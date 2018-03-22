Starbucks Chairman: "We Took A Walk On Madison Avenue. It Reminded Me Of The Financial Crisis In 2008"

Back in June 2009, in one of our earliest posts in the aftermath of the financial crisis, we took a "random walk down Madison Avenue" and found empty storefront after empty storefront after empty storefront.
In retrospect, the ghost town that was New York's "Golden Mile" was not surprising: after all the US economy had just been hit with the worst recession since the Great Depression, and only an emergency liquidity injection of trillions of dollars prevented a global financial collapse.
What is more surprising is why nearly 9 years later, at a time of what is supposed to be a coordinated global recovery, a walk along Madison Avenue reveals the exact same picture.
But don't take our word for it: here is Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz speaking during the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday, and making some stunning observations.
From the transcript:
... let me shift just quickly into the business a bit and what's going on in terms of the seismic change that we're all witnessing in terms of consumer behavior in Retail.
No, I wasn't clairvoyant three years or four years ago, but I did notice something and you didn't have to be a genius to figure it out that the e-commerce effect of things was going to have a dramatic effect on people physically shopping for goods and services. And that has resulted in a tremendous level of compression in terms of the amount of retailers that are serving customers today because less customers are coming into their stores and that has resulted in unfortunately many, many stores national, regional, and local going out of business.
Now this is a photo as you can see of a mall that is very, very busy with people shopping for goods and services. Unfortunately, that was then, this is now. And it's a dramatic change. And what it means and you saw this today and what we've tried to present to you is that we've got a push for reinvention and innovation and we have to do - everything we can to become a primary destination.
Now, as a result of what we're witnessing, we're also seeing something else and that is, there is a proliferation around the country right now of empty storefronts. We took a walk in New York two weeks ago from 59th street to 79th on Madison Avenue, and we lost count of how many empty storefronts there were in Manhattan. It reminded me of the cataclysmic financial crisis in 2008. But what's happening is very simple, the rent structures for the last 5 to 10 years, have been rising at historic rates and retailers do not have the amount of customers they had during these last 5 to 10 years and could no longer economically survive.
So they're closing stores and as a result of this, I can promise you just like I predicted in 2014 that rents are coming down and landlords are going to have to get religion, or else their stores are going to stay empty. And we're already beginning to see a different level of reception in terms of what we believe the cost of occupancy should be. And this is going to bode extremely well, specifically for us. We're adding almost 700 new Starbucks stores a year. And so we are going to take full advantage of the economic reality of this situation. And as we go forward two, three, four, five years out even though labor is going up in terms of cost of labor, we believe rents are going down and the economic model of Starbucks is going to be enhanced as a result of this macro situation. And we're just at the beginning of this trend.
In other words, if 2017 was the year the "retail bubble burst" as Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne said one year ago, 2018 will be the year when not only the retail sector slides into purgatory, but the deflationary shockwave that is being unleashed as rents finally hit a brick wall, will lead to the next, and far more violent crash in commercial real estate, and the hundreds of billions in debt that prop it.
Don't believe us? Just take a walk on Madison between 59 and 79th...
Comments
Madison Ave reminds me of Alfred E Newman of Mad Magazine days, I learned a lot from those lessons.
America's woes are just beginning.
The funny thing is, they could easily be solved. Oh well, too bad.
Bill DeBlasio will probably move the homeless into the empty storefronts.
Mad Magazine :)
I grew up in the early 60's reading Mad. My aunt gave me a subscription for years on my birthday. Mad Magazine was incredibly well written back in those days---even though I was too young at the time to appreciate it on all levels. Genius stuff, much like Rocky and Bullwinkle later on, the humor was very sophisticated and appealed on multiple levels.
Meh, couldn't have happened to a bigger bunch of douchebags, except Wall Street maybe. Next? Jump you fuckers.
With costs like this> https://therealdeal.com/issues_articles/madison-avenue-retail-empties-o…
Seems that greed caused this latest recession..
That's a fuck-ton of coffee cups, or designer shirts to cover that monthly nut..
Maybe the damn rent is too FUCKING high.
