China Says US Warship Sailing Near Spratly Islands Is "Severe Provocation"

After carrying out no fewer than four "Freedom of Navigation" operations last year and one in January, The US sent a Navy Destroyer to sail within 12 nautical miles of the Spratly Islands - a move that China condemned as a "severe provocation" just as the two countries are on the verge of an all-out trade war.
The operation was the US's latest attempt to push back against an expanding Chinese military presence in the Pacific that at least one US military leader has characterized as an ominous national security threat that could lead to all-out war. Admiral Harry Harris said last month that the US should be "prepared for war" with China due to its increasingly aggressive posture, which he said was a veiled attempt by Beijing to undermine the national world order.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US destroyer Mustin traveled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands and "carried out maneuvering operations." The Spratly Islands, located in the South China Sea, are the epicenter of a territorial dispute between China and several of its neighbors, per Reuters. Twelve nautical miles is the internationally recognized territorial limit.
When asked about the operation, the U.S. military said its activities are carried out under international law and American forces operate in the region on a daily bases.
"We conduct routine and regular freedom of navigation operations, as we have done in the past and will continue to do in the future," said Lieutenant Commander Nicole Schwegman, a spokeswoman for US Pacific Fleet.
China’s Defense Ministry said two Chinese naval ships had been sent to identify the US ship and warn it to leave the area immediately.
China opposes "illegal and provocative" operations, and denies US allegations that it's cracking down on freedom of movement in the region.
A spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry said "the provocative behavior by the US side will only cause the Chinese military to further strengthen building up defense abilities in all areas."
In a separate statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said the country would continue to take all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty and peace and stability in the South China Sea, where it said the situation was developing for the better with the hard work of China and Southeast Asian nations.
However, it appears China is going to be facing more scrutiny, not less, over its presence in the South China Sea. The UK said last month said one of its warships would pass through the South China Sea to assert freedom-of-navigation rights. The US has repeatedly called on its allies to carry out "Freeops" of their own.
Seize the ship, China, we double-dare you to!
If they do, it would be the first chink in the armor.
okay people cool it down ... get the adults in the room ... dont be like chump and kim
Spratley's Sprockets has always been at war with Cogswell's Cogs
Fuck China.
we obviously need new, more intelligent military commanders as these fu&*s can't even find their way home...
The USA is like the playground bully who insults others and provokes confrontations.
Like repeatedly poking someone in the chest while asking: "What are you going to do about it, pussy? Cry to your mommy?"
When they're called out on their bluff, they become the world snitch (Teacher! Teacher! He just hit me!) and accuse those who were bullied of being the aggressor.
Well, that name includes two hints not to go there.
Post a map with articles like this.
Spratleys are in Philippines' back yard. Closer to Viet Nam than China.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Spratly+Islands/@10.7232813,111.34400…
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
You don´t mention US. So, may I assume it´s not anywhere near their coast?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Territories_of_the_United_States#Permanen…
China needs to fucking stop acting like some precocious child who hasn't learned to share a toy in the fucking sandbox. This wailing and mouthing off is getting old... Yawnnn to the Chicoms who just can't give it a fucking rest or see anything from anyone's else's perspective like a damn child.. whaaaaa whaaaaa...
And what about David Hogg another whining fucking punk
The cunts in China can't take a joke and banned parodies, and Hogg is a fucking joke.. cunts both of em
So it's OK for China to sail a dozen warships around in the Gulf of Mexico? OK. Thanks.
I don't care what the chicom cunts do, just stop stealing IP and whinning about fucking everything would be fine by me. Fucking cunts... they just won't stop whinning
You have to use one "n" in "whining". Otherwise, it gets pronounced as "winning".
Let´s wait 2 years, and then take a look who takes the freedom to sail where.
All China needs to do, and will, when it so chooses:
Dump US debt holdings on the world market.
The US will look like Yugoslavia, 18 months afterwards.
China is playing decades chess, as does Putin.
US is playing with itself, every 90 day$ !, as history repeats.
