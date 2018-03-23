Carnage... Everywhere

"It'll be fine" they said... "You buy the dip" they said..."just follow my tracks"...
Post-Powell, Gold is the big winner...
Only Nasdaq remains in the green for the year, as Small Caps joined the rest in the red this week...
But it was an ugly week for global markets.
Equities be like.. pic.twitter.com/1dzfOf4e8t— Eric Wilkinson (@Wolfmansblog) March 23, 2018
Chinese stocks slammed (but rescued late on Friday by The National Team)...
Chinese commodities carnaged...
Japanic...
Europe was eviscerated...
And back in 'Murica, things were just as bad...
-
*DOW AVERAGE FALLS 426 POINTS TO LOWEST SINCE NOV. 22
-
*S&P 500 SINKS 5.9% IN WEEK, BIGGEST DROP IN MORE THAN TWO YEARS
-
*NASDAQ 100 PLUNGES 7.3% IN WEEK, MOST SINCE AUGUST 2015
Nasdaq worst but everything was carnage!
Today was chaos - futures show the desperation: three algo ramps fail and we crash into the lows...
The Dow broke its triangle, broke below key averages, and is down over 10% from its record highs (in correction)...
The Dow record intraday high on 1/26/18 was 26616.7.
The S&P crashed to its 200DMA...
As FANGMAN stocks were all ugly, led lower by Facebook...
Facebook is at its lowest since July...
Banks were not quite as ugly as tech but almost...
VIX spiked above 26... a long way from the flash crash on payrolls...
Credit markets were a bloodbath in IG...
All Sectors blew wider (there are no financials)...
And EU HY spreads are blowing out...
High Yield Bond ETF crashed to its lowest since 11/16/16...
As bank credit risk spiked above Feb highs...
Shit is getting real...
Credit is now leading VIX...
Treasury yields ended the week lower, tumbling in the afternoon today as stocks slumped...
10Y Yields tumbled to their lowest since Feb 9th this week... This is the 21st daily close in a row with a 2.8x% handle.
Jeff Gundlach's favorite 10Y Yield indicator is signaling a notable drop in yields to come...
The yield curve stabilized modestly this week... at 10 year flats....
The Dollar tried to bounce yesterday but ended at the lows of the week and lowest since Feb 20th... This is the first down week in the last five weeks...
Bitcoin managed to scramble into the green for the week, after cryptos erased their losses from G-20 concerns...
While Chinese commodities crashed; as the dollar tumbled, the energy complex ripped higher along with PMs (as copper tumbled)...
Gold was the best performing precious metal as Palladium tumbled...
WTI/RBOB had a big week but note (lower pane) that as selling pressure hit stocks, the energy sector dumped into the red on the week...
Finally, this is far from over!!! "It's baked in the cake"...
Say goodbye to The Shanghai Accord. What happens next...
For all those who have been long waiting for these days...
Your time has come
Yep, time to dust off those “DOW 10,000” hats...
[and there were those who thought they’d only get to wear them once...]
In reply to For all those who have been… by karenm
Bad times are finally here, long live bad times!
In reply to Yep, time to dust off those … by Pool Shark
Zhedgers be like 'this time it's different!'
Only a zh noob thinks this fake market can tank
In reply to Bad times are finally here,… by Yogizuna
Happy, Bad days are here again!
In reply to Zhedgers be like 'this time… by QueeroHedge
Am I the only one who couldn't stop laughing at the snowboard video?
In reply to Happy by jew.muz.mex.ni…
Why does Tyler fuck up the fullscreen option when he posts YT videos? As if YouTube isn't fucking annoying enough already...
In reply to Am I the only one who couldn… by archon
It'll tank when 'they' want it to tank. might be right... about... now.
In reply to Zhedgers be like 'this time… by QueeroHedge
so, is the drain unclogged?
In reply to Only a zh noob thinks this… by D.T.Barnum
Its' Friday Traders! Fuk Yeah!
Below is the appropriate jingle for today's carnage. A modern rendition of classic song from the roaring 20’s:
Parov Stelar; It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=po8CeYaMZzY
In reply to Bad times are finally here,… by Yogizuna
I prefer this classic from 1984 movie Repo Man
In reply to Its' Friday Traders! Fuk… by John Kerry-Heinz
perfect.
Repo man is always intense.
In reply to I prefer this classicfrom… by vaporland
Been waiting for ten years.
Still not convinced.
Rainbows and unicorns.
In reply to Bad times are finally here,… by Yogizuna
Monday is going to be ugly.
In reply to For all those who have been… by karenm
and Tuesday be fugly
In reply to Monday is going to be ugly. by shankster
Where's Beeks? Where in the Hell is Beeks??
In reply to and Tuesday be fugly by 07564111
Find the ape...you find Beeks.
In reply to Where's Beeks?? by T-NUTZ
The 'deer in the headlights' meme has started to make a comeback ~ so THAT'S a START
In reply to Find the ape...you find… by kralizec
Beeks fucked with the bull and got the horns
In reply to Find the ape...you find… by kralizec
BJs from bulls do that.
In reply to Beeks fucked with the bull… by 1stepcloser
When do margin calls start hitting?
In reply to Monday is going to be ugly. by shankster
Jump fuckers! Please take somebody, anybody else working at your fake bank with you on your way out. Thanks for playing.
In reply to When do margin calls start… by stocktivity
Sunday night will be even UGLIER!!!
In reply to Monday is going to be ugly. by shankster
Time for "The Divers" yet?
