Dutch Court Confirms Bitcoin A Legitimate Store Of "Transferable Value"

Authored by Ana Alexandre via CoinTelegraph.com,
A Dutch court classifies Bitcoin as a “transferable value” after the court ruled in favour of a plaintiff who was owed 0.591 Bitcoins (BTC), according to a court document published March 20.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
The claim was filed in a Dutch court by Mr. J.W. de Vries on 2 February 2018 against Koinz Trading BV, a non-public company, which was previously ordered by a lower court of Midden-Nederland to pay mining proceeds in the amount of 0.591 BTC owed to the petitioner, or a penalty payment up to a €10,000 maximum.
As a consequence of the company’s failure to comply with its obligations to pay the required volume in BTC, the court ordered that the company either pay up or be declared insolvent.
The court judgement explicitly states that Bitcoin demonstrates all the characteristics of a “property right”, and hence a claim to transfer BTC under property rights is legitimate:
“Bitcoin exists, according to the court, from a unique, digitally encrypted series of numbers and letters stored on the hard drive of the right-holder’s computer.
Bitcoin is ‘delivered’ by sending bitcoins from one wallet to another wallet.
Bitcoins are stand-alone value files, which are delivered directly to the payee by the payer in the event of a payment. It follows that a Bitcoin represents a value and is transferable.
In the court’s view, it thus shows characteristics of a property right. A claim for payment in Bitcoin is therefore to be regarded as a claim that qualifies for verification.”
The court found that there was an undisputed contract between Mr. Vries and Koinz Trading BV: since the obligations were taken in BTC, the amount should also be paid back with the same currency. The court considers the legal relationship as a civil obligation to pay.
While the Dutch court may be making gradual steps toward crypto being recognized as a currency, other organizations do not recognize it as such. The G20 Financial Stability Board (FSB) released a document March 20, in which it is implied that the FSB considers cryptocurrency to be assets, rather than currency. The document claims that cryptocurrencies, “lack the traits of sovereign currencies.”
Last month, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said that, "It [cryptocurrency] has pretty much failed thus far on... the traditional aspects of money. It is not a store of value because it is all over the map. Nobody uses it as a medium of exchange."
Comments
Thanks for the clarification Captain Obvious.
Everything is a store of wealth!
If something has value to more than 1 person, then it is a "store of wealth".
~~~
Doughnuts:
Store owner converts $1 into flour/oil/etc., everything needed to make a doughnut.
Those supplies are a store of wealth!
He turns those supplies into a doughnut; a (short term) store of wealth!
He sells the doughnut for $1.50; doughnuts are also investment vehicles!
How long would it take the Dutch courts to figure that one out?
In reply to . by FireBrander
Yep, just like Beanie-Babies...
In reply to Everything is a store of… by FireBrander
The Dutch will allow anything, provided they can TAX THE SHIT out of it in order to finance the socialist welfare state.
The Netherlands is a 'high-tax, big government, pro-EU' socialist surveillance state, so I wouldn't exactly look there for any 'libertarian guidance. '
Think 21% VAT and 52% income tax for everything you make above €66,4k. http://www.expatsamsterdam.com/taxes-netherlands/tax-rates-netherlands/
In reply to Yep, just like Beanie-Babies… by Pool Shark
You mean like heroin and prostitution?
In reply to The Dutch will allow anything by Klassenfeind
BTC Moonshot, Bitchez!
In reply to You mean like heroin and… by Pool Shark
Even been to the Netherlands lately? Good luck finding any dutch people around. Felt like I was in the armpit of the Middle East.. Belgium was 10x worse. Fucking afroids and allah akbars EVERY FUCKING WHERE..
In reply to The Dutch will allow anything by Klassenfeind
Yeah. I'm really impressed with the golden B on the scale which out-weighs NOTHING on the other side of the scale.
In reply to The Dutch will allow anything by Klassenfeind
I have real legitimate in my pants, bitches!
In reply to Yeah. I'm really impressed… by Pearson365
Conflating the Netherlands for Denmark. Two different entities.
In reply to The Dutch will allow anything by Klassenfeind
The IRS would agree.
In reply to Everything is a store of… by FireBrander
Meaning it’s by law a non-taxable exchange. This gives leverage to fighting transfer and capital gains taxes by the IRS if you can force then to accept that it’s a legitimate form of tender.
