US Trade Rep Lays Out Amount Of Tariffs, Which Chinese Industries Are Targeted

First the good news: as we reported moments ago, the "trade war - heavy" scenario envisioned by Deutsche Bank comes with 45% tariffs on all imports from China which would cause significant damage to China's economy, and would prompt China to respond with drastic measures. This scenario could also "move the US economy into recession." But according to a just released fact sheet from the US Trade Representative, this is not the baseline US proposal, at least not yet, and instead the US will impose "only" 25% duties on Chinese products.
Now the bad news: the same fact sheet notes that the industries targeted by the US will be: aerospace, information and communication technology and machinery, all high-tech (one can argue with technology stolen from the US), high-margin, mission-critical industries to China where the US is a critical customer. In fact, the strategic importance of maintaining legacy trade status for these sectors prompted Goldman Sachs one seek ago to not even include them in the list of most likely industries targeted by the US.
As such, it is likely that the starting salvo in trade wars will anger Beijing far more than if some of the more generic export sectors had been targeted. It also means that the severity of the proportional response will be high enough to potentially prompt the next step in the White House counter-retaliation in what is now an escalating tit-for-tat trade war as taught in all PoliSci 101 classes.
Readers can access the full USTR fact sheet below (or at this link), but here is the breakdown of the key Section 301 actions just enacted by the Trump administration, in its own words, including the size of the proposed tariffs and targeted industries:
SECTION 301 RESPONSES
- In a Memorandum signed on March 22, 2018, the President has directed his Administration to take a range of actions responding to China’s acts, policies, and practices involving the unfair and harmful acquisition of U.S. technology.
- WTO Case: At the direction of the President, USTR will confront China’s discriminatory technology licensing practices through a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute.
- 25 Percent Ad Valorem Duties: USTR will propose additional tariffs on certain products of China, with an annual trade value commensurate with the harm caused to the U.S. economy resulting from China’s unfair policies. The proposed product list subject to the tariffs will include aerospace, information and communication technology, and machinery.
- Investment Restrictions: The President also has directed his Administration to respond to Chinese investment aimed at obtaining key U.S. technologies. Relevant departments and agencies will work with the Treasury Department to propose measures addressing China’s investment practices involving the acquisition of sensitive technologies.
And the full term sheet.
Comments
Too little. Too late.
That's actually the problem: most technology are commodity and US is not 50% gdp of the world.
In reply to Too little. Too late. by Stuck on Zero
Who's gonna REALLY pay those tariffs? American consumers.
So who's Trump REALLY hurting? America.
And who's Trump enriching? Fellow Government Leeches, that they may go on living the high life on the taxpayer's back.
In reply to That's actually the problem:… by ne-tiger
A better question is who benefits? The American looking for a better paying job that can create wealth and prosperity.
In reply to Who's gonna REALLY pay those… by beepbop
Guess we should all give up material lust and concentrate on American home made pussy.
In reply to Who's gonna REALLY pay those… by beepbop
Uh Oh we no copy their stuff, sell back cheaper anymore.
In reply to Guess we should all give up… by ne-tiger
▲▲▲ Beepbop ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲
When Spammer-Tard gets back to his basement at 2 a.m. smelling like urine from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.
In reply to Uh Oh we no copy their stuff… by TahoeBilly2012
How do we know the difference between what Intellectual Property, especially military technology, the Chinese stole, what the Clintons sold them, or what our 'allies' bought from us and sent on to China?
Not to mention freelance hackers now using state-of-the-art NSA and CIA hacking tools selling stuff they steal to the highest bidder, whether China or anyone else, while using those tools to make it look like the Chinese did it? That was a big component of those tools.
Just asking.
In reply to Uh Oh we no copy their stuff… by TahoeBilly2012
You can keep the Americunt femiNazis!
In reply to Guess we should all give up… by ne-tiger
You mean the United States might actually have to develop it's own industrial base again? Make actual goods instead of buying cheap plastic trinkets from China?
Why, that's inconceivable.
Standard Disclaimer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxT-f-hb8Sg Now fuck off.
In reply to Who's gonna REALLY pay those… by beepbop
So those Boeing orders might dry up ! China always split orders between Boeing and Airbus so it had all the options to copy.
