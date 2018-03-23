Council On Foreign Relations President: "Goodbye, LIberal World Order"

Whatever one thinks of Trump, love him, loathe him, mock him or respect him, he's managed to do one thing - in the one year that he's been president, his ad hoc, haphazard, chaotic, irrational and unpredictable style of governance may have thrown the country, its institutions, its "establishment", and certainly the press for loop, but it has also achieved one other thing: it has made the "globalists" conclude that the "liberal world order" which they created - which has resulted in the greatest accumulation of wealth by the fewest number of people; in the greatest political, social, ethnic, economic and financial polarization in recent history; in a global debt load that has put the world on the verge of financial catastrophe (only offset by constant central bank "confidence" injections); and which the "Trump vote" was a protest against - is almost over.
And nobody says it better than Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, in the following essay:
Liberal World Order, R.I.P.
After a run of nearly one thousand years, quipped the French philosopher and writer Voltaire, the fading Holy Roman Empire was neither holy nor Roman nor an empire. Today, some two and a half centuries later, the problem, to paraphrase Voltaire, is that the fading liberal world order is neither liberal nor worldwide nor orderly.
The United States, working closely with the United Kingdom and others, established the liberal world order in the wake of World War II. The goal was to ensure that the conditions that had led to two world wars in 30 years would never again arise.
To that end, the democratic countries set out to create an international system that was liberal in the sense that it was to be based on the rule of law and respect for countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Human rights were to be protected. All this was to be applied to the entire planet; at the same time, participation was open to all and voluntary. Institutions were built to promote peace (the United Nations), economic development (the World Bank) and trade and investment (the International Monetary Fund and what years later became the World Trade Organization).
All this and more was backed by the economic and military might of the US, a network of alliances across Europe and Asia, and nuclear weapons, which served to deter aggression. The liberal world order was thus based not just on ideals embraced by democracies, but also on hard power. None of this was lost on the decidedly illiberal Soviet Union, which had a fundamentally different notion of what constituted order in Europe and around the world.
The liberal world order appeared to be more robust than ever with the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union. But today, a quarter-century later, its future is in doubt. Indeed, its three components – liberalism, universality, and the preservation of order itself – are being challenged as never before in its 70-year history.
Liberalism is in retreat. Democracies are feeling the effects of growing populism. Parties of the political extremes have gained ground in Europe. The vote in the United Kingdom in favor of leaving the EU attested to the loss of elite influence. Even the US is experiencing unprecedented attacks from its own president on the country’s media, courts, and law-enforcement institutions. Authoritarian systems, including China, Russia, and Turkey, have become even more top-heavy. Countries such as Hungary and Poland seem uninterested in the fate of their young democracies.
It is increasingly difficult to speak of the world as if it were whole. We are seeing the emergence of regional orders – or, most pronounced in the Middle East, disorders – each with its own characteristics. Attempts to build global frameworks are failing. Protectionism is on the rise; the latest round of global trade talks never came to fruition. There are few rules governing the use of cyberspace.
At the same time, great power rivalry is returning. Russia violated the most basic norm of international relations when it used armed force to change borders in Europe, and it violated US sovereignty through its efforts to influence the 2016 election. North Korea has flouted the strong international consensus against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The world has stood by as humanitarian nightmares play out in Syria and Yemen, doing little at the UN or elsewhere in response to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons. Venezuela is a failing state. One in every hundred people in the world today is either a refugee or internally displaced.
There are several reasons why all this is happening, and why now. The rise of populism is in part a response to stagnating incomes and job loss, owing mostly to new technologies but widely attributed to imports and immigrants. Nationalism is a tool increasingly used by leaders to bolster their authority, especially amid difficult economic and political conditions. And global institutions have failed to adapt to new power balances and technologies.
