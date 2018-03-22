Trump: "Crazy Joe Biden" Would "Go Down Fast" In A Fight

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:14

As former Vice President Joe Biden struggles to stay relevant as he quietly pursues the 2020 Democratic nomination, he told a crowd of people at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida that "if I were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," adding that he's "a pretty damn good athlete."

But President Trump isn't having it.

Trump

In an early morning tweet on Thursday, the president slammed the former VP for "trying to act like a tough guy", saying "actually, he is weak, both mentally and physical, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard."

 

 

Biden and Trump were involved in an almost identical spat back in October 2016, when Biden, using similar language, first said he would rather "take him behind the gym" than debate the president.

If we had to wager on a fight between the two men, of course, the odds, in our view, would favor Trump.

After all, he's got that reach.

Comments

NoPension IridiumRebel Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

The lack of respect for the Office, by the left, is mind boggling. 

 

Marka my words....it will come back to haunt them. Always does. 

Its not hard to remember....Obama was treated with kid gloves, or you were a racist,etc. 

They just can't get over the fact they were stomped into the mud, and beaten. It's inconceivable to them. But we know...Obama, Hillary, et al,  begat Trump. Also worth mentioning...Trump was somewhat a media darling. NBC, Oprah...many others. 

  They fucked with bull....now deal with the horns. 

MoreFreedom NoPension Thu, 03/22/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Biden really shows his immaturity and stupidity, while he plays to his base of TDS sufferers. 

It's not a good sign when anyone in politics talks about physically harming political opponents because it suggests they'd become criminals and would use the force of government against their political enemies, rather than doing their job of protecting us from criminals and foreign enemies.   But then, that's what so many Democrats have done - it's turning the necessary evil of government, into just evil.  And it reflects on the Democrats.

Lordflin mtl4 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

Well, not that it matters, but in my youth I took down many men much bigger than me... I was 6' and weighed 195 at my peak (was running 32 miles per week and benching sets at 245 pounds). During my last year of high school I had a breif fight with the starting center of our football team... he ascribed to your, I am big and therefore tough philosophy... I say the fight was breif as I kicked him dead center in the nuts, and followed with an elbow to the throat... next time I met him he was very respectful.

While attending UC Davis I was a bouncer in a local cowboy nightclub... 40 percent cowboys, 40 percent Mexican street gangs, and 20 percent college students, a very lively crowd. I was considered very good at my job.

Any man... and I mean man, not certain what we are churning out now... over 180 pounds can apply lethal force to any other man with the proper training (don't mean martial arts classes, most of which are bunk... I learned to fight on the streets... had to given the schools I attended).