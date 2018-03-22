South African Politician Blasts "Racist" Australia For Harboring Fleeing White Farmers

In perhaps the most Orwellian statement of the day, the head of South Africa’s radical Marxist opposition party - who declared his party was "cutting the throat of whiteness" - called Australia a "racist country" for offering fleeing white farmers a refuge.
As we have detailed previously, last month, South Africa’s parliament voted in favour of a motion, brought by the EFF and supported by the ruling African National Congress, to begin the process of expropriating white-owned land without compensation.
As Simon Black noted, this is likely to end badly.
That’s exactly what Zimbabwe did.
Seeking to correct similar colonial and Apartheid-era injustices in his country, Zimbabwe’s president Robert Mugabe initiated a land redistribution program in 1999-2000.
Thousands of white-owned farms were confiscated by the government, and the farmers were forced out.
Bear in mind that Zimbabwe used to be known as the breadbasket of southern Africa. Zimbabwe’s world-class farmers were major food exporters to the rest of the region.
But within a few years of Mugabe’s land distribution, food production plummeted.
Without its professional, experienced farmers, the nation went from being an agricultural export powerhouse to having to rely on handouts from the United Nations’ World Food Programme.
Hyperinflation and a multi-decade depression followed.
If there’s an economic model in the world that you DON’T want to follow, it’s Zimbabwe.
And you’d think that the politicians in neighboring South Africa would know that.
They had a front-row seat to the effects of Mugabe’s land redistribution, not to mention they had to absorb millions of starving Zimbabwean refugees who came across their borders.
Yet this is precisely the policy that they want to adopt.
The problem is - a 2017 government audit found white people owned 72 per cent of farmland in South Africa. According to the 2011 census, there are about 4.6 million white people in South Africa, accounting for 8.9 per cent of the population.
And as Australia's News.com reports, the racially charged issue of land rights and farm murders has been the subject of fierce debate in the country and internationally.
According to civil rights group Afriforum, which represents around 200,000 white farmers largely from the Afrikaner minority, 82 people were killed in a record 423 attacks on farms last year. In 2018 so far, there have already been 109 attacks and more than 15 murders.
Afriforum says it is forced to compile its own numbers because the South African government — which denies the attacks are racially motivated or that white farmers are killed in disproportionate numbers — stopped releasing farm murder statistics in 2008.
“Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war,” Afriforum head of safety Ian Cameron said in a statement, adding that torture with irons, blowtorches, melted plastic and boiling water often continued for hours during the attacks.
“Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas. Government cannot deny the facts — our people are being mowed down.”
Which is why, earlier this month, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton floated the idea of fast-tracked humanitarian visas for white South African farmers, saying they faced "horrific circumstances" and needed help from a "civilised country."
“We’re looking at ways we can help people to migrate to Australia if they’re finding themselves in that situation.”
And despite the facts of savage attacks on white farmers, this statement outraged South Africa's government who claimed "the threat did not exist" and accused Mr Dutton of being an "out and out racist."
But today the rhetoric heated up further as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who recently declared his party was “cutting the throat of whiteness”, denied white farmers were being killed, telling a packed crowd that "we don't know violence, we know negotiations."
Malema, who was convicted of hate speech in 2011 for singing the apartheid-era revolutionary song Shoot the Boer, Kill the Farmer and in 2016 told supporters he was “not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least for now”, said farmers should “leave quietly”.
“We’re too busy,” he said. “Don’t make noise, because you will irritate us. Go to Australia. It is only racists who went to Australia when Mandela got out of prison. It is only racists who went to Australia when 1994 came. It is the racists again who are going back to Australia.”
But he said they would be “poor in Australia”. “They are rich here because they are exploiting black people. There is no black person to be exploited in Australia, they are going to be poor.
“They will come back here with their tail between their legs. We will hire them because we will be the owners of their farms when they come back to South Africa. As to what we are going to do with the land, it’s our business, it’s none of your business.
“We want Africa back. Africa belongs to our people.
“We are saying that which our people were killed for ... has not been achieved, and therefore we will continue with that struggle. When we say so, they say we are racist, they say we want to kill white people. Why would we kill white people?
