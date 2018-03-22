Swiss Foundation Gets $30 Million To Start "Non-Volatile" Cryptocurrency

Authored by William Suberg via CoinTelegraph.com,
A group of financiers will create a “complimentary global currency” subject to random identity checks and pegged to fiat, Financial Times reports March 22.
Discussing plans for Saga, which will feature a Swiss foundation and advice from various banking figures, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and ex-governor of the Bank of Israel Jacob Frenkel said there was appetite for a notionally non-volatile cryptocurrency.
The foundation has already accrued $30mln in investments, and plans to issue tokens at an initial price of $0, these “entitling its investors to a rising number of Saga as usage of the cryptocurrency grows.”
“While Blockchain technologies have gained growing acceptance, encryptic currencies have raised public policy concerns, since they are anonymous, unbacked, and are highly volatile,” Frenkel told the publication.
“I share these concerns and see great value in Saga’s vision to address them properly.”
The move appears to be a fresh admission of the virtues of cryptographic technology for issuing and supporting new global currencies from the banking sector amid an ongoing trend. However, organizers are up-front about the highly-controlled nature of all aspects of Saga’s timeline.
Purchasing tokens “will require owners to pass anti-money laundering checks and allow national authorities to check the identity of a Saga holder when required,” providing zero anonymity.
“We are not aiming for Saga to replace any national fiat currencies, but to be a complementary global currency,” Saga founder and president Ido Sadeh Man continued.
“We are targeting people who are holding digital currencies and looking for safe harbours from the raging volatility.”
Comments
"chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and ex-governor of the Bank of Israel Jacob Frenkel" - is all you need to know to stay away from this Saga.
Exactly as I have warned. The bankers of the world wish to take over Blockchain technology. They will introduce their own crypto-currency, and later have all private coins outlawed, so that only their coin remains. This way blockchain technology will pave the way for a global currency, the exact opposite of what its promoters have promised.
Such a global crypto-currency will allow governments to track all our movements, eliminate all possibility of tax evasion and of course enable the possibility of deeply negative interest rates. You won't be able to take your money out of the bank because its not in the bank to begin with. It's virtual.
This is 1984 in the making, and you can thank "Satoshi Nakamoto" for giving the governments the ultimate tool for enslaving their people.
Just buy gold.
The “advice”:- "Just add cryptocurrency and blockchain to the description and then steal the peoples money as usual."
If Government is in on it, you don't want it.
Google, Facebook, Crypto, etc.
Everything you do is tracked, logged, stored. It will be used against you at any time.
Welcome to the draconian state, this is only the beginning.
Meanwhile, banks are hoarding metals at record pace, with JPM averaging +1,000,000 ounces of silver a week.
There is so little info that it is hard to really make any cogent comment - the brief description here sounds like instead of an ubiquitous cryptocoin ponzi - that this is structured as a chain letter fraud. What a Refreshing change. 😛