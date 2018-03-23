Confused By What's Going On? "Someone Always Knows"

Submitted by Nicholas Colas of DataTrek
"Someone Always Knows", DC Edition
What happened on Thursday? We really don’t think it was tariffs – those have been in the public domain for days. Rather, we believe the market has a very unhealthy dynamic going at the moment. Washington policy is critical to market direction, but the information asymmetries there are profound. No one wants to buy the dip if a real seller with better DC sources caused it.
* * *
We will go out on a limb and say that Thursday’s awful US equity market price action was not primarily a function of the new tariffs against China. These have been in the news for days. Yes, there may have been some hope that this cup might pass from us in a last minute compromise. If so, that was a misguided aspiration: President Trump has proven money-good on sticking to his major campaign promises.
It may have been the news that John Dowd, the president’s lead personal lawyer, was stepping down from that position. Even though he is a prickly character by nature and vocation, Dowd’s central advice to Mr. Trump had been to cooperate with Robert Mueller in his investigation. Dowd’s departure likely means the gloves are off, and the nation will witness yet more conflict between a sitting president and a special counsel. That is not an especially equity-friendly scenario, likely to further spook the horses.
In the end, however, this current bout of market volatility is lashed to an age-old Wall Street tenet: someone always knows more than you. Washington DC has become as leaky as Williams Sonoma’s finest colander, and every major hedge fund and money management firm has their sources of incremental information there. It is their job to know what’s happening next, and we must assume that they are effective in that role.
This information asymmetry between “Smart money” and everyone else has two important features. First, since what happens in Washington clearly and profoundly impacts stock prices, information on future government policy is hugely valuable. Second, to quote Gordon Gekko, “If you’re not inside, you’re outside.” And most of us are outside.
When I see days like today, my first and only thought is “What does that trader hitting discounted bids think they know?” Clearly plenty of other investors wondered the same thing but could get no clear edge on an answer. Hence, volume was lighter than you would expect on a big down day. Investors weren’t selling, but nor did they want to step in front of some near term negative catalyst.
You can also tell traders and investors were caught out by looking at what has happened to implied volatility in the options market over the past 30 days. We look at these “VIX of” data points every month and pulled the data through yesterday (i.e. pre today’s selloff). Our process: examine the pricing of implied volatility for options tied to popular exchange traded funds that track S&P sectors, small and mid cap indices, and similar important asset classes. This is the same math that calculates the CBOE VIX Index itself.
A few points on what this analysis shows:
- The VIX had fallen from 20.0 to 17.9 over the month ended yesterday (the 21st). Today, it closed at 23.3, the 7th highest close of the year. As with equity prices, whatever jacked up the VIX was not broadly known on Wednesday. Options traders tend to have sharper pencils, so this is important.
- The “VIX of” every S&P 500 sector except for one was down 4-21% over the same month-long period. No prizes for the outlier: it was Tech, where its “VIX” rose by 9% for the month ending Wednesday.
- Both investment grade and high yield corporate bonds likewise saw lower “VIX” levels in the past month, to the tune of a 4% and 30% decline respectively. No surprise therefore that high yield had a tough day today, down 0.6%.
- The general sense of “February wasn’t so bad… The worst must be past us” travelled to both Emerging and Developed non-US equity markets as well. The “VIX” of those asset classes were down 6% and 16% respectively over the month.
Our key takeaway here: Washington is going to dominate market action until Q1 earnings season kicks off in a few weeks. That’s a problem because of the information asymmetry we highlighted. Smart traders/investors always assume someone smarter is in the crowd with them. When markets take a tumble, few will be brave/foolhardy enough to step in and save the day.
On the bright side, this dynamic will eventually run its course. It just isn’t likely to be tomorrow.
Comments
So.....the wall has been built and all the troops brought home? Hhhhmmmm.....
Does volume confirm? That's my only question. Otherwise, this is a giant attempt at a scare job.
In reply to So.....the wall has been… by cossack55
The troops are not coming home, the wall will never be built and we all end up in jail long before Hillary does. Get over it.