But the weakening of the liberal world order is due, more than anything else, to the changed attitude of the US. Under President Donald Trump, the US decided against joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership and to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. It has threatened to leave the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal. It has unilaterally introduced steel and aluminum tariffs, relying on a justification (national security) that others could use, in the process placing the world at risk of a trade war. It has raised questions about its commitment to NATO and other alliance relationships. And it rarely speaks about democracy or human rights. “America First” and the liberal world order seem incompatible.
My point is not to single out the US for criticism. Today’s other major powers, including the EU, Russia, China, India, and Japan, could be criticized for what they are doing, not doing, or both. But the US is not just another country. It was the principal architect of the liberal world order and its principal backer. It was also a principal beneficiary.
America’s decision to abandon the role it has played for more than seven decades thus marks a turning point. The liberal world order cannot survive on its own, because others lack either the interest or the means to sustain it. The result will be a world that is less free, less prosperous, and less peaceful, for Americans and others alike.
.@realDonaldTrump is now set for war on 3 fronts: political vs Bob Mueller, economic vs China/others on trade, and actual vs. Iran and/or North Korea. This is the most perilous moment in modern American history-and it has been largely brought about by ourselves, not by events.— Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) March 23, 2018
Comments
If this were true, the budget would not have passed today.
~"Council On Foreign Relations President: "Goodbye, LIberal World Order""~
They aren't "liberals". They're collectivists and statists. It's all about the semantics, isn't it? Kind of funny hearing this from the club of the one-worlders.
In reply to If this were true, the… by Mr_Potatohead
They're liberal about taking and spending your money.
In reply to ~"Council On Foreign… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Goodbye Liberal World Order!
Hello Neocon World Order!
W Bush: "Dad, what's a neocon?"
HW Bush: "You want names or description?"
W: "Description."
HW: "Israel."
The neocons want your MONEY and your BLOOD.
In reply to They're liberal about taking… by Mr_Potatohead
Kinda reminds me of a song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHhrZgojY1Q
In reply to Goodbye Liberal World Order!… by pier
Liberals are progressive authoritarians
In reply to Kinda reminds me of a song:… by Mr_Potatohead
They're not progressive LOL they're clearly regressive and deny facts.
Probably just playing foil to fascism, which is certainly our current world paradigm.
In reply to Liberals are progressive… by IridiumRebel
" Russia violated the most basic norm of international relations when it used armed force to change borders in Europe, and it violated US sovereignty through its efforts to influence the 2016 election. "
FUCKING BULLSHIT!!!!
In reply to They're not progressive LOL… by coaltar
beat me to it
In reply to " Russia violated the most… by SmallerGovNow2
It’s a freak show, a good cop bad cop show. Trump is Part of the club, sold to the masses as an outsider. Gobbled up with useless news, like Russian meddling, stormy Daniels. All a ruse to hide the next crash.
In reply to beat me to it by Bananamerican
отвали, мудак, бля! русским троллем
In reply to " Russia violated the most… by SmallerGovNow2
I agree with Mr. Haass on his main points. It's indeed unfortunate that the noble trade and political organizations that America defined and protected after WW2 are rapidly fading. The disassembly of the NWO can't be blamed on Trump or Brexit. It's due to the corruption and violence that has overtaken America's leadership. It began with the mass murder that occurred on 9/11. The Bush administration killed 2998 Americans in order to start a series of failed wars. These wars have bankrupted our country. The CFR didn't stand up to Bush and thereby lost the confidence of people across the world. It encouraged the Clinton corruption and Hillary's financial rape of Libya and Haiti. The CFR has shown a total disregard for innate human values and allowed the plunder of defenseless nations. Can these global institutions be saved? Not unless Bush and the Clintons are publicly accused of their crimes and justice is allowed to prosecute the rich and greedy. That won't happen and the people know it. You guys got fat and rich while the rest of us got poorer. Trump isn't the answer - we know that - but the alternative was far worse.
In reply to They're not progressive LOL… by coaltar
@ Baron,
Here’s my take & Analysts for what it’s worth.
