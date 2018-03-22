Trump: "Crazy Joe Biden" Would "Go Down Fast" In A Fight

As former Vice President Joe Biden struggles to stay relevant as he quietly pursues the 2020 Democratic nomination, he told a crowd of people at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida that "if I were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," adding that he's "a pretty damn good athlete."
But President Trump isn't having it.
In an early morning tweet on Thursday, the president slammed the former VP for "trying to act like a tough guy", saying "actually, he is weak, both mentally and physical, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard."
Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018
Biden and Trump were involved in an almost identical spat back in October 2016, when Biden, using similar language, first said he would rather "take him behind the gym" than debate the president.
If we had to wager on a fight between the two men, of course, the odds, in our view, would favor Trump.
After all, he's got that reach.
Comments
I love this shit.
Also - how did Gropin' Joe get invited to an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida? Oh, right, Democrats.
little fight club action, set the tone Donny
In reply to I love this shit. by Killtruck
I'd pay good money to see that fight...!
In reply to little fight club action,… by stinkhammer
Biden is 6'0 while Trump is 6'3.......never mind the obvious weight difference.......not even a close fight.
In reply to I'd pay good money to see… by Stan522
Trump would grab him by the pussy.
Fight over.
In reply to Biden is 6ft while Trump is… by mtl4
Fire and Fury
In reply to Trump would grab him by the… by HockeyFool
The lack of respect for the Office, by the left, is mind boggling.
Marka my words....it will come back to haunt them. Always does.
Its not hard to remember....Obama was treated with kid gloves, or you were a racist,etc.
They just can't get over the fact they were stomped into the mud, and beaten. It's inconceivable to them. But we know...Obama, Hillary, et al, begat Trump. Also worth mentioning...Trump was somewhat a media darling. NBC, Oprah...many others.
They fucked with bull....now deal with the horns.
In reply to Fire and Fury by IridiumRebel
One can only hope.
Fly in the ointment...nothing done about the MASSIVE voter fraud.
In reply to The lack of respect for the… by NoPension
Biden: Alpha Fail
In reply to One can only hope… by Bigly
No WAAAAAYY DOOD! Biden would TOTALLY hand his son Ukrainian gas company profits, while Trump would counter with threatening sanctions for European firms participating in Russian gas pipeline project. It would be like watching two members of the elite establishment mug and rob your average American in an alley with a couple of crowbars.
In reply to Biden: Alpha Fail by TahoeBilly2012
"...he told a crowd of people at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida..."
Joe Biden/2020, courageously taking on the pro-sexual assault lobby...
Maneuvering swine.
In reply to No WAAAAAYY DOOD! Biden… by MillionDollarButter
Dotard V. Dotard
In reply to No WAAAAAYY DOOD! Biden… by MillionDollarButter
as viewed by the world, this should embarrass the $hit out of white guys everywhere...
In reply to Dotard V. Dotard by Juggernaut x2
The most honest statement we will NEVER hear....
" all the fake and stolen votes, and we still lost! Bullshit...no way "
Philly....more votes cast foe Hillary, than registered voters. And none for Trump. Yeah, ok.
In reply to One can only hope… by Bigly
Biden really shows his immaturity and stupidity, while he plays to his base of TDS sufferers.
It's not a good sign when anyone in politics talks about physically harming political opponents because it suggests they'd become criminals and would use the force of government against their political enemies, rather than doing their job of protecting us from criminals and foreign enemies. But then, that's what so many Democrats have done - it's turning the necessary evil of government, into just evil. And it reflects on the Democrats.
In reply to The lack of respect for the… by NoPension
Fucking lol
In reply to Trump would grab him by the… by HockeyFool
And Biden would grab Donald by what's left of Donald's hair and The President would collapse in a blubbering heap whimpering.."not the Hair,..not the Hair..". Imagine tiny handfuls of fluff blowing around in the breeze..
In reply to Trump would grab him by the… by HockeyFool
You win the comments, sir.
In reply to Trump would grab him by the… by HockeyFool
Joe Biden needs a Diaper-Wedgie. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Biden is 6ft while Trump is… by mtl4
I thought the Left felt it was sexist for a male to try and defend a female? Isn't Jumpin' Joe reinforcing the idea that women cannot defend themselves?
Where's the outrage?
In reply to … by Looney
No it's only sexist if it's a heterosexual male trying to defend a bi-gender lesbian. No wait, it's only racist when it's a... fuck it, I don't know.
In reply to I thought the Left felt it… by ejmoosa
Double standard.
It's OK for someone on the Left to "bully."
Looking at Hillary's behavior, it is also OK for someone on the Left to cheat, steal, and kill anyone that gets in your way.
In reply to I thought the Left felt it… by ejmoosa
Where did you get that idea? Wasn't from anybody on the Left.
