Drudge, Coulter Trash Trump Over "Fake Veto" As Base Rages

Matt Drudge and Ann Coulter took to Twitter on Friday after President Trump "begrudgingly" signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package - after threatening to veto it hours earlier over the "800,000 DACA recipients" which Trump said were "totally abandoned by the Democrats," and the lack of funding for the "BORDER WALL."

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Trump spent around 30 minutes on Friday doing his best to convince his base that, gosh dangit, he was "forced" to sign the bill in order to fully fund the military.

In response to Trump bemoaning the legislation, claiming "I will never sign a bill like this again," pundit and author Ann Coulter - a harsh critic of Trump whenever he strays from campaign promises, tweeted "Yeah, because you'll be impeached."

Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS, PRESIDENT SCHUMER! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

Of note, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared the spending bill rushed through by Republicans a "victory."

“The distinguished leader has clearly put forth many of the priorities that we’re very proud of in a bill that’s one yard high,” said Pelosi of House Speaker Paul Ryan at a joint press conference on Thursday.

“It’s one yard high,” Pelosi exclaimed - referring to the literal height of the legislation. “About half of it is the bill, a quarter of it is earmarks, and another quarter are report language.”

Matt Drudge, meanwhile, loved his site The Drudge Report's headline "Fake Veto" so much that he tweeted out a screenshot! "Fake Veto," of course, is a mockery of Trump's co-opted catch phrase "Fake News" following Trump's earlier tweet pretending to be on the fence.

Other reactions around the twittersphere have echoed feelings of defeat:

Signing the #Omnibus was a huge mistake. Calling a presser and vetoing this monstrosity would have been a game-changing moment. Instead, it’s all lost now. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 23, 2018

There is NO WAY @realDonaldTrump shd sign this #Omnibus bill. It betrays his campaign pledges and mortgages the millennials’ future. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 23, 2018

Definition of #Omnibus 👉🏻Disastrous Dems!@potus when you see the left approving a horrendous bill like

this👉🏻the swamp wins..



We must stick together and not give up!



Vote for #MAGA candidates and #DrainTheSwamp + #TermLimits @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/bdJ0l0C5Wz — Dan🇺🇸American🇺🇸Dreamer🇺🇸 (@DanCovfefe1) March 23, 2018

It might be my memory, or maybe I'm just getting hard of hearing, but I don't recall chants of "dramatically increase military funding" and "protect dreamers" at Trump's campaign events. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) March 23, 2018

President Trump signs the monstrosity omnibus spending bill.



He says he didn't know what was in it.



What a horrible waste of OUR money funding Planned Parenthood, Sanctuary Cities, Obamacare, & Democratic pet interests. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 23, 2018

Lol is anyone gonna go out to vote Republican in November?



Mid-terms are finished.



Congratulations Speaker Pelosi! — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) March 23, 2018

Translation; Trump got steamrolled and the base is furious.

Meanwhile, here are the 25 House Republicans who opposed the bill: