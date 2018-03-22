Japan Stocks Tumble Near 6-Month Lows As China Responds To Trade Wars

Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:42

Update 2 2115ET: AsiaPac stocks are a sea of red but there is one relief as China fixes the Yuan very modestly weaker - so no devaluation tonight...

*  *  *

Update 1: Japanese stocks just broke key technical support at the 200-day moving average, dropping near 6-month lows...

Japan eseTrade Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters:

It’s “very unfortunate” that the U.S. decided to apply tariffs to Japanese metals exports, but retaliation by Japan could lead to the collapse of the free-trade system.

He noted that he had repeatedly asked the U.S. for Japan to be exempted from tariffs, and will continue to do so.

*  *  *

As we detailed earlier, following the earlier threat from the Chinese embassy, the first retaliatory trade actions from China are emerging and US and Japanese equity markets are in freefall...

Following the US imposition of 25% duties on China produce worth at least $50 billion including items in aerospace, information and communication technology and machinery, China has announced plans of reciprocal tariffs on $3 billion of U.S. imports.

China plans to add 15% tariffs on U.S. steel pipes, fruit, wine and other products, the Ministry of Commerce says in a statement, and also plans to add 25% tariffs on pork and recycled aluminum.

Bloomberg provides some more details on the list of goods China will be targetting...

1) fresh fruit, dried fruit and nuts

2) wine

3) denatured ethyl alcohol

4) American ginseng

5) seamless steel pipes

6) pork and pork products

7) aluminum scrap

Who knew America exports ginseng to China?

In the statement, China urged the U.S. to resolve the trade dispute via dialogue.

The reactions are ugly.

USDJPY is in freefall, plunging below 105.00 to its lowest since before Trump's election...

 

Nikkei is set to open down over 3.5% and Dow futures are down another 200 points from the close...

Based on the rally in Treasury futures, 5- to 10-year Treasury yields will open 2.5-3bps lower.

As Bloomberg's Enda Curran notes, China's response was to be expected but it's clearly only an opening play. Note the list of tariffs doesn't include politically sensitive imports like soybeans. It's a warning shot from Beijing.

All eyes will now be on the PBOC's Yuan fixing, as offshore yuan has been tumbling...

It would be a big shock if China decides to devalue suddenly as a trade weapon.

philipat hedgeless_horseman Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:43

China is just the "messenger". The real culprit is US Corporations. They will move manufacturing to Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka etc. And China will remain competitive in many important areas, especially now that the "markets" are dumping CNY?

This will also allow the Deep State to crash everything and blame Trump's "protectionsim" in 3..2..1.......

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Apocalypse Wow Thu, 03/22/2018 - 19:53

Europe should be hitting with an uppercut any day now and before long everyone will be getting in the act for a real good donneybrook brawl but fear not trade wars are easy to win.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
BanksterMind Thu, 03/22/2018 - 19:55

You still in paper?

You stupid?

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
buzzsaw99 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 19:57

we tariff them $60B they respond by cutting $3B.  lolz

the gubbermint could take $3B from the $60B and buy all the stuff from the farmers and give it away to homeless shelters and still come out $57B to the good.  Fuck China.

you get nothing.  you lose.  good day sir.  [/willy wonka]

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Minister of Br… Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:24

because they already buy as little as fucking humanly possible in order to make the trade deficit as big as possible.  they bought two high pressure gas pumping units from a company i worked for years ago.  the first thing they did was take them apart and try to copy them.  they couldn't do it so they had to buy more.  the only reason they buy shit is to make it themselves with cheaper material and labor if they can at all.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
small axe Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:00

the BOJ has been in control since the bubble burst nearly 30 years ago in Japan. The central bank basically usurped power from the Ministry of Finance, which had guided capital investment as Japan rebuilt post WWII.

It's time for a change of the guard yet again. The BOJ creates nothing but misery with its financialization, while the Ministry of Finance, however much you may hate its authoritarian method, at least directs capital to productive sectors.

Time to rebuild on a (trade) wartime scale, both in Japan and the US

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
indygo55 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:01

I'd like to see which equities are dropping? FANG? Banks? Steel? Everything? Or is it the E-minis and the other index and VOL funds the cabal uses to jack this "market" around with. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
CatInTheHat Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:18

Trade wars lead to real wars. China just took advantage of bill Clinton's epic hollowing out of our manufacturing base. Oops! Maybe that wasn't such a good idea. It's too late to fix it now 

Maybe China will suddenly stopped buying our debt. Shut that PONZI NOW.

END THE FED

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
truthalwayswinsout Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:30

Just think now all those companies that got those massive tax breaks can all stop doing share buybacks and start using the money to build automated factories in the U.S.

Trump is a carnival barker but he waited to start his trade war when US companies got a windfall from the tax breaks.

With the US oil and gas production soaring and trade deficits in oil and gas quickly turning to trade surpluses with all the gas and oil being exported from the US the US trade deficit could disappear in 4 -5 years meaning all the extra GDP ($600 Billion) and an extra 3 million jobs to support those factories even if they are automated.  That would be more than enough to dramatically cut the deficit.

Now if he would only start arresting employers who hire illegals, 20 million plus illegals would leave the country because they could no longer find work. This means vastly lower taxes, vastly lower apartment and housing prices in the major cities and lots and lots of jobs which means 40 hour work weeks with overtime.

Why heaven forbid, things would be great.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo truthalwayswinsout Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:44

While I'd like to think your first sentence held promise, one doesn't go from 30 years of near windfall (comparatively speaking vs. domestic cost of labor, regulation, taxes, etc.), to domestic ramp-up in a year, or even 5 years - and that's assuming hyper-aggressive repatriation of manufacturing took place.

Now, get Trump to slash the domestic regulatory leviathan in the same manner he's aggressively ramping the tariffs, and we have ourselves a real ballgame --- 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Peak Finance Consuelo Thu, 03/22/2018 - 20:53

US Manufacturing technology is INSANE

Some of the high-tech stuff I have seen personally is like shit from a science fiction movie. CNC machines attached to robots working from automated designs building intricate stuff from solid blocks of metal, just crazy. 3D Printing stuff is getting even more advanced even though it's not really talked about much, really great stuff.

Since we don't manufacture here this tech does not get a lot of press. 

You can cluster these machines like a network and churn-out tons of this cheap Chinese plastic crap here in no time at all. 

 