The era of both Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Crime Syndicate families of the Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s their Criminal Agents, Operatives, NGO’s & Front Companies in the Highly Compartmentalized Levels of Intelligence from around the World GCHQ is mercifully coming to an end. That’s speaking in terms of the last 29 years between the Criminal Bush’s, Clinton’s & Obama’s but more specifically the CIA to Infiltrate all “Intelligence” Agencies, NGO’s & Front Companies with Agent & Operatives assets. The Information Super Highway Criminal Counter Intelligence Surveillance & targeting of a Political opponent. The ramifications of where we find ourselves at this critical moment cannot be understated.
Their future can be summed up from this quote from “Poppy” Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Bush Senior.
"If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us." George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon
You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America. He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.
In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I
Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA
In reply to I agree with Mr. Hass on his… by Baron von Bud
Excuse me while I go puke.
The problem is not economics. It's education: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
╔╦╦
╠╬╬╬╣
╠╬╬╬╣ I ♥
╠╬╬╬╣ Chocolate
╚╩╩╩╝
In reply to Kinda reminds me of a song:… by Mr_Potatohead
▲▲▲ pier ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT
When he gets back to his gloomy basement from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box and mopping floors at the porno theater, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "lloll" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "Schlomo Scheklestein" "Jumanji1959"-- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" on other posts ("Graphic Images", "IsraHELL") will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL SPAM ON ZH COMES FROM ONE VERY DISTURBED SPAMMER:
•biblicism (foaming-at-the-mouth "IsraHELL" and "Graphic Images" Christianity)
•celebrity-leaks (Child Porn for the Glory of Jesus)
•enf83 ("In the news....SPAMMER broomsticked by furious readers" -- registered in Nigeria)
•NumbersUSA (years of spamming)
•dailywesterner (blessedly gone from ZH....for now)
•Todaysfox ("I made $7000 sucking dick on the internet last week ..... this is what I do")
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "PIER" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "Enf83" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEFORCE" "BEEPBOP" "SCHLOMO SCHEKLESTEIN" "JUMANJI1959", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "NumbersUSA" and "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to Kinda reminds me of a song:… by Mr_Potatohead
Hey, ZeroSpam. This is Fight Club. If people aren't smart enough to recognize a spammer on their own, they'll eventually figure it out without the kind of annoying crap you post. Please stop this bullshit. You're really pissing us off!
In reply to ... by ZeroSpam
Neo Liberal, Neo Cons, two sides, same coin ..
As far as those other words, "liberal" and "conservative", they've been basdardized almost completely out of existence. Meaningless really ..
In reply to Goodbye Liberal World Order!… by pier
How about NeoCunts.....born again and ready to get fucked.....again.
In reply to Neo Liberal, Neo Cons, two… by Giant Meteor
~"Goodbye Liberal World Order! Hello Neocon World Order!"~
Kind of stuck on that black/white paradigm, eh pier? No other flavors save chocolate and vanilla?
In reply to Goodbye Liberal World Order!… by pier
So what you are saying is the joo world order is alive and well?
In reply to Goodbye Liberal World Order!… by pier
It's just one lie after another. These fuckers have no shame.
In reply to They're liberal about taking… by Mr_Potatohead
Fabian Society assholes, (((((bankers)))))), and social democrats.
In reply to ~"Council On Foreign… by Theosebes Goodfellow
What a POS this man is. He and his Fellows on this council and in secret societies all over the world have turned real "Liberalism" which HAD ethics, morals and standards of behavior as part of its DEFINITION into a soiled Neoliberal plot to control all Human Beings. I SPIT on you and all the others who agree with the lies you have just told.
In reply to ~"Council On Foreign… by Theosebes Goodfellow
~What a POS this man is. He and his Fellows on this council and in secret societies all over the world have turned real "Liberalism" which HAD ethics, morals and standards of behavior as part of its DEFINITION into a soiled Neoliberal plot to control all Human Beings. I SPIT on you and all the others who agree with the lies you have just told."~
Hence the statement about semantics. An Rand was very clear on the "proper" vernacular for collectivists/statists. The moment you use their words to describe them, you lose. Use your own (proper), terminology. It takes away half of their arguments right off the bat.