“Our mothers and fathers are not murderers. The white settlers found them here, they killed them, they forcefully removed them, yet our people kept on saying: ‘Let’s talk.’
“Today we say: ‘Let’s talk like our parents kept on saying to you. Let’s talk about how we are going to expropriate land without compensation.’ Then when we say so, they say we want to kill them.”
The Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa (TAU SA), a commercial farmers union in the region, warned the country is in danger of traveling the same path as Zimbabwe, which “plunged into famine after a government-sanctioned purge of white farmers in the 2000s,” said the Russian Times.
“Where in the world has expropriation without compensation coupled to the waste of agricultural land, resulted in foreign confidence, economic growth and increased food production?” Meintjes said, via Australia’s news.com.au.
“If Mr Ramaphosa is set on creating an untenable situation, he should actively create circumstances which will promote famine. His promise to expropriate land without compensation sows the seed for revolution. Expropriation without compensation is theft.”
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald warned,
“If you continue on this course, I can assure you there is going to be unforeseen consequences that is not in the interest of South Africa.”
The Coming Civil War in South Africa explained:
Comments
Fuck South Afrika. Too many people on that continent anyway.
Within 50 years we are past the post-oil point in time. Prolly 20. One super bug and we die. Super volcano dito. Nuclear conflict.
We kill rhino's whales tigers. We shit plastic. We eat Monsanto. We make petrodollars on the backs of the ordinary people, we let the government fuck us, tax us, JAIL us.
Elite laughs his ass off. Rothschild and the other banksters investing in the military industrial financial intelligence complex. Central banks fucking it up. They are skimming off the wealth, in their villa's on their yachts.
CIA wars in the middle east. False flags, proxy wars. And that Bitch May with her Russian poison hoax this whole NATO stuff stincks high heaven.
Merkel and her 12th Century friends that flood Europe, well fuck you multi-culturalism....
We are lied to about the wmd in Iraq, bout 911, jfk, fiat money. Think people.
Qui bono
There is a storm coming. Social. Financial. Armed conflict. The BEST TIME WE HAVE EVER EXPERIENCED as HUMANS is the PAST 50 YEARS.
Downhill from here.
Did i mention Georgia guidestones?
South Africa is the grave that the individualists like Jordan Peterson have chosen, because we are all just individuals living on our own merits... until you suddenly realise that you were never just an individual, but rather your fortunes were connected to a much larger group that you ignored, and now it's the other groups that won while you were playing the unnatural game devised by the Jewess Ayn Rand.
Cry the beloved rainbow utopia!
In reply to Fuck South Afrika. Too many… by Captain Chlamydia
Yeah 9% of the population owns 72% of its arable land.
Kind of reminds me of banking and media industries owned by less than 0.1% of the population here somehow.
Maybe we should let these geniuses import their methods in Europe and America...
Niggah Hitlah would do it without any hoopla.
In reply to . by Dindu Nuffins
When preventing scums to commit a mass genocide of the whites is being called racist !
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
And never forget that, when Nelson Mandela was ordering the murders and bombings of whites back in the 1960s, the first arrests by the South African police of the communist ANC organisation netted a total of 12 terrorists: six black African natives and six (((white))) people. Just like the people who founded the NAACP for the blacks in America. Their hand is always in the mix when there's something afoot to destroy the real whites.
In reply to When preventing scums to… by Derezzed
Bolleaux I was in South Africa shortly after Mandela took over and the country remained unifies blacks shadowing whites no expulsions etc. He was a wonderful man, fcuk off with your bolleaux post. As soon as Mandela died it all went to shit in South Africa...
In reply to … by Dindu Nuffins
What no expulsions, soon as Mandela took over the ANC hit squads went around killing the white farmers. I think your brain popped out of your skull and made a Boeing sound. You are a total idiot, most likely you swing from trees.
In reply to Bolleaux I was in South… by Boeing Boy
Oh look, here's a cuck who gave away his country now whimpering that he just wanted to to be liked and applauded for his virtue. Listen, Mandela was a communist that killed people. That's not up for dispute.
My wife lived in South Africa her whole life until recently, and she remembers it becoming more dangerous to be white since Day One of the hand-over. You live in a world of denial, where your softness had no repercussions.
Whatever makes you feel better about yourself, kaffir-boetie.
