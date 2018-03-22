Trump Admin Approves $1BN Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia, Including 6,700 Missiles

After welcoming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House for a series of meetings earlier this week (which provoked a mini-scandal when the New York Times reported that there were no women in the room) the Associated Press and Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration has officially approved a $1 billion arms sale to the Kingdom - complete with 6,700 Raytheon anti-tank missiles worth $670 million.
The approval came just hours after former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered his farewell remarks.
Today's deal should not come as a surprise: during his trip to the Kingdom last year, President Trump touted business deals that he claimed to help facilitate - including the largest US arms-sale agreement ever, worth some $350 billion. Furthermore, over the past year Trump has repeatedly voiced his desire to consummate major arms deals with any willing buyer of US equipment, even Ukraine recently, a move which is sure to provoke escalation in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.
And since the missiles in today's arms sale will almost certainly be used by the Saudi government to support the government of Yemen, which is embroiled in a brutal years-long civil war with Houthi rebels aligned with Iran, the surest trade for the foreseeable future will be going short the lifespan of Yemen residents. Again.
Someone has to arm terrorists. Might as well be us.— Sleve McDichael (@sweatpantsfun) March 22, 2018
Ironically, the latest US arms sale to Riyadh happens a day after the Senate voted to kill a bipartisan bill intended to limit the scope of US support for the Saudi proxy war in Yemen as the situation there has snowballed into a devastating humanitarian crisis. Here's Al-Monitor with more:
By a vote of 55-44, the Senate voted to kill a bipartisan effort to end US support for an aerial campaign that has killed thousands of civilians over the past three years. While proponents of the measure decried the humanitarian toll and lack of congressional oversight, the specter of Iran loomed over the debate.
"The Trump administration has tried to justify our involvement in the Yemen war as necessary to push back on Iran," bill sponsor Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said ahead of the vote. "While Iran’s support for Houthi insurgents is of serious concern for all of us, the truth is that this war has increased, not decreased, the opportunities for Iranian interference."
Others sharply disagreed.
"As it has done in political vacuums throughout the region, Iran will continue to expand its proxy power," said Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Through its Revolutionary Guard, Iran will continue shipping weapons to the Houthis."
It's worth noting that the US isn't alone among its "democratic, humanitarian" allies in supporting the Saudi war effort. Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the previous administration's decision to sell more than 900 armored vehicles to the Saudis, per the Guardian. Trudeau, one of the world's most prominent progressive leaders, defended the deal, saying his government had little choice but to honor it - to the consternation of some of his fellow liberal lawmakers.
"So I am asking the prime minister, what does he think about Canada potentially being complicit in international human rights violations?" Laverdière asked. "How can we say Canada’s foreign policy is progressive and feminist when we continue to sell arms to Saudi Arabia?"
Trudeau responded by arguing that his government had little choice but to respect the contract signed by the previous government. "Permits are only approved if the exports are consistent with our foreign and defence policies, including human rights,” said Trudeau. “Our approach fully meets our national obligations and Canadian laws.”
Cesar Jaramillo of Project Ploughshares, a Canadian disarmament group, described Trudeau’s response as "flawed logic", as it is up to his government to set out the parameters of Canada’s foreign and defence policy.
"We also think it flies in the face of this feminist agenda of the Canadian government, which is now being sold as the centrepiece of Canadian foreign policy. Yet at exactly the same time we are arming one of the most repressive regimes on the planet for women," said Jaramillo. "So I think there’s a clear gap between the rhetoric and the action of the Canadian government."
Just minutes after news of the arms sale broke, reporters spotted John Bolton, the infamous Iran hawk and rumored to be a contender to succeed HR McMaster as Trump's National Security Advisor, entering the White House.
John Bolton spotted entering the West Wing pic.twitter.com/KBJCPgYOak— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 22, 2018
The very lucrative US support for Saudi Arabia over the past three years has come at a staggering human cost, with over 10,000 civilians dead during the Yemeni civil war, while more than 3 million have been replaced. Earlier today, the Houthis fired a missile at an Aramco facility near the border, however it appears to have missed: Aramco told Bloomberg that all oil, natural gas and refining facilities were safe and operating normally following the attack.
According to the AP, the State Department says the administration told Congress on Thursday that it plans to approve the sale. Lawmakers will have 30 days to act if they want to try to stop it.
Finally, for those who claim that this is a partisan issue, don't: we pulled a random headline from the recent past - Obama To Sell $10 Billion In Weapons To Israel, Saudi Arabia And The UAE - to demonstrate that when it comes to collecting Saudi blood money, Democrats and Republicans will do so with identical enthusiasm.
trumptards and hasbara hags want war…one major step closer…
More arms in the Middle East. What could possibly go wrong?
In reply to trumptards and hasbara hags… by BullyBearish
The Deep State has approved a $1 billion arms sale to the Kingdom, complete with 6,700 Raytheon anti-tank missiles manufactured.
FIFY
In reply to More arms in the Middle East… by skbull44
Still making deals with the devil. Next to Israel, their kinsmen, the Saudis, are the greatest violators of human rights on the planet. Yet, Agent Orange feels the need to arm them further. This is evidence to me that Trump is not trustworthy. He stated during the campaign that the Saudis were complicit in 9/11 (along with the (((REAL perps))) to their east), and he continues to feed the beast.
