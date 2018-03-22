Trump: "Crazy Joe Biden" Would "Go Down Fast" In A Fight

As former Vice President Joe Biden struggles to stay relevant as he quietly pursues the 2020 Democratic nomination, he told a crowd of people at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida that "if I were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," adding that he's "a pretty damn good athlete."

But President Trump isn't having it.

In an early morning tweet on Thursday, the president slammed the former VP for "trying to act like a tough guy", saying "actually, he is weak, both mentally and physical, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard."

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Biden and Trump were involved in an almost identical spat back in October 2016, when Biden, using similar language, first said he would rather "take him behind the gym" than debate the president.

If we had to wager on a fight between the two men, of course, the odds, in our view, would favor Trump.

After all, he's got that reach.