In reply to That's actually the problem:… by ne-tiger
In the news
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
You waste energy and bit space here with your puerile, low brow posts. If you want to work for The National Enquirer, write them a letter. If they hire you for your basement garbage browsing talent, you may even find readers.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Fuck off, filthy spammer.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
When Spammer-Tard gets back to his basement at 2 a.m. smelling like urine from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.
In reply to Fuck off, filthy spammer. by Big Corked Boots
25% would sink 99% of companies and industries. That "good news" scenario is spin, in an attempt to prevent immediate panic.
They dont want you panicking until you see the nuke falling on your city, when it's too late.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Goodbye Petro dollar!
China has industries? Who knew!
Apparently, only you who didn't.
In reply to China has industries? Who… by I Write Code
The one sided trade war has been going on against the US for at least thirty years. Globalist presidents Bush I and II, Clinton, and Obama have been absent in responding, if not complicit in bed with China. Thank God Trump has the American worker in his heart. Is this going to be easy. Hell no. But, finally the right path has been chosen.
When all you have left is to fuck up the world, you're in a pretty bad place.
War against Russia, China and Iran all at once definitely won't have any blowback for the US empire!
They're expecting obedience from these 3 powers, how cute. Instead they're going to get defiance.
Iran has observer status in the organization, and applied for full membership on March 24, 2008. After the UN sanctions were lifted, Chinese president Xi Jinping announced its support for Iran's full membership in the SCO during a state visit to Iran in January 2016.
Russia and China are the founding member states of The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) an intergovernmental economic and military alliance of mutual security.
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forces:
Active personnel 5,325,000
Reserve personnel 7,675,000
Available personnel for immediate activation and Conscription 192,039,958
Total of personnel 205,039,958
The economic and numerical might of China, together with the military prowess and vast modernized nuclear arsenal of Russia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jlcUyUaOS4
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shanghai_Cooperation_Organisation
In reply to When all you have left is to… by Brazen Heist
A military alliance between Russia, China and Iran would be a big deterrent against US imperialism.
If things continue to get out of hand with aggressive, arrogant posturing from the exceptionally crippled exceptionalists, I wouldn't rule that out.
Eurasia for Eurasians, America for Americans....sounds fair?
In reply to Russia and China are the… by Mike Masr
It is a zero-sum game the minute someone launches a nuke. Everybody sitting at a nuke button knows what's next if they're ordered to launch.
If a bunch of insanely violent Satanists were threatening you and your family, knowing what they would do to you, your wife and your kids if you couldn't stop them and your only defense is to burn the whole house down, taking them along with yourselves, what would you do?
That's where the world is at.
In reply to When all you have left is to… by Brazen Heist
When you realize that a World Government Convention has just been held in the Arabian peninsula, that this meeting was censored by all MSM, and that the main topic occupying these satanic international financiers and their shabez goy traitors is the threat to their World Government plan due to outsider Trump being in the White House instead of their sycophantic Killary.......you realize its almost 5 minutes to midnight but thank God, the clock has stuck. That's where the world is at. Proof:
"The New World Order Freaking Out About TRUMP - Alex Newman on USA Watchdog"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUZ_AAJC9zc
In reply to It is a zero-sum game the… by Not Too Important
better late than never. we should have done this twenty years ago.
We NEED TO IMMEDIATELY DO AWAY WITH a little known Asian subsidy which is KILLING jobs for us folks but enriching the richest man in the world. Did you know a small package sent by an Asian online seller only cost them about $1.00 vs the $20.00 that we would have to pay to return the junk in a package to Asia. We even provide tracking services on that freaking package. This was pushed down our throats thru the “heavy lobbying” by Ebay and Amazon. . Sooner or later our “paid off” politicians are going to have a change of heart, albeit from taxpayers and voters aware of the “Amazon Subsidy” and get SICK AND TIRED of it and voting them out of office or just plain old guilty conscience. Just the headlines about retail store closings tell us about jobs being lost and commercial real estate getting ready to tank, (Store closings---just a few—Penny’s 130-140 stores, Sears/Kmart 150, Macy’s 100, Foot Locker 100, Kohls 16, Office Depot 200, Abercrombie 114, BCBG 118, HH Gregg 88, Pier One 100).