In reply to Bolleaux I was in South… by Boeing Boy
Yes presumably your wife preferred apartheid. Well only a cretin or a moron thought it possible to continue with apartheid...you married well lol
In reply to Oh look, here's a cuck who… by Dindu Nuffins
No farmers - let these shitheads starve.
But no, that won't happen because some a-hole NGOs et al will be there to hand out freebies and food and demand donations and tax-breaks from YOU.
In reply to When preventing scums to… by Derezzed
This Halloween when the kids show up with UNICEF donation boxes-those kids GET NO CANDY!
The UNICEF box destroyed Africa. If those fuckers parents had starved to death they would not have won the battle of the vagina.
In reply to When preventing scums to… by Derezzed
Have you paused to consider why the rest of the land is not arable, sucked dry, overgrazed, desiccated, blown away in the wind or washed away in the rain?
Of cause they want whities farm.
To turn into a desert.
Prognosis: The USA will be feeding Africa in 50 years time and Africans will be blaming Whitey for stealing everything.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
tURD wORLD nATION
In reply to . by Dindu Nuffins
You didn't write that!
In reply to . by Dindu Nuffins
You, are an individual who is full of shit. Get into the toilet and flush yourself out of sight and sound.
In reply to . by Dindu Nuffins
All white South Africans should come here to Australia - we need them! White South African is an oxymoron anyway - there is no future for white people in Africa.
In reply to Fuck South Afrika. Too many… by Captain Chlamydia
There goes that "Adopt an African Student" charity they push ad nauseam on TV.
In reply to Fuck South Afrika. Too many… by Captain Chlamydia
Do you see all of those niggers in the crowd the top spook is stirring up? A large percentage of them will be dead in five years or less. And the world will be a better place when it happens.
those farms are worthless without the farmers. what they really want is to enslave the farm owners and make them continue producing for nothing, let's be honest here. communism was never about producing, it's always been about controlling means of production. and by controlling, i mean taking someone else's shit at gunpoint
A farm without a farmer is called dirt.
In reply to those farms are worthless… by ted41776
The Black Power Farm, soon to be a Farm with a blackout (no power) and no crops to pay the power bill.
I laughed when I saw that sign. An acquaintance of mine is a fairly recent ex pat from SA and he told me this: "Let me tell you what happened in Zimbabwe. When the blacks took over the farms, the first thing they did was sell off all the equipment; the water and irrigation pumps, tractors, milling machines, any thing of value they sold to farmers in other countries. With this new windfall of cash, they proceeded to do what niggers do: they bought liquor, fancy cars, prostitutes, fine clothes and expensive jewelry. In no time at all they were flat broke and selling all of these things off for ten cents on the dollar just to feed themselves".
In reply to The Black Power Farm, soon… by MaxThrust
LOL yep that about fits the mentality of those dindu nothinz in that audience. Guess its a good time to open liquor stores in Cape Town.
In reply to I laughed when I saw that… by TheObsoleteMan
Fair enough. Lets do a re-org...
Keep africa for africans.
Keep USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe for Europeans.
Keep Asia for Asians.
Lets do this re-org fast, within the next couple of years.
Europeans don't belong in USA, Canada, Australia.
In reply to Fair enough. Lets do a re… by TheSilentMajority
Can't speak to Australia but USA and Canada was as much a European claim as it ever was Asian and we did more with it as well. Frankly the rest of the world should be happy the Europeans were the ones who managed to actually colonize N.America cause if the stone age Asian tribes (who had their shot and failed) had stayed dominate no one would have been around to feed and protect the rest of the world for the last few hundred years.
In reply to Europeans don't belong in… by praps
If you don't believe there is a race war against white people you have your head in the sand and up your ass.
It is now entering the extremely violent stage.
Either you surrender and be part of the mass genocide or you fight.
It is time to make a choice.
Correct! I tried to make that very point years ago. The sub-specie knows in its heart of hearts that it is sub-standard. No one likes to feel that way, and it wants to change that landscape.
As far as the rulers in South Africa. They are following the same path as Rhodesia, and will reap identical rewards - starvation and degradation. There is only one thing to call that - stupid.