As far as they being "POSes", I tend to try to steer clear of argumentum ad hominem. I feel that using them tends to diminish my arguments, which I like to think are couched in logic and reason, not personal attacks. But I respect the sentiments.
In reply to What a POS this man is. He… by MoralsAreEssential
"To that end, the democratic countries set out to create an international system that was liberal in the sense that it was to be based on the rule of law and respect for countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Human rights were to be protected. All this was to be applied to the entire planet; at the same time, participation was open to all and voluntary. Institutions were built to promote peace (the United Nations), economic development (the World Bank) and trade and investment (the International Monetary Fund and what years later became the World Trade Organization)."
Now your going to read "Confessions of an Economic Hitman", learn fractional reserve banking and the petrodollar...
In reply to ~"Council On Foreign… by Theosebes Goodfellow
@ Mr. P,
Is it just me who’s been paying attention thougout the last two decades since The 911 False Flag of the incremental Fascist, Authoritarian, Police Political Surveillance State & Absolute, Complete, Open in your Faces
Tyrannical Lawlessness
that has been imposed on The American People?
Or
I’m I just Tripp’n Out?
In reply to If this were true, the… by Mr_Potatohead
AMEN ~ correct observation Hoss, but here's what you still don't understand...
"America’s decision to abandon the role it has played for more than seven decades thus marks a turning point. The liberal world order cannot survive on its own, because others lack either the interest or the means to sustain it. The result will be a world that is less free, less prosperous, and less peaceful, for Americans and others alike."
The RESULT will be a world that is:
MORE FREE
MORE PROSPEROUS
MORE PEACEFUL
because plutocratic/oligarchs like you & your bosses lose control of the dream of AUTOCRATIC DICTATORSHIP...
so sad, you're mad
Please bury them with Saul Alinsky handbook in hand...
Maybe my eyesight has gone to shit, but everywhere I look I see the liberals winning.
~" Maybe my eyesight has gone to shit, but everywhere I look I see the liberals winning."~
That's because the leftists control the main stream media. Take the red pill. Look deeper. Oh, and go see the ophthalmologist.
In reply to Maybe my eyesight has gone… by Green2Delta
Every (((member))) of the CFR ought to be flayed and then burned alive.
if they don't STFU... & pretty soon, maybe 6,000,000 are, actually gonna die the next time around...
In reply to Every member of the CFR… by Scanderbeg
Would that smell like a hebrew national hot dog?
In reply to Every member of the CFR… by Scanderbeg
That would include CFR member John Bolton. Curious why Mr. Haass would decry the state of the world when it is everything he's worked for.
In reply to Every member of the CFR… by Scanderbeg
A lot of vague and possibly untrue points made here. However there is definitely change coming. It might end up as violent change. So be it. This stew is cooked.
Hmmmm, seems like he left out a few things, and ad libbed the rest ..
Many ZHrs are already familiar with the CFR and the Trilateral Commission, whose members represent the unelected rulers of the world.
The global elite have concluded that world population levels must be decreased, as exponential growth on a finite planet will ultimately lead to uncontrolled chaos, along with competition for limited resources.
The situation (exponential population growth) is approaching a critical mass state, where drastic measures must be employed.
Global thermonuclear war was likely not the elite's first choice, but now it's time to finalize those nuclear fallout bunker complexes.
~" The global elite have concluded that world population levels must be decreased, as exponential growth on a finite planet will ultimately lead to uncontrolled chaos, along with competition for limited resources."~
The global elite suffer from consumptive narcissism. The more "elite" they are, the more it consumes them.
~" The situation (exponential population growth) is approaching a critical mass state, where drastic measures must be employed."~
They wouldn't know about "critical mass" if it bit them on the ass.
