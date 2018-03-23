Elon Musk Deletes Spacex, Tesla Facebook Pages

Update: The Spacex Facebook page is gone...
Seemingly escalating the war of words between Silicon Valley's boy-billionaires, Elon Musk has tweet-stormed that he will delete the Facebook pages for Spacex and Tesla...
Facebook shares are legging lower again...
As a reminder, Musk and Zuckerberg have been at war since 2016 when Elon Musk's failed Spacex launch killed Zuckerberg's satellite...
“As I’m here in Africa, I’m deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX’s launch failure destroyed our satellite that would have provided connectivity to so many entrepreneurs and everyone else across the continent,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook hours after the incident.
“Fortunately, we have developed other technologies like Aquila that will connect people as well. We remain committed to our mission of connecting everyone, and we will keep working until everyone has the opportunities this satellite would have provided,” he added, referencing Facebook’s massive Internet-beaming drone.
Then it re-escalated last year when they disagreed vehemently over the future potential of AI...
Elon Musk's comments about AI's "existential threat to human civilization" prompted a response from Mark Zuckerberg calling the Tesla CEO's comments "pretty irresponsible." Well Musk has struck back this morning, slamming the Facebook chief's understanding of AI as "limited."
And now Musk is counterpunching...
In a response to remarks from the co-founder of WhatsApp who told his millions of followers to #deletefacebook, Musk responded...
Musk additionally confirmed both Tesla and Spacex pages would be deleted and that his firm's Instagram presence was "borderline."
And then took a swing at the failed satellite launch...
We suspect Zuckerberg will be slow to respond to this shot... he's too busy preparing for his congressional testimony.
GOLD, BITCHEZ
War of the Douches!
In reply to GOLD, BITCHEZ by ParkAveFlasher
One actor pissing on another
Later on they'll make up by being gay together
In reply to War of the Douches! by Joe Davola
Conmen apparently don’t like competition...
In reply to One actor pissing on another… by house biscuit
What did Zuckerberg think? All those telecom providers milking Affrica (aff is an exclamation in brazil ) would just sit back and see FB suck off their revenue by allowing free messaging via FB?
Uh oh! This just in both Zuck and Musk are strapping into their douchen flegers. (spelling? correct as I see it! )
In reply to Conmen apparently don’t like… by Pool Shark
As far as shitbag oligarchs go, I'm hoping Musk wins.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Look at the financials. Musk isn't going to win.
In reply to As far as shitbag oligarchs… by El Vaquero
Worse than being given the choice between being keelhauled or walking the plank.
In reply to Look at the financials. Musk… by RU4Au
Throw 'em both down the well, on the island of Madagascar, on MARS!
In reply to Like trying to decide… by Joe Davola
Run, Fuckerberg, run.
No fan of Elon, but support this development absolutely.
In reply to Throw 'em both down the well… by DillyDilly
I'm gonna have to buy more popcorn.... This is great! Way better than the movies!
In reply to Run, Fuckerberg, run… by Ignatius
Reality, man, there's nothing like it!
(glasses clink, cheers!)
In reply to I'm gonna have to buy more… by SamAdams
2018 - Facebook's decline into irrelevance.
2019 - Native Hawaiians "foreclose" on Zuckerberg's compound with clubs, reclaiming their lands rightfully. In the melee, Zuckerberg's skull is caved in.
In reply to Reality, man, there's… by Ignatius
***DOUBLE FEATURE***
Just like the good old days when movie theaters gave you a REAL 2-4-1.
One "A to C" flick, one "B to F" flick, and some awesome Warner Brother Toons.
Today's Feature: "Trump vs. Everyone & Everything" (A-C)
Second Movie: "Musk In The Dust" vs. "SuckerBerg is the new Zuckerberg" (B-F)
Cartoons: Heckle & Jeckle, Road Runner, Porky Pig, Pepe le Pew
Does anyone smell popcorn?
In reply to Throw 'em both down the well… by DillyDilly
Personally I would NOT buy a product from someone who has a FB page...
Can't wait for these unicorns to go bye bye.
In reply to DOUBLE FEATURE by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
At least Musk is actually producing a product. And if he gets the bugs works out the Tesla might just be a good one.
Zuckerturds vision: Lets spy on people.
Musk Vision: Lets move off this rock. And a car or two.
Which one is better.
In reply to Throw 'em both down the well… by DillyDilly
Teenagers look at Facebook the way Millenials looked at Friend's Reunited - they can't see the purpose of it.
Electric cars, on the other hand, have a future.
In reply to Look at the financials. Musk… by RU4Au
Electric cars might have a future but not the one that's being forced on the public. If there is a time for the electric car then let the market decide when that time comes and let's not use the government to force these pieces of shit on the public.
The market has a way of bringing replacements forward when the time is right. At this point with oil where it is I fail to see any reason why we would accept cars with such horrible limitations. Couple that with self-driving (or killing) feature and you have complete junk.
The future you speak of is a long ways away
In reply to Teenagers look at Facebook… by Blue Vervain
Because petroleum gets no government subsidy....
Those $5 leases on public land for drilling etc aren't a subsidy they are payback for campaign contributions
In reply to Electric cars might have a… by glenlloyd
No silly, they're not real oligarchs. They're gay, jewish actors fronting intelligence projects paid for by the banking elite. Maybe some of these families are quarreling, I mean, that'd explain how they've managed to break their theatrical tools which worked for oh so long starting with the whole ludicrous 9/11 official fairytale which woke everyone I know up. Probably the first time someone ever OVERestimated the stupidity of the American people, which should win the DHS or Mossad or whoever an award in itself.
