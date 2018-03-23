Elon Musk Deletes Spacex, Tesla Facebook Pages

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:32

Update: The Spacex Facebook page is gone...

*  *  *

Seemingly escalating the war of words between Silicon Valley's boy-billionaires, Elon Musk has tweet-stormed that he will delete the Facebook pages for Spacex and Tesla...

Facebook shares are legging lower again...

As a reminder, Musk and Zuckerberg have been at war since 2016 when Elon Musk's failed Spacex launch killed Zuckerberg's satellite...

“As I’m here in Africa, I’m deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX’s launch failure destroyed our satellite that would have provided connectivity to so many entrepreneurs and everyone else across the continent,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook hours after the incident.

“Fortunately, we have developed other technologies like Aquila that will connect people as well. We remain committed to our mission of connecting everyone, and we will keep working until everyone has the opportunities this satellite would have provided,” he added, referencing Facebook’s massive Internet-beaming drone.

Then it re-escalated last year when they disagreed vehemently over the future potential of AI...

Elon Musk's comments about AI's "existential threat to human civilization" prompted a response from Mark Zuckerberg calling the Tesla CEO's comments "pretty irresponsible." Well Musk has struck back this morning, slamming the Facebook chief's understanding of AI as "limited."

And now Musk is counterpunching...

In a response to remarks from the co-founder of WhatsApp who told his millions of followers to #deletefacebook, Musk responded...

Musk additionally confirmed both Tesla and Spacex pages would be deleted and that his firm's Instagram presence was "borderline."

And then took a swing at the failed satellite launch...

We suspect Zuckerberg will be slow to respond to this shot... he's too busy preparing for his congressional testimony.

whatswhat1@yahoo.com DillyDilly Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:09

glenlloyd Blue Vervain Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:26

Electric cars might have a future but not the one that's being forced on the public. If there is a time for the electric car then let the market decide when that time comes and let's not use the government to force these pieces of shit on the public.

The market has a way of bringing replacements forward when the time is right. At this point with oil where it is I fail to see any reason why we would accept cars with such horrible limitations. Couple that with self-driving (or killing) feature and you have complete junk.

The future you speak of is a long ways away

coaltar El Vaquero Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:52

No silly, they're not real oligarchs. They're gay, jewish actors fronting intelligence projects paid for by the banking elite. Maybe some of these families are quarreling, I mean, that'd explain how they've managed to break their theatrical tools which worked for oh so long starting with the whole ludicrous 9/11 official fairytale which woke everyone I know up. Probably the first time someone ever OVERestimated the stupidity of the American people, which should win the DHS or Mossad or whoever an award in itself. 

MEFOBILLS coaltar Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:04

Coaltar,

 

I've had to rebut some of your "tarded" comments before.  

Musk is not Gay and not Jewish.  Musk is also mostly self made.  Musk likes women - you are fucking idiot and should not be commenting here at ZH.

By Contrast, Zuckerberg is a Jew and has typically Jewish behavior of "getting over."  He got over on his buddies during the development of Facebook, basically stealing.  Then he used Jewish in-group capital to form his operation.  Then he butt smoochioed onto the NSA to pipeline data.  In other words, Zuck has no moral basis to guide him.  

Oligarch is a term for people who go their wealth using sneaky methods, usually rent seeking.  They keep their wealth by manipulating government and spewing hypnosis via the press.  Russia's oligarchs are perfect example of this in action.

Musk simply wants to go to Mars and change transportation.  His schtick, whether you like it or not, is to convince others to go along on the ride with him.   People vote with their money and buy stock in his companies, and are not being coerced to do so.   

coaltar MEFOBILLS Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:42

Musk has a phony wife and phony kids, unless you think this article isn't straight out of a Langley writing committee with strategically placed child toys in the lead picture to validate the plot. https://www.marieclaire.com/sex-love/amp5380/millionaire-starter-wife/

I don't mean to knock gay people, I am a faggot. I love it. But maybe it takes one to know one? Go look up pictures of him with his women, lol.

I don't care to indulge the rest of your argument since it's founded on the reality of these phonies, which is fantastical. Maybe you live under a rock, but these organizations sort of show no sign of being anything other than Intelligence fabrications. Sure yeah there was a Hollywood movie about the Facebook origin story. You believed it. Let me guess, you're a circumcised 45 year old American who doesn't know his Pantagruel from his pesticide gruel... ~Wahh shut up I don't agree with you wahh, yer tarded!! Wahhh.~ Keep gobbling up the fakery, at least you subconsciously can rest easy knowing your tax money is well spent on mission control rooms filled with Hawaiian shirt wearing "rocket scientists" whooping for hours on end.

I'm sort of bored with this movie.

Giant Meteor DownWithYogaPants Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:01

Ben, the two of us need look no more
We both found what we were looking for
With a friend to call my own
I'll never be alone, and you, my friend, will see
You've got a friend in me
Ben, you're always running here and there
You feel you're not wanted anywhere
If you ever look behind and don't like what you find
There's something you should know, you've got a place to go
I used to say I and me, now it's us, now it's we
I used to say I and me, now it's us, now it's we

"Ben" - M Jackson

Apologies in advance, I had to ..

