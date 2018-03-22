Whole Foods Execs Flee After Amazon Takeover

The workplace culture at Amazon is famous for long hours, internecine squabbling and a ruthless emphasis on finishing projects on time, regardless of whatever complicating circumstances might arise (which is why it is perfect workplace for robots). At least that's what the New York Times claimed in a series about the company's workplace culture published a couple years back. Jeff Bezos was so enraged by the piece that it seems ever since the Amazon comms department has delivered every major scoop about the company's ever-expanding business empire to the Wall Street Journal, just to spite the Gray Lady.
The latest of these arrived today (again courtesy of WSJ, of course), although it is hardly a glowing review of the company's organizational process. In the latest example of how Amazon is upending Whole Foods' unique corporate culture, we learn that an exodus is underway at the purveyor of Millennial-targeting, organic goodness (once widely derided as "Whole Paycheck" before Bezos conjured up his cost-cutting magic).
In what is hardly an endorsement of the Bezos' management style, "more than a dozen" senior Whole Foods managers have already left the company since Amazon acquired the supermarket chain:
An executive exodus is under way at Whole Foods, as Amazon.com Inc. integrates the pioneering natural grocer into its retail empire. More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left since Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year, according to former employees and recruiters steering them to new jobs. People who have left include leaders of the bakery, produce, sustainability and local-foods divisions.
Some veterans have left even though higher-ups asked them to stay. Others say they were pushed out after the deal was announced but before it closed, as Whole Foods sought to tighten command.
Executives from Amazon and Whole Foods said that the two companies share a customer focus, are fitting together well and have made great strides in the merger in a short time. But the exodus has raised concerns among employees and suppliers that the distinctive approach that made Whole Foods a natural and organic powerhouse won’t endure under Amazon’s ownership.
This is hardly surprising. Earlier this year, WSJ reported that managers of individual Whole Foods' stores - who were once given wide latitude to experiment with new and local products - are on the verge of a mutiny due to Amazon's crackdown on store autonomy. And many small vendors - who can no longer afford to ship product in the quantities, and pay the onerous "consulting fees" demanded by Amazon - are threatening to walk. To be sure, WFM clarified that some of these additional costs were imposed before the merger.
Longtime WFM executives told WSJ that they bristled after being assigned to report to Amazon managers who were, in many cases, younger than their WFM subordinates. Also, Amazon's long-term plans for business integration (keep in mind, Amazon has said it has no plans to integrate WFM with its heavily automated Amazon Go stores) remain a mystery to some concerned WFM holdovers.
Still, some WFM employees defend Amazon's methods:
Some Whole Foods executives are urging their colleagues to be patient. They say Amazon can help the grocer make technology improvements, and new ownership has relieved the company of shareholder pressure to reverse falling sales. Some Whole Foods department managers described Amazon executives as respectful and eager to learn from the grocer’s decades of experience sourcing food and handling produce.
Some Whole Foods employees want Amazon executives to tackle the grocer’s problems more aggressively. Already, Amazon executives have questioned an inventory-management system that has left many Whole Foods stores short of some products, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
But other Whole Foods veterans have been frustrated by what they see as Amazon’s insular culture and penchant for secrecy, according to current and former employees. “There really hasn’t been very much communication,” one former executive said.
Some employees believe the brain drain is costing Whole Foods the "institutional knowledge" that helped it grow from one store in Austin, Texas to a countrywide behemoth. Some cited the two organizations’ fundamental differences on issues such as promoting and grooming talent, and whether to focus more on needs of customers or employees. One can guess on which side Bezos is.
They have also noted pressure to put on a good face for Amazon executives, including among the rank and file during town hall meetings.
Meanwhile the clashing corporate cultures are alienating Whole Foods' bread and butter, so to say: its unique selection of vendors (without which Whole Foods is just another run off the mill supermarket).
Some suppliers said new hires at Whole Foods have been slow to master the chain’s techniques for sourcing and marketing healthful foods. Many executives who have left, meanwhile, are consulting for other natural-food companies and interviewing with other retailers, taking that knowledge to competitors.
“It makes it really difficult when you lose the institutional knowledge,” said Bill Caskey, co-founder of the food consultancy Pentallect Inc.
However, one aspect of the partnership is unimpeachable: thanks to Amazon's cutthroat, "revenue at any price" management, sales at the struggling grocery store have risen, at least for now.
Amazon has lowered prices at Whole Foods stores and listed the chain’s store-brand products on its website. Sales have grown, with Whole Foods’ main distributor, United Natural Foods Inc., reporting a 19% year-over-year jump in business to the chain last quarter.
At the end of the day, that's a tradeoff that we imagine Bezos will be more than willing to make. Now if only higher sales also resulted in greater profits...
Wherever you go, Jeff Bezos will find you.
and his little dog, too!
Ah ha ha ha ha ha!
The few times I went to Whole Foods most of the people were fat cows and/or had bad acne. The results of Whole Foods products on display. Haven't been back since.
Bought one book through Amazon back when it was a bookseller. Have never been in a whole foods. I don't feel like I'm missing anything by avoiding both companies with extreme prejudice.
