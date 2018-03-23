Breaching The Public Trust - Facebook Is The Beginning

Last night I was chatting with a friend while waiting for my daughter. She told me her phone now informs her when her bills are due. Now, that may not seem like a big deal, but it is when you realize that she never told her phone to do that.
Her phone is scanning her emails and letting her know her when her electric bill is due.
I told her Google likely pushed down an update which she agreed to without realizing it (or getting the opportunity to opt-out of) which authorized them to not only scan her inbox but set up alerts for her.
She was angry about it, and rightfully so.
This is why I don’t use any of the Google apps on my Android phone. Outlook for email, Opera for my browser. Office for my productivity apps. It was a conscious choice. I moved to Android under protest because Microsoft willfully destroyed Windows Phone.
I know it’s not much better, but at least Microsoft appreciates my business, now, for the first time in their miserable existence.
And I wasn’t willing to shell out $600+ for a comparable iPhone. Pennywise and pound-foolish, I know, but no one’s perfect.
As a hardware-savvy guy I know when software is over-burdening hardware and why.
And I can tell you the data harvesting on my phone was so out of control by Facebook and Google that it became nigh unusable on wake-up. Upwards of a minute or two would go by before the phone was usable because so much data was being harvested off it before it would deign to allow me to use it.
I will switch to the iPhone when I can justify the money.
Once I deleted Facebook and all its crap from my phone, it miraculously became almost functional again. I could answer calls as they came in. I could reply to texts and approve blog comments/pingbacks.
I will never reinstall Facebook on any device I own.
Harvest This!
I am mostly post-Facebook anyway. And once I get phone numbers for the few people I contact via Messenger, I’ll likely only log in to get the schedule at my local game shop.
I talked about this phenomenon back in October, presaging the backlash to their current brand-killing troubles.
So, watching people who have made the decision to simply end their relationship with Facebook is fascinating. Some do so because they are rightfully fearful of Mr. Creepyberg’s weird need to vacuum up all the data about everyone...
The biggest problem with Facebook is it’s all fake intimacy; a pale simulacra of real life interactions with people you are supposed to care about…
The people I truly value mostly feel about Facebook the way I do.
That’s what makes them people I value.
They value the value of their closely-held opinions and don’t dilute it by publicly sharing their banality. They realize that being friends is more than dropping political stink bombs in someone’s digital living room and saying, “I dare you to not breathe.”
So, here you are on a platform that is supposed to be all about you and the last thing anyone really wants to be on Facebook is … themselves.
Because who has time for that anymore? Especially when this technology we’re all so addicted to is rendered unusable and the simplest of interactions takes ten times longer than it used to.
And this inconvenience was acceptable when it wasn’t obvious that your soul was being sucked up into the Facebook data vacuum and sold to any John with a fiver hanging out of his zipper. But it is.
“Hey Mark, there’s an extra ten in it for you if you include their porn preferences.”
But now that that cat is out of the bag, Facebook’s advertisers and competitors can virtue signal and piggy-back on the #DeleteFacebook bandwagon. Competition and all that. As a free-marketeer I’m both horrified and vindicated by this.
So, take toxic interactions, politically-biased feed population to heighten anxiety and rapacious data harvesting, shake and stir and the resultant explosion of anger was predictable.
Post-Peak Facebook
Facebook will not recover from this. In fact, we’ve likely reached peak ‘free’ social media in general. The blockchain, like Steemit, is our way forward. This has been brewing for months as the Left and the power-broker class go through the various stages of Post-Election Stress Disorder.
They have increasingly outed themselves as the insectoid monsters we’ve always known them to be. But, again, we put up with it because we thought their being private companies would give us some control over their worst impulses.
Boy, were we wrong.
What started as a great thing to bring people together to communicate in an increasingly fragmented society has turned into an evil, Orwellian monstrosity feeding the power fantasies of the worst people on Wall St. and K Street.
Facebook, Google and Twitter are the epicenter for The Culture War being foisted on us by the psychotic and the powerful. And their products have to be rejected for us to have any chance regaining control of the narratives that circumscribe our lives.
Use them for your own purposes, but not one inch further. If Facebook is still good for your business, stay with it. I’ll use YouTube for as long as they’ll let me. But, I have no illusions about making money off the platform directly.
To me YouTube is nothing more than a repository of my screeds against it and everything the people who own and operate it stand for.
In this month’s issue of the Gold Goats n’ Guns Investment Newsletter I explained why we’ve reached this tipping point in a piece entitled, Slouching Towards Oceania:
In the open market of ideas, they have lost. As long as this didn’t have profound
political consequences they were okay with making money off of our discontent.
So, while they [social media companies] weren’t built with the intention of shutting out those who weren’t down with the plan of frogmarching us towards global oligarchic control, they have that power now.
And they are using it, revealing the ugly, authoritarian mindset that was always there, masked by a thin veneer of civility, safe in the knowledge that the power rested with them.
And then Trump won.
