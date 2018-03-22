Tillerson Gives Bitter Farewell Speech: "This Can Be A Very Mean Spirited Town"

Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave a salty farewell speech at the State Department on Thursday - one week after President Trump announced his firing on Twitter. Tillerson's top deputy, Steve Goldstein was also let go after Goldstein disputed the official White House account of the firing.

"This can be a very mean-spirited town," said Tillerson, who called his boss a moron last July. "But you don't have to choose to participate in that."

Tillerson - whose ouster had been rumored for months, didn't mention Trump in his remarks, and said that he hopes the department will "continue to treat each other with respect.

The possibility of Tillerson's ouster was a point of speculation for months, and came after a number of clashes with Mr. Trump. But the suddenness and execution of his ouster was shocking to many. Tillerson's departure also comes as the U.S. is looking to negotiate a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- in other words, a somewhat fragile time for foreign relations. -CBS

Trump nominated CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

When Rex-T was fired, President Trump was asked if he fired Rex Tillerson because the former Secretary of State called him a "moron" last summer. Trump refused to answer, as the following exchange reveals:

Reporter: Did you fire him because he called you a moron? Trump: What? Reporter: Did you fire him because he called you a moron? Trump: Say it again.

At that point Trump pivoted to Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson's full remarks: