Baby Boomers: A Menacing Metamorphosis To America's Large Cities

Unbeknownst to many, Americans are quietly ditching the city life for retirement regions situated in suburbia, according to Census Bureau data released Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal describes this phenomenon as an exodus of baby boomers “fueling growth in retirement hot spots” outside of large cities. WSJ even spills the beans on the unhealthy state of the millennials, who specifies a majority of them have been “priced out of expensive urban cores,” and in return are starting an alarming trend of generational-flight out of large cities and into to suburbia.
Back in December, we explained how the urban revival of America’s core inner cities had been a decades-long failed experiment, as de-industrialization coupled with failed liberal policies have created a growing problem of inequality and violent crime.
As we have mentioned before, the American inner city experiment nears the latter stages before an epic collapse that will leave government planners in a stupefied state. Even Time Magazine suggests large “cities have already reached ‘Peak Millennial’ as young people begin to leave.”
Perhaps, the knowledge of a mass exodus of America’s most influential generations [baby boomers & millennials] fleeing large cities for suburbia is a troubling reminder that at the core of America’s economy — something is amiss.
According to The Wall Street Journal, newly released figures from the Census Bureau suggests that population growth shifted last year towards suburbia and less congested places favored by baby boomers. In other words, retirees are fleeing large cities and are moving to the countryside.
The population of federally designated retirement destination counties rose 2% last year, almost three times the rate of national population growth, according to census county population estimates for the year that ended July 01.
Almost three-quarters of a million Americans during that period moved into one of the 442 counties that the Agriculture Department tags as retiree spots.
The figures are a fresh sign that the nation’s 74 million baby boomers—those born between 1946 to 1964—have dug out from the 2007-09 recession that locked many of them in place when home and stock values plummeted.
The Wall Street Journal identifies a handful of retirement regions across the country — primarily based outside of large cities that are experiencing tremendous population growth. In particular, the American business-focused newspaper says retirees from Baltimore City are fleeing north to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to escape high property tax.
They have fueled double-digit population growth in some old staples for retirees, such as Naples, Fla., and other places far from the Sunbelt, including Jackson, Wyo., and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Coeur d’Alene shot up to become the country’s fifth fastest-growing metropolitan area. Picturesque lakeside views and walking trails are drawing older transplants from higher-cost states like California and Arizona, said Hilary Anderson, the city’s community planning director. New developments are geared toward those age 55 and older with single-story home layouts, low-maintenance yards and snow-removal service.
In Weld County, Co., which runs northeast from the Denver suburbs, local officials are touting low property taxes and proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park. Also outside the Sunbelt, the Adams County, Pa., area that contains Gettysburg is pulling in retirees from Baltimore.
Growth in retirement destinations is outpacing the rest of the country
Growth is slowing in urban core areas and accelerating in the suburbs
Excluding immigration and births, urban core areas are losing people to suburbs
Sources: Census Bureau (population change); Dept. of Agriculture (retirement counties)
While The Wall Street Journal describes the millennials as a “juggernaut of 71 million Americans born between 1981 and 1996,” it appears this avocado and toast generation is nearing its peak in attempting to revive the American inner city and has now started to relocate to suburbia.
The suburban population of large metropolitan areas grew 1% last year. Domestic migration into such counties has tripled over the past five years, reaching 265,000 last year, census figures show.
America’s big cities continue to grow, with their population rising 0.7% in 2017. But that growth is now on par with the country on the whole after years of outpacing it, and is primarily because immigrants keep arriving there. In the past five years, large U.S. cities have gone from drawing people from the rest of the country to in 2017 losing 437,000 domestic migrants as residents flow to suburbs or uproot for midsize cities.
The millennial generation—a juggernaut of 71 million Americans born between 1981 and 1996—helped revive cities by moving there for jobs and delaying marriage and children longer than previous generations.
While birthrates among millennial women remain low, there are signs that some who put off having children after the recession are now going forward with it. Among women ages 30 to 34, the birthrate in 2016 rose to its highest level since 1964, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures released in January. This age group had children at a higher rate than women ages 25 to 29 for the first time since the government began tracking the figures reliably in 1940.
John Burns, chief executive of John Burns Real Estate Consulting in Irvine, California, which advises residential home builders, says clients are concentrating more and more on luring millennials out of large cities with “surban” developments that have walkable amenities.
As the baby boomers and millennials start a menacing metamorphosis in changing the landscape of America’s large cities, Chris Hamilton via the Econimica blog paints a grim outlook, as the declining annual births show trouble is ahead.
Is the American empire headed in reverse?
Comments
escaping the blacks
Escaping overtaxation and ever increasing densities sought by City Planners.
Sales taxes
Property taxes
Unlimited regulations
We are not stupid. We'd like a bit of the freedom we thought we were born with.
