenDratpmurt
There will be blood.
In reply to Someone (UK) is gonna get a… by y3maxx
Wouldn't be surprised to find Israel is behind this "poisonous" false flag.
In reply to There will be blood. by kralizec
In reply to You 're actually political… by QueenDratpmurt
In reply to You 're actually political… by QueenDratpmurt
In reply to I see it metamorphosed again… by notfeelinthebern
In reply to You 're actually political… by QueenDratpmurt
Ya . The West loves the Islamic Feudal Dictatorship . Must be those American Values again .
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
No need for retarded opinion when you have Moon of Alabama with some facts!
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/russian-scientists-explain-novicho…
Comment 108 by 'Old Microbiologist' is particularly good - his conclusion: "The entire incident stinks to high heavens."
In reply to Now for the retard opinion by QueenDratpmurt
Check the Rothschild's garage.
In reply to No need for retarded opinion… by EuroPox
Trump needs to pull these mouthy deep state operatives in for reprogramming. They are still being controlled and have not realized their bosses are going down.
In reply to No need for retarded opinion… by EuroPox
Reprogramming? I think they should all be 'McCabed' - none of them deserve or will get any sympathy. Idiot May hasn't realized yet that the world has changed; she will go down with the ship.
In reply to Trump needs to pull these… by JohnGaltUk
Hillary just rang Putin up, have another 20% of American Uranium hidden on my ranch.
Seems it is ok for Clinton to hand over 20% of US Uranium to the Big Bad Wold (for a nice fee). Seems not to be such a 'real' enemy if you are willing to feed their nuclear bombs.
UK just acting as Deep State arse-puppets as usual. This time its Boris and May to enjoy the taste of Deep State penis.
In reply to Now for the retard opinion by QueenDratpmurt
The deep state is in panic mode. They are about to have their freedoms curbed.
They are all on the run POTUS reports
In reply to Hillary just rang Putin up, … by Thom Paine
It wasn't 'US Uranium', it was Canadian Uranium. You don't really think the US (even Hitlary) would be stupid enough to actually do the deed themselves, do you? Better to co-opt the 'perpetually sleepy Canadians' for plausible deniability.
In reply to Hillary just rang Putin up, … by Thom Paine
we cannot take Britain's words on trust.
that's what it's always all about with UK: traitors.
The UK is dead....when they confiscate all the Royals loot, from the last 500 years and give it all to the Muzzie Imigrants.....then you will know it's finally over.
Until then, slow burn to the bottom for the UK.
In reply to we cannot take Britain's… by Adolph.H.
Brexit has exposed one thing, our votes don't count for a thing.
Hate speech laws wipes away any illusion of freedom of speech.
Help might be at hand from an unlikely source.
In reply to we cannot take Britain's… by Adolph.H.
How did “everyone” know the Russians did this within 24 hours? The same instantaneous and universal conclusion happened with the “Assad gassed his people story” of last year. Guilty immediately. It’s like the script/meme had already been written. And NO MSM watchdog journalists ever perform their own neutral investigation, they just go with the “official” meme. Which tells us something as ominous as the false flag events.
In reply to we cannot take Britain's… by Adolph.H.
not even Hitler was Hitler.
Though he was pretty successful for a version 0.1.
In reply to not even Hitler was Hitler. by D.T.Barnum
Everybody who goes against the establishment is Hitler.
The first person to not act offended and simply say "Fuck You" will be the winner
It's for the children.
In reply to Everybody who goes against… by BigWillyStyle887
Time for a good old fashioned nuke war and get it over with. My money is on Putin. Wonder how the Vegas bookies see it?
Time to call up the Home Guard! Don't Panic!
Seriously, though. Are these ministers literally foaming at the mouth? Because their rhetoric sure sounds frothy to me.
Here’s an interesting video from Idlib, Syria with an unexpected occurance during a militant interview
https://twitter.com/WaelAlRussi/status/976799383072239616?s=20
"The UK has a long record of misdoings..."
And your people should know better than anyone...
Post Yalta!
Or has it been since the "Battle of Balaclava" with Lord Cardigan's "light cavalry"???!!!
Boris Johnson is a complete FUCKWIT !!
Guy needs to be dragged by the FUCKING hair through Moscow !!!
