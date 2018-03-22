Japan Stocks Tumble Near 6-Month Lows As China Responds To Trade Wars

Update 2 2115ET: AsiaPac stocks are a sea of red but there is one relief as China fixes the Yuan very modestly weaker - so no devaluation tonight...
* * *
Update 1: Japanese stocks just broke key technical support at the 200-day moving average, dropping near 6-month lows...
Japan eseTrade Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters:
It’s “very unfortunate” that the U.S. decided to apply tariffs to Japanese metals exports, but retaliation by Japan could lead to the collapse of the free-trade system.
He noted that he had repeatedly asked the U.S. for Japan to be exempted from tariffs, and will continue to do so.
* * *
As we detailed earlier, following the earlier threat from the Chinese embassy, the first retaliatory trade actions from China are emerging and US and Japanese equity markets are in freefall...
Following the US imposition of 25% duties on China produce worth at least $50 billion including items in aerospace, information and communication technology and machinery, China has announced plans of reciprocal tariffs on $3 billion of U.S. imports.
China plans to add 15% tariffs on U.S. steel pipes, fruit, wine and other products, the Ministry of Commerce says in a statement, and also plans to add 25% tariffs on pork and recycled aluminum.
Bloomberg provides some more details on the list of goods China will be targetting...
1) fresh fruit, dried fruit and nuts
2) wine
3) denatured ethyl alcohol
4) American ginseng
5) seamless steel pipes
6) pork and pork products
7) aluminum scrap
Who knew America exports ginseng to China?
In the statement, China urged the U.S. to resolve the trade dispute via dialogue.
The reactions are ugly.
USDJPY is in freefall, plunging below 105.00 to its lowest since before Trump's election...
Nikkei is set to open down over 3.5% and Dow futures are down another 200 points from the close...
Based on the rally in Treasury futures, 5- to 10-year Treasury yields will open 2.5-3bps lower.
As Bloomberg's Enda Curran notes, China's response was to be expected but it's clearly only an opening play. Note the list of tariffs doesn't include politically sensitive imports like soybeans. It's a warning shot from Beijing.
All eyes will now be on the PBOC's Yuan fixing, as offshore yuan has been tumbling...
It would be a big shock if China decides to devalue suddenly as a trade weapon.
"It would be a big shock if China decides to devalue suddenly as a trade weapon."
Think this is the revenge against steel/aluminum tariff. They probably have not reacted to bigly 60 billion yet.
The flow of goods to and from every country in the world visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-global-goods-trade/
I hope Trump puts 1000% tariffs on all Chinese goods
Rejoice gold bugs. This spells the end of the US$ reserve status.
