What Wall Street Thinks Of Zuckerberg's "Crisis Response"

When it comes to Zuckerberg's breathless media whirlwind "damage control" tour on Wednesday night after three days of bizarre silence as his company was getting skewered for the Cambridge Analytics scandal, the market is mixed: after trading down as much as 3% lower, Facebook's stock has managed to recoup all losses, and was trading fractionally in the green...
... after sliding 11% this week.
What about Wall Street analysts?
Here. too, the reaction has been split on what Zuckerberg’s response last night on its data security crisis means for the stock.
Leading the bear parade was BofA's Justin Post, who cut his FB price target to $230 from $265 and said that "usage trends may be hurt by the crisis and subsequent negative press."
On the other end of the spectrum, were the bulls from Piper Jaffray and Cowen who advised to use the BTFD opportunity to load up as this is nothing more than a tempest in a teacup (although as we noted earlier, some advertisers are already pulling away from the social media behemoth).
Courtesy of Bloomberg, here is a recap of the most notable responses:
Piper Jaffray, Samuel Kemp, (Overweight, PT $210)
- "There’s a lot of negative sentiment baked into FB after the revelation of data extraction by Cambridge Analytica and Facebook’s botched PR responses"
- "Without a doubt, we think Facebook could have done better in securing user data and communicating after the fact"
- "However, we would take advantage of FB’s selloff (off 8% since Mar-16) as we believe the long-term relevance of the extraction is minimal and the near-term catalyst chain is more likely to be positive"
- "We do not believe this will yield meaningfully restrictive regulation as the collateral damage to smaller publishers would be significant"
BofAML, Justin Post (Buy, cuts PT to $230 from $265)
- "Short of a direct apology, we think Zuckerberg addressed the issues and a long recovery process can start"
- "That said, there was nothing that could be said to appease the most vocal critics, mainstream backlash will persist as Cambridge Analytica remains in the headlines, and we would expect some impact to near-term platform usage"
- "At this point, we are not aware of any advertisers publically indicating reduced spend in response to the recent controversy, which suggests limited 1Q financial impact"
- "However, with ’#deletefacebook’ hashtags trending and the onslaught of negative Facebook headlines (Uber had a similar situation last year), we have to consider the potential that some portion of users reduce usage of the platform"
Cowen, John Blackledge (Outperform, PT $220)
- "CEO Zuckerberg’s FB post & CNN interview struck the right balance of acknowledging FB made some mistakes & plans to be proactive protecting user data going forward, giving us more confidence FB will be able to navigate these issues"
- "In his initial FB post yesterday afternoon, Zuckerberg took full responsibility as founder of FB, a good first step in our view given user trust is a central issue"
- "FB’s proactive push for ad transparency tools that already accomplish much of what Congress is seeking in current bills that are pending"
RBC, Mark Mahaney (outperform, PT $250)
- "We view the medium- and long-term risk-reward as very compelling, though we acknowledge rising long-term regulatory risk and near-term user/usage volatility potential"
- Views Zuckerberg’s statement and actions as "delayed – but appropriate – responses and steps by Facebook, and believe they should help address some of the recently rising user concerns"
- "We do believe there may be near-term pressure (Q1 and Q2) on user and engagement growth at Facebook, given all the negative media attention on the data controversy at the company"
Morgan Stanley, Brian Nowak (Overweight, PT $230)
- Mark Zuckerberg’s public statements on Facebook’s data leak are an important first step in the company’s efforts to self-regulate and improve data privacy on its platform
- Further forthcoming data safeguards will reassure users that Facebook is acting more proactively and decisively to protect their data
- Self-regulation is a key step in Facebook’s efforts to reassure users, advertisers, politicians, and investors of its commitment to maintaining a safe environment
Bloomberg Intelligence, Jitendra Waral
- "Facebook’s margins are more likely to be affected than sales as it faces regulatory risks and ramped-up spending on compliance following an alleged data breach"
- "Facebook’s dominant market share could make it hard for advertisers to abandon the platform, while investors may look to take profit after a 54% stock price run during 2017"
Source: BBG
Arrogant people take time to brought low by their situation.
fk zuck...better listen to what this 5G is going to do to us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aj9n8fz4TwY
In reply to Arrogant people take time to… by Francis Marx
What's the BFD?
