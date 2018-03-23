2.8 Million Hong-Kongers Got A HK$4,000 Cash Handout Today

With Trump signing a record $1.3 trillion spending bill, of which $700 billion is set to go to the military, average Americans are wondering if they will each get some cash, or at least an army tank, from the government. And, if they were resident of Hong Kong instead of the US today, the answer would be yes (to the cash that is, not the tank), as the local government is literally making money rain.
Today, more than 2.8 million Hong-Kongers who did not benefit from this year’s budget will receive a cash handout of HK$4,000 (US$510) each from the government, following intense public and political pressure on Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po to further share the bumper HK$138 billion surplus announced in last month’s budget, the SCMP reported . And faced with demands to do more for the needy, the government decided to fork out an extra HK$11 billion in handouts.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the new scheme shows the government’s goal of caring for the community. “[We are] trying to cover more people who may not directly benefit from the budget,” he said at a press conference on Friday. What he meant is that his is just another way to short-circuit conventional economics and directly bribe the population.
Asked by reporters, Chan said he would not promise that there will be similar handouts in the future. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said he could not give an exact date when residents could receive the benefits, but said he hoped it will happen before the next budget is issued.
Predictably, handing out cash to some but not others leads to anger, and Chan in his financial blueprint – the first by the government of Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor – dished out a combination of salary and profits tax rebates and increased old age and disability allowances for at least two million Hongkongers. The 2018 budget was criticised by many, including lawmakers from both camps, for neglecting specific groups, in particular low-income people who pay no taxes, do not own property and do not receive government benefits.
Asked if the new measure was made after receiving pressure from both camps, Chan responded that he said he would look into further measures two days after the budget was issued.
“[W]e mainly heard the voices in society, and we reflected calmly after listening to these voices and opinions. We agreed that the budget’s caring and sharing component could provide wider coverage,” he said.
Democratic Party lawmaker James To said he welcomed the new measure (duh): “We do not want the government to give cash handouts every year, but the original budget was unfair,” he said. “The Financial Secretary has to think about not giving land rates rebate to big corporations.”
What he meant is that he wants the government to give cash handouts every year.
According to a poll conducted by the University of Hong Kong’s public opinion program one to two days after the budget announcement, the 500 people surveyed gave the budget 42.8 marks out of 100, meaning satisfaction with the government’s financial strategy plunged to a seven-year low.
Which explains the highly popular cash handout.
However the money is distributed today, Hong Kong has now set a very dangerous precedent, one where the government literally has to hand out cash to quell public anger. Call it pork for the people, which is great as long as government funding is cheap and ample - like in the case of the US and its $1.3 trillion porkulus package - however one the money dries out, such "universal cash handouts" just happen to be the fastest road to a revolution by a suddenly disgruntled "free shit" army.
Great idea!
Who's going to pay the debt incurred in handing out this free money?
Next generation?
Kick the can!!
Add another 11,200,000,000.00 to the debt pile! WEEE lol
Guaranteed Income. Coming soon in a benevolent dictatorship near you.
The problem is not economics. It's education: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
Guaranteed Income. $4000 today for at least $4000 tomorrow in cash or something more substantial coming out of your future and/or hide. Ain't socialism great?
Q: What would happen if everyone in Chicagro received a $4,000 government cash handout?
A: Every line of coke and every spoon of heroin in the upper Midwest would be consumed in 12 hours. Every bottle of booze, too
HK$138 billion surplus
it's from a surplus.
not bad....
maybe America should do the same with it's deficit. You know, 1.3 trillion, about 4000 dollars per person... family of 4 people, 2 kids, mommy daddy... that's an easy 16000 dollars.
can't pay? rent them out to mexico untill they can repay their obligations.
Paper money is an IOU.
You get paid when you turn it into a good or a service.
Giving out paper money is giving out debt.
Apparently I need more debt then.
from a SURPLUS - not debt.
Yes a govt actually made money.
Moar Aircraft carriers, moar tanks, moar missles...
It's rainin YEN!
I'm gonna go out to run and let myself get absolutely soaking debt!
OK ~ so here I coulda went with the 2 TONS OF FUN (Weather Girls) version which was basically 2, count 'em DOUBLE OPRAHS flopping around on Niagra Falls honeymoon suite rooms with gay dancers all around...
OR
Geri Halliwell (as a spinner)
I took a chance & went with the latter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxQAxNczzms
Hong Kong uses the Hong Kong dollar.
The Yen is Japanese.
By the looks of thumbs up, he's not the only misguided missile here.
There's no quality control here.
Yen?
It's rainin YEN!?
Oh my, now is the time to start worrying for murica.
Do you even know where HK is by any chance? Besides far away from murica?
I'm losing faith in ZH.
Budget surplus what's that?
It is something the United States had when we had only tariffs and no income tax.
That was until 1913 when the private federal reserve took over. Then it was debt and more debt. How else could these bankers get paid? Interest. We pay them interest to print and borrow our own money.
Then came income tax and the IRS in 1915 as an enforcement arm to pay the bankers.
Read the Federalist Papers. Our founding fathers believed the government did not even have a right to know how much we earned and until the bankers, they didn’t.
Bitcoin pump incoming.
Yup, bend over.
Heh...beat me to it :)
Did I call that or what?
Wooooo!!!
Indeed.
Look at it go. Big vertical wall, bout to hit 9k. Beauty.
I love you Hong Kong, never change.
Get a government job and get free money for jacking off all day.
They should show their appreciation by spending it all on phyzz.
Show the love.
Real QE
HK is not run by a bunch of jewish banker who are only interested in enriching themselves and their Tribe.
Must've gotten the idea watching Chump dish out Spondini to the 'Mercan Military.
News Flash:
Everything in Hong Kong just got HK$4,000 more expensive per person
At least in Hong Kong you get kissed before you get fucked
HeRicopter money.
Helicopter Money
You run the economy right and there should be plenty, plenty free shit forever... You turn the economy over to the Giant Vampire Squids and there will be trouble
Yup, but most people have been brainwashed by the TPTB that it's not possible. Sure it's not possible when they are stuffing their bank accounts with yoar money. Carlyle Group is a private bank that invests their money. You can only open an account there if they accept you. So all these Presidents around the world have their money there. Saddam had an account there. Since they are private they are outside the banking system and very private. They are well informed about Gov't contract to industry so the investment gets in at the early inception, like MIC and other global Gov't industrial investments around the world.
There are socialist countries that are very functional and everyone is happy. In murica it's all corruption and any funds they can steal from tax payers and bribe money goes into off shore accounts and private banks. Clinton has money in the Vatican bank.
They simply want it all.
Watch for a spike in BTC.
so Xi became the permanetn persident, the US called him a dictator, and now he is helping his people...........
countries are giving away everything because they know a RESET is coming...If you were going to file for bankruptcy, would you not get every credit card you could get and max them out? yes you would.
Worthless paper clown bux for EVERYONE! Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Big wow......that might buy a few bags of grocery's in Hong Kong......
Then the idiots will be hungry again........