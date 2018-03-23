Gold Surges Above $1350 As Dollar Hits Trade-War Lows

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:16

Yesterday's dead-cat-bounce in the dollar - post-trade-war - is over as the dollar index tumbles to fresh lows...

 

Sparking a bid in precious metals with gold above $1350 at 6-week highs...

 

On the week, gold is leading the PMs as the dollar sinks...

 

As Bonds (red) and Bullion (orange) continue to outperform post-Powell...

 

Tags
Business Finance
Switchgear

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 5
Coinista BaBaBouy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

Pet rocks will be monkey hammered back down on Monday.  Never fails.  The true money and future of the world is Bitcoin.  The anti-science, jealous, loser, no-coiners disagree but they're brains don't function very well becasue they're in their 90s, about to die.

BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
silverer Coinista Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

I DID buy Bitcoin. And I am a loser. It's down 50% from my purchase price, and I didn't even buy at the high. Shit, I could have done better with Facebook. In the meantime, my monkey hammered metal has more than covered my Bitcoin losses, because I didn't have a lot of Bitcoin anyway. My pet rocks also have not experienced a 60% drop in value in the last few months. Please explain how Bitcoin is a winner over the last few months as even a basic store of value. And PS: I didn't down vote you.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
weliveinamatrix BaBaBouy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

good catch....even Apple wants to buy up all the cobalt..unfortunately altho china does produce much cobalt, they did not make the top ten list...democratic republic is number 1 and russia is number 2.  Cobalt is looking like a great investment tho...up 100% I think in the last year.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Silver Savior Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

I keep saying this gold and silver paradigm will be sudden and those who have not been buying will not be able to get in after the fact. People only seem to care about their world today not tomorrow. They have the attention span of a tweaker.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

Shhhh... A little secret... It's worth many multiples higher than a crypto wallet at $9,000

But Uncle Jerome and Uncle Stevie don't have enough to cover their paper contract(s)... So they will push the "canard" that crypto is really bad for you as they continue to dump more worthless free $$$ into it to raise the price to attract more buyers LIKE YOU as the ONLY GAME IN TOWN!...

-Satoshi Nakamoto

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Exponere Mendaces Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Gold is so fucking pathetic.

North Korea rattling their nukes, Russia demonstrating hypersonic weaponry, a whole array of hostile acts and dismayed reactions to U.S. Foreign Policy -- and all fucking Gold can do is get a half-chub up to 1,350?

Fucking bonds pushing the fuck out of the 3% mark, and that's all it can do?

Fuck Gold - it is no longer a barometer of anything, its becoming a museum piece for nostalgic collectors.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

Everyone should know by now that sound money - or any relation to thereof, isn't on the menu.

You're not going to get 'rich' off gold in this climate - at least in the sense that you will continue a normal lifestyle whilst your physical hoard and miner share prices increase.   Normalcy and an accurate reflection of value no longer blend in this era.   

What does blend, is Fear and Insurance.   

You already have (1), the other is on the way.