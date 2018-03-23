Drudge, Coulter Trash Trump Over "Fake Veto" As Base Rages

Matt Drudge and Ann Coulter took to Twitter on Friday after President Trump "begrudgingly" signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package - after threatening to veto it hours earlier over the "800,000 DACA recipients" which Trump said were "totally abandoned by the Democrats," and the lack of funding for the "BORDER WALL."
I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018
Trump spent around 30 minutes on Friday doing his best to convince his base that, gosh dangit, he was "forced" to sign the bill in order to fully fund the military.
In response to Trump bemoaning the legislation, claiming "I will never sign a bill like this again," pundit and author Ann Coulter - a harsh critic of Trump whenever he strays from campaign promises, tweeted "Yeah, because you'll be impeached."
“ I will never sign another bill like this again”— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018
Yeah, because you’ll be impeached.
Coulter then tweeted "CONGRATULATIONS, PRESIDENT SCHUMER!"
CONGRATULATIONS, PRESIDENT SCHUMER!— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018
Of note, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared the spending bill rushed through by Republicans a "victory."
“The distinguished leader has clearly put forth many of the priorities that we’re very proud of in a bill that’s one yard high,” said Pelosi of House Speaker Paul Ryan at a joint press conference on Thursday.
“It’s one yard high,” Pelosi exclaimed - referring to the literal height of the legislation. “About half of it is the bill, a quarter of it is earmarks, and another quarter are report language.”
Matt Drudge, meanwhile, loved his site The Drudge Report's headline "Fake Veto" so much that he tweeted out a screenshot! "Fake Veto," of course, is a mockery of Trump's co-opted catch phrase "Fake News" following Trump's earlier tweet pretending to be on the fence.
March 23, 2018
Other reactions around the twittersphere have echoed feelings of defeat:
Signing the #Omnibus was a huge mistake. Calling a presser and vetoing this monstrosity would have been a game-changing moment. Instead, it’s all lost now.— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 23, 2018
There is NO WAY @realDonaldTrump shd sign this #Omnibus bill. It betrays his campaign pledges and mortgages the millennials’ future.— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 23, 2018
Definition of #Omnibus 👉🏻Disastrous Dems!@potus when you see the left approving a horrendous bill like— Dan🇺🇸American🇺🇸Dreamer🇺🇸 (@DanCovfefe1) March 23, 2018
this👉🏻the swamp wins..
We must stick together and not give up!
Vote for #MAGA candidates and #DrainTheSwamp + #TermLimits @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/bdJ0l0C5Wz
It might be my memory, or maybe I'm just getting hard of hearing, but I don't recall chants of "dramatically increase military funding" and "protect dreamers" at Trump's campaign events.— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) March 23, 2018
President Trump signs the monstrosity omnibus spending bill.— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 23, 2018
He says he didn't know what was in it.
What a horrible waste of OUR money funding Planned Parenthood, Sanctuary Cities, Obamacare, & Democratic pet interests.
Lol is anyone gonna go out to vote Republican in November?— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) March 23, 2018
Mid-terms are finished.
Congratulations Speaker Pelosi!
Translation; Trump got steamrolled and the base is furious.
Meanwhile, here are the 25 House Republicans who opposed the bill:
A larger number of GOP lawmakers are expected to vote "No" on final passage of the Omnibus in the House pic.twitter.com/RQiJKm9cqK— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 22, 2018
Comments
Trump was a life-long Democrat until 1998.
And donated to Hillary Clinton as recently as 2010, but people are always duped into seeing what they want to see, especially if the person is representing the same tribe.
In reply to Trump was a life-long… by serotonindumptruck
Swamp Moves ...
In reply to And donated to Hillary… by Jayda1850
the love is gone.