In reply to If you don't believe there… by truthalwayswinsout
I would hazard a guess that this opens the gates for a Chinese takeover of influence. Look how things have panned out in Zimbabwe since the whites were thrown out there using the same MO. Guess who funds these murderous thugs? Buying out the whites wouldn't change the power pyramid, they have to destroy them.
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2120094/five-w…
In reply to Correct! I tried to make… by ogretown
The right answer is not moving some of them to Australia - the right answer is to put sanctions and pressure on the racist South African government to stop the killings and expropriations. Apartheid era boycotts should be brought back in force, South African diplomats expelled. The white farmers do not want to move they want to prosper in their own country. Moving people across the world as refugees is almost never the answer. Everything else should be done first.
Except that won't happen because the same governments cheer led the black takeover.
I'd rather have the white farmers moving here than the black African dole bludgers any day.
In reply to The right answer is not… by IvannaHumpalot
You should know that will never happen, this was the desired and expected outcome of the 1994 election. They took their time doing it because they did not want to put a stain on the legacy of their hero; Nelson Mandela. What you see happening in Africa and Europe will be happening here in North America within the next ten to fifteen years unless our immigration policies are reversed, and Marxist spreading academia types aren't rounded up and either deported or jailed for sedition.
In reply to The right answer is not… by IvannaHumpalot
bullshit. the right answer is to bring all white south africans here to australia - all
In reply to The right answer is not… by IvannaHumpalot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vV3HxX1tG0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8u-PnzIMfGw
Some Africans are already stirring trouble in Australia. What is it with these dindu nothinz. They act the same the world over.
In reply to bullshit. the right answer… by pluto the dog
Give them a $10 ticket like they did for refugees after WW2. Of christian heritage would be the go but then the pollies have their orders.
In reply to bullshit. the right answer… by pluto the dog
Since the marxists have already changed the definition of "fascist" (that's anybody that doesn't agree with them), why don't we preemptively change the definition of "racist" ???
Racist (new definition) : Anybody that's not black.
There you go, now we can agree on something!
╔══════════════════╗
Racist.badge.of.honor.
╚══════════════════╝
Forget bunkers, the ultimate survival strategy is to get rich and stay rich.
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
Just a note to remember: the blacks of south africa are NOT indigenous to that area. They came down from the north the same time as the whites colonised from across the seas in the south. The San people (bushmen of the kalahari) are the only indigenous people of South Africa. They got pushed out by both black and white in a pincer movement. They're not black, they're a tiny, delicate elfin people the colour of strong tea.
Would your downvoters please stick his head above the parapet?
I thought not.
Fucking lying coward.
In reply to Just a note to remember: the… by IvannaHumpalot
Speaking of shithole countries...
"There are only two things I can't stand in this world: people who are intolerant of other people's cultures - and the Dutch."
Dare we remind them that the only progress or development has taken
place while under Colonial or "White" control.
Only decline follows under so called 'independence' (as is currently underway in S.A.)
This applies to every sub-Saharan country.
You have threatened to expose the myth which they are trying to sell.
Namely, they would have had all that is here, and more, if only they were never colonised or 'oppressed'
They would all be 'Einteins' and would long ago have visited Mars- despite not having figured out the wheel by 1652.
They had planned starting to do it all on on the 7 April 1652 but were interrupted by that Van Riebeek character on the 6th.
So instead, they just rename everything in a sad attempt to validate their delusions and attempt to prop up the myth and illusion that they somehow contributed to the achievements that surround and confound them.
The pathetic attempts at taking credit for the achievements of others are transparent to everyone except themselves.
In reality, when the 'colonial got a spade he started mining, the indigenous used it to kill his
neighbour, rape is wife and steal his cattle.
They do not make, only take – and then destroy.
Perhaps if they got someone to help them with the arithmetic they would realise that even if they took all the wealth from the 5 million taxpayers and divided it up amongst the 55 million, they would be no better off, and that would be the last wealth generated and the last of any tax to fund their corrupt gravy train that is fueled by the efforts of others.
How wealthy are the citizens of Zimbabwe etc. these days?
One has to be staggeringly ignorant to take it seriously.
The lack of any discussion or mention of the atrocities, abuses and enslavement on each other
prior to 1652 is markedly absent. Perhaps a TRC for those years would be in order?