In reply to As far as shitbag oligarchs… by El Vaquero
Coaltar,
I've had to rebut some of your "tarded" comments before.
Musk is not Gay and not Jewish. Musk is also mostly self made. Musk likes women - you are fucking idiot and should not be commenting here at ZH.
By Contrast, Zuckerberg is a Jew and has typically Jewish behavior of "getting over." He got over on his buddies during the development of Facebook, basically stealing. Then he used Jewish in-group capital to form his operation. Then he butt smoochioed onto the NSA to pipeline data. In other words, Zuck has no moral basis to guide him.
Oligarch is a term for people who go their wealth using sneaky methods, usually rent seeking. They keep their wealth by manipulating government and spewing hypnosis via the press. Russia's oligarchs are perfect example of this in action.
Musk simply wants to go to Mars and change transportation. His schtick, whether you like it or not, is to convince others to go along on the ride with him. People vote with their money and buy stock in his companies, and are not being coerced to do so.
In reply to No silly, they're not real… by coaltar
Great Retort
In reply to Coaltar,… by MEFOBILLS
"His schtick, whether you like it or not, is to convince others to go along on the ride with him." Expensive ride.
In reply to Coaltar,… by MEFOBILLS
Musk has a phony wife and phony kids, unless you think this article isn't straight out of a Langley writing committee with strategically placed child toys in the lead picture to validate the plot. https://www.marieclaire.com/sex-love/amp5380/millionaire-starter-wife/
I don't mean to knock gay people, I am a faggot. I love it. But maybe it takes one to know one? Go look up pictures of him with his women, lol.
I don't care to indulge the rest of your argument since it's founded on the reality of these phonies, which is fantastical. Maybe you live under a rock, but these organizations sort of show no sign of being anything other than Intelligence fabrications. Sure yeah there was a Hollywood movie about the Facebook origin story. You believed it. Let me guess, you're a circumcised 45 year old American who doesn't know his Pantagruel from his pesticide gruel... ~Wahh shut up I don't agree with you wahh, yer tarded!! Wahhh.~ Keep gobbling up the fakery, at least you subconsciously can rest easy knowing your tax money is well spent on mission control rooms filled with Hawaiian shirt wearing "rocket scientists" whooping for hours on end.
I'm sort of bored with this movie.
In reply to Coaltar,… by MEFOBILLS
When you realize the Valley Boys are mostly man-children, infantile despite their wealth, power, and corruption, it makes sense.
In reply to Conmen apparently don’t like… by Pool Shark
When Two Tribesman Go To War
In reply to When you realize the Valley… by tion
https://youtu.be/K2QAMqTgPKI
In reply to When Two Tribesman Go To War by Juggernaut x2
Frankie, best Fag rock ever. Frankie says FUCK TRUMP!
In reply to https://youtu.be/K2QAMqTgPKI by cookies anyone
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/23/breaking-russia-tells-their-si…
In reply to War of the Douches! by Joe Davola
Cat fight.
In reply to War of the Douches! by Joe Davola
what a scam, Elon doesn't load the satellite, blows up rocket, Elon sells purloined satellite back to Zuck, Insurance pays for entire launch
In reply to GOLD, BITCHEZ by ParkAveFlasher
Hey ZOOK try connecting your foot into your A$$
Bitch slap contest.......
What's Facebook again?
In reply to Hey ZOOK try connecting your… by Peacefulwarrior
“You crashed my satellite, I crash your car.”
In a retaliatory move, Zuckerberg will arrange to have a Tesla run over a pedestrian...
In reply to Bitch slap contest....... by ZENDOG
What's a Tesla again?
In reply to In a retaliatory move,… by Pool Shark
A Tesla is an inventor who had his name ripped off by a charlatan in California.
In reply to What's a Tesla again? by ZENDOG
((()))s gotta ((())).
At the end of the day they are both in bed together.
Cheap Fed money is their Viagra
In reply to At the end of the day they… by Chippewa Partners
Good
I love it when the rats and cockroaches are going after each other.
Hey now rats are actually a likeable animal if you don't freak out.
Not so sure about these two. Certainly in this contest of negative charisma Musk is far out ahead. Have you ever seen anyone you wanted to punch in the face more than bug eyed Zuckerberg?
If you have please note the name here.
In reply to I love it when the rats and… by richsob
Ben, the two of us need look no more
We both found what we were looking for
With a friend to call my own
I'll never be alone, and you, my friend, will see
You've got a friend in me
Ben, you're always running here and there
You feel you're not wanted anywhere
If you ever look behind and don't like what you find
There's something you should know, you've got a place to go
I used to say I and me, now it's us, now it's we
I used to say I and me, now it's us, now it's we
"Ben" - M Jackson
Apologies in advance, I had to ..
In reply to Hey now rats are actually a… by DownWithYogaPants
And the days of the Trump Dynasty were glorious days.
Bitch slap that little faggot.
At least Elon Musk has some brains. Sugar Mountain is someone that you really just want to punch. The guy is clueless.
So far they're both still there.
Zuck-the-Fuck is a sociopath parasite, government should crush him like a cockroach.
Dude he is part of the government.
In reply to Zuck-the-Fuck is a sociopath… by InnVestuhrr