The problem is not economics. It's education: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
░░░░▄▄██▀█▄░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▄▀▀▀▀▀▄▄░░░
░▄█▀░░░░░░█▄░▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄██░░▄░░░▀█▄░
░█░░░▄██▄▄▀▀▀░░░░▄░░░▄░░░░░▀▀███▄░░░█░
░█▄░░██▀▀░░░░░░▄█▀░░░▀█▄░░░░░░░▀█▄▄█▀░
░░██▀░░░░░░░░░░░░██░██░░░░░░░░░░░░▀█░░
░▄█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▀█▄█▀░░░░░░░░░░░░░▀█░
▄█░░░░░░░░░░░▄████▀▀▀████▄░░▄░░░░░░░█▄
█░░░░██░▄▀▄░██████▄░▄██████░▄▀░░░██░░█
█░░░░▀█▄░░░░███████████████░░░░░▄█▀░░█
█░░░░░░▀█▄░░░▀███████████▀░░░░▄█▀░░░░█..
In reply to Swamp Moves ... by BaBaBouy
Trump "threatening to veto it hours earlier over the "800,000 DACA recipients" which Trump said were "totally abandoned by the Democrats".
I must have be mistaking, I thought Trump said he was going to deport them as one of his campaign promises.
Trump "totally abandoned" his base.
And Trump is wonderful at speaking Loudly (on his twitter account), but carrying a Small Stick.
In reply to … by BanksterMind
hahahaha!
hahahahhahahaha!
hahahaha!
haha
In reply to Trump "threatening to veto… by jimmy c korn
You like Trump now, do you?
Hardy, har har har
In reply to hahahaha!… by Bes
- Clinton prepared the US's death bed.
- W killed it.
- Obama prepared the corpse for funeral.
- Trump will bury it.
It's Karma for The Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to You like Trump now, do you? by jimmy c korn
Trump the Orange Jew strikes at the heart of America again !
The good news: Globalist mad general, H. R. McMaster, is out as national Security Adviser.
The bad news: Neo-Con, Israel Firster, FOX News gadfly John Bolton is in as National Security Adviser.
There is simply no exaggerating the evil of this demonic bastard. Former U.N. Ambassador Bolton is a 100% pro-war psychopath consumed with a hatred for Iran so intense he makes Bibi Satanyahoo seem moderate. Coming on the heels of Neo-Con Mike Pompeo’s ascension to Secretary of State, and combined with Trumpstein’s continued increases in military spending, one has to wonder if this Trump and the porn-star story is being used to blackmail him into bending to Bibi’s wishes. Or maybe, we were being scammed all along?
The rest of the story: http://tomatobubble.com/id1211.html
In reply to What did they think? Really! by pier
Talk about the Friday News Day Dump of Tyrannically Lawlessness.
In reply to Trump the Orange Jew strikes… by NumbersUsa
John Bolton probably won't last a month or two, then Trump will replace him with Karl Rove.
In reply to Trump the Orange Jew strikes… by NumbersUsa
Bending to Bibi's wishes? No no no, Trump and Bibi have been great friends for a long time. "We were being scammed all along" is correct, and is precisely what I and some others warned about from the beginning.
In reply to Trump the Orange Jew strikes… by NumbersUsa
The debt can never be repaid. But another trillion will bring the destruction of the cartel that much closer. Fear not, the white hats are winning. Is not Zuck on his knees right now begging for leniency?
In reply to What did they think? Really! by pier
@ Team,
We’re Tyrannically Lawless.
“What difference at this point does it make?”
-Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton.
Thery’re required to spend because it’s system built on Debt, Bondage & Enslavement.
If we paid back all the debt. There wouldn’t be any money left in Circulation.
All we we have is left is PsyOp & Ponzi.
In reply to The debt can never be repaid… by TeamDepends
Tell you what, Trump, defund the SES, prosecute the Clintons and I will call it even.
In reply to @ Team,… by Chupacabra-322
He's begging on his knees, but not for the reasons you think. They're using it to paint Russia and conservatives in a bad light to make it seem like the Cambridge Analytica matter was a dirty move by Russia and the conservatives to somehow "steal" the election in Trump's favor. And they're accusing Zuck of not doing enough to stop it. Which means, in the future, Facebook will be even more heavy handed in censoring any strong right wing movements. He's begging on his knees because he wasn't extreme ENOUGH.
In reply to The debt can never be repaid… by TeamDepends
You can laugh all you want but the fact is that folks are learning that big government is an outdated concept. Why does that frighten you?