You can spend bitcoins, you can’t spend stocks or options. Like exchanges are non-taxable.
In reply to Everything is a store of… by FireBrander
That is not a long-term store of wealth, though, whereas BitCoin is more like gold: mined and of limited quantity.
In reply to Everything is a store of… by FireBrander
A "Store of Value" and especially the medium used for an execution of a contract (i.e. buy & sell) MUST be stable. Bitcon ain't!
In reply to . by FireBrander
Not so obvious to most of these clueless Bitcoin bashers, especially some of the fruitards on ZH still.
In reply to . by FireBrander
So were tulips.
Lots of Fags in the Dutch Court?
In reply to So were tulips. by Joebloinvestor
The tulip symbolizes the vulva, not sure how that means fag.
In reply to Lots of Fags in the Dutch… by ZENDOG
Bitcoin about to get the "Dutch Oven", and what's better than roses on crypto's piano, is bitcoin's two-lips on the IRS' organ!
In reply to The tulip symbolizes the… by NidStyles
Still are. That's where hookers store their wealth. Heck. They even spread it around!
In reply to So were tulips. by Joebloinvestor
Bitcoin does not exist.
Would people accept it more if they just manufacturered minted coins for every one of the 21 million BitCoins, housing them right alongside the gold investment coins, but with the BitCoin also having a digital trail? The BitCoins are copper, anyway, so they would be distinguishable from the gold coins in physical terms, too.
In reply to Bitcoin does not exist. by Ahmeexnal
Imma buy sum nowdat a cort sesit real!
Well I guess that settles it then - after all, we're talking about a Dutch Court...
How about a few sprinkles of Dutch chocolate to go with that...?
Well, if a Dutch court say so, that's good enough for me.
That's how I base all my decisions. On what they say.
Where's Lester to bitch in bold letters about "crypto tax cheats" cheating Israel out of its welfare money?
Bitcoiners will not get out of contributing to the upkeep of millions of children of single-earner women and legal / illegal immigrants that they did not sire.
You guys can just give it up; they are going to tax it and may even have invented it.
All of the BitCoin inventor’s stats have “claimed” beside them, but if you strategically add an A to his initials, Satoshi Nakamoto is the NSA, making it the fully taxable NSAcoin.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satoshi_Nakamoto
It is still an interesting idea. It all connects up so symmetrically, with the digital, set-in-stone record and the limited number of coins to lock in value. But it may be a non-renegade coin, designed by .gov.
In reply to Where's Lester to bitch in… by 1.21 jigawatts
If Bitcoin is property, then its value can be whatever anyone is willing to pay. The exchange rate is meaningless. One Bitcoin can be worth $1 or $100k at the same time.
The problem is that there is no intrinsic value to Bitcoin as property since it can not be seen, felt, or appreciated in any way.
Take the €10,000.
All that over .591 BTC, jesus fucking christ.
When you're a Dutch Banker that is printing worthless Euros like the American counterpart printing worthless $$$ and no longer have PM, cheap oil and gas as colatoral...
Might as well be purple Tulips!
How the heck would a Dutch court know that?
If you want Americans to accept crypto as legit payment
ya gotta put a pyramid with an all-seeing eye in the logo.
I'm simply wondering (after all the usual perfunctory logic that gets spewed out by no-coiners, & which, is quite evident here thus far ~ NOT SURE WHY if you don't care)...
Anyway, as far as "STORE OF VALUE" is concerned ~ DIGITALLY
I'd like to see a NO COINER come on here & explain what the difference is between:
- DIGITAL BLOCKCHAIN asset 'store of value'
- DIGITAL FIAT CURRENCY asset 'store of value' (of "aaaaaaaand, it's GONE" fame)
Oh, & remember to leave out the part that the DIGITAL FIAT CURRENCY asset 'store of value' represents DEBT MONEY, and the system, and (((folks))) that that DEBT MONEY accrues to (you know ~ the ones who you NEVER SEE on the Forbes RICHEST people in the world lists).
Fuck Fiats, Bonds, and FXs.
Yes: property, stocks and cryptos.
It amazes me that still so many people do not understand why BitCoin has value, idiots.