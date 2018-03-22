Watch Live: Trump Launches Trade War With China, Unveils $50 Billion In Tariffs

Update: President Trump will sign an executive memo that will enforce $50 billion in tariffs against China over IP theft, an administration officials tell reporters. The full list of tariffs will be published within 15 days, opening a 30 day public comment period before they take effect, so there is a 1 month grace period before the trade wars officially start.
According to the official, many of the proposals reflect areas where China has sought to acquire advantage through unfair acquisition or forced tech transfers from U.S. companies.
He added that Trump is also directing the U.S. trade representative to pursue dispute settlement at WTO in order to address China’s licensing practices, which U.S. says are discriminatory, and will also direct Treasury Dept to consider expanding limits on Chinese investment and acquisitions in U.S. beyond current CFIUS reach
Stocks briefly popped on the headlines as, supposedly, this pushed the start of the trade war off by 60 days.
* * *
President Trump will fire the first shots (retaliatory or not) in the new global trade war today as he announces plans to crack down on China with what is expected to be $50 billion in tariffs, controls on investment, and possible visa restrictions.
As we detailed previously, American officials have been raising their concerns about China’s IP practices since Bill Clinton was president, and Beijing has repeatedly failed to deliver on promises to reform, but now, as Bloomberg reports that the order will target more than 100 different types of Chinese goods, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The value of the tariffs was based on U.S. estimates of economic damage caused by intellectual-property theft by China.
This will be Trump’s first trade action directly aimed at China, which he has blamed for the hollowing out of the American manufacturing sector and the loss of U.S. jobs.
For decades, western companies have griped that Beijing is forcing them to hand over tech secrets and source code as a price of access to the Chinese market.
Now they have a White House prepared to act forcefully to stop it - starting tomorrow, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports - but the fear is a costly tit-for-tat trade war.
Live Feed (due to start at 1230ET...)
But China is drawing up a reprisal list that includes soybeans, sorghum and live hogs, report the WSJ's Lingling Wei, Yoko Kubota and Liza Lin.
Finally, as a reminder, China will begin trading its petroyuan futures contract next week (3/26) - so perhaps this action by Trump is a pre-emptive strike?
* * *
Hollywood version of today's events...
Comments
Here’s MY list of Chinese (food) Sanctions:
1. All Fortune Cookies must be equipped with an automatic spell-checker.
2. Limit the number of Chopsticks to “one per customer”.
3. All Chinese Food orders must be accompanied by a photo of the dog cooked for the order.
4. All PAPER Take-Out Containers must be replaced with Heavy-Gauge Steel or Cast Iron containers made in the USA.
5. A complete ban on Hieroglyphs from Chinese Food Menus used as Martial Arts Tattoos.
6. A complete ban on Chocolate Cake served to China’s leaders/emperors/deities on American Soil.
Looney ;-)
LOL, let's unleash the mother fucker!
In reply to … by Looney
get ready for the crying out in pain from nyc
import tariff - bad for nyc parasites, good for america
In reply to LOL, let's unleash the… by ne-tiger
Poor Zuckie, his Sino-jew kid is gonna be poor.
In reply to get ready for the crying out… by cheka
▲▲▲ Jumanji1959 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
When Spammer-Tard gets back to his basement at 2 a.m. smelling like urine from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "lloll" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "Schlomo Scheklestein" "Jumanji1959"-- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("ITS END IS NEAR", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL THE SAME SPAMMER
•NumbersUSA
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
In reply to Poor Zuckie, his Sino-jew… by Jumanji1959
I have already reported this fuckin' waste of oxygen twice for spam and more, facts are ;whomever is managing Abuse@ZH is not cutting it and too many fuckheads are slipping thru the cracks.
In reply to ▲▲▲ Jumanji1959 ▲▲▲… by ZeroSpam
Game on.
In reply to LOL, let's unleash the… by ne-tiger
Having already allowed most American factories to close as production moved to China, starting a trade war now makes as much sense as closing the farm gate after the horse has bolted and then challenging the farm with the horses to a horse race. Add to that the $200 Trillion in debt the US has to service and the likely outcome looks like being a face plant for America. Wonder if this a too late attempt to do something about the petro-yuan launch coming in the next few days.
In reply to Game on. by DJZZ
If there is demand, a factory can be built in a year. You will never have demand if you don't stop the imports.
In reply to Having already allowed most… by luckylongshot
He did. He went full hog, starting with live-hog tariffs.
In reply to LOL, let's unleash the… by ne-tiger
What else? Has hell been unleashed yet?
In reply to He did. He went full hog,… by Endgame Napoleon
Per #3 - is the dog the cook or is it cooked dog? I prefer cat myself but the same question would apply there.
In reply to … by Looney
Orange Dark Trumpler
He bends reality to his will, "Triumph des Willens."
He denies science, reason and casuality,
a ghoulish genius, our billionaire savior:
is he smart enough to be evil?
In reply to … by Looney
Trumpinator XXXIV
In reply to Orange Dark Trumpler… by Deep Snorkeler
Orange Lantern:
In reply to Orange Dark Trumpler… by Deep Snorkeler
Awesome
In reply to … by Looney
It is about the PetroYuan.
Banning foreign land ownership should be at the top of the list.
President Kushner would never agree to that.
In reply to Banning foreign land… by cheech_wizard
As it was in the US prior to 1828, only white male citizens should be allowed to own land and vote
In reply to Banning foreign land… by cheech_wizard
in Liberia only blacks could own land (today?)