In reply to I thought the Left felt it… by ejmoosa
Not exactly Ben Richards vs. Captain Freedom is it?
Anyway ~ Let's never forget that Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho got to be 'in President' by way of being “five-time Smackdown champion & porn superstar!
In reply to Biden is 6ft while Trump is… by mtl4
Both of them would be punched out in about 15 seconds in the ring and would have trouble standing--let alone keep their guard up.
In reply to Not exactly Ben Richards vs… by DillyDilly
Maybe - I did read somewhere that Biden was described as ‘ The worlds greatest ‘puncher’ !!!
Just can’t remember what it was in reference to !!!!
In reply to Both of them would be… by rccalhoun
Might be in reference to Biden's prowess in boxing the clown, but otherwise, can't think of it.
These two absolutely deserve each other. Trump should keep this going as long as he can. The rest of us don't deserve it though.
In reply to Maybe - I did read somewhere… by Jack Oliver
Yawn. Like comparing which shopping trolley is faster. Totally pointless.
Stick with the Creepy Joe meme. I wanna see that one brought to its natural conclusion.
In reply to Both of them would be… by rccalhoun
But Joe's been eating Vegemite Sammiches..
In reply to Both of them would be… by rccalhoun
Well, not that it matters, but in my youth I took down many men much bigger than me... I was 6' and weighed 195 at my peak (was running 32 miles per week and benching sets at 245 pounds). During my last year of high school I had a breif fight with the starting center of our football team... he ascribed to your, I am big and therefore tough philosophy... I say the fight was breif as I kicked him dead center in the nuts, and followed with an elbow to the throat... next time I met him he was very respectful.
While attending UC Davis I was a bouncer in a local cowboy nightclub... 40 percent cowboys, 40 percent Mexican street gangs, and 20 percent college students, a very lively crowd. I was considered very good at my job.
Any man... and I mean man, not certain what we are churning out now... over 180 pounds can apply lethal force to any other man with the proper training (don't mean martial arts classes, most of which are bunk... I learned to fight on the streets... had to given the schools I attended).
In reply to Biden is 6ft while Trump is… by mtl4
If you learned fighting on the streets, no doubt you learned the most valuable lesson of fighting, which is how to divert and avoid fighting until you absolutely had no choice, and to then win as quickly as you possibly can by any means.
In reply to Well, not that it matters,… by Lordflin
I have a Black belt in Mexican Judo...
In reply to Well, not that it matters,… by Lordflin
And you had a breif fight with your spell checker and won!
Man, you're good.
In reply to Well, not that it matters,… by Lordflin
I've considered getting training in Crav Maga. It's a modern form of Jewjitsu.
In reply to Well, not that it matters,… by Lordflin
Take a number, Don.
In reply to I'd pay good money to see… by Stan522
All the problems in this country, and these fucking Idiots waste time on this shit?
Hope it all burns to the ground and takes these fucking idiots in Washington with it.
It's the only way to clean.
In reply to Take a number, Don. by ThanksChump
Giant Meteor 2020: The Only Rational Choice
In reply to All the problems in this… by ZENDOG
No such thing as "good" money.
It simply doesn't exist.
In reply to I'd pay good money to see… by Stan522
I heard a rumor there was some to be found at the bottom of a lake. Result of a tragic boating accident.
In reply to No such thing as "good"… by GodsDrugDealer
They would have to pay me to watch the fight. Slap! Slap! Hair Pulling! Shake Hands. Both talk tough but neither one is.
In reply to I'd pay good money to see… by Stan522
Good thing Trump isn't a little girl or he would be in all sorts of danger!
In reply to little fight club action,… by stinkhammer
I don’t think Biden nor Trump has ever met a punch that they couldn’t block with their FUCKING head !
Although ‘Barry’ could be the referee - trying to seperate the two BRUTES !!
I would definitely pay money to see that !!!
US politics are in the gutter !!
In reply to little fight club action,… by stinkhammer
Trump has a long history with the WWE. Lets get ready to rumble!
In reply to little fight club action,… by stinkhammer
So as long as it's all choreographed, he can hold his own pretty well for a guy over 70. Actually, are we sure The Don isn't actually Classy Freddy Blassie? Seen the two together recently?
In reply to Trump has a long history… by pelican
Old Crazy Joe off his meds again.
In reply to little fight club action,… by stinkhammer
It’s the greatest (fuck)show on Earth.
In reply to I love this shit. by Killtruck
Oprah-Biden 2040!
In reply to It’s the greatest show on… by divingengineer
Two old cucks arguing about who's the tougher guy.
America personified.
In reply to I love this shit. by Killtruck
Can we give em both a 2x4 with rusty nails in it, put em both in a ring, and see the outcome pay-per-view?
In reply to Two old cucks arguing about… by curbjob
Don King gonna get a piece of this action.
In reply to Can we give em both a 2x4… by Dilluminati