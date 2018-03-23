"Baked In The Cake" - Why LIBOR's Blowout Has Already Done Its Damage

The global funding market crisis is getting worse and its contagion is starting to show up in assets that 'mom and pop' care about. Bank stocks are being battered...
Following bank credit risk's spike...
And European High Yield risk has exploded to one-year highs...
European stress is worse than US for now, as Charlie Diebel, head of rates at Aviva Investors, notes:
"The longer it [LIBOR-OIS increase] goes on, the more pronounced the effects are going to be...
It complicates the efforts of policymakers because in Europe we still have QE (quantitative easing), but we have some sort of tightening coming at the same time."
And Investment Grade credit risk is soaring to six-month wides in EU and US...
Simply put, LIBOR doesn't need to blow out any more for the pain to emerge...
As one veteran credit-trader exclaimed: the bank credit pain "is baked in the cake" as the lagged reaction to short-term funding needs (and soaring costs) creeps into those so-called fortress balance sheets.
Just wait until the Credit Freeze.
Interest on excess reserves says DUH?
In reply to Just wait until the Credit… by Seasmoke
"tanks in the streets"
In reply to Just wait until the Credit… by Seasmoke
"so-called fortress balance sheets" ???
I was at an event yesterday where someone asked the Bank of Canada deputy governor what keeps her up at night. This is exactly what she said - she said she is worried about rising LIBOR and the impact of rising rates on corporate credit markets more generally. JUST KIDDING. She said she sleeps well at night. Why wouldn't she?
Exactly, ignorance is bliss.
In reply to I was at an event yesterday… by heads_and_thales
Like I been a'sayin......
"Policy error coming right up."
TLT
Who wants to hold the bag over the weekend?
Nobody sane so it will be the CBs.
In reply to Who wants to hold the bag… by davatankool
unless it's them selling because they're pissed off about the tariffs.
In reply to Nobody sane so it will be… by Winston Churchill
i want to buy this dip so bad. help me obi wan...
In reply to Who wants to hold the bag… by davatankool
Libor is a wreath of pretty flowers that smell bad. [/spock]
The dye packs are grape flavored
In reply to Libor is a wreath of pretty… by buzzsaw99
So anything over like .5%, vice the historical norm of approximately 5% is a calamity? ?Que?
weekend at Bernie's!
In reply to So anything over like .5%,… by falconflight
When the banks start questioning their own ability to pay, the bull market in everything is over.
Their balance sheets must be getting ugly.