Bugger, I forgot. As long as you label it "traditional' or 'cultural' it is all just tits and giggles.
Well, guess what, colonisation was part of the developed nations culture.
Homo-naledi may explain a lot. The marked lack of fanfare around the discovery indicates to me that others have connected the dots and it would not be politically correct to point it out or even mention it.
So it seems that the whole Homo-naledi saga is destined for the 'never to be mentioned' category just as with everything pre 1652.
It is time to acknowledge that they are professional victims blaming colonialism and 'white's' for
all their failures and inadequacies.
The terms "white" and "colonial" have come to represent anyone who is not a perpetual 'black professional victim'- even blacks.
The only fault of Colonialism is in not leaving them as primitive as they were.
They would still be ignorant hunter gatherers, raping, pillaging, and cutting up each other
for Muti, 'medicine' and witchcraft spells….Oh bugger, I just realised- they still are!
Only now. the loin cloths have been substituted with designer outfits.
Dressing corrupt cliché spouting village idiots in designer suits and slapping titles on them does not make them qualified or competent.
Why not just do the same for the rest of society and skip all this white colonial education nonsense.
We have to listen to the incessant bleating about the economy not being 'controlled' by the 'majority' whatever that means.
Any remotely successful economy is controlled by the competent and entrepreneurial.
Eskom, SAA, Post office, health, education (pick something) are all examples of 'majority' control as opposed to competent control. And of course the shining successes that are Zim etc.
It is time to admit the debt owed to the 'white colonials' for all the intellectual property that was bestowed on the primitive peoples around the world which attempted to drag them out of ignorance and savagery.
Unfortunately the knowledge and technology came far ahead of the required evolution to fully understand and compete in the modern world.
To progress one needs the ability to learn from experience, and experience tells us that it almost assured that a 'black' official or leader will be corrupt, incompetent and have no ethics or shame.
It appears true that- Superiority breeds envy. And when they are unable to attain, their goal is to destroy excellence and drag you down to their ‘equal’ level.
Seems to be a pretty accurate summary.
If only we were independent.
If only we could vote
If only we had affirmative action
If only we had BEEE…EE
If only we had free schooling
If only we had free higher education
If only we had the land (oh, and the houses, sheds, crops, fences, tractors, wildstock etc. – because that was all there when the settlers arrived??)
If only………
If only….
You can tell them anything you like but these people want a free lunch. No work, power and lunch served regularly. Problem is it will be for only the few in their New World.
In reply to Dare we remind them that the… by Zuptas Bekants
Well on the same basis Europe belongs to white people, time to start expatriating land and possessions of any non-whites across Europe? Oh wait...dats raciiiisss
Last time round Zambia and Namibia took highly skilled hard working white farmers from Zimbabwe and they worked wonders with the land in those respective countries. Australia will similarly reap the benefits of white highly skilled and motivated farmers moving from South Africato Oz, where they can enjoy cricket and rugby on their occasional days off. Meanwhile the land will be handed to cronies of the black government and the grape will simply wither on the vine....
You have it right. Hard work. That ethic was not on the educational menu in Africa. But to be fare, it is tough to learn it when you are a colonial slave. Even after the colonial period the society simply didn't develop in a fashion to instill this. Corporate and Power Politics retarded any progress in this direction.
In reply to Last time round Zambia and… by Boeing Boy
White African farmers are a breed apart. Very tough and highly skilled they would be a virtue to any country. Some of them even ended up in Ukraine. This is signalling the total demise of South Africa...
In reply to You have it right. Hard work… by LA_Goldbug
They do not want the land - just the money.
Smelling something for free results in a feeding frenzy.
https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2017-05-30-claimants-prefer-…
https://www.enca.com/media/video/kzn-land-claimants-prefer-financial-co…
Proof again that Communism, or Progressivism, or socialism is a retrograde force that destroys. The Zimbabwe history proves that, yet again. Many blacks will learn that the hard way, just like the citizens of every country who tried it learned.
We already have more white South Africans (in Australia) than we are ever gonna FUCKING need !!
Send them to the Netherlands from whence they came !!!
First send the Aussies back to where they came from.
In reply to We already have more white… by Jack Oliver