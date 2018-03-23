Gold Best Post-Powell; Stocks, Yuan Bouncing After China Intervenes

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 07:52

After the carnage in Japanese, Chinese stocks overnight, US equity futures are staging their standard pre-open bounce this morning along with offshore yuan (which has nearly erased all post-tariff losses)...

Ugly night in Asia...

 

But a notable late-day bounce as Bloomberg reports  China intervened to support its stock market on Friday, people familiar with the matter said, after fears of a trade war with the U.S. sparked the steepest intraday selloff in six weeks.

 

And Europe...

But some bounce in US futures this morning... (thought context is king)

And offshore Yuan has almost erased all its losses..

And USDJPY broke 105...

But for now gold is holding on to gains...

 

And Treasury yields are now modestly higher from last night's close...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bshirley1968 dark pools of soros Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

But it is a "real" double. Not some bullshit, paper pushing, bankster conjured, double.

Besides, if you are still seeing gold as an "investment" then you are still in the "head-up-your-ass" level of the matrix.

Gold isn't an investment. Gold is REAL wealth. How much you have is a real indication of just how "wealthy" you are. Paper assets like 401k's? Let's see how they do in a trade war followed by a real war.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
CPL IridiumRebel Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:23 Permalink

At current market rates if translating purchasing power:

1 ounce of gold = new transmission. 

1 ounce of gold = brakes, alignment and tie rods

1 ounce of gold = 4 tonnes of soil and half tonne of river rock

1 ounce of gold = 850 sq/ft of laminate clic flooring

1 ounce of gold = a shitty used car

1 ounce of gold = groceries for a family of four for two/three months.

 

Pretty sad huh?  Once a pound of gold could buy an army of 5000 men with weapons, horses and training.  Today, not so much.  Gold as a currency unit is garbage.

Oddly enough the jews fucked themselves in fixing gold price through hundreds of middle men fucking the price action by making sure the government got involved.  So it buys just as little as it did 20 years ago as it does today and the future of gold isn't looking much better.  As a currency it's DOA and a liability with the overhead attached to it.  Point being it's been rendered worthless, even in electronics. 

Today in electronics, versus gold, we use nano carbon.  1/10000th's the cost (it's carbon...charcoal).  Better material with lower resistance which develops into everything from phones, USB block eruptors, computers, planes, cars,etc.  It's just a better material.  Plus superconductivity is much easier to develop with it since it's obvious everyone is too retarded to move away from very expensive nuclear or fossil fuels because a bag of charcoal is too cheap to make a profit on.  Eventually someone will invent nano-silica and the game will change nearly instantly on how everything works, but can't get there until the difficulty in bitcoin renders the old technology obsolete.

There was potential, but you listened to a lot of very stupid people about nothing that mattered in the slightest.  Too bad you all fucked up and will never make it there.  BTW, oil is about to run out.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 14
enf83 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 07:20 Permalink

In the news

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate

Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Dumpster Elite Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:06 Permalink

So, gold up bigly today. My prediction: Gold down an equal amount on Monday (and some guys at Deutsche Bank will make lots and lots of money behind the scenes.)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ljag Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

It is quite obvious the Chinese and the Russians know nothing about value. Spending all that money and labor to get some worthless rock out of the ground then store it in a bunker type vassal. Fucking morons....geesh/s