In reply to Per the Founding Fathers,… by Juggernaut x2
WTF!
I tried to sell my property to the Chinese for ten times its value.
My plan was to buy it back in a couple of years at half of the value I paid ten years ago.
Is there something wrong with that?
Chinese sell low and buy high.
Moar greenies make their way back home.
In reply to Banning foreign land… by cheech_wizard
run run run pedo.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5527313/George-Nader-key-witness-Muellers-Russia-probe-FLEES-US.html
he's been photo'd w/slick.
Slick hurts the retina far worse than direct Sun.
In reply to run run run pedo… by WillyGroper
best quote from that scene is when Qintus sez"...When Will They Ever Learn?"
Check, Your move Mr. Xi. Ginping
Is he "crying" or "smiling" on that horse with the Johnny Wad special shoved up his sphincter?...
When does negotiating fair trade equal a "trade war" ?
Whenever kikes control the media, that's when.
In reply to When does negotiating fair… by rlouis
Whenever both sides are unwilling to negotiate or back down.
In reply to When does negotiating fair… by rlouis
iPhone prices are going to rise?
US is going to produce their own steel? Better buy a car if you need one. The last time US made steel for the automotive industry was a disaster on Regan's watch. On a quiet day you could hear a Ford rusting. The GM pick-ups looked like they had leprosy. Large spots of rust where patches of paint fell off. Many cars without floor boards. Plywood was put in place to keep the water from splashing on yoar shoes.
Wait till that steel is used to build bridges. We already saw the murican engineering marvel in Florida.
how's the weather in nyc today?
fighting import tariffs = fighting for nyc parasites
In reply to iPhone prices are going to… by Justin Case
That may not have been American made steel.
In reply to iPhone prices are going to… by Justin Case
If metal is rusting , it is because it has not been coated to prevent rusting idiot. Rust is caused when iron comes into direct contact with water and oxygen. GM and ford were both cheap and neither wanted the extra cost to prevent rust. Guess you never took a chemistry class huh.
In reply to iPhone prices are going to… by Justin Case
I remember Ford Motor Co. had their own steel plant around 1960. That's probably about the last time those numbers could have worked. It's been all downhill since then, and Lyndon Johnson (introducing welfare in 1966 for the first time in US history. So progressive!), Richard Nixon (we don't need no stinkin' gold behind our currency), Bill Clinton (nobody knows what the Glass-Stegall act is anyway, and it will keep my friend Jon Corzine out of jail if we repeal it. And oh, here's some tech for China). Dodd-Frank (have to protect the banks, citizens second, sorry), Obama (free shit for everybody that's not white or a citzen), and Hillary Clinton (here Russia, have your yellow cake and make nukes, too). No folks, don't blame the Chinese and the Russians for what the US did to itself. The US deserves what's coming to it.
In reply to iPhone prices are going to… by Justin Case
It's fargin war.
So China's raising tariffs against low value added fungible commodities while we're looking to protect high value added IP? This is working out pretty well.
Oh, and why the hell are we feeding the competition? And since America's "farmers" depend on billions in government subsidies, why are we being taxed to feed the competition?
The US nation state of legally armed citizens and TRUMP are holding up the World Government according to the World Government Conference recently held in the Arabian Peninsula:
"New World Order Freaking Out About Trump - Alex Newman" (awesome Warrior)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUZ_AAJC9zc
This WORLD GOVERNMENT CONFERENCE was not reported by CNN or any MSM - surprise!
well ... china to announce bitcoin payment standard along with gold for oil trade side by side in 3, 2, 1 ....
pics too funny...haha
Reality is going to kick the Yanks right in the scrotum. Bring it on Uncle Scam. Behind the scenes you'll be offering the back of your hand in submission like the monkeys on planet of the apes. You monkeys have over-played your hand again. Bring on your bogus and toothless tariffs.
Uncle Scam can only threaten the weak, the 3rd and the developing world. A shower room towel flick in the balls to a couple of American companies with a footprint in China, with access to their 1.4 billion consumer market, will have Trumpstein seeking back channels to save face.
America hasn't got shit apart from the money printing press and Silicon valley and every day that is getting ERODED!
They don't get access to the China market now. You have to partner with Chinese nationals to even have a shot at that market, and even then, it is with many strings attached.
Even when you are over there, you compete with a sea of knockoffs that blatantly copy your product, your logo, your packaging, and even your brand name.
These riches that a company will be showered with because of the 1.4B chinese market are illusory and not worth giving up our country for.
In reply to Reality is going to kick the… by To Hell In A H…
Fuck off, buttplug.
In reply to Reality is going to kick the… by To Hell In A H…
Release the Klaken.
Isn't it: Lelease the Klakken-u?
In reply to Release the Klaken. by Bill of Rights
This whole us against them BS is getting a little old, whether it be Russia, China or whoever. Eliminating fiat in favor of bitcoin will reduce the power of the nation state and benefit us all.
lol> The $usd sold off on the comments.
It's going to really selloff when the a-holes in D.C. pass that ridiculous pork filled OMNIBUS bill. [after real humans digest it]
shoulda been 300 billion ..but I will take it.
Trump is simply pushing the USA economy collapse closer to the abyss.......
get ready!
Skull and Bones Day.
In reply to Trump is simply pushing the… by BitchesBetterR…