Gold Best Post-Powell; Stocks, Yuan Bouncing After China Intervenes

After the carnage in Japanese, Chinese stocks overnight, US equity futures are staging their standard pre-open bounce this morning along with offshore yuan (which has nearly erased all post-tariff losses)...
Ugly night in Asia...
But a notable late-day bounce as Bloomberg reports China intervened to support its stock market on Friday, people familiar with the matter said, after fears of a trade war with the U.S. sparked the steepest intraday selloff in six weeks.
And Europe...
But some bounce in US futures this morning... (thought context is king)
And offshore Yuan has almost erased all its losses..
And USDJPY broke 105...
But for now gold is holding on to gains...
And Treasury yields are now modestly higher from last night's close...
What’s gold?
The PPT with their usual 2:30 AM overnight BS. We'll see if it holds.
In reply to What’s gold? by IridiumRebel
What was it that jackass, Kudlow said about selling gold and buying the dollar?
In reply to The PPT with their usual 2… by Juggernaut x2
"What’s gold?"
Many will never know, because in about three months, you won't be able to get it.
In reply to What’s gold? by IridiumRebel
plenty still being dug up each year and if the price goes up a little then plenty more will be dug up... even if it doubles, so what, that is shit gain compared to everything else
waiting 5 years and all you get is a double?
In reply to Many will never know,… by silverer
But it is a "real" double. Not some bullshit, paper pushing, bankster conjured, double.
Besides, if you are still seeing gold as an "investment" then you are still in the "head-up-your-ass" level of the matrix.
Gold isn't an investment. Gold is REAL wealth. How much you have is a real indication of just how "wealthy" you are. Paper assets like 401k's? Let's see how they do in a trade war followed by a real war.
In reply to plenty still being dug up… by dark pools of soros
All hail team Xi
In reply to What’s gold? by IridiumRebel
all hail winnie the pooh.
In reply to All hail team Xi by pc_babe
At current market rates if translating purchasing power:
1 ounce of gold = new transmission.
1 ounce of gold = brakes, alignment and tie rods
1 ounce of gold = 4 tonnes of soil and half tonne of river rock
1 ounce of gold = 850 sq/ft of laminate clic flooring
1 ounce of gold = a shitty used car
1 ounce of gold = groceries for a family of four for two/three months.
Pretty sad huh? Once a pound of gold could buy an army of 5000 men with weapons, horses and training. Today, not so much. Gold as a currency unit is garbage.
Oddly enough the jews fucked themselves in fixing gold price through hundreds of middle men fucking the price action by making sure the government got involved. So it buys just as little as it did 20 years ago as it does today and the future of gold isn't looking much better. As a currency it's DOA and a liability with the overhead attached to it. Point being it's been rendered worthless, even in electronics.
Today in electronics, versus gold, we use nano carbon. 1/10000th's the cost (it's carbon...charcoal). Better material with lower resistance which develops into everything from phones, USB block eruptors, computers, planes, cars,etc. It's just a better material. Plus superconductivity is much easier to develop with it since it's obvious everyone is too retarded to move away from very expensive nuclear or fossil fuels because a bag of charcoal is too cheap to make a profit on. Eventually someone will invent nano-silica and the game will change nearly instantly on how everything works, but can't get there until the difficulty in bitcoin renders the old technology obsolete.
There was potential, but you listened to a lot of very stupid people about nothing that mattered in the slightest. Too bad you all fucked up and will never make it there. BTW, oil is about to run out.
In reply to What’s gold? by IridiumRebel
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Yeah we know..Pulp Fiction is news for some. Get a life.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Bitcoin is a CIA product?
Anything's possible.
In reply to Bitcoin is a CIA product? by GOSPLAN HERO
So, gold up bigly today. My prediction: Gold down an equal amount on Monday (and some guys at Deutsche Bank will make lots and lots of money behind the scenes.)
ODDS FAVOR YOUR CALL--THAT'S BEEN GOLDS M.O. THE PAST 20-25 YEARS OR SO..PAPER ASSETS RULE!!
In reply to So, gold up bigly today. My… by Dumpster Elite
In reply to So, gold up bigly today. My… by Dumpster Elite
Gold December 2015: 1080$
Gold December 2016: 1180$
Gold December 2017: 1280$
See a pattern?
And that's in spite of all the monkey hammering you can dream of.
So get on board of the gold train before it leaves for good...
In reply to So, gold up bigly today. My… by Dumpster Elite
Is the Trumpster about to take credit for the wondrous volatility of markets?
He would take credit for inventing the airplane if he thought he could get away with it.
In reply to Is the Trumpster about to… by amadeus39
Al Gore invented the airplane. Give credit where credit is due.
In reply to He would take credit for… by wwwww
+$11 ill try and contain my excitement. Show me increments of $500 move like BTC them ill watch until then, keep your fucken scraps.
Clearly We are following China's lead this morning. Futures rebound 250 points based on what?!
Based on China's lead. You said it yourself.
In reply to Clearly We are following… by shizzledizzle
It's the 'dead cat shuffle' ,gains will be history by Monday at close.
It is quite obvious the Chinese and the Russians know nothing about value. Spending all that money and labor to get some worthless rock out of the ground then store it in a bunker type vassal. Fucking morons....geesh/s