In reply to hahahaha!… by Bes
No doubt Bes, you certainly got the last laugh !
In reply to hahahaha!… by Bes
Considering Bes' proclivity for snickering uncontrollably in lieu of actual discussion that was inevitable.
In reply to No doubt Bes, you certainly… by curbjob
It's okay Billy, I never doubted you had a conscience.
In reply to Considering Bes' proclivity… by Billy the Poet
Trump
Has the power to evade the constraints of reality.
His force of will shall prevent a cataclysmic financial crisis.
No unborn embryo need be concerned.
TV-talkers guide and inspire him.
Smart-minded Americans will sleep soundly tonight.
He is a man of substance over optics.
In reply to … by BanksterMind
Hillary Clinton at Benghazi Hearing: 'What Difference, At This Point, Does It Make?'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka0_nz53CcM&feature=youtu.be&t=14
In reply to And donated to Hillary… by Jayda1850
The sheep have 5-10 second attention spans, so going back that far in time can be very difficult for them. Critical thinking has left the country many many years ago.
In reply to And donated to Hillary… by Jayda1850
Between this spending bill, Bolton, and the bump stocks he has managed to piss off a lot of people in the last few days.
In reply to The sheep have 5-10 second… by FreeShitter
I remember Coulter getting laughed off of Bill Maher for supporting Trump.. I'm talking the faithful supporters of Trump.. the only real fucking support he had.. remember those people?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-2uSG1xUEg
Let me tell you something.. Trump can't be a fucking conservative or he would have simply not shit in the punchbowl as he has the last few weeks..
mark my words.. base is done with em.. we know him by his acts
In reply to Between this spending bill,… by chunga
Orange is the new blue...
In reply to Trump was a life-long… by serotonindumptruck
Trumps toast.
His next rally will look like a Hillary rally.
In reply to Trump was a life-long… by serotonindumptruck
yeah, don't ever expect the trumptards to grasp that.
In reply to Trump was a life-long… by serotonindumptruck
I knew that and posted it here repeatedly for months before I decided to vote for Trump. So you're wrong.
In reply to yeah, don't ever expect the… by shimmy
(((Drudge))) ~ gets paid by the oblivious dupes on one side, to pretend to take THEIR side, while actually collecting from both sides
True enough, but Trump and the Republicans are done. But that was probably part of the plan, anyways. The leadership is safe, and they prefer to be the minority so they have an excuse when they do their (((masters))) bidding. They really do.
In reply to (((Drudge))) by DillyDilly
Trump and the Republicans are done. But that was probably part of the plan, anyways.
Maybe so. And if that's true that leaves tens of millions of hard working, well armed and conscientious individuals without representation.
"Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." -- JFK
In reply to True enough, but Trump and… by Blue Steel 309
Trump is the president most likely to take the guns away.
In reply to Trump and the Republicans… by Billy the Poet
Firearms owners will not willingly surrender their weapons under any circumstances and government has neither the will or ability to force compliance.
If Trump took such actions which would lead to the end of the corrupt system then it was well worth voting him into office.
In reply to Trump is the president most… by Blankone
They have no choice but to sign if they want to get paid for nothing, have the best healthcare in the world, and retire like kings and queens. And! give themselves endless raises for doing nothing but passing work onto aids. My consensus has always been the same. Dig a giant hole, bulldoze them all into it, cover it up and grow a few hundred acres of corn on it. Thats about what any of them are worth. They are all pretty much just actors with their hands out.
My vision is to encase D.C. in an amber resin and turn it to the national museum of fraud.
In reply to They have no choice but to… by ThrowAwayYourTV
Fringe fan?
In reply to My vision is to encase D.C… by chunga
Do you really think anything would grow (weeds included) with that much poison under the soil ?
In reply to They have no choice but to… by ThrowAwayYourTV
Watch my lips (((as I blow Israel)))
I was so disappointed when Trump used the "never again" card as his excuse for signing the OMNI-debt $1.3T bill.
The military is decrepit, because of [k-street] graft, and fiscal policy!
Audit the GAO, DoD, Pentagon, and get back to us, ASAP POTUS.