Easier to just chuck him in the Thames.
In reply to Boris Johnson is a complete… by Jack Oliver
Brits are fuckwits so he is a perfect representative
In reply to Boris Johnson is a complete… by Jack Oliver
Hopefully, both he and May will be forced to resign over this. May (in particular) has lied to parliament - she said almost 40 people had been treated when the reality was that nobody (except for the Skripals and the policeman) had been treated.
In reply to Boris Johnson is a complete… by Jack Oliver
If the British public were truly woke by this state act of terror, that would be something to see.
There just isn't any logical way to put this on Putin.
And about eight logical ways to put in on MI5 or 6 or Hell let's just rename them all MI666. More accurate name.
In reply to Hopefully, both he and May… by EuroPox
Only people who tell the Truth get the sack in Britians houses of lordsss . Infact they all just British Deep State agents Vaudaville Act for the BBC (British Bullshitters Corp )
In reply to Hopefully, both he and May… by EuroPox
Boris Johnson is just like Winston Churchill. But without the brains, the style or the wit.
In reply to Boris Johnson is a complete… by Jack Oliver
London, LA and NY are officially world's capitals of psychopathy. I've lived in all 3 - and I think London is the worst by far - the most psychopath infested shithole of financial fraud in the world. Especially the so called elites.
psychopaths are naturally traitors - they cannot have loyalty (or care about others) even if they wanted to. But they know how to act well. And Brits perfected their propaganda - both when it comes to making it and preparing/fearmongering/brainwashing Anglosheeple to believe all the shit they hear on BBC etc.
I have many friends there from best universities (Oxford etc) - they all believe everything they hear on TV and I have never heard them say anything very bright or original. All were rabidly pro Hilary
Studies have shown that Brits believe the most Big Pharma etc propaganda/predatory doctors misusing statistics etc in the world. Russians were the hardest to fool (from Risk Savvy - see link below):
https://www.amazon.com/Risk-Savvy-Make-Good-Decisions/dp/0143127101/ref…
I watched some of the press conference.
One slimey limey cocksucker asked a question which involved 2 big lies,.
He said the illegal annexation of Crimea
and
Russia's killing innocents in Syria.
Some FACTS for those slimey limeys and yanks
Crimeans VOTED to join the Russian Federation
and Russia was INVITED into Syria by the legitimate govt to combat USA backed TERRORISTS
see this article by Greenwald from about 5 years ago - it's my favorite leak by Snowden.
you can see there diagrams and spread sheets from NSA/5 eyes meetings on how to manipulate, confuse, twist things using half-truths etc - so to confuse and exploit Anglosheeple. All the tricks you describe are there - look for a diagram called Gambits for Deception:
https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/
In reply to I watched some of the press… by ExPat2018
@ExPat2018
I also saw heard the question.
It had to be expected because ALL of those points are the narrative du jour in the MSM.
I get the impression that the "journalists" have to keep reminding us so that they keep their jobs.(Especially at the BBC)
In reply to I watched some of the press… by ExPat2018
The false flag events, and market manipulations, are becoming even more brazen. And the press’s complicity even more obvious.
In reply to I watched some of the press… by ExPat2018
As if the Limey's have a leg to stand on when it comes to human rights, or credibility when one considers their checkered history.
Sadly Boris Johnson appears to have been "captured" by the British Foreign Office mandarins.
Many of them have serious left wing sympathies, lots of them are definitely of the "queer" persuasion and a fair smattering from both these aberrations are under the auspices of various countries Secret Services.
IMO, any 'nation' that would even consider electing a prancing, self consumed, retarded mouthpiece like Boris, doesn't deserve to survive.
In reply to Sadly Boris Johnson appears… by adonisdemilo
Oh just nuke each other and get it over with, I'm tired of hearing the threats back and forth.
I would suggest you watch a movie called "THREADS" that takes place in the UK...
Don't think you would really want that unless you have a death wish for your family.
In reply to Oh just nuke each other and… by MusicIsYou
Film needs an update... replace part of High Street frontage with a Greggs getting its bakery goods well-fired by MIRVED warheads
And Wetherspoons beer is truly going to be a little on the warm side, but no cricket and the village greens will need a bit of lawncare
In reply to I would suggest you watch a… by ZENDOG