I used to go into WF for the butcher shop --- they had an excellent selection of absolutely top quality meats and fish, and pretty knowledgeable folks behind the counter to dole it out. And, it was only 2-3 times more expensive than the equiv stuff (if you could find it) at the regular grocery. Certainly not an every day sort of deal, but when you really need that leg of lamb off season, or turkey thighs in the spring, or a 12 lb slab of perfect salmon for the bbq for guests...it was the place to go.
Then Amazon bought it. Now the butcher shop sucks. Rotting flesh, "don't give a fuck" service, and no special selection. No reason to walk in the door anymore. Gotta find a local independent butcher shop I guess......
My Kroger always has frozen turkey thighs. Locals use them in crab pots, for bait.
What made WFM special, is gone
"Amazon has lowered prices at Whole Foods stores and listed the chain’s store-brand products on its website."
...and those "lower prices" are ONLY available to subscription paying "prime" customers. forget that. give you $99...I can save 13 cents. NO WAY
Cleaning out the fat; these "dozen executives" had a cush job with a fat paycheck...now they're looking at 60hr workweeks for the same pay...LOL..so sad.
Try another location, cuz half the reason I ever go in is the hot yoga babes there to buy ... whatever they're buying, lettuce and mangos maybe.
Changing one old, tired, Austin form of snobbery for a slightly updated version from Seattle.
The one in Cary, NC has nose-ring hippies picking their noses in the corner. Filthy place, wouldn't shit in their restrooms.
Wouldn't dream of letting those self-loathing voodoo checkers touch the groceries.
Wherever will they find the talent to spot fresh avocados?
Oh, yeah...anywhere.
Bye, bye expendables.
A big, temporary financial game being played on a relatively low margin industry. Those guys were right to book, they'd be shelf stockers at best. What happens next is anybody's guess.
When Spammer-Tard gets back to his basement at 2 a.m. smelling like urine from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.
Looks like that ultra-prick Bezos wanted to cut the execs compensation in half.
Why else would they fuck off?
Yeah, ideological reasons, riiiiiight.
10 places within 5 miles from my house sell Goya Red Kidney Beans in the pop top can.....plus Amazon.
If Amazon is cheaper, that's were I go. No matter what.
Good for you.
Pick up a cheap Chink toaster on the way there.
Forget the toaster. Sounds like he just needs the cheap chink.
Must be nice to have the time to value shop for goya beans. Must be terrible to have to eat goya beans.
Buy dried and make them as needed. Much bettrr 4 u.
A lot of times in situations like this people's egos make them think "this job cant be done without me" neglecting to consider doing it their way might be exactly the problem.
Flashback 25 years...manager above me...that exact attitude "he's the glue holding the place together"...he got canned...and it turned out he was "the glue"....that was keeping the place stuck 15 years back in time! Our competitors were using PC's, we were still using some system (can't remember) that featured those old green text computer screens...
"We will lower prices!!!!"
Raises prices.
Heavy Jew Troll Alert in effect until further notice.
19%? Yikes. But, why, how? Just the PR from the merger, probably.
Whole Foods won't be any different than Wal-Mart in due time. This is all about Bezos tapping into that EBT gold mine.
Bezos part of the centralized collective ie commie waiting to come out of the closet to re-educate the goyim? ... get it up Merica...
... 70% of the $14B cash Amzn paid for WholePaycheck was for " goodwill "...hahaha
That stupid amazon stock is worth zero in deflation
www.canarydeath.com
I wouldn't buy food from Amazon if it was less than Chinese branded products. I'm also suspicious of Costco since after being a Founding Customer so many decades ago, I have been finding issues with mold too soon in cheeses, chicken which has to be thoroughly washed and bone pieces/gristle cut off before use. I am no longer buying either at Costco any more. I stopped buying most fruit there years ago because it didn't ripen properly or at all. Frankly, with the problems with Satan Brown in CA, I'd just as soon not support a CA based company. And their employees have also become less competent.
I don't have Costco near me. Is their fruit anything like Aldi's bananas? Those things are soooo green and never ripen.
It's insanely expensive to ship ripe bananas and very costly to ship "nearly" ripe bananas...it's very cheap to ship bananas that picked rock hard and green...that is what you get at Aldi's...if they do ripen, they go from green to weird, to rotten real fast.
They didn't want to be turned into Borg's!?....How racist!
<But other Whole Foods veterans have been frustrated by what they see as Amazon’s insular culture and penchant for secrecy, according to current and former employees. “There really hasn’t been very much communication,” one former executive said.>
I'm a supplier to Whole Foods and I can attest to the fact that the WF "culture" was insular and had a penchant for secrecy before Amazon came along. Yes, post-Amazon, it's only gotten worse. If you are a WF supplier, you are, without question, low man on the totem pole.
Oh! Who can the americants blame this on?
Russia, China, Syria, Iran, North Korea?
snigger!
WFM & TSLA = revenue at any cost, until the cash runs out.
When you are assimilated by the Borg you should expect some changes to your 'culture'.
If Bezos is selling it, I ain't buying it!!!