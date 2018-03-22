Should Facebook And Google Pay Users When They Sell Data Collected From Users?

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Let's imagine a model in which the marketers of data distribute some of their immense profits to the users who created and thus "own" the data being sold for a premium.
It's not exactly news that Facebook, Google and other "free" services reap billions of dollars in profits by selling data mined/collected from their millions of users. As we know, If you're not paying for it, you're not the customer; you're the product being sold, also phrased as if the service is free, you are the product.
Correspondent GFB recently asked, why aren't Facebook et al. sharing a slice of the profits reaped from users' data with the users who create the data? Given the enormous data processing capabilities of these tech giants, it's certainly not a technical issue to credit each user a micro-payment when the data they create and thus "own" (since the creator of any digital product is by rights the owner of that product, including data sold to marketers) is sold.
Is the presumption that the collector of users' data "own" that data via the collection process false, legally and ethically? Teams of attorneys may well be employed to support this claim on legal grounds, but what about the ethics of this data-mining of the many to profit the few with the means to collect and sell the data harvested from users?
Now that the ethical foundation of all these tech giants has been revealed to be nothing but shifting sand, it's a line of inquiry worth pursuing. In some ways it parallels the situation in biomedicine: if a private-sector corporation harvests a particular genetic variation from an individual, do they "own" the variation because they detected it, or does the individual whose tissue/blood was harvested retain some ownership?
We need to differentiate sites and services that 1) do not collect data from users and 2) sell display advertising seen equally by all users (i.e. the traditional media model) and sites and services that 1) collect data from users as their "business model" / reason to exist and 2) sell marketing/advertising for a premium because it's targeted to individual users.
The difference between these two models is obvious: one is "broadcast" available equally to users and advertisers alike. The other is "targeted marketing" based on data harvested from individual users.
I think the ethical case for sharing the profits reaped from selling the premiums gained by targeting users based on data harvested from them is strong. Note that the premium is derived not from some unique technology or intellectual property developed by Facebook, Google et al. but specifically and directly from the sale of data harvested from users.
Let's imagine a model in which the marketers of data distribute some of their immense profits to the users who created and thus "own" the data being sold for a premium. This could be viewed as a royalty paid to the creators of the data or as a dividend paid to the pool of "owners" of the data being collected and sold.
However the payment is labeled, the point is that the profits should be shared with those who are creating the data being sold.
There are plenty of profits to be shared:
Comments
Just like the (((Federal Reserve))) whose unlimited cost free printing taxes all Americans... (((FaceBook))) and (((Google))) should get our data free of charge and we should also thank them for leading us and allowing us to exist...
They should be forcibly broken up into small local pods in the Fediverse.
The decision is then up to the local podmin, and members, what if anything to do with the data.
Idiot lemmings who patronize FB and google should be punished; not paid
If you're not paying for it, you're the product.
There's a blockchain answer to tracebook which does exactly that. You'll get paid for your data and content. You get to chose what gets released; aparently.
Should fb pay users for their data? Yes.
Will fb pay users for their data? Never.
Apparently lots of people would still sell intimate details of their private lives (and regret it later) instead of considering this would be about the only strategy left to this Jewish platform to survive.
Mind you, the kind of little money they would pay to shamelessly exploit your goyim secrets would probably raise some eyebrows. Indeed they can't give more money than they take, and I've been told they're cheap.
The only logical outcome for someone who has dignity is to stop feeding the beast by closing one's account and suing these animals. Where's the class action? Anyone heard of it yet? Ah yes, the lawyers are all Jews, that would be a crime to sue another Jew for the account of goyim. Who was I to think this would have been possible...
And I thought this blog was written for a financial audience... Apparently the readership had changed lately. It's become controlled opposition in here.
Let's start at the top.
I believe in personal information. I believe my dentist should not be able to give my address information to anyone without my permission. So, of course, the same thing goes for any internet based company.
Force all companies to "seek permission" before ever gathering and distributing any information.
Its my data, pay me, bitchez!
Do politicians have to pay us for putting up with their demented shit for this long?
I think we could be onto something here.
exactly. It is our celebrity face and actions and we own them. Fuck them they need to make back payments. And if they used any data on youth they need to be brought up as sex offenders.
And damages... They should also split equally any and all fines levied by the federal and state govs. This is not where the gov gets to profit from the victims...including proceeds from the liquidation of the company and all assets, excluding the personal information they have on its customers.
I guess you don't realize that the each of the big three credit bureau's sells your information for billions of dollars each year. Yet you remain silent about that invasion of privacy.
The FCC sells your information when you get a ham radio license.
Each time you buy a magazine, a car, or new phone service, or purchase anything on a credit card your information is sold.
Yet ya'all are all pissed off at Facebook and Google who are just following a business model created by the banksters. YOU ARE NOTHING BUT A COMMODITY TO BE BOUGHT AND SOLD.
I did demographic analysis using Claritas data in the 90's that created 62 distinct socio-economic group profiles nation-wide down the the block level. Yet you all remained totally ignorant of that invasion (Claritas is also owned by a French company).
The mother-lode comes from the census bureau. It is worth billions to the United State Government.
You all are wrapped in a illusion of ignorance of stuff that has been going on for decades.
You can't even opt-out unless you request it in writing. The onus is on you. That is the way they want it.
Hell, Bill Clinton won the presidency because of target marketing in his first election. They can profile voting precincts for direct mail based on the sociology-demographics and voting patterns. It is all a game and you have slept through it.
It is about time you woke up and smelled the sulfur.