In reply to The State Department has… by nope-1004
These weapons will eventually be turned on US troops....
In reply to Still making deals with the… by J S Bach
It's bad enough when your typical politician approves deals like this, but to see a guy do it who called out SA for 9/11 as you point out, is worse. Similar to how he ran advertisements against Hillary with grainy pictures of Lloyd Blankfein to impress upon voters that he knew we were sick of the bankers running the country, only to hire Blankfein's buddy Cohn right out of the box. Trump's campaign was a carefully and brilliantly constructed marketing effort that was false from start to finish. That so many voters still support him is a testament to how fucked we are as a country.
In reply to Still making deals with the… by J S Bach
My head is spinning. At the moment I'm rooting for Mueller.
In reply to It's bad enough when your… by LetThemEatRand
But on the plus side, the strengthening of our petrodollar hegemony means we don't have to even listen when yellow or brown people speak.....or stinky europeans, either, for that matter...
In reply to My head is spinning. At the… by chunga
Jew vs Jew. Who ya gonna root for?
In reply to My head is spinning. At the… by chunga
I've typed this a few times, so sorry to repeat:
Throughout history, the masses have required stories and legends of heroes to help give them hope, if not just a momentary distraction, from this cold and dark world. Hillary got Trump over as the hero, so now, it almost doesn't matter what he does. People will cling to the positive and sweep the negative under the rug, forgetting it was even there in the first place.
My advice to anyone reading is to not look for heroes on the TV or computer screen. Looks for heroes in your everyday life, good fathers, good workers, trustworthy friends etc. It's a cheesey cliche but it's true. Or, watch the Lord of the Rings, or something. I don't know what to tell you. As LTER said, Candidate/President Trump's persona is a fantasy. Please don't entangle your fantasy with reality- it's not going to help any of us.
In reply to It's bad enough when your… by LetThemEatRand
Dont agree about how screwed we are as a country.
Revolution doesnt come from the oppressed, it comes from the mind of a revolutionary.
Read about Sam Adams and how he organized revolution many decades before the "founding fathers".
That cat was a born world shaker!
In reply to It's bad enough when your… by LetThemEatRand
Geographicaly, it is West by NorthWest, from Riyadh.
But mostly, you are correct, however, the US can be rated tops when it comes to HR violations.
In reply to Still making deals with the… by J S Bach
No one on the Saudi borders that can attack them with tanks so you must suspect they are intended elsewhere and not by their own. It might be simple pre-positioning of arm for further US backed ops. One can guess.
In reply to The State Department has… by nope-1004
Preparing for war with Iran - which is totally unfounded. MBS is sucking up to Israel and Trump for the green light. Iran is NO threat to the United States.
In reply to The State Department has… by nope-1004
What could possibly go wrong?!
In reply to More arms in the Middle East… by skbull44
Send those arms direct to secret CIA base just over Yemen border in Arabia sand.
Then kill women and children in Yemen.
Make Yemen Great Again!
In reply to What could possibly go wrong… by bluecollartrader
This means 6,700 more missiles fired at the poor people of Yemen.
Nice work, Trump, you filthy war monster.
You've become just like mass killers, Obama and Bush II.
In reply to trumptards and hasbara hags… by BullyBearish
I remember just after Obama was elected first term, all the libs chimed in here complaining about how he didn't keep his campaign promises about war and closing Gitmo.
Guess what? ALL PRESIDENTS ARE USELESS. Take out the Fed and CIA, and we'll regain our country. Till then, voting is a waste of time.
In reply to This means 6,700 more… by directaction
"Take out the Fed and CIA, . ." Add the SES (Senior Executive Service) to that.
In reply to I remember just after Obama… by nope-1004
@ nope,
Exactamundo.
In reply to I remember just after Obama… by nope-1004
MIC lobbyists are winning big time.....YUUUGEEEE WIN for the money boys in the Maryland suburbs..........
Oh ...I get it!
Turn the Middle East into Baltimore!
these missiles come with 2000 american soldiers with their body bags.
How about 6,700 bridges in the US instead?
The US is in the business of blowing up bridges, not building them.
In reply to How about 6,700 bridges in… by silverer
My money is on Trump to become the first Trillionaire in history.
(if you don't count the Rothschilds & co.)
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
6700? Why not one big one? Honest to God almighty.
Please don’t blame Trump, Our Beloved Leader;
he is just a puppet of the Deep State.
McCain just made 100,000,000,000. May his head explode.
One of the beer truck drivers will be banging Johnny Boyz wife by the 4th of July
In reply to McCain just made 100,000,000… by Rex Andrus
So I'd like to hear you raging Trumptards justify this sale of weapons to the ideological and financial capital of cancerous Wahhabi terrorism, aka the "Kingdom" of Saudi Arabia. An act for which the President most definitely deserves impeachment, if not trial and ultimate punishment as a war criminal.
Too many MAGA-ites still confused at how the media can be simultaneously against Trump, the Twitterer, and for Trump, the warmonger.
In reply to So I'd like to hear you… by vietnamvet
So this is the 1st time the US has sold weapons to SA.....fuk all you useless trolls...go back to CNN