Faust-book
That’s the real reason for the outrage at Facebook’s casual attitude towards our data. We knew this was being used against us. But, it was a Faustian bargain. We get ‘free’ communications, they get our data.
But, to then silence us because that data didn’t help elect Hillary and complete the circle of salt to trap us demons within, the gloves came off and we were to be punished for our sins against their ideas of decency.
Creepyberg’s mea culpa on CNN didn’t see him taking any true responsibility for this. He never cared about his customers.
Facebook was always a propaganda platform and government intelligence agency masquerading as a social network. So is Twitter. So is Google. Why do you think the Chinese and Russians banned them from their countries and fostered their own analogues?
It’s powerful stuff this big data in the global game of Control the Narrative.
They also represent the worst kind of real Fascism — the merging of corporate and state power — because it’s personal. It uses your personal faults and kinks, your moments of weakness and short-comings as weapons to bind you down, keep you from making a living, marginalize you and, ultimately, un-person you.
And if Creepyberg and the vampires on Madison Avenue think they can recover their business after such a sincere violation of the public’s trust they are in for one hell of a rude awakening.
And that’s the real irony here. For while Antifa and the left scream about how Trump is destroying the media and with it our democracy, the truth is the legacy and social media companies are destroying themselves by thinking they are immune to the anger of their users.
The Clinton Ouroborous
But the big question is why this scandal? And why this scandal now? The outing of Cambridge Analytica may be payback for them helping elect Trump. Creepyberg and Facebook are past their peak with those Democrats need to win elections — younger voters — so turning on them makes a certain kind of sense.
The Clintonistas/Obama-babies, under pressure from failing to destroy Trump, regain control of the narrative and preserve the status quo, are turning on each other now.
Like sharks in a feeding frenzy markers are being called in left and right, silences are breaking, confidences betrayed (Oh, the delicious irony of that!).
Nikolas Sarkozy was indicted for profiting off of destroying Libya? Cambridge Analytica going down? Now Facebook? All in a span of a few days since Andrew McCabe was fired on Friday?
People like this don’t get outed unless there are major changes happening behind the scenes. Hillary’s statements last week while she was stumbling around India may have finally been the last straw for those she failed so completely in November 2016.
And it’s time to cut her loose. And in order to do that, the people complicit in her crimes are being thrown to the wolves to satisfy our anger and soothe the restless natives pre-mid terms.
I’ve been saying for months that Hillary’s popularity would have to drop below a certain critical threshold for her to be indicted. That she would have to become a true liability to the cause of globalism for the sharks to finally feed in the grandest breakdown of the Prisoner’s Dilemma the world has ever seen.
* * *
To support work of this caliber and ensure my ability to produce it, please sign up at my Patreon to get access to both the Private Blog and the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter.
Comments
'Apology accepted, Captain Needa...'
Winklevoss twins drinking a lot of champagne these days I'll bet.
In reply to 'Apology accepted, Captain… by Consuelo
Apology accepted? Never! FakeBook continues to harvest data without permission, sell it's motherload to the highest bidder - regardless of country or creed - and pretend they really care about people. Apology will be accepted when your actions match your worthless words, Suckerburg!
In reply to Winklevoss twins drinking a… by Ghost of Porky
Who was using FaceBook based upon Trust?
The only way Facebook folds is if the advertisers leave; the "users" will never stop posting all of the lies about what a fantastic life they live to their "friends".
Take someone whose life you are well aware of...now compare what you know to what they post on Facebook...lies, lies, lies.
In reply to Apology accepted? Never!… by UndergroundPost
Firebrander, big data has no value if they can't track and send your advertising.
Nobody trusts you Zuck and nobody trusts politicians to control the digital ad monopolies.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money. The citizens are the only hope of destroying the digtal advertising tracking censoring goobook monopolies.
Every citizen needs to download brave browser or similar adblocker immediately.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
So simple grandma can use it.
If there digital surveillance advertising goobook monopolies continue to sell my data without my consent and won't share the profits with me then I will continue my daily march to inform each citizen to use brave browser.
Most citizens have no idea there is a mobile adblocker that works on any device.
What is advertising worth if you can't serve me an ad, I don't see an ad and you can't track me while I'm browsing.
John Legere @tmobile please offer a data plan that blocks all tracking and advertising at the mobile network level. I will pay extra for this offering and if you offered this you would grab the entire mobile market.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Who was using FaceBook based… by FireBrander
These are a few of hundreds of ways Facebook has got the suckers to voluntarily give up their privacy to data harvesters and surveillance.
"Sign up with your Facebook profile"...........SUCKERS!!!
"Add your mobile/cell phone number for extra security".........SUCKERS!!!
"Tag your location so others can follow where you are"..............SUCKERS!!!!
"Post pictures of your house and kids and holidays"...........SUCKERS!!!!
"Add all those friends who gave you friend requests and you don't even know who the F##£ they are........SUCKERS!!!!
"Think make my profile non public gives you privacy"...........SUCKERS!!!!!!
