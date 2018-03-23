AZ Lawmaker: "We Might Need To Build A Wall Between California And Arizona"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
It sure doesn’t seem like Arizona approves of California’s sanctuary cities and one GOP Lawmaker hammered that point home. Marth McSally, in what was likely a tongue in cheek moment, proposed building a wall around California to protect the state of Arizona from their neighbor’s disastrous policies.
McSally announced her bid for Senate to replace Senator Jeff Flake (R) earlier this year. Flake is retiring at the end of this Congress. Other candidates in the primary include former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state Senator Kelli Ward (R).
When first hearing her quote, one could assume she wanted Arizona protected from those feeling the housing crisis and high taxation in California. But McSally, a congresswoman representing Arizona was referring to the “dangers of the southern border” and the sanctuary cities that California has allowed to infect the Golden State. Sanctuary cities are municipalities that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
“As we look in Arizona, we often look into the dangers of the southern border,” McSally said during a round-table discussion about “sanctuary cities” Tuesday at the White House. “But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well to keep these dangerous criminals out of our state,” she said, smiling, and perhaps a little sarcastically.
She added that California can’t just “provide sanctuary for these criminals and think that it’s only impacting California dangerously.” McSally’s comments come on the heels of the announcement that the federal government is suing the state of California (state government) for failing to enforce their laws.
The Trump administration’s “America First” policy is a thorn in the side of many states that use illegal immigrants as votes to elect far-left Communists.
California’s governor, Jerry Brown (D), was upset that he has to follow others’ rules while making California almost unbearable with the number of rules, laws, and regulations he demands the residents of the Golden State adhere to, Brown became the offended hypocrite everyone knew he was in the wake of the federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities. Try not to choke on California’s hypocrisy. Never forget that the state (and Democrats in general) loves laws, just not the laws of others.
“You called this an act of war from the federal government,” a reporter began asking Brown. Brown immediately looked confused. “An act of war? That’s pretty strong. But I reciprocate that comment,” Brown responded.
Comments
Arizona is a fucking racist shit hole with a garbage economy.
Keep running this tRump inspired campaigns Restupidcans.
Justice democrats and the new Bernie wing will have my vote.
McSally is a grandstanding RINO. Her voting record per NumbersUSA is heavily pro immigration. Just more bullshit.
Perhaps some one ought to explain to her that Phoenix AND Tucson are both sanctuary cities. McSally is Songbird McStains answer to affirmative action, his hand picked love child after a severe pegging from Piglosi!
Peace, L.
In reply to McSally is a grandstanding… by johnwburns
Arizona could do great and lead the nation if it builds solar panels to bring electricity to California and the rest of the nation at a tiny cost. This helps the nation to compete and could win on the global stage.
California-Arizona-Nevada-New Mexico receive great amount of sunlight. That's cheap energy for export.
Beware of those emigrating from California-----Thousand upon thousands came to Wash. St. in the 70's, and those leftists have ruined this State forever. Just Think
Jay Inslee
Sen. Murray
Sen. Cantwell
How to secede from the USSA without triggering a civil war: just build a wall around your state!