Coffee peddlers. Sign of the times
About a year and a half ago Starbucks started building a nice store in a strip mall at a busy intersection in town and then, after putting in a drive-thru and bricking the whole strip mall, just abandoned it. Weird.
Not as stupid as the average American, who buys into the "It's Amazon's fault" cover story.
Does Amazon pay you to write that?
Because I know some ex-store owners that would disagree. Let's take a random walk around the Phoenix metro area so I can show you how wrong you are....
Vacancies everywhere but new properties being built daily! Ahhhh, the land of cheap credit and no equity!
Retail isn’t dead the consumer is tapped out and that’s killing retail.
So this same genius that sees overpriced rents coming down because retailers can’t afford the rent because the broke consumer is not lining up to buy their shit is the same genius that thinks the broke consumer is going to keep buying 6 dollar cups of burnt sugar coffee?
Don't let me down, Hymietown.
So Manhattan is like Every town and city in America’s Hinterlands.
Yep very true observation.
It’s called the “ride around town and look out your windshield” test of the economy. I don’t think Bloomberg or the University of Michigan do such sophisticated surveys.
I have noticed a lot of older cars. People don't dress up. Jeez, they barely get dressed, at all. The thing I notice most are the coloreds. Not a good indicator.
Older cars is a tell. UNrepaired cars are a tell. Old clothes are a tell. People cutting way back on dry-cleaning, people not going to sporting events or the movies as much, unsold radio commercials with the air time filled with PSAs, proliferation of pay day loan businesses, store closings galore, not getting your hair cut as frequently, increased sales for store brands, growth of Dollar General, etc. Signs, signs, everywhere are signs ...
2008 never ended for most.
More store closures ahead.
A lot more. This will accelerate and feed on itself.
It's only the begining. The Kondratieff winter still has a way to go.
Toys R Us going down is just the opening bell of the next phase.
I'm still enjoying the vue from the deck of the Titanic, but then I know I can afford a premium seat in the life raft.
Can you?
Can your kids?
Forget bunkers, the ultimate survival strategy is to get rich and stay rich.
It's always sunny somewhere else.
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
Not to wish bad luck on the cEO, but cups of $4 boutique coffee are among the “chords” that cash-strapped consumers can easily cut.
Actually, studies have shown- for some weird reason- people seem to cling to these little indulgences like Starbucks even though things are bad for them financially- like a guilty pleasure.
I buy organic instant coffee at Kroger's and stir in a little International Foods Mocha, organic half-and-half, and pure cane sugar. Tastes good. Cheaper. I walk to the kitchen and boil water. It's easy. No mess, no grinding, none of that crap anymore. Hot water, mix, stir, drink.
And AVOCADO TOAST.
What the guy doesn't say is that fewer shoppers also means fewer customers for Starbucks. So, do the lower rents offset that, or is this just an exercise in corporate optimism? In short, is it time to short this sucker?
You can spend $90 for an outing of golf ... or you can save that money and watch a tournament from your easy chair. you can enjoy that $5 cup of whatever-they-call it at Starbucks, or you can make your own cup of Maxwell House in your kitchen for 18 cents ... Yes, short Starbucks (and Titleist and Ping while you are at it).
Same thing here in CT. Commercial rent is so fucking high.....building after building going unrented, idiot owners won't budge... so go suck ass I tell them, lower the prices a few bucks per square foot and you'll have no vacancies...
He should hire mo refugees.
Stick to the plan and see what happens, MoFo.
Stay true to you starfucking values.
https://news.starbucks.com/news/living-our-values-in-uncertain-times
Anyway, I know what coffee is.
What Starfucks sell ain’t coffee.
He is also an uber-lib gun grabber
My kids went to the first day of TRUs liquidation sale. They weren't impressed. I laughed and said good you're learning.
I never drive to go into a Starbucks but I do buy their KCups always on sale for my mornings. So I guess I'm a customer.
We cut the chord on K-cups.
Thee liberal cesspool known as New York, and this asswipe is surprised? We laugh...
That sounded like no more Starbucks stores on Madison (or NYC more broadly) until rents fall.
How many companies are thinking similarly?
We should all follow the example of what happens when communists take control of American cities. DeBlasio thinks he's Che Guevera reincarnated.