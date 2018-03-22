Snowden Explains Deep State's Influence On Presidents Obama, Trump

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,
Famed whistleblower Edward Snowden was recently interviewed by Italian publication La Repubblica. The publication noted the 5-year mark of Snowden’s historic act of blowing the whistle on the NSA’s expansive surveillance programs and that “many thought he would end up very badly, but when he connects via videolink for this interview with la Repubblica, he seems to be doing very well: the frank smile and peaceful face of someone who is easy in his mind.”
EXCLUSIVE: @Snowden tells @smaurizi @repubblica how the #DeepState shapes presidents,whether he wants to see all his files published,how he looks at #Skripal and at the increasingly close relationships #Facebook,#Amazon,#Google and the intel (English) https://t.co/JLbYxn39lF— stefania maurizi (@SMaurizi) March 19, 2018
In an excerpt from the exclusive interview, Snowden explained how the presidencies of both Obama and Trump are shaped by the Deep State following an illuminating question by journalist Stefania Maurizi.
Stefania Maurizi:
We saw that President Obama, who was an outsider to the US military-intelligence complex, initially wanted to reign in the abuses of agencies like the CIA and the NSA, but in the end he did very little. Now we see a confrontation between president Trump and so-called Deep State, which includes the CIA and the NSA. Can a US president govern in opposition to such powerful entities?
Edward Snowden:
Obama is certainly an instructive case. This is a president who campaigned on a platform of ending warrantless wiretapping in the United States, he said “that’s not who we are, that’s not what we do,” and once he became the president, he expanded the program. He said he was going to close Guantanamo but he kept it open, he said he was going to limit extrajudicial killings and drone strikes that has been so routine in the Bush years. But Obama went on to authorize vastly more drone strikes than Bush. It became an industry.
As for this idea that there is a Deep State, now the Deep State is not just the intelligence agencies, it is really a way of referring to the career bureaucracy of government.
These are officials who sit in powerful positions, who don’t leave when presidents do, who watch presidents come and go, they influence policy, they influence presidents and say: this is what we have always done, this is what we must do, and if you don’t do this, people will die.
It is very easy to persuade a new president who comes in, who has never had these powers, but has always wanted this job and wants very, very badly to do that job well. A bureaucrat sitting there for the last twenty years says: I understand what you said, I respect your principles, but if you do what you promised, people will die. It is very easy for a president to go: well, for now, I am going to set this controversy to the side, I’m going to take your advice, let you guys decide how these things should be done, and then I will revisit it, when I have a little more experience, maybe in a few months, maybe in a few years, but then they never do.
This is what we saw quite clearly happen in the case of Barack Obama: when this story [of Snowden exposing the NSA’s mass surveillance] came forward in 2013, when Obama had been president for five years, one of the defences for this from his aides and political allies was: oh, Obama was just about to fix this problem! And sure enough, he eventually was forced from the wave of criticism to make some limited reforms, but he did not go far enough to end all of the programs that were in violation of the law or the constitution of the United States. That too was an intentional choice: he could have certainly used the scandal to advocate for all of the changes that he had campaigned on, to deliver on all of his promises, but in those five years he had become president, he discovered something else, which is that there are benefits from having very powerful intelligence agencies, there are benefits from having these career bureaucrats on your side, using their spider web over government for your benefit.
Imagine you are Barack Obama, and you realise – yes, when you were campaigning you were saying: spying on people without a warrant is a problem, but then you realise: you can read Angela Merkel’s text messages. Why bother calling her and asking her opinion, when you can just read her mind by breaking the law? It sounds like a joke, but it is a very seductive thing. Secrecy is perhaps the most corrupting of all government powers, because it takes public officials and divorces them from accountability to the public.
When we look at the case of Trump, who is perhaps the worst of politicians, we see the same dynamic occurring. This is a president who said the CIA is the enemy, it’s like Nazi Germany, they’re listening to his phone calls, and all of these other things, some claims which are true, some claims which are absolutely not. A few months later, he is authorizing major powers for these same agencies that he has called his enemies.