I mean really?
When you install an app and it outright informs you that it is going to upload your contacts list, look through your photos, turn on/off your camera/microphone and do this for a long as you have the app on the phone...what do people think is the purpose of that?
Did people just now figure this out? Is that the "outrage"?
In reply to fk zuck...better listen to… by WillyGroper
Use Zuck as firewood.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Pics of the 'brand new BMW' right now or GTFO.
Welcome to the fringe Zuck. We love cannibalized liberals here.
Wow! Almost twice the initial $85/h you claimed before. You do child porn now?
It sounds like Zuck has reached his "Best Used By" date like Weinstein. Thanks for playing Mark, but the CIA/Deep State is done with you- NEXT!
In reply to Use Zuck as firewood. by Shitonya Serfs
Exactly, just another corollary of "Nothing is free".
In reply to . by FireBrander
Exactly. Did these professional 'analysts', media reporters and end users just figure out that this is how Facebook makes its money? That this is what presumably justifies its stock price? Certainly Zuck knew it, which is why all he has is non-answers. No doubt he knew this day of awakening would come.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Exactly, But when people see a velvet rope, they will line up even when its a gas chamber.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Apparently Amazon sells stuff on the internet that you can buy as if it were a giant, mail-order catalog.
Check it out: https://www.amazon.com/
This is going to be BIG DEAL for traditional retail stores!
In reply to . by FireBrander
"Electromagnetic Waves" are dangerous to your MENTAL health; believing that bullshit will put you in the nuthouse.
Seriously man, get some mental help.
No one experiences more intense "Electromagnetic Waves" than power line-folks and tower workers...and "every cell in their body" is not fried...if they don't fall, or electrocute themselves, they grown old and die just like the rest of us.
This is like that Radon bullshit...family member death recently...before the house was sold, a Radon test came back at "dangerous levels" (old farm house)...person died of heart failure; NOT lung cancer...at the age of 101!...lived in that house, full of "dangerous Radon", for 82 years! It has well water too; I won't scare you with what was in that water...it did come out of the faucet looking like lemonade at times...and a little gritty too...person also drank that for 82 years and was mentally/physically functional till the last second.
In reply to fk zuck...better listen to… by WillyGroper
Francis, big data has no value if they can't track and send your advertising.
Nobody trusts you Zuck and nobody trusts politicians to control the digital ad monopolies.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money. The citizens are the only hope of destroying the digtal advertising tracking censoring goobook monopolies.
Every citizen needs to download brave browser or similar adblocker immediately.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
So simple grandma can use it.
If there digital surveillance advertising goobook monopolies continue to sell my data without my consent and won't share the profits with me then I will continue my daily march to inform each citizen to use brave browser.
Most citizens have no idea there is a mobile adblocker that works on any device.
What is advertising worth if you can't serve me an ad, I don't see an ad and you can't track me while I'm browsing.
John Legere @tmobile please offer a data plan that blocks all tracking and advertising at the mobile network level. I will pay extra for this offering and if you offered this you would grab the entire mobile market.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Arrogant people take time to… by Francis Marx
I use and love Brave!
However, I'm hitting more and more sites that:
A. Detect I am using some type of blocker, then ask me to please stop blocking.
or
B. The site refuses to load until I shut off the blocking.
So, if a site's life depends on ad revenue, then what's the point of serving pages to you if you block the ads...this is going to get ugly.
In reply to Francis, big data has no… by pigpen
Firebrander, when you see sites not loading, toggle with brave logo and block all scripts. I love running YouTube out of brave and browsing while I listen or turn screen off and listen.