In reply to Apology accepted? Never!… by UndergroundPost
Our Life is one giant cosmic lie.
In reply to 'Apology accepted, Captain… by Consuelo
Facebook is so 2017.
In reply to 'Apology accepted, Captain… by Consuelo
Apology accepted? By which assholes? Public hanging in order for zuk the fuk and his CIA handlers.
Here! Here!
I’m all for public limited hangout hanging’s of Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA & their Criminal Pressititute Media appendages.
In reply to Apology accepted? By which… by VAL THOR
"Last night I was chatting with a friend while waiting for my daughter."
Women chat, Men speak...
Women gossip. They love to. They can't help themselves. Beta cuck males imitate women in hopes of getting in their circle, only to find their in the friend zone.
I had Facebook when you had to have. .edu e-mail. Once I saw people my parents age joining, I deleted (but requested my info file first...very interesting what they had even back before they scanned your e-mails, address book and text messages!)
also, fuck Zuckerberg.
That is all
In reply to "Last night I was chatting… by Consuelo
If there really are that many people out there surprised by this we are fucked.
You just realized this now? Add instagram, snapchat, whatsapp, tinder and what the fuck ever these people flocked to. Dumb asses. Though, they're fucked, not me. I know a crook when I see one. What good does switching from one crook to another does? Idiots.
In reply to If there really are that… by overbet
the fact that FB has a bid anymore just shows you the length they'll go to keep the scam alive.......
"I’ll use YouTube for as long as they’ll let me"...
There's a Big part of the problem right there, dear Cuck...
Bit huge.com
Brave.com
He who controls the Browser controls the money. Been using Brave for a few days. Browser is Phenomenal. ZH is 3x faster. No ads.
Newsbud.com
In reply to "I’ll use YouTube for as… by Consuelo
No Shit.
Do like InRange TV and take your stuff everywhere else, like Bitchute, Full30, Pornhub, even ustream / dailymotion. I'd never heard of bitchute until Inrange sent me there.
And for the rest of us, we are going to have to pay a little bit more to use the internet. Pay for protonmail. Get your own domain name. Learn how to use PGP. Fill your 5GB of Gdrive space with encrypted files, or better yet, with random junk and go somewhere else.
Let's hope like hell that Facebook and Google don't manage to find a spot under the warm regulated teat of government. Competition in the marketplace will take care of FB/Google eventually, unless they find a way to have the government "regulate" them a protected space from it.
In reply to "I’ll use YouTube for as… by Consuelo
If social media starts charging for access, that will be the end of it. Millenials will have no comprehension of why they should have to pay for their umbilical cord to the internet.
Obama Data Mined Facebook Before Cambridge Analytica
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=fDMLtkqDEeI
I know. Selective outrage. Expected anything else from these hypocrite progressive muppets?
In reply to Obama Data Mined Facebook… by Miss Expectations
Duh! TOS? TL;DR! Root the fucker and lock em out! Bypass them. Don't connect it to any account and ditch the data subscription. And if you're on fuckbook... You're a dumb fucker. Might as well give me your credit card, since as a dumb fuck you are, you probably have those too!
I feel like calling in napalm on my position
Definitely broken arrow ..
In reply to I feel like calling in… by Enceladus
I'm so sorry. Now can I implant a tracking chip in you?
Maybe, if you're still alive after I ran out of ammo. But hey... Probably keep the last round for myself. Chipping corpses seems not to be in "da plan" ;)
In reply to I'm so sorry. Now can I… by Emergency Ward
"Facebook will not recover from this. In fact, we’ve likely reached peak ‘free’ social media in general..."
What's the bad news ?
"The blockchain, like Steemit, is our way forward" Wrong ! The way forward is to release yourself from the virus/addiction that is screen staring e.g. Television,Cell Phone ,Computer Screen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UgRNIQpIWo
that's not good enough. [/sarah connor]
flip phone. throwaway laptop. never use real name online, not even in emails. anything less just gives the maggots everything they want. i can't wait until everything is encrypted.
I can't tell you how many times I have re-wound the scene of her escape from the asylum, where she breaks Dr. (((Silverman's))) arm with the night stick, and then fills a syringe with Drano and sticks in his neck.
In reply to flip phone. throwaway… by buzzsaw99
Where are the missing children?
Facebook was never anything other than a Datafarm. It's users were never anything other than a mindless crop to be harvested.
Really? Facebook inadvertently helped to get Donald Trump elected? I've had difficulty finding Trump voters who even have a Facebook account. Their determination appears more to have been galvanized by the loathsome criminality of Hillary and the Democrats. Facebook (and associated's) propaganda would surely be more suitable to the mental fragility of young shiny-faced liberals. You know, the way it was used in 2012 to help Obama.
Why would someone have their bills sent to their email? You have just chosen the least secure option. Do they really need to see their statements instantly?
There's no free lunch!
wait till you find out what Goldman etc get out of google and FB...twitter and snapchat...etc
I read a few months back that Facebook could track you even if you don't sign up. Yea,they've overstayed-shut 'em down.