In reply to So.....the wall has been… by cossack55
But...but...the author states that President Trump has been money-good on his major campaign promises. I'm so confused
In reply to The troops are not coming… by Trumpury Clinton
Are there insider trading laws? Oh, just for us, not for "them"......
It is still impossible to believe that Congressmen and their staff are exempt ....
James Madison, Federalist 57, the House shall pass no laws to which they are exempt ...
This is a demockracy remember. All you have to do is vote in the right candidate! Oh,,, wait!
In reply to Are there insider trading… by J J Pettigrew
In the news
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Kindly please FUCK OFF permalink!
In reply to In the news… by enf83
A this point, any narrative you create to give any meaning is a palliative.
because resistance is futile.
Winter is not coming, it's here buddy!
All you have to do is to figure out where is the next Switzerland, and make sure you can pay the admittance.
can you?
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉
▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉
▔▔╱▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉
▉▉╱╱▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉
▉▉▉╱╱▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉
▉▉▉▉╱╱▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉▉
▉▉▉▉▉╱
But you prefer them to be around 8, right?
Live Hard, Beware Banksters With Pockets Full Of Candy To Hand Out, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to A this point, any narrative… by BanksterMind
!!!!!!~~~)))) .... THE LAB RESULTS ARE BACK!! .... ((((~~~!!!!!!
Samples were sent to the lab months ago and the lab results are back............finally.
The samples were handled very carefully. Chain of custody records, time stamped, documented sample sites, sealed containers the whole nine yards and it has been confirmed what we suspected all along.
100%
The Swamp isn't a swamp at all,...............it is totally a Deep State Cesspool inside the Washington DC beltway. .. All of it.
A Cesspool with A VERY high SES content. .. The worst kind.
Nothing good can live in a Cesspool. ... Especially one taken over with Totally 'Illegal' SES Vermin.
Truth expires just being held over the top scum layer of a SES infested Cesspool. .... Honestly withers and dies with just a brief dip in the toxic mess. ... The US Constitution, which is actually one mother tough document, is finished in less than 72 hours in the Cesspool SES shit soup. .. It might make a valiant attempt to climb out of the Cesspool but the bottom feeding sub-vermin will quickly drag it back in and smother it under the septic muck.
Nothing good can be grown, fixed, patched up or repaired in a SES Cesspool. ..... Nothing of value ever comes out of it either.
Cesspool parasites, leeches, disease pathogens and worst of all, The Cesspool SES Lawyers (an particularly nasty invasive sub species of lawyer), are almost impossible to eradicate, kill, terminate or fire. ... Once in the Cesspool they just keep growing, multiplying and consuming more and more of the surrounding nutrients and ALL of the Cesspool oxygen. ........... Then the SES scum expels a toxic cloud and very foul orders out and into the surrounding lands, poisoning the entire surrounding environment.
The Lab Test Results - The Slime Report 2018
Someone call the EPA and let's get the SES Cesspool drained!
Wait!.. What do mean the EPA has a 202 Area Code and all you get is a lawyer on an answering machine when you call the EPA Tips Hotline? ... The lawyer there said he will get back to us within the next 90-120 days, eh?
Live Hard, The EPA Called Back And Said We Should Have The Samples Retested At An EPA Certified Lab And There Will Be An Extended Review Process, And Fees, And Forms, And Filing Costs, And Appeals, And Retaliations, And Delays, And If All Of That Doesn't Dissuade You From Pursuing the Matter Further A Cesspool EPA Hit Team Sent To Your Home Address, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Not to mention end of month and end of Qtr next week..........
Hundreds of trillions in paper/digital claims have been (and continue to be) issued by the fuckers in banking and finance. These fuckers can create as much "money" as they want with no real work, no real risk and no real collateral (unlike 99% of the people on the planet who must do real work and face real risk for their money).
MATH and the laws of physics will re-assert themselves as all those claims start seeking out real assets that simply do not exist.
"MATH and the laws of physics will re-assert themselves......"
That's been determined to be racist!
In reply to Hundreds of trillions in… by LawsofPhysics
Markets being ‘rattled’ by words or actions done this week or last week or last month in DC .... makes no sense whatsoever ...