That is why I pay cash and use "General Delivery" for my mailing address AND I sure as hell don't do social media. Never have, never will.
Quit feeding the beast.!!!
It’s even worse than that, Beowulf.
The credit bureaus charge you a $10 fee to ‘freeze your credit’ and prevent them from selling your personal info (collected without your knowledge or consent) to slimy third parties.
It’s like a paparazzi who takes compromising photos of you and then extorts money from you in lieu of releasing them to tabloids.
Blackmail anyone?
$10 to freeze your credit? The last time I spoke with the President of Equifax in '95 I told him that if he can't protect my info then get it out of his system. I guess this is their solution......'freeze your credit." Kinda tough to buy a house or car or rent an apartment with frozen credit.
And that life lock BS is nothing but a money making scam by the credit bureau's. They don't protect your identity they only pay off if you lose money in an ID theft situation.
Oh, and I had to send them a letter to "opt out." They would not do it automatically and let you "opt in." So if you are one of those apathetic losers you just sit on your ass and let them steal your shit and then wonder what happen when your identity is stolen.
And NO, and don't want any kind of National ID card. Fuck them, just another way to get your mark for control.
Only citizens can shut down Google, Face Book & other digital monopolies. Every citizen needs to immediately download brave browser or similar adblocking browser.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
It’s so simple that even grandma can use it.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is the value of advertising if an ad can't be sent, viewed or tracked?
Also if you are selling my data and I'm the product then why not give me a percentage of the revenue?
If you are going to censor, track and still my data without compensating me, then each day I will try to destroy your business model one person at a time.
We the citizens can take down the goobook by installing brave.
The FTC won't do anything.
Netscape was pre Google. Everything Google does starts with chrome. Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT rendering digital advertising model useless on any device and operating system.
I use Google phone, what good am I to do an advertiser when I can't be served ads, ads can't be viewed and I can't be tracked around internet?
I use brave to watch YouTube, no ads. Let Google pick up storage costs. I am not going to let them monetize me if they won't share the profits from selling my data and tracking and censoring me.
These companies have no ethics so the answer would be NO you don't get a payment for your own info. FU. Stop using their service.
Here's a real simple idea. A huge "opt-out" button. Otherwise they can piss off.
On a related note. I officially cut the cable today. No MSM in my new place!
OMG you did? Congratulations! I have the box off the shelf and on the floor. All I have to do is unplug it and return. I hate it. The good thing is I like listening to the news and have a portable XM radio. Can get live feeds here or other places. Cable is convenient but addictive.
On Breitbart this morning, one guy made a good case for dumping cable. He said the cable packages support news media outlets like CNN and MSNBC.
I bounced those MSM fuckers out of my house 3 or 4 years ago. Amazing how much different the world looks when there's no longer anyone feeding you lies & manupulative propaganda all the time.
I thought that should have been done from the beginning.
Who is going to be keeping tabs on them selling people's data?
And what if that data is sold on by third parties to fourth parties and further down the chain, who pays who, and who enforces it?
This sound like something a few of my Nigerian friends would like to get involved in.
Facebook & Google should be SHUT DOWN (& their staff & board of directors should be put on a fucking boat and sent to Madagascar)
Send them to Israel thats their state, better to keep them all in one place
I think they should pass laws that peoples personal data and lives stay that way. Private.
Too little too late. I like the thought.
Yes and I don't mean a few dollars too. I want millions for what they collected on me.
How about Facebook gives its users, today, the opportunity to opt out of having any information shared, sold, released, whatever.
Oh wait, does that reduce Facebook's value to zero? Why would anyone want to stay on that platform after what's gone down?
Why doesn't a warning from the Surgeon General pop up any time a person logs in reminding them that Facebook can lead to addiction, depression, divorce, death, etc?
start with the credit "bureaus" first they have no natural rights to our data; end them; then move on to google/fb et al.
And these assholes. https://www.acxiom.com/about-us/privacy/consumer-data-information/
Whenever we get a phone call from a market research or political research company, we ask:
"Is our opinion valuable to you?"
"Oh yes!"
"Good, then send us some money to help share the profits you'll make off our data. Then we'll call you and take the survey."
I don't want their money. I want them gone.
Hang up on them or better yet, screen your calls.
They don't have to but they can offer it as an option to users. It must be a voluntary transaction. Don't like what FB is doing, then close your account and use something else. FB is not a "right." It's a service offered under their terms. You choose to accept it or not. Or go form your own social media company to compete with them - one that doesn't take personal info.
How about Facebook ask everyone if they want to (1) pay to see content or (2) allow them to allow them to collect and sell some specific piece of information to any shady and seedy character ready to pay for it. I am curious how many people who seem to live their lives for posting pictures on Facebook would be ready to actually pay for it. If not, what does it show about how people value their time.
Trump state of the union 2019:
- install and turn on adblock plus
- delete facebook
- wait for them to come to you offering some kind of payment for you to re-sign up or just let them go bankrupt.
ZH, I am so tired of writing out an observation or making a few points only to have an “error” occur and delete all I’ve typed before submitting. You guys are shooting yourselves in the foot with all this ad script & bs. There’s a better way & you should be leading by example. Not ruining my experience!
Here are two companies developing products and technologies based on blockchain that will put people in control of their information, and people can determine who gets access to it, and they get paid for it.
Gets rid of the current model of credit reporting companies, social media, other data mining entities that collect information on people and sell it.
Pillar Project
https://pillarproject.io
DataWallet
https://datawallet.com/index.html
You can invest in these companies via their crypto currencies.
Block-chain developer are creating something similar where we absolute control of our data.
