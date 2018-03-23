Dutch Court Confirms Bitcoin A Legitimate Store Of "Transferable Value"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:05

Authored by Ana Alexandre via CoinTelegraph.com,

A Dutch court classifies Bitcoin as a “transferable value” after the court ruled in favour of a plaintiff who was owed 0.591 Bitcoins (BTC), according to a court document published March 20.  

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

The claim was filed in a Dutch court by Mr. J.W. de Vries on 2 February 2018 against Koinz Trading BV, a non-public company, which was previously ordered by a lower court of Midden-Nederland to pay mining proceeds in the amount of 0.591 BTC owed to the petitioner, or a penalty payment up to a €10,000 maximum.

As a consequence of the company’s failure to comply with its obligations to pay the required volume in BTC, the court ordered that the company either pay up or be declared insolvent.

The court judgement explicitly states that Bitcoin demonstrates all the characteristics of a “property right”, and hence a claim to transfer BTC under property rights is legitimate:

Bitcoin exists, according to the court, from a unique, digitally encrypted series of numbers and letters stored on the hard drive of the right-holder’s computer.

Bitcoin is ‘delivered’ by sending bitcoins from one wallet to another wallet.

Bitcoins are stand-alone value files, which are delivered directly to the payee by the payer in the event of a payment. It follows that a Bitcoin represents a value and is transferable.

In the court’s view, it thus shows characteristics of a property right. A claim for payment in Bitcoin is therefore to be regarded as a claim that qualifies for verification.

The court found that there was an undisputed contract between Mr. Vries and Koinz Trading BV: since the obligations were taken in BTC, the amount should also be paid back with the same currency. The court considers the legal relationship as a civil obligation to pay. 

While the Dutch court may be making gradual steps toward crypto being recognized as a currency, other organizations do not recognize it as such. The G20 Financial Stability Board (FSB) released a document March 20, in which it is implied that the FSB considers cryptocurrency to be assets, rather than currency. The document claims that cryptocurrencies, “lack the traits of sovereign currencies.”

Last month, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said that, "It [cryptocurrency] has pretty much failed thus far on... the traditional aspects of money. It is not a store of value because it is all over the map. Nobody uses it as a medium of exchange."

Comments

FireBrander FireBrander Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

Everything is a store of wealth!

If something has value to more than 1 person, then it is a "store of wealth".

~~~

Doughnuts:

Store owner converts $1 into flour/oil/etc., everything needed to make a doughnut.

Those supplies are a store of wealth!

He turns those supplies into a doughnut; a (short term) store of wealth!

He sells the doughnut for $1.50; doughnuts are also investment vehicles!

How long would it take the Dutch courts to figure that one out?

 

Klassenfeind Pool Shark Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

The Dutch will allow anything, provided they can TAX THE SHIT out of it in order to finance the socialist welfare state.

The Netherlands is a 'high-tax, big government, pro-EU' socialist surveillance state, so I wouldn't exactly look there for any 'libertarian guidance. '

Think 21% VAT and 52% income tax for everything you make above €66,4k. http://www.expatsamsterdam.com/taxes-netherlands/tax-rates-netherlands/

Endgame Napoleon Ahmeexnal Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:15 Permalink

Would people accept it more if they just manufacturered minted coins for every one of the 21 million BitCoins, housing them right alongside the gold investment coins, but with the BitCoin also having a digital trail? The BitCoins are copper, anyway, so they would be distinguishable from the gold coins in physical terms, too.

Consuelo Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

Well I guess that settles it then - after all, we're talking about a Dutch Court...   

How about a few sprinkles of Dutch chocolate to go with that...?

Endgame Napoleon 1.21 jigawatts Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

Bitcoiners will not get out of contributing to the upkeep of millions of children of single-earner women and legal / illegal immigrants that they did not sire.

You guys can just give it up; they are going to tax it and may even have invented it.

All of the BitCoin inventor’s stats have “claimed” beside them, but if you strategically add an A to his initials, Satoshi Nakamoto is the NSA, making it the fully taxable NSAcoin. 

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satoshi_Nakamoto

It is still an interesting idea. It all connects up so symmetrically, with the digital, set-in-stone record and the limited number of coins to lock in value. But it may be a non-renegade coin, designed by .gov. 

 

 

adr Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

If Bitcoin is property, then its value can be whatever anyone is willing to pay. The exchange rate is meaningless. One Bitcoin can be worth $1 or $100k at the same time.

The problem is that there is no intrinsic value to Bitcoin as property since it can not be seen, felt, or appreciated in any way.

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

When you're a Dutch Banker that is printing worthless Euros like the American counterpart printing worthless $$$ and no longer have PM, cheap oil and gas as colatoral...

Might as well be purple Tulips!

DillyDilly Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:42 Permalink

I'm simply wondering (after all the usual perfunctory logic that gets spewed out by no-coiners, & which, is quite evident here thus far ~ NOT SURE WHY if you don't care)...

 

Anyway, as far as "STORE OF VALUE" is concerned ~ DIGITALLY

 

I'd like to see a NO COINER come on here & explain what the difference is between:

 

- DIGITAL BLOCKCHAIN asset 'store of value'

- DIGITAL FIAT CURRENCY asset 'store of value' (of "aaaaaaaand, it's GONE" fame)

 

Oh, & remember to leave out the part that the DIGITAL FIAT CURRENCY asset 'store of value' represents DEBT MONEY, and the system, and (((folks))) that that DEBT MONEY accrues to (you know ~ the ones who you NEVER SEE on the Forbes RICHEST people in the world lists).