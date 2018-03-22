Friday Humor: Entire Facebook Staff Laughs As Man Tightens Privacy Settings

PALO ALTO, CA
All 1,472 employees of Facebook, Inc. reportedly burst out in uncontrollable laughter Wednesday following Albuquerque resident Jason Herrick's attempts to protect his personal information from exploitation on the social-networking site.
"Look, he's clicking 'Friends Only' for his e-mail address. Like that's going to make a difference!" howled infrastructure manager Evan Hollingsworth, tears streaming down his face, to several of his doubled-over coworkers.
"Oh, sure, by all means, Jason, 'delete' that photo. Man, this is so rich."
According to internal sources, the entire staff of Facebook was left gasping for air minutes later when the "hilarious" Herrick believed he had actually blocked third-party ads.
Comments
True story.
Onion?
Facebook should be renamed STASIbook. ;-)
Looney
A more accurate story would be: FB Employees are too busy exercising their options, getting out as fast as they can
faccistbook
Not much worse then Nerds on power trips that laugh at privacy going out the window, well I guess ultra Wealthy people with God complexes are.
FaecesBook.
Face book should be deleted off your phone and from your life.
(Seedy guy in dark alley:)
"Pssst! Hey, buddy! Wanna buy some FB stock cheap?"
"Who is that horrible little man in the gray-Tshirt and trench coat?"
"I dunno, Hilda! Keep walking!"
FakeBook, Google and the rest of them has a business model that has them selling stuff that they know about you.
NOTHING is going to change unless they plan to go out of business.
This all is ridiculous......
Like the Axiom goes: If its free, then you are the product.
Looney
Post your Facebook account & password online.
Let any troll use it.
I have no FB account. My FB IQ score is 0.
Zerohedge is now posting from the Onion....Its sad to see what ZH has become.
But it does answer the age old question: Over a long enough timeline, all websites devolve into stupidity
The Tyler's have done that for a long time.... Try and keep up!
10 Years ago ZH was somewhat informative. ... Now, its just mental masturbation
Not the sincerest form of flattery, eh?
I'm not gonna look, just assume your a newbie... they've been posting onion stuff for years (decades?)
At least The Onion is honest about what they do.
You call that a "man"? Looks more like a fucking dweeb to me..
Scientist explains how Facebook is making psychological/behavioral disruptions using Artificial Intelligence and why the future looks bleak!
God bless the Onion. Sometimes the truth may only be told with humor.
lolz ahahahaha.... there are more retards lolz ahahahh
It's official:
There are different LEVELS of soy boys...
(Maybe Onion is on to a TRUTH here)
Nice laptop, looks like the $1700 one from Rent-A-Center.
Faceberg. Watching the goy for over 10years and counting.
'All' 1472?
Zerohedge is now posting from the Onion.....look out idiocracy, here we come
'Tis Friday. Can't have 24/7 doom porn.
possibly true.
On planet Venus you can pretty have as much doom porn as you want.
You've been here for over 7 years and this is the first time you've noticed Tyler posting a piece from The Onion?
You must not come around very often.
start something tell people they are being FB-ed Make it an insult. as in what a dumb idea I bet you got FB-ed to say that. Like you have no control over what you say or think
Put it on Urban Dictionary
The internet: bringing all the creeps in the world to your house. And giving them your bank accounts, credit cards, pictures of your spouse and children, your up to date schedule, everything needed to steal your face right off your head. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWbAcZ4F8LM
Send in those nude photos, quick!
Why do I get the impression most people who are much against Facebook and Google's privacy exploitations are hardcore Libertarian bible thumpers? They are worried about Facebook invading their privacy, whereas the magic man in the sky they are OK with watching over them every second. One of them uses your info for profit, the other uses your info to decide whether to send you to heaven or hell for eternity.
You are really voicing your own opinion.
PRIVACY is the most important asset you own. Think man, think
From what infected orifice did you pull that one out of...?
The information was always open , the anti Facebook campaign now being propagated suggests the authorities think they have lost control of this vehicle.
Never been on Shitbook and never will. Dumping Google is like trying to get rid of a crazy clingy chick with a case of crabs.
"All your dick pix are belong to us"
Facebook account is like Zuck's ass right into your face.
Delete Facebook, sorry but it's too late. Better change your name.
Facebook privacy settings are as useful as those steering wheels on the kiddie cars ride at the fair, where the cars go round and round, attached to a central hub by a pole. They don't do shit. I always rode the fire truck.