Drudge, Coulter Trash Trump Over "Fake Veto" As Base Rages

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 21:43

Matt Drudge and Ann Coulter took to Twitter on Friday after President Trump "begrudgingly" signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package - after threatening to veto it hours earlier over the "800,000 DACA recipients" which Trump said were "totally abandoned by the Democrats," and the lack of funding for the "BORDER WALL." 

Trump spent around 30 minutes on Friday doing his best to convince his base that, gosh dangit, he was "forced" to sign the bill in order to fully fund the military.

In response to Trump bemoaning the legislation, claiming "I will never sign a bill like this again," pundit and author Ann Coulter - a harsh critic of Trump whenever he strays from campaign promises, tweeted "Yeah, because you'll be impeached." 

Coulter then tweeted "CONGRATULATIONS, PRESIDENT SCHUMER!" 

Of note, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared the spending bill rushed through by Republicans a "victory." 

“The distinguished leader has clearly put forth many of the priorities that we’re very proud of in a bill that’s one yard high,” said Pelosi of House Speaker Paul Ryan at a joint press conference on Thursday. 

“It’s one yard high,” Pelosi exclaimed - referring to the literal height of the legislation. “About half of it is the bill, a quarter of it is earmarks, and another quarter are report language.”

Matt Drudge, meanwhile, loved his site The Drudge Report's headline "Fake Veto" so much that he tweeted out a screenshot! "Fake Veto," of course, is a mockery of Trump's co-opted catch phrase "Fake News" following Trump's earlier tweet pretending to be on the fence. 

Other reactions around the twittersphere have echoed feelings of defeat: 

Translation; Trump got steamrolled and the base is furious.

Meanwhile, here are the 25 House Republicans who opposed the bill:

Politics

Comments

the love is gone.

 

 

jimmy c korn BanksterMind Fri, 03/23/2018 - 22:02 Permalink

Trump "threatening to veto it hours earlier over the "800,000 DACA recipients" which Trump said were "totally abandoned by the Democrats".

I must have be mistaking, I thought Trump said he was going to deport them as one of his campaign promises.

Trump "totally abandoned" his base.

And Trump is wonderful at speaking Loudly (on his twitter account), but carrying a Small Stick.

 

 

NumbersUsa pier Fri, 03/23/2018 - 22:15 Permalink

Trump the Orange Jew strikes at the heart of America again !

The good news: Globalist mad general, H. R. McMaster, is out as national Security Adviser.

The bad news: Neo-Con, Israel Firster, FOX News gadfly John Bolton is in as National Security Adviser. 

There is simply no exaggerating the evil of this demonic bastard. Former U.N. Ambassador Bolton is a 100% pro-war psychopath consumed with a hatred for Iran so intense he makes Bibi Satanyahoo seem moderate. Coming on the heels of Neo-Con Mike Pompeo’s ascension to Secretary of State, and combined with Trumpstein’s continued increases in military spending, one has to wonder if this Trump and the porn-star story is being used to blackmail him into bending to Bibi’s wishes. Or maybe, we were being scammed all along?

The rest of the storyhttp://tomatobubble.com/id1211.html

Chupacabra-322 TeamDepends Fri, 03/23/2018 - 22:23 Permalink

@ Team,

 

We’re Tyrannically Lawless.

 

“What difference at this point does it make?”

-Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton.

 

Thery’re required to spend because it’s system built on Debt, Bondage & Enslavement.

 

If we paid back all the debt.  There wouldn’t be any money left in Circulation.  

 

All we we have is left is PsyOp & Ponzi.

therealestg9 TeamDepends Fri, 03/23/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

He's begging on his knees, but not for the reasons you think. They're using it to paint Russia and conservatives in a bad light to make it seem like the Cambridge Analytica matter was a dirty move by Russia and the conservatives to somehow "steal" the election in Trump's favor. And they're accusing Zuck of not doing enough to stop it. Which means, in the future, Facebook will be even more heavy handed in censoring any strong right wing movements. He's begging on his knees because he wasn't extreme ENOUGH.

Deep Snorkeler BanksterMind Fri, 03/23/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

Trump

Has the power to evade the constraints of reality.

His force of will shall prevent a cataclysmic financial crisis.

No unborn embryo need be concerned.

TV-talkers guide and inspire him.

Smart-minded Americans will sleep soundly tonight.

He is a man of substance over optics.

Dilluminati chunga Fri, 03/23/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

I remember Coulter getting laughed off of Bill Maher for supporting Trump.. I'm talking the faithful supporters of Trump.. the only real fucking support he had.. remember those people?  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-2uSG1xUEg

Let me tell you something.. Trump can't be a fucking conservative or he would have simply not shit in the punchbowl as he has the last few weeks..

mark my words.. base is done with em.. we know him by his acts

ThrowAwayYourTV Fri, 03/23/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

They have no choice but to sign if they want to get paid for nothing, have the best healthcare in the world, and retire like kings and queens. And! give themselves endless raises for doing nothing but passing work onto aids. My consensus has always been the same. Dig a giant hole, bulldoze them all into it, cover it up and grow a few hundred acres of corn on it. Thats about what any of them are worth. They are all pretty much just actors with their hands out.

Yen Cross Fri, 03/23/2018 - 21:49 Permalink

   I was so disappointed when Trump used the "never again" card as  his excuse for signing the OMNI-debt  $1.3T bill.

  The military is decrepit, because of [k-street] graft, and fiscal policy!

 Audit the GAO, DoD, Pentagon, and get back to us, ASAP POTUS.

 

sister tika Fri, 03/23/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

Much of this legislation the senate did NOT have time to read. 2,000 pages was it?

It's already been referred to as Trump's creation (more or less). Mega-funded lobbyists, Democrats and Zio-RINOs had nothing to do with it you see.

aurum4040 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 21:51 Permalink

Lets see who changes their tune on this one.....

Why not sign executive orders removing the bullshit from omnibus after it passed? Possible?

jmack Fri, 03/23/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

Trump, willing to risk global depression with a trade war,  willing to risk a nuclear exchange with north korea and Iran. 

 

   Not willing to shut down the government to stay  true to his campaign promises and stated agenda.... what a leader.

Dilluminati jmack Fri, 03/23/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

Unless Trump puts Hillary in jail I'm all for seeing him do time on "sumptin".

Lets see build wall Mexico pays for it [X] Nope []Completed

No Amnesty [X] Nope []Completed

Supports NRA [X] Nope []Completed

Supports Right to Life [X] Nope []Completed

Fiscal Sanity [X] Nope []Completed

Lock Her Up! [X] Nope []Completed

I'm already fed-up with the guy and his broken fucking promises 

Lets see~

Repeal Obamacare [X] Nope []Completed

Prescription Drugs [X] Nope []Completed

He'd better fucking lock her up to get right with the base.. I have nothing for em next year

(anything less than she is in prison and the real base is pissed!)

Meanwhile the guy is now firmly in a fucking bubble~ watching CNN and the playboy model telling his dirt but back in deplorable world mean-fucking-time!!

 

We have people who are so fucking ignorant that have come to believe that there is any reasoning with Gun grabbers.  As an example a school expelled students for attending a gun range and posting pictures, taking training.

A New Jersey high school is dealing with the fallout after reportedly suspending two students for five days for posting a photo of themselves being trained at a shooting range. 

https://www.theblaze.com/video/school-that-suspended-students-for-gun-r…

And then look at this ridiculous cunt he was all about snatching the rights of gun owners and now he hasn't any privacy (the cunt!)

Gun Control Activist David Hogg Draws The Line At Backpack Control

Hogg: “After we come back from Spring Break, they’re requiring us all to have clear backpacks...it’s unnecessary. It’s embarrassing for a lot of the students.”

Again... this is what you get with ridiculous cunts

And then this...

‘I’M GOING TO SUE’: Dad confronts principal for letting 12-year-olds join gun walkout

A dad captured a recording of his skirmish with a school principal over last week’s anti-gun walkout. The school apparently just let students leave if they chose to – even if they were as young as 12 years old.

(really good questions) 

https://www.theblaze.com/video/im-going-to-sue-dad-confronts-principal-…

So really fuck the low level cunts who decide what you can buy like we lived in a communist country 

http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/22/news/companies/citigroup-gun-restrictio…

Or what you can watch like we live in a communist country

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-21/youtube-bans-firearm…

Or what you can legally do (fired for having a conceal carry permit)

http://www.roanoke.com/news/local/roanoke/former-social-services-employ…

Or a sports store, walmart, or some other cunt company like Walmart, Kroger, or Dicks

And this is what Tump supports.

I HOPE HE GETS FUCKING IMPEACHED I'LL LAUGH AT HIS STUPID ASS!

NRA voter not at all amused by this and the budget~

Dilluminati DennisR Fri, 03/23/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

Trump's a fool, he sucked up to the dems and caved in...  started a trade war and then let the EU, Canada, Mexico, illegals, amnesty, planned parenthood, took time to shoot the NRA in the fucking back.. lets see broken promise VETO, watched the news where woman gave testimony for his next uncontested divorce.. 

not at all pleased.. guy caved on the 2nd-a