Watch Live: Trump Launches Trade War With China, Unveils $50 Billion In Tariffs

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:31

Update: President Trump will sign an executive memo that will enforce $50 billion in tariffs against China over IP theft, an administration officials tell reporters. The full list of tariffs will be published within 15 days, opening a 30 day public comment period before they take effect, so there is a 1 month grace period before the trade wars officially start.

According to the official, many of the proposals reflect areas where China has sought to acquire advantage through unfair acquisition or forced tech transfers from U.S. companies.

He added that Trump is also directing the U.S. trade representative to pursue dispute settlement at WTO in order to address China’s licensing practices, which U.S. says are discriminatory, and will also direct Treasury Dept to consider expanding limits on Chinese investment and acquisitions in U.S. beyond current CFIUS reach

Stocks briefly popped on the headlines as, supposedly, this pushed the start of the trade war off by 60 days.

*  *  *

President Trump will fire the first shots (retaliatory or not) in the new global trade war today as he announces plans to crack down on China with what is expected to be $50 billion in tariffs, controls on investment, and possible visa restrictions.

As we detailed previously, American officials have been raising their concerns about China’s IP practices since Bill Clinton was president, and Beijing has repeatedly failed to deliver on promises to reform, but now, as Bloomberg reports that the order will target more than 100 different types of Chinese goods, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The value of the tariffs was based on U.S. estimates of economic damage caused by intellectual-property theft by China.

This will be Trump’s first trade action directly aimed at China, which he has blamed for the hollowing out of the American manufacturing sector and the loss of U.S. jobs.

For decades, western companies have griped that Beijing is forcing them to hand over tech secrets and source code as a price of access to the Chinese market.

Now they have a White House prepared to act forcefully to stop it - starting tomorrow, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports - but the fear is a costly tit-for-tat trade war.

Live Feed (due to start at 1230ET...)

But China is drawing up a reprisal list that includes soybeans, sorghum and live hogs, report the WSJ's Lingling Wei, Yoko Kubota and Liza Lin.

Finally, as a reminder, China will begin trading its petroyuan futures contract next week (3/26) - so perhaps this action by Trump is a pre-emptive strike?

*  *  *

Comments

Looney Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

 

Here’s MY list of Chinese (food) Sanctions:

1. All Fortune Cookies must be equipped with an automatic spell-checker.

2. Limit the number of Chopsticks to “one per customer”.

3. All Chinese Food orders must be accompanied by a photo of the dog cooked for the order.

4. All PAPER Take-Out Containers must be replaced with Heavy-Gauge Steel or Cast Iron containers made in the USA.

5. A complete ban on Hieroglyphs from Chinese Food Menus used as Martial Arts Tattoos.

6. A complete ban on Chocolate Cake served to China’s leaders/emperors/deities on American Soil.

Looney  ;-)

luckylongshot DJZZ Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

Having already allowed most American factories to close as production moved to China, starting a trade war now makes as much sense as closing the farm gate after the horse has bolted and then challenging the farm with the horses to a horse race. Add to that the $200 Trillion in debt the US has to service and the likely outcome looks like being a face plant for America. Wonder if this a too late attempt to do something about the petro-yuan launch coming in the next few days.

Endgame Napoleon Deep Snorkeler Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

Orange Lantern

  1. Standing in the sand, he admits the obvious to the head-in-sand- crowd: You can’t offshore over 2 million jobs (and SS contributions) while remaining a middle class and solvent nation, even though a few can build massive sand castles due to the labor cost savings from using the cheap global laborers;
  2. Not one to deny science lightly, he does not bow to it like a God, knowing that facts and figures can be used by those who benefit from the status quo, telling them that the difference between a $300,000-billion trade deficit and a $500,000-billion trade deficit does not make the $300,000-billion one acceptable;
  3. Though the jury is still out on whether he is a savior mostly of himself, like so many others in high places, Orange Lantern must be credited with having the chutzpah to take on what so many elite ninnies have cowered from, preferring only to throw more welfare cake to underemployed citizens and noncitizens, while doing nothing about the jobs defici in the underemployed USA;
  4. Evil does not signify an abundance of intelligence. It is an absence of empathy so profound that it regards humans as nothing but chess pieces on a board to be moved into deathly danger if it advances the prospects of a win. None of these trade issues rise to that level unless it is the declining life expectancy among once-middle-class, middle-aged, non-womb-productive and, thus, non-welfare-eligible, underemployed white Americans, although progressives are trying to paint it that way, telling Americans that their demand to put Americans first on the issue of offshored jobs means starvation for the Chinese workers that American-owned companies are paying $1 per hour to increase profit for shareholders. 

 

Justin Case Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

iPhone prices are going to rise?

US is going to produce their own steel? Better buy a car if you need one. The last time US made steel for the automotive industry was a disaster on Regan's watch. On a quiet day you could hear a Ford rusting. The GM pick-ups looked like they had leprosy. Large spots of rust where patches of paint fell off.  Many cars without floor boards. Plywood was put in place to keep the water from splashing on yoar shoes.

Wait till that steel is used to build bridges. We already saw the murican engineering marvel in Florida.

 

silverer Justin Case Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

I remember Ford Motor Co. had their own steel plant around 1960. That's probably about the last time those numbers could have worked. It's been all downhill since then, and Lyndon Johnson (introducing welfare in 1966 for the first time in US history. So progressive!), Richard Nixon (we don't need no stinkin' gold behind our currency), Bill Clinton (nobody knows what the Glass-Stegall act is anyway, and it will keep my friend Jon Corzine out of jail if we repeal it. And oh, here's some tech for China). Dodd-Frank (have to protect the banks, citizens second, sorry), Obama (free shit for everybody that's not white or a citzen), and Hillary Clinton (here Russia, have your yellow cake and make nukes, too). No folks, don't blame the Chinese and the Russians for what the US did to itself. The US deserves what's coming to it.

rf80412 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

So China's raising tariffs against low value added fungible commodities while we're looking to protect high value added IP?  This is working out pretty well.

Oh, and why the hell are we feeding the competition?  And since America's "farmers" depend on billions in government subsidies, why are we being taxed to feed the competition?

To Hell In A H… Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

Reality is going to kick the Yanks right in the scrotum. Bring it on Uncle Scam. Behind the scenes you'll be offering the back of your hand in submission like the monkeys on planet of the apes. You monkeys have over-played your hand again. Bring on your bogus and toothless tariffs.

Uncle Scam can only threaten the weak, the 3rd and the developing world. A shower room towel flick in the balls to a couple of American companies with a footprint in China, with access to their 1.4 billion consumer market, will have Trumpstein seeking back channels to save face.

America hasn't got shit apart from the money printing press and Silicon valley and every day that is getting ERODED! 

Kafir Goyim To Hell In A H… Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

They don't get access to the China market now.  You have to partner with Chinese nationals  to even have a shot at that market, and even then, it is with many strings attached. 

Even when you are over there, you compete with a sea of knockoffs that blatantly copy your product, your logo, your packaging, and even your brand name.

These riches that a company will be showered with because of the 1.4B chinese market are illusory and not worth giving up our country for.

affirmed_78 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:43 Permalink

This whole us against them BS is getting a little old, whether it be Russia, China or whoever.  Eliminating fiat in favor of bitcoin will reduce the power of the nation state and benefit us all.

Yen Cross Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

  lol> The $usd sold off on the comments.

   It's going to really selloff when the a-holes in D.C. pass that ridiculous pork filled OMNIBUS bill. [after real humans digest it]

 