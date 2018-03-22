Friday Humor: Entire Facebook Staff Laughs As Man Tightens Privacy Settings

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:50

PALO ALTO, CA

All 1,472 employees of Facebook, Inc. reportedly burst out in uncontrollable laughter Wednesday following Albuquerque resident Jason Herrick's attempts to protect his personal information from exploitation on the social-networking site.

"Look, he's clicking 'Friends Only' for his e-mail address. Like that's going to make a difference!" howled infrastructure manager Evan Hollingsworth, tears streaming down his face, to several of his doubled-over coworkers.

"Oh, sure, by all means, Jason, 'delete' that photo. Man, this is so rich."

According to internal sources, the entire staff of Facebook was left gasping for air minutes later when the "hilarious" Herrick believed he had actually blocked third-party ads.

Source: The Onion

Tags
Technology Internet
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
special kind o… Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

start something tell people they are being FB-ed Make it an insult. as in what a dumb idea I bet you got FB-ed to  say that. Like  you have no control over what you say or think

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
H H Henry P P … Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

Why do I get the impression most people who are much against Facebook and Google's privacy exploitations are hardcore Libertarian bible thumpers?  They are worried about Facebook invading their privacy, whereas the magic man in the sky they are OK with watching over them every second.  One of them uses your info for profit, the other uses your info to decide whether to send you to heaven or hell for eternity.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Dead Indiana Sky Fri, 03/23/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Facebook privacy settings are as useful as those steering wheels on the kiddie cars ride at the fair, where the cars go round and round, attached to a central hub by a pole.  They don't do shit.  I always rode the fire truck.