It works great on the worst adloaod offenders, huff post, Forbes and fortune.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to I use and love Brave!… by FireBrander
Still way too much money for what it is
Just Another day in the Fishbowl
Facebook is a deep state intel tool, and therefore the company will be backstopped.
Remember when he tied all his money up into some sort of legal loop hole?
See he can take risk and not worry. He can be arrogant till the cows come home.
In the real business world that doesn't fly. The least he could do is care about his employees future. But No..
Who are they kidding?
Whoever advised him is a statist cuck
He just opened the door to neuter the business by A LOT of governments. Not just the US.
Jump ship. This thing is going down
Ahhh very true. But they also have a warchest of capital to remain alive, when they don't spend that warchest to pay off the right people. Plug gets pulled on them. Right now they are just parasites to be burned off the internet.
Wild Bill Wood pussy is losing his shit look out everybody he is going to blow.
Blow, you do that well I presume...
I don't do the transgender thing sorry you're barking up the wrong tree.
I think the Oculus headsets come with a "Blow" program to keep the masses satiated, No wonder ZuckerFook bought the company
He's an example of failure to deliver payment getting set for the rest of those worthless codpieces from earth. Cry crocodile tears all they like, this is going to happen since there's no other choice in the matter. When they are told to pay on time and they don't. You take all their dreams away. Remember they are slaves, they work for the house that owns them. They pay the house that owns them in hand to the house boss.
Permission is granted to all house heads to shake down the sheep for their bags of wool. Worthless slave cunts obviously didn't understand the nursery rhyme and who's wool they've been shearing.
Watch. They'll come out with an announcement to the effect that they are taking steps to improve their security. And there WON'T BE A SINGLE ANALYST that will ask the obvious question as to why these things hadn't already been done.
"We Zuck'ed some people"
Wall Street thinks?
This is going to go in a hurry. Plenty of places to store your equity... even some that may take FB marketshare.
Alternative to Facebook launching in 3..... 2...... 1....
might have to actually go outside and talk to people in person, make eye contact even! <cringe>
In reply to This is going to go in a… by E5
I bet FB would crash another 25% if somebody threw acid on Fuckerburg's face.
he's already ugly enough. Lysergic acid diethylamide would be more amusing
I was thinking Aliens acid
<3 H.R. Giger
Fucking up your brand has never had a negative outcome.
Just ask the NFL.
When's Sugarmountain going to throw down the anti-Semitism card?
Choke on a bag of dicks Facebook.
At the very least, Z needs to step down.
People can't quit FB. They will not quit FB. They don't care about privacy. The addiction is that strong. Zuck is correct. "Dumbfucks"
Since they all do it, duh, Mark’s appearance at this little Congressional show today had to be scripted, rehearsed, edited. He couldn’t just go all by his widdo self out in public without a script, now, could he?...
It takes a bit of time with 200 lawyers, an ex-potus and a Hollywood pal or five to set the stage so that the great facade is upheld. By all in attendance. Optics, baby.
Apathy, distraction and willful ignorance in America seals the deal, and we trade our privacy and freedoms for expediency and convenience. I’ve not used Facebook but I read Terms of Service and understand it’s what is done everywhere online. No half brain today can claim innocence.
Who uses facebook anymore...I never had an account but maintain three very active troll accounts since 2006 or so. Really, are we that stupid? The company's technology is pure shit, the product offers less value to the consumer than joining Al-Qaeda and is about as cool as weighing 230 pounds and walking around all day with manboobs and wearing mom jeans. So America open a Cambridge Analicktaca account and fire up that dead myspace page and get out and get some exercise.
Anyone know which insurance company has underwritten their D&O insurance? Might be a good short. Expect shareholder class action against the board and management. Damages will = the stock's price the day before this news of Zberg's malfeasance less whatever it has sunk to by the settlement date. I think it is going to be big bux....
I see that zerohedge is now using quantserve, and that is slowing down my computer and adding unwanted bytes of traffic.
I use firefox. How best can I block quantserve?