They want the fiddy cent whores back https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fQJCXkSqbY
開火！！！
https://translate.google.se/#en/zh-TW/Open%20fire!!!
Are they 5-year-olds?
Very interesting... there was a war-mongering article on ZH about Israel and Iran at about the same time. Here one minute... gone the next. WTF?
i noticed that also...they terminated the article while I was in the middle of posting on it lol
Haha! It disappeared so quick , I was wondering if it was done " external " of zh control .
Interesting...
If it was done externally, we're in really deep shit!
CALM!!!
Its just delivering some St. Louis ribs to Charlie!
We really shouldn’t fuck with China.
We really shouldn't be fucking with ANYONE.
When will we and Japan just start building our own island on the reefs Japan claims? or Indonesia? or Vietnam? or every other country within a thousand miles who claim territory in the area?
Viewing Japan's Fukushima disaster management,
US pedestrian bridge and infrastructure.
You could not pay me to venture on either constructed
"islands".
US does not have the $ money $ or logistics to perform such.
To much heroin competition from Pharma opiods driving down profit margin.
taiwan sez suk it china
"When asked about the operation, the U.S. military said its activities are carried out under international law"
Actually, the US breaks international law on a daily basis. They obey it when it suits them. How about US presence in Syria? Think that complies with international law? Or are you just another USA!, USA! type with a brain so small if it could possibly be extracted and placed in an ant's asshole it would bounce around like a pea in a box car?
Kill a commie for Mommy
Read the book ''Sons of Mom'' by Philip Wylie.
Time to tell Japan to make a bunch of changes to their Constitution so they go from playing defense to offense. Let them deal with China. It's their, Vietnam, Philippines and Australia's backyard China is shitting in.
America claims control over all of Europe and the Antipodes and a load of other places rather far from our territorial waters. Hell, we kicked natives off pacific islands so that we could test explosives there, yes? That sorta comes along with the whole ability to exert power. The difference here being now China has a manufacturing base and is a producer so it isn't all that concerned with the US ability to wage war, which it probably deems completely lacking... Due to social issues within this country, and the shitshow in the middle east.
Otherwise, China lost the Opium Wars. They weren't a threat to jewish narcotic dealers back 100 years ago. The communist revolutions in the west were all funded by jewish banking/industrialist families, yes? What makes the east any different? You actually think they somehow bungled that whole thing and lost China? Well I don't. I see the wealthy making a fortune off Chinese manufacturing, and probably another fortune off a sino-west war, if they can trick enough into thinking it's an organic conflagration. So, I sorta don't buy these casus, I just smell the belli and its money trail.
Damn right.
What 'vital interests' does the United States have in ocean waters 10,000 miles away from its shores, that justify the presence of so much military hardware?
I think you can find those vital interests on the Yahoo Finance ticker bar...
US Dollar Reserve enforcement.
As past reserve currency countries(oligarchy banks)did.
Britain, Spain, Portugal etc etc.
Till it goes POP !
Same shit, different bank.
And just think, before Obomba squandered a decade of rapprochement with his assinine 2014 adventures in Ukraine and the deep state shat all over sense and reason when Hitlery lost, we might have neen able to get Russia onside to contain this crap.
Fucktards.
The President has projected blame of our problems onto China, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, etc; but won't mention where the true blame lies: Israel, and ourselves, for letting ourselves become infested and controlled by the zionist lobby. He's fooled a lot of people too. The Chinese are opportunists, not predators. The zionists/bankers are the predators.
America won't be happy until there is all out war.
Luckily for the world they will LOSE .
So here is the way China thinks: We build a man-made island with Chinese equipment, labor and Chinese military hardware. Therefore, it is Chinese territory.
The rest of the world says: You built something that was not there before - we'll treat it like an oil rig...freedom of the seas.
I say we build an artificial island in the Straigt of Taiwan...THAT is when I think China will finally get the message
"We"? You can feel free to pay for that with your money. Personally, I don't feel good about burdening unborn children with epic unprecedented amounts of debt.