Problems with this is:
1) Post Office loosing hundreds of millions delivering these cheap packages (taxpayers left holding the bag making up for their losses and eventual USPS pension shortfalls)
2) Uninspected goods come in, many of which are in violation of intellectual property laws and safety regulations.
3) USA stores can’t compete- thus many previous full time jobs in retail have disappeared altogether or with lower paying and reduced benefit part-time jobs.
4) Foreign online sellers are NOT paying any sales tax, income tax, or tariffs like the importers in the USA.
5) Lost jobs equals social security taxes NOT COLLECTED--another freaking problem waiting to rear its ugly face.
My advice to TRUMP—do away with only this one unfair trade deal and positive results will be felt FAST in our economy—no need to for a Trade War after this is done.
Better yet: Set up special intellectual property courts and invite patent, trademark, and creators to sue. Add the settlements to the duties.
Trump seems to forget that the the US for many decades because of the acceptance of the us dollar has been able to print a standard of living that is not deserved. That is part of the game they let the US print to infinity and they get to have an advantage for themselves.
a higher standard of living for the billionaires maybe. nowadays it takes three people working 60 hrs per week just to buy a house.
In reply to Trump seems to forget that… by special kind o…
Tariff on the USA will follow as China makes all the chip boards for our missles and God knows what else!
As someone who has worked on Chinese machinery I can tell you it's absolute junk. After 3 years of hell we ended up selling them at a fraction of cost and replaced them with Cincinnati Milacron. The best plastic injection/extruding machines around.
Fuck the Chinese and their crappy products.
I felt the same when I had the American car, I feel your pain.
In reply to As someone who has worked on… by FlKeysFisherman
And my I-Phone and I-Pad are really such low grade crappy quality. /s
In reply to As someone who has worked on… by FlKeysFisherman
Yet another attempt by the West to chain down and hobble China, as history is full of it.
Tarrifs on bitcoin miners????
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/03/22/business/designed-california-made-china-iphone-skews-u-s-trade-deficit/
Designed in California and made in China: How the iPhone skews the U.S. trade deficit
[...]
The big trade imbalance — at the heart of a potential trade war, with Trump expected to impose tariffs on Chinese imports this week — exists in large part because of electrical goods and tech, the biggest U.S. import item from China.
Apple Inc.’s iPhone, however, illustrates how a big portion of that imbalance is due to imports of American-branded products — many of which use global suppliers for parts but are put together in China and shipped around the world.
Take a look at the iPhone X. IHS Markit estimates its components cost a total of $370.25. Of that, $110 goes to Samsung Electronics in South Korea for supplying displays. Another $44.45 goes to Japan’s Toshiba and South Korea’s SK Hynix for memory chips.
Other suppliers from Taiwan, the United States and Europe also take their portion, while assembly, done by contract manufacturers in China like Foxconn, represents only an estimated 3 to 6 percent of the manufacturing cost.
Current trade statistics, however, count most of the manufacturing cost in China’s export numbers, which has prompted global bodies like the World Trade Organization to consider alternative calculations that include where value is added.
[...]
“That is an important reason why U.S.-China trade friction will cause collateral damage, especially in other Asian economies,” he said, adding that in value added terms, the U.S. trade deficit with China was only $239 billion last year, 36 percent lower than the headline number.
[...]
The list of such products, designed in America and sourced in China is almost endless, from Cisco network stuff to desktop and laptop computers.
Expect imports of products from Korea to boom as companies ship their products from China into Korea as sub-assemblies and the onship to the US fully assembled, the only addition being a made in Korea label, or Vietnam/Malaysia/Thailand/Japan etc
In reply to https://www.japantimes.co.jp… by gdpetti
Wait, you mean that all the cheap Chinese shit that I buy at Walmart is gonna cost more now???
I hate it when flat landers do things that harsh my buzz here in the mountains.
Trump is playing with fire !! McOnnel, Feinstein , Biden and many more have sold their office to the Chinese years ago. That is how they became multi-millionaires. You know , banana republic corruption that we are not to know about.
https://onenewsnow.com/politics-govt/2018/03/20/book-china-has-made-mcc…
What!! No import duties on Chink created Bitcoins??
"You know a bitcoin gonna be a one million dollah" Chandler Guo (aka, Bitcoin GOD)