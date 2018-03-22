Stocks Plunge As Trade Turmoil, Credit Crisis, & Tech Wreck Loom

Seemed appropriate...
All of a sudden, 'stuff' matters:
-
Powell hawkish
-
Trump lawyer resigns
-
Trump trade wars start
-
Funding market stress surges
-
Credit markets spike
-
Facebook new lows
-
Tech tax and regulation
The Dow dumped over 700 points on massive volume, broke below it 100DMA to its lowest since Feb 9th...and lowest close since February 8th's crash lows...
Well that re-escalated quickly...
Chinese tech stocks tumbled...
European stocks were ugly (UK's FTSE at lowest since 2016)... after the worst PMI in 14 months...
As funding market stress ripples through the credit markets (bank credit at 6-month wides) and on into the equity markets...
US and EU banks are tumbling...
And as the cost of funding soars so buybacks will diminish...
So US Stocks suffered heavily...
Futures show the various legs lower as trade war announcements overnight, European open, US open, trade war news, Mueller news, and credit crashing sent stocks lower...
VIX spiked back above 23 - its highest since March 2nd...
The Dow broke below its key triangle support and the Fib 38.2% retrace again today...
The S&P 500 broke and closed below its 100DMA...
Bloomberg notes that equities are more or less in free-fall mode now as the closing bell nears, with the S&P 500 tumbling 2.3% as I type. Whether you believe it's trade tensions causing the drop or (like Bill Gross) think it's fallout from Jay Powell's press conference debut, the question is where will it stop? Chart guru Bill Maloney on the Squawkbox has these levels penciled in as possible areas of support: the first is 2,647, the March 2 low. Next up is the Feb. 5 low of 2,638. Below that is the 200-day moving average around 2,584. That is, of course, if the market respects technicals, which is no guarantee when trading gets like this...
The S&P, Dow, and Trannies are all back in the red year-to-date...
Bank Stocks were battered - so much for goldilocks...
Facebook's bounce is over...
Steel stocks were clubbed like a baby seal...
U.S. investment grade meanwhile, closed yesterday at 106bps, which matches the widest this year. It's wider again today, as you'd expect in a Treasury rally.
Breadth in the credit markets is as bad as it gets...
Treasury yields tumbled on the day - extending their drop post-Powell (all lower on the week now)...
10Y Yields tumbled to a 2.7x% handle intraday
Yesterday's knee-jerk steepening in the yield curve has been erased...
The Dollar bounced back modestly after yesterday's plunge...
The Mexican Peso dropped most in a month.
Trade turmoil sparked the biggest sell-off in Offshore Yuan since Feb (but it remains very rangebound)....
Cryptocurrencies slipped lower on the day but Bitcoin remains green on the week...
Commodities drifted broadly l;ower as the dollar strengthened...
WTI Crude broke out of its longer term triangle pattern...but as the dollar strengthened this afternoon, oil rolled over , back below $65...
Additionally, Dr.Copper is not happy at all about the global economy... breaking below its 200DMA
One wonders if all that exuberant Chinese commodity speculation is about to catch the economics PhD metal down to reality?
Comments
"We really did think the FED would create an infinite bull market..."
LOL!!
Rekt! Buy more bitcoin now! BTC is about to rocket!
In reply to Buy that dip...dipshits!!… by karenm
^FUNNIEST THING I'VE READ ALL DAY
In reply to Rekt! Buy more bitcoin now!… by Liquid_Silver
Yeah, the jealous loser anti-science no-coiners are all for fiat. The math and science behind Bitcoin is too scary for many.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to ^FUNNIEST THING I'VE READ… by GlassHouse101
Gold, bitchez!
In reply to Yeah, the jealous losers are… by Coinista
Barfing clown! Deer in headlights! Dead cat! All my favorite icons.
Gotta go check and see how my puts are doing.
In reply to Gold, bitchez! by ParkAveFlasher
Trump, a Horror Like You Have Never Seen
A hideous clown-haired demon,
with a crippling lack of education and experience,
a nightmare of unnatural desires and self-absorption,
is killing the Trumpian stock market and housing bubble.
The forces of fascism are always present.
In reply to Barfing clown! Deer in… by Automatic Choke
I had a dream about a week ago that the markets would collapse tomorrow so I took a chance this morning and bought some puts. Who knows?
In reply to Yeah, the jealous losers are… by Coinista
You see this about Bitcoin?..
https://www.sciencealert.com/bitcoin-illegal-almost-everywhere-after-sh…
In reply to Yeah, the jealous losers are… by Coinista
The Deep State is telling Trump: "Don't mess with us selling out the country for a profit."
In reply to ^FUNNIEST THING I'VE READ… by GlassHouse101
Wouldn't it be easier for the DS to snipe him from a grassy knoll or a storm drain gutter?