In reply to Monday is going to be ugly. by shankster
S&P 500 still above recent lows. Monday might be ok.
In reply to Monday is going to be ugly. by shankster
You know good and goddamn well Monday will be alright.
The same bozos on here trying to shame people for having recent join dates have literally thousands of comments over the past nine years talking about impending SHTF O NOES ELIZABETH I'M COMING MARKETS ARE DONE!
Dow 40k by Christmas.
In reply to S&P 500 still above recent… by jim942
+ 100 for Fred Sanford reference.
In reply to You know good and goddamn… by Alexander De Large
recent join date doesn't mean anything. it's just the most recent incarnation after a ban
In reply to You know good and goddamn… by Alexander De Large
Ok folks.....somebody needs to monitor Gartman this weekend for us.
No gimmes yet for Monday.
In reply to Monday is going to be ugly. by shankster
'Eh
Still not convinced
After the last 8 years, I need to literally get hit in the head by a falling banker to not just
BTFD
Still looks like a temper tantrum to me
In reply to For all those who have been… by karenm
LOL some Libor rigging will fix this... Trump may be a lot of things sociopathic but having the word "Losing" next to his name is not one of em... His Trade War Scud Missile will be negotiated at some point
In reply to 'Eh… by Peak Finance
Well...my 70 year old neighbor...with the Obama signs still in his garage will be drinking a lot of beer tonight in his garage with MSNBC on the big screen. Why do these big down days make me so fucking happy.
My old neighbor has 100% of EVERYTHING in the markets...and the markets guide his every day.
He will NEVER sell...
Says he will ALWAYS ride it out...
Says "I own good companies that aren't going to zero"....
He always teases me about my Gold and Silver rafting trips.....maybe not today. LOL
I do hope I get the last laugh....but not if it means full economic collapse and "Mad Max" times. LOL
In reply to For all those who have been… by karenm
I say go knock that old fart out of his chair tonight. Time to bully that f*cker!!
In reply to Well...my 70 year old… by takeaction
Then take his beer.
In reply to I say go knock that old fart… by PiccarDoffed
I really enjoy your posts about the Obama neighbor, and I do not mean this with any /sarc. It actually makes my day better. Let's hope for another 1000 point drop next week so you can wheel him about again. Enjoy the weekend.
In reply to Then take his beer. by Blano
Take his beer, but be careful. He might be armed. Old guys know how to sandbag.
In reply to Then take his beer. by Blano
Not too bright opening your mouth about having actual physical. Be smarter.
In reply to Take his beer, but be… by Pernicious Gol…
As an old man, I usually sit on my chair with my Beretta. Play nice. Or, you might get a surprise.
In reply to I say go knock that old fart… by PiccarDoffed
Never fuck with an old man for he has nothing to lose. I keep a 45.cal derringer in my pants.
In reply to As an old man, I usually sit… by Cloud9.5
I have a Beretta, but it is a little large for everyday. My little S&W M&P Shield 9 lives with me in my chair and out of it.
True dat - old men have nothing to lose.
In reply to As an old man, I usually sit… by Cloud9.5
The worst that could happen is that Trump will sell out and throw his supporters under the bus.
On a serious note, Trump is officially a lame duck puppet.
While everyone thought the end of the Democrat party was nigh, I believe the mid-term elections will be a bloodbath for the Republicans. And, now we know why they're labeled the Stupid Party.
In reply to Well...my 70 year old… by takeaction
Trump did what he said, he got elected. Everything else, he says "fuck ya'all".
Sell out. But whoever comes after Trump, will make him look like Obama......
In reply to The worst that could happen… by Pure Evil
Seek out the geezer's advice.
Tell him that three years ago you loaned $5K to your nephew in Colorado for a marijuana grow startup and you got a 30% interest in the company. You haven't thought much about it, you knew it was doing OK, but last night you got a call from your nephew and he's had an offer of $900K for the company from a bigger outfit. He wants to take it but needs your 30% interest in the company to seal the deal.
Bottom line, within 90 days you're going to get a $300K windfall and don't know what the Hell to do with it. What would he do? You've already got enough precious metals to ensure a comfortable retirement, so where to park this unexpected cash? Decisions, decisions. This financial shit makes your head hurt.
In reply to Well...my 70 year old… by takeaction
"You've already got enough precious metals to ensure a comfortable retirement, so where to park this unexpected cash?" - itstippy.
Uuhhmm, yeahhh, sure. NOT !
The only headache one will get, is not placing 30% gain outside of 70 yr old man's paper trap.
Possession is 9/10ths of the LAW.
Paper is as Paper does, Forest.
In reply to Seek out the geezer's advice… by itstippy
From your words to Gods ear. Bring it.
In reply to Well...my 70 year old… by takeaction
Ignorant brain dead gold fuck detected. stocks will reach all time high within days mofo
In reply to For all those who have been… by karenm
Are you the one who said "Daddy's Ready!" to my comment of the S&P going to the 2580 range on Monday?
I believe my actual comment was "Are you ready to be body slammed?" but I slept a few days since then so it may be slightly different than the original.
In reply to Ignorant brain dead gold… by chennaiguy
Nope.. i am just a troll trying to poke gold bugs bcs i am bored ...
In reply to Are you the one who said … by Countrybunkererd
Bored? You couldn't possibly be bored on a day like today. Gold bug or not.
In reply to Nope.. i am just a troll… by chennaiguy
Its hilarious to see these gold bugs melt like snow flakes hahahaha
In reply to Bored? You couldn't… by Countrybunkererd