In reply to escaping the blacks by SethDealer
Unless you move to the South you won't escape taxation by moving to the 'burbs
In reply to Escaping overtaxation and… by ejmoosa
I am in the burbs of Atlanta. Sales taxes are up to 8 cents on the dollar. They are going for another 1/2 cent for mass transit.
When I moved here, the sales tax was 4%.
More people, more taxes, and much less bang for the buck...
Hell, if I replace my water heater, the City wants 100$ to come in and say "OK" it was replaced.
Meanwhile they are looking for improvements you may have made to alert the tax assessor.
They want to come out to make sure your siding was installed properly.
And your windows. All for a fee.
Meanwhile they have ZERO liability if they say good job and it was done wrong.
In reply to Unless you move to the South… by Juggernaut x2
Being priced out has nothing to do with it... Older people tend to be more conservative, thus move to places where they feel more comfortable... Just look at the political / socio-economic makeup of city dwellers in the largest cities in the country... They are hardly conservative and often are the lowest earners on the economic scale...
In reply to I am in the burbs of Atlanta… by ejmoosa
Plus you can get a big gulp for 79 cents and not have to pay sugar taxes!
In reply to Being priced out has nothing… by Keyser
Local "Urban Core":
~360sq/ft apartment, ~$1k/month
~700sq/ft condo, ~$180k plus ~$200 monthy assoc fee.
All of this "luxury" living is in a town with a per capita income of ~$25,000 a year.
Renting a ~360sq/ft apartment will consume nearly 50% of your before tax income!
..and the City "leaders" and developers think "the weather" is why these things aren't moving. I was reading where the City thinks "we may have overbuilt" the condo/apartment supply...no shit...and guess what, the weather has warmed and they're building MORE! You should see all of the "Free Rent" advertisements; the best I've seen is 3 months free if you sign a 12month lease.
PS> Most of this "luxury" condo/apt is within 4 miles MLK BLVD..."Urban Renewal" they call it...
In reply to Plus you can get a big gulp… by Joe Davola
white flight
mexican and negro chimpouts....see trump events attacked, see rioting and looting
In reply to Plus you can get a big gulp… by Joe Davola
We are in the process of updating our ten year Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
They are focused on tax yields per acre. They were bold enough to lead with that argument until we questioned it. They have deleted that, but now state that despite having a revenue surplus every year since we formed(2006 or so) and having some of the highest residential real estate values around, that we have a "revenue" issue going forward.
Most of us say let's live within our means.
Instead they are targeting EVERY commercial area for redevelopment into Mid-rise live work play areas...
We simply do not desire that density nor do we need all of this retail space. We have empty store fronts today that nave been empty since 2007.
In reply to Being priced out has nothing… by Keyser
" Instead they are targeting EVERY commercial area for redevelopment into Mid-rise live work play areas... "
Straight out of the Agenda 21 play book.
In reply to We are in the process of… by ejmoosa
I would gladly take 8% sales tax versus sky-high property taxes
In reply to I am in the burbs of Atlanta… by ejmoosa
....or you can have both.
In reply to I would gladly take 8% sales… by Juggernaut x2
Madness isn't it?
In reply to I am in the burbs of Atlanta… by ejmoosa
Until the HGTV people ruined it, Waco was our go-to place to retire. 90 minutes from Dallas and Austin, air connections to DFW, cheap land, university hospital, decent weather most of the year.
In reply to Unless you move to the South… by Juggernaut x2
Escaping the rubble that they created.
In reply to Escaping overtaxation and… by ejmoosa
.
In reply to Escaping overtaxation and… by ejmoosa
" We'd like a bit of the freedom we thought we were born with. "...
Millennials would like half the freedoms (and benefits) you were born with. But no, they are stuck with paying for your pensions.
In reply to Escaping overtaxation and… by ejmoosa
Can't escape them, they multiply like rabbits with no moral code or responsibility.
In reply to escaping the blacks by SethDealer
That's why you put Planned Parenthood facilities in certain...'areas' where they tend to congregate.
In reply to Can't escape them, they… by VAL THOR
There is a designated contribution to PP to only go to minorities. Don't do this myself so don't shoot the messenger, just pointing out the fact it exists.
In reply to That's why you put Planned… by Salsa Verde
PP needs to add matricide service to the current fetacide service. Start with repeat offenders, then first timers.
Plan for Parent.
In reply to That's why you put Planned… by Salsa Verde
It's Karma for idiots like De Blasio and other cities whose web sites focus on Multiculturalism. Beautiful "multicultural" cities only in shades of Black to Dark Brown in which the increasingly impoverished populations DEMAND services. These places can be where scumbags like Bill Gates and F**kface force controlled educational systems where the students wear tech gear which record their every response to the "teacher." Experiments have already been done in the US.
In reply to Can't escape them, they… by VAL THOR
This is what will eventually trigger the downfall of the Blue States.
When the wave of retiring government employee boomers leave to retire in Red states, THEY WILL BE TAKING THEIR GOVERNMENT PENSIONS WITH THEM.
