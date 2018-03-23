Blain: "Its’ What The Chinese Haven’t Done That’s Interesting"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
The theme this Friday morning is brinksmanship and stupidity. The headlines sound awful – “Trade War! Bring It On says Beijing”.
Trade war? Ouch, stock markets don’t like it. Trump has used his big trade stick to enact $50 bln of sanctions on China imports. The rhetoric in China went straight up to 11! Fury in the papers and from the official organs of state. BUT! The Chinese responded with a mere $3 bln of tariffs against US imports. Its’ a measured response – acknowledging there is power in Trump’s charges and ability to damage China.
Its’ what the Chinese haven’t done that’s interesting. When they cancel Boeing orders, and put the pressure on US Soya Exports – that’s when yesterday’s 3% stock market wobble becomes some more centrifugal… Stocks gapped down through long-term moving averages y’day – in thin holiday markets, ahead of quarter-end, I suspect next week is going to be torrid!
It's elsewhere things get really silly. Like more debunkings from Trump’s Casablanca as he sacked his National Security Advisor – a general he disagreed with, for a civilian who shares his enthusiasm for big-stick diplomacy. Elsewhere, we’re wondering if Facebook looks terminally punctured.
And, then there is UK financial Aviva making a complete *rs* of itself.
Why? Aviva has been a major story in sterling markets the past few weeks. Aviva decided to redeem its outstanding Preference Shares (a traditional form of non-voting debt-like equity) at par on the basis they will no longer count as capital from 2026. Problem was the Prefs were trading around 175! Meaning investors were going to be absolutely gutted – and Aviva justified it as good for shareholders!
There is nothing in the documentation to say such a redemption was ever envisaged or permitted – investors had no reason to expect the bonds would be redeemed at par against their interest. Yet, an obscure precedent involving Lloyds redeeming bonds early gave a fug of dubious legality to the process.
There was an immediate hue and cry. Fury from investors. (Disclosure: I decided not to say anything as I’ve got some in my own pension pot.) Then, after weeks of pressure, last night the CEO announced they were cancelling the buyback, and “preference shareholders can rest secure in their holdings”. Really? What ******* planet is he living on???
That does not help the thousands of retail holders who saw the value of their holdings plummet. One of my traders has been watching the price and the tick by tick action – as 25K, 50K and 100K tickets traded down as low 110%. Each of these tickets represented some panicked pensioner’s savings, their pension nest egg, being sold because of the fear the initial announcement engendered. This morning the Aviva’s are trading back up to 164%!
And, holders have been selling other names prefs, fearing other issuers would be equally dismissive of their pref investors.
Funnily enough… just over a week ago, Aviva CEO Mark Wilson accepted a non-exec position on the Blackrock board. Guess what? Blackrock has been one of the major firms campaigning against Aviva making the pref call!
Aviva may think they’ve done the right thing cancelling the redemption. The reality? Retail investors have been fleeced. I strongly suggest Parliament considers hauling Wilson in and suggesting he and his board personally recompense any and every investor that lost money for their stupidity and abuse of markets. I’ve been advised by one of lawyer chums there is a very strong case for investors to haul Aviva in front of the courts.
26th march....yuan oil futures contract....
John Bolton new member of the white house....
When everything fails they take you to war.
When will people realize Trump's tariffs are a war against the ordinary American folks, not the Chinese! Stop calling it "trade war". The Chinese will not subsidize those goods we need. Trump's tariffs will eventually help bring down the purchasing power of Americans to equal that of the Chinese, thus quality of life.
In reality, it's more wealth transfer - to the rich.
It's what Trump doesn't tell us (what he will do with the supposedly $60 Billion "tariffs") that's really interesting. But we have a pretty good guess where that'll mostly end up, don't we?
Airbus makes just as good airplanes so no problem. But what would all the Chinese Libtard soy boys do without their "fix"? Oops, sorry that is the US so keeping more of the soy crop not exported to China will help cultvate more soy boys in the US? Great news??
But they still love the comex and want their gold at rock bottom prices.