And this gets to the central crux of your question, which is: can any president oppose this? The answer is certainly. The president has to have some familiarity going in with the fact that this pitch is going to be made, that they are going to try to scare him or her into compliance. The president has to be willing to stand strongly on line and say: ‘I was elected to represent the interests of the American people, and if you’re not willing to respect the constitution and our rights, I will disband your agency, and create a new one’. I think they can definitely be forced into compliance, because these officials fear prison, just like every one of us.
Comments
Trump is slowly revealing the deep state as the truly lawless they are with each gallon he drains from the swamp:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
But Snowden is right the deep state is not going to be unseated but it will be after the tribulation:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
Was it not JFK who threatened to break the CIA into a thousand pieces? Look what happened to him...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to The corruption in the deep… by mobius8curve
Someone had to try again, maybe it's the right time in history.
All I know is that if Hillary had been elected there would be zero discussion of the deep state. Maybe be involved in a military coup.
I think Trump has the backing to pull this off. There has been a lot brought into the light, and I think it isn't going back. I have to believe that good triumphs over evil so I'll stick with this program.
In reply to Was it not JFK who… by skbull44
If he signs the pork bill I can only assume he intends to fix the swamp by drowning them in fiat.
In reply to The corruption in the deep… by mobius8curve
That is so funny and true I just had to up vote you as I ROTFL!!!
In reply to If he signs the pork bill I… by One of We
Trump has made the swamp deeper and murkier.
In reply to The corruption in the deep… by mobius8curve
"And remember, where you have a concentration of power in a few hands, all too frequently men with the mentality of gangsters get control. History has proven that."
John Dalberg Lord Acton
The people are losing interest in the circuses. Take away their bread and watch the sparks fly.
No outrage... I gave up 9 years ago....
In reply to The people are losing… by Haus-Targaryen
Everybody loves ya Eddie... Especially Ray McGovern ex-CIA who loves G.H.W. Bush his old boss at the Firm!...
Which begs the question why you did THIS (https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/edward-snowden-blasts-integrity…) the other day?... So tell us?... How do you know that ballot stuffing happened in a Country you're not even a citizen in??... Did they give you a job canvassing the voting areas???... Or are you still serving in some capacity for the government and Country you use to work for???...
Not a smart move when the man that just got re-elected gave you a "safe house" to cover your ass when you left the "reservation" on the lam?... Or are you even still there???...
Please tell U.S. that a "leopard" can change his spots?!!!
wish / think / realize
hopey dopey for prez. he or she will get-er-dun.
i have zero faith these bureaucrats will suddenly change.
in fact they can become ruthless. office backstabbing bitches and keyboard pusses.
not happening, but i luv the entertainment.
In reply to Everybody loves ya Eddie… by Son of Captain Nemo
We are beyond repair folks.
What about congressional oversight? Oh yeah....
That's all well and good that a president could stand up to the NSA et al and threaten to disband one or several of them. But if he did, he'd be dead inside a month. Without question, one man is not going to unseat the deep state from power. Not a snowflake's chance in hell.
The only thing that possibly could is a revolution by the people, and we all know that won't happen.
I'm weaponized and ready for any traitor, anytime, any where.
In reply to That's all well and good… by Soph
President Trump[ should make Snowden 'Minister of Surveillance' and then watch the cocksuckers squirm in their Depends.
You would have to put a price on their head.
Period.
That is the only way the american people will rally to disband their own security octopus.
Have a set of playing cards made and issue them with prices for their capture dead or alive. Letter of Marque
Secrets can be quite intoxicating for the power hungry.
Rand Paul... Omnibus Spending Bill contains..."The CLOUD ACT" which allows foreign gov’ts to demand data from US companies. Added to the "omni" without hearings, markups or amendments.