Much of this legislation the senate did NOT have time to read. 2,000 pages was it?
It's already been referred to as Trump's creation (more or less). Mega-funded lobbyists, Democrats and Zio-RINOs had nothing to do with it you see.
Lets see who changes their tune on this one.....
Why not sign executive orders removing the bullshit from omnibus after it passed? Possible?
Trump, willing to risk global depression with a trade war, willing to risk a nuclear exchange with north korea and Iran.
Not willing to shut down the government to stay true to his campaign promises and stated agenda.... what a leader.
Unless Trump puts Hillary in jail I'm all for seeing him do time on "sumptin".
Lets see build wall Mexico pays for it [X] Nope []Completed
No Amnesty [X] Nope []Completed
Supports NRA [X] Nope []Completed
Supports Right to Life [X] Nope []Completed
Fiscal Sanity [X] Nope []Completed
Lock Her Up! [X] Nope []Completed
I'm already fed-up with the guy and his broken fucking promises
Lets see~
Repeal Obamacare [X] Nope []Completed
Prescription Drugs [X] Nope []Completed
He'd better fucking lock her up to get right with the base.. I have nothing for em next year
(anything less than she is in prison and the real base is pissed!)
Meanwhile the guy is now firmly in a fucking bubble~ watching CNN and the playboy model telling his dirt but back in deplorable world mean-fucking-time!!
We have people who are so fucking ignorant that have come to believe that there is any reasoning with Gun grabbers. As an example a school expelled students for attending a gun range and posting pictures, taking training.
A New Jersey high school is dealing with the fallout after reportedly suspending two students for five days for posting a photo of themselves being trained at a shooting range.
https://www.theblaze.com/video/school-that-suspended-students-for-gun-r…
And then look at this ridiculous cunt he was all about snatching the rights of gun owners and now he hasn't any privacy (the cunt!)
Gun Control Activist David Hogg Draws The Line At Backpack Control
Hogg: “After we come back from Spring Break, they’re requiring us all to have clear backpacks...it’s unnecessary. It’s embarrassing for a lot of the students.”
Again... this is what you get with ridiculous cunts
And then this...
‘I’M GOING TO SUE’: Dad confronts principal for letting 12-year-olds join gun walkout
A dad captured a recording of his skirmish with a school principal over last week’s anti-gun walkout. The school apparently just let students leave if they chose to – even if they were as young as 12 years old.
(really good questions)
https://www.theblaze.com/video/im-going-to-sue-dad-confronts-principal-…
So really fuck the low level cunts who decide what you can buy like we lived in a communist country
http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/22/news/companies/citigroup-gun-restrictio…
Or what you can watch like we live in a communist country
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-21/youtube-bans-firearm…
Or what you can legally do (fired for having a conceal carry permit)
http://www.roanoke.com/news/local/roanoke/former-social-services-employ…
Or a sports store, walmart, or some other cunt company like Walmart, Kroger, or Dicks
And this is what Tump supports.
I HOPE HE GETS FUCKING IMPEACHED I'LL LAUGH AT HIS STUPID ASS!
NRA voter not at all amused by this and the budget~
In reply to Trump, willing to risk… by jmack
Dude.......he just spent $1.3 Trillion of someone else’s money not to be impeached.
He’s going to be fine. Us.....not so much.
In reply to Unless Trump puts Hillary in… by Dilluminati
He has an ugly 2018 awaiting em!
In reply to Dude.......he just spent $1… by rockstone
You mean Trump lied like every other politician in history? That's un-possible!
Trump's a fool, he sucked up to the dems and caved in... started a trade war and then let the EU, Canada, Mexico, illegals, amnesty, planned parenthood, took time to shoot the NRA in the fucking back.. lets see broken promise VETO, watched the news where woman gave testimony for his next uncontested divorce..
not at all pleased.. guy caved on the 2nd-a
In reply to You mean Trump lied like… by DennisR
Fool me once shame on you.
Fool me twice shame on me.
Elections don't matter. Fools errand.
Elections do matter. How will folks ever get angry enough to defend themselves unless they become aware that they are being lied to?
In reply to Fool me once shame on you… by Pollygotacracker