Keep giving them hand jobs under the table uncle Sam.
They'll tell you when their finished.
What's a Q guy/retard?
They honestly have no clue what they are doing. They didn't understand everyone has been watching and loading their legal guns/real guns for a while. Q plays the game at kindergarden level, china plays this game at university level. China by simply being Wu Wei through this whole nonsense, China has already won a trade battle years in advance. They unlike 'Q' know how to play a game of empires to win and long term. They are after all the longest running nation on the map, with the tightest history that is nearly impossible to slide a piece of paper into if looking for gaps.
BTW The ass kicking that is about to happen is being sanctioned. It is being allowed because to not allow it to happen would serve no purpose for the following reasons:
1) Xi and China would suffer a loss of face, and let's be blunt...they are a very large trading partner for a reason since they make nearly everything. And point of fact, China has not been hostile in any of this and Xi is not a man to fuck with.
2) Sometimes when idiots get carried away with themselves, they need an asskicking to learn because they are too stupid to stop their self made trainwreck comin. Point blank, they've opened the door to their house to allow for a capital invasion because they opened their mouths instead of understanding the power of shutting their pie holes about very complex diplomatic setups that were developed by people far smarter than they are.
Or did they believe a couple of years of drunken planning beach side in florida would offset a tested system that's run for 8000 years. 8000 years of murphy's law, finagles law, sod's law all hammering it into the system it is today that runs with people or large distributed systems. China will be here long after Q are dead, buried and gone. The hubris 'Q' has shown in the face of a superior force that wasn't hostile in anyway, very dumb.
Yes, but China has been acting like a western country recently. Their rate of debt accumulation is not sound.
This is the first ZH article I can truly say that I have not one fucking clue what the author is trying to say.
It is bad. I read an arty title and then proceed to read. If I get to the half way mark and they still have not said anything in regards the title I give up and go to the comments and ask if anyone managed to see the author make the point.
That either nets me the point or calls out the lack of focus in the arty to the other readers. It's not like this is the first article that managed to drift of into the ether.
Fluff between the ears. Padding. Pretending.
It's what he wasnt saying.....or wasnt trying to say, or what he didnt do....
That means you are normal.
Essentially, the author is trying to make the case that retail investors are fleeing over priced worthless stawks because Trump called the Emperor of China's bluff when in fact, there are hardly any retail investors stupid enough to be holding over priced worthless stawks.
Its a akin to the maitre de asking everyone to go back to their tables through the smoke from the kitchen fire because he doesn't want to lose the business.
But he does touch on one important thing, China is screwed without the US and Trump (and the Emperor of China) know it ;-)
No china is not screwed. It's 1.4 percent GDP as per yesterday article that is sported to USA. China is just humouring USA. Keeping it calm.
Bill Blain says that he might lose some money if America finally starts defending itself against the trade war that the PRC has been waging for decades. His rallying cry is, continue MAUL—Make Americans Unemployed Losers!
phhhhew, I thought I was having a stroke and I was the only one that didn't understand.
Agreed.
The Chinese responded with a mere $3 bln of tariffs against US imports. This is where get it the gist.
Its’ a measured response – acknowledging there is power in Trump’s charges and ability to damage China.
This is where I stop reading the article and go directly to the comments.
WTF does Aviva have to do with a Chinese trade wars response?
Don't take your eyes of Xi when he's jetting around the world...
China – Argentina – the Falklands
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
China knows Trump is a bull in a China shop (pun intended). China also knows the USA could erect enough tariffs such that China is no longer a viable supplier *of anything* for the USA, making China's economy react similarly to a burning fireworks factory.
May you live in interesting times.
The author is pissed that he lost money and wants to blame some guy named Mark Wilson. The truth is that what he blames Mark Wilson for is pervasive in the financial markets. Collecting wild honey can be painful. Boeing, China, and soybeans was click bait. China believes Trump is correct and is trying to act fierce while shitting its pants. How can China finance all the wars it is starting if the US quits funding it?