In reply to The Deep State is telling… by Stuck on Zero
The Bitcoin blockchain is loaded with child porn. Anyone owning Bitcoin could technically be arrested.
https://www.sciencealert.com/bitcoin-illegal-almost-everywhere-after-sh…
In reply to Rekt! Buy more bitcoin now!… by Liquid_Silver
Can't tell if this is sarcasm, but all markets are connected. US stock market bear would crush global markets, including crypto markets.
In reply to Rekt! Buy more bitcoin now!… by Liquid_Silver
And my stock was due to vest tomorrow....yay..
Thanks, Lord Rothschild
In reply to Buy that dip...dipshits!!… by karenm
"For What It's Worth" by Buffalo Springfield
There's something happening here
But what it is ain't exactly clear
There's a margin clerk over there
Telling me I got to beware
I think it's time we stop: Children, what's that sound?
Everybody look – Dow’s going down
There're trend lines being drawn
Nobody’s right if everybody’s long
Young chartists tweak support lines
That now serve as resistance from behind
It's time to watch those stops: Hey, what's that sound?
Everybody look – Dow’s going down
What a field day for the bears, a thousand sheeple caught unaware
It’s stinging longs - they’re startin’ to whine
As shorts say “Hooray for our side”
It's time we hit their stops: Hey, what's that sound?
Everybody look – Dow’s going down
Mass euphoria strikes deep, into your account it will creep
It starts with your long-only trades
Another decline, a bully takes the candy away
You better check your stops: Hey, what’s that sound?
+1000 awesome job.
In reply to "For What It's Worth" by… by Keltner Channel Surf
Thanks, AC, a re-run from a few years ago, tweaked slightly
In reply to +1000 awesome job. by Automatic Choke
Somebody Smells Something Coming, Everything Is Awesome Train About To Hit The Wall
bambi in the headlights, awesome shit maynard!!!
double click
Somebody FED the $DJIA a SLAMmich for lunch today. Slammed -723.45. Yikes! WhoCOULDaKnown???
==================
The resumption of the crack
==================
it's over
mr market had bad breadth and shit it's pants today.
can't wait for friday.
thinking
free fall baby...
what is there to stop it.
full fear mode is brewing.
luv it...
i went thru the 2000 nas crash- remember the feeling like y'day. lol...
In reply to ==================… by D.r. Funk
Tomorrow open: woosh
shhh!!!
i waiting for Donald Chump to take to Twatter to take credit for the Fraud Markets being at "all time record’erer highs”…
whats that??? the Dow Jones Propaganda Index was down over 700 points???
ok, that only leaves another 20,000 points to go b4 it genuinely reflects the true state of this bankrupt & insolvent nation and its gutted dead man walkin’ economy…
and, now I’m out to listen to CNBS to tell the muppets to “buy the dip” and “BY NO MEANS PANIC!!!!!
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
ps: "History records that the money changers have used every form of abuse, intrigue, deceit, and violent means possible to maintain their control over governments by controlling money and it's issuance..."
-James Madison -
yet another day in the joo s a.
In reply to shhh!!!… by Kaiser Sousa
Next stop:
Global Thermonuclear War
In reply to shhh!!!… by Kaiser Sousa
It feels like a gazillion ETFs slamming into the exit door at the same time.
It's the melting snows fault.
solar flare activity
In reply to It's the melting snows fault. by Seasmoke
russia, yup that's it. the mafia pulled the plug...
In reply to solar flare activity by D.T.Barnum
Steve Bannon is one root cause of all this.
Absolutely delighted to see Farcebook tumbling
not "off the lows"
bob pissonme might need an extra cock in his ass tonight.
1000 point drop on Friday.
Monday is going to be a doozy too.
In reply to 1000 point drop on Friday. by shankster
Monday.
In reply to 1000 point drop on Friday. by shankster
Mour helicopter money plz...
TETHER = helicopter money
but I digress
In reply to Mour helicopter money plz... by Yellow_Snow
As far as I'm concerned that clown can barf all day!!
HA!
Stop, stop you'll make me soil me pantaloons!
hehe
The rainbow puking clown is my cousin, Larry. Well, 2nd cousin, twice removed.
<honk honk>
BTFD
Mayhem walked into the Stock Exchange.
dam bambi killing market, we need a school protest!!!!
So much for 2647...
Hey this is neat and all, but in the scheme of things it's still just a tiny hiccup of vol, and markets remain close to all-time-highs on MktCap/GDP, Px/Sales, and other reliable valuation measures. Get back to me when the Dow & S&P are in the mid teens...
"Profit taking" ... thank you Bob Pisani, CNBC. I'm sure it's just a glitch ... nothing to see here Sheeple; move along now.
Below that is the 200-day moving average around 2,584. That is, of course, if the market respects technicals, which is no guarantee when trading gets like this...
The markets haven't respected technicals for 10 years. Payback is a bitch.
Maybe this will shut up that sell side pinhead blowhard Charles (BTFD) Payne over at FBN.