For now, their government salaries are spent in the local economy, but not after they retire. The Blue states will be stuck with making enormous pension payments to retirees in other states. They will be left with unemployed millennials, welfare recipients, and illegal aliens.
Note that the TCJA hastens this process by making it far more expensive for professionals to live in Blue States (with the loss of SALT deductibility).
Game over...
In reply to escaping the blacks by SethDealer
Illinois encapsulated in a single sentence...
In reply to This is what will eventually… by Pool Shark
And CT too.
In reply to Illinois encapsulated in a… by mr1963
Nailed it; family member (couple) lived in Chitcago all of their working years; retired (state/City jobs) and took their savings/pension money to Arizona.
In reply to This is what will eventually… by Pool Shark
"Metamorphosis"??
more like infiltration........
Why is this something to blame on retirees?
Cities suck. They are tolerable if one is obscenely wealthy or one is young and educated enough to get a professional job, but stupid enough to want to live in a city. I guess, also tolerable if the State is picking up your tab.
The Trades people will commute in to the city to do their thing.
Why endure crummy weather in the Summer and crappy weather in the Winter, if you are not getting paid for it.
In reply to "Metamorphosis"??… by spastic_colon
All large US cities are shitholes. Why is this such a surprise?
Sanctuary Demorat turd world invasion shitholes.
In reply to All large US cities are… by VAL THOR
And desolate outside working hours.
In reply to All large US cities are… by VAL THOR
No problem. Just import people and drop them off in the areas that need people.
Yeah, and make the shitholes even bigger shitholes.
In reply to No problem. Just import… by 3-fingered_chemist
Only the left baby boomers are menacing and that is anywhere they live or go.
Re
“While birthrates among millennial women remain low,”
hey
Millennials don’t have genders remember?
Boomers are 2 groups- burned-out lefties or Fox News RINOs
In reply to Only the left baby boomers… by swamp
Millennials are just part of the legacy of the boomers.
In reply to Only the left baby boomers… by swamp
I'm sure many are progressives who manufactured and created the onerous taxes and fee's that caused them to flee. They don't even understand that their own political persuasion and policies caused their own exodus!
Unfortunately, their own insanity will pollute the very territories in which they migrate to.
It's not cheap in the country anymore. They saw you coming.
Being a Baby Boomer myself, I say fuck all the Foreign Aid....give it to the SS and raise my fucking monthly.....I want the same retirement as the fucking idiots get in Congress, or the Traitors Pension in the FBI.
Fuckers.
FUCK YEAH!!!!
MEGA UPVOTES FOR YOU!!!!!
In reply to Being a Baby Boomer myself,… by ZENDOG
And we wonder were the me me generation started.
In reply to Being a Baby Boomer myself,… by ZENDOG
Poor baby. Clean your potty mouth, you uncivilized scum
In reply to Being a Baby Boomer myself,… by ZENDOG
glad to see the population drop in my new retirement hometown.
all you fuckers just stay the fuck away.
for all the articles about people flight from california, this chart shows most of the state increasing population. like they want to move from the coastal cities but don't have the nerve to move to a real state. sounds like the formation of a two state solution.
Nothing new on the migration. Chicago emptied out to the near burbs then the far burbs. Someone noticed the city was cheaper and hipper and they started moving back to the core. Now, they are moving back out to the nominally cheaper outer rings as the city life gets unlivable..., again. Its like ripples in the pond.
escaping the worthless generation. They aren't just fleeing scumbags in general they are fleeing their own adult parasitic children. If you aren't 55 or above keep the fuck out.
More immigration will solve everything. diversity makes us stronger. Millions of Chinese and Indians and Africans and Muslims will help grow our tax base and fill cities with hard workers who will enrich us with their vibrant culture. We are a nation of immigrants. Plus we have to do what the Statue of Immigration tells us to do and lift our lamp to the world and bring in all the wretched refuse. Don't want to be a bigot racist. Also, poor working class whites got pushed out of the cities decades ago and the cities did just fine. I am sure the cities will continue to thrive and people will always find ways to pay higher taxes plus the stress of living in high crime areas makes people more alert and productive. The future is wonderful.
Wish I had more up votes. Your satire is first rate and spot on. Belongs alongside Dr. Swift.
In reply to More immigration will solve… by delmar Jackson
I am 72 and escaped the USA in 1989 to take high paying overseas job. Didn't start living the American Dream until I LEFT the USA. LOL
I wouldn't move back for a million bucks.
retired since age 60. Home paid off and ZERO DEBT.
Boomers: The Aisle Blocker Generation
They blocked aisles when they were toddlers.
They blocked aisles when they had toddlers.
They block aisles with their grandkids.
without that generation the stores don't even exist. ask any merchant (starbucks aside) if they had to exist without either the boomers or the idiot millennials which would they choose. trash clean up on aisle seven bitchez.
In reply to Boomers: The Aisle Blocker… by grunk