~" Global thermonuclear war was likely not the elite's first choice, but now it's time to finalize those underground fallout bunker complexes."~
Alas, Babylon! GTW is a lose-lose that everyone save a dogma-ladened jihadist gets. That said, Hawkens was right. If we don't become at least bi-planetary in the next 300 years, we're screwed.
In reply to Many ZHrs are already… by serotonindumptruck
Terra-forming Planets is the future.
In reply to ~" The global elite have… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Ta-ta. RIP....
Says the illiberal
Total Bollox , we in Ireland know what these guys represent.
The Tudor & Cromwellian conquest was proto- communist in its philosophy, anti Christian to its very bones.
Automatic response of these guys is to always eliminate the peasantry by any means necessary.
Where do you think all the ideas for fighting the american indians came from?
In reply to Total Bollox , we in Ireland… by THE DORK OF CORK
"The Tudors" was a great TV program starring the Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers as King Henry VIII. It showed the English Catholics of the Tudor era sympathetically. Henry the VIII was surrounded by sinister anti-catholic advisors, his chief advisor was an evil character by the name of Cromwell. This Cromwell was the great-great uncle of the Cromwell who cut off the head of King George, and who then went on an anti-Irish rampage. When watching "The Tudors", always keep in mind that the great-nephew of Cromwell , Henry the VIII's chief advisor. allowed the Jews back into England 120 years later. The objective of the anti-catholics in England, the same anti-Catholics who promoted Protestantism, was to allow the Jews, with their financial power, back into England.
In reply to Total Bollox , we in Ireland… by THE DORK OF CORK
" At the same time, great power rivalry is returning. Russia violated the most basic norm of international relations when it used armed force to change borders in Europe, and it violated US sovereignty through its efforts to influence the 2016 election. North Korea has flouted the strong international consensus against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The world has stood by as humanitarian nightmares play out in Syria and Yemen, doing little at the UN or elsewhere in response to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons. Venezuela is a failing state. One in every hundred people in the world today is either a refugee or internally displaced. "
" And it rarely speaks about democracy or human rights. "
guess he didn't get the EO memo.
duendes de la mentira
If the liberal world order weren't busy using Americans to commit atrocities in foreign lands, and faking reasons to attack leaders so banking elites can install whatever infrastructure they have planned.... this would never have happened!
If America's leaders weren't morally corrupt, and did not repeatedly LIE to it's citizenry... this would never have happened!
If America's Politicians did not attempt to usurp the Constitution, and surrender it's sovereignty to a foreign power....
This would never have happened!
And most importantly.....if woody had gone straight to the police....
"...and respect for countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity."
He makes this statement, and this is COMPLETELY INCOMPATIBLE with illegal aliens flooding across our border, and the borders of Europe. Also, our sovereignty is COMPLETELY obliterated with the Paris Accord, and TPP. Yet, he seems to think these are just great ideas. What a complete fucking tool. Drop dead, asshole.
Richard Hass, fuckhead said:
CRAP. Either way western governments have separated themselves from the people they are supposed to represent and lead. It's the ELITES who have failed, the "populism" is also known as democracy. Democracy has FAILED - to keep the elites reined in. It is good and necessary that these parasitized, zombie governments be returned to the people, or destroyed - as they will surely destroy themselves shortly in any case, to the great detriment of millions - billions - of citizens.
Donald Trump is trying, in his strange ways, to forestall the greater disaster. He's all we've got.
Haass is Jew.
Is this guy for real --- does he really think that anyone who knows anything about what the US and World Bank and IMF really do around the world could possibly believe this hogwash. This only passes as truth to the know nothing liberal class (the type that think Obama did a good job in office to help the average citizen or the type that put a Love Trumps Hate sign on their front lawn). Fuck the CFR, The Trilateral Commission and the Bilderburg GRoup. Decentralization and a rule of law is the future of govt., not a bunch of corporate owned whore politicians.