Gold Surges Above $1350 As Dollar Hits Trade-War Lows

Yesterday's dead-cat-bounce in the dollar - post-trade-war - is over as the dollar index tumbles to fresh lows...
Sparking a bid in precious metals with gold above $1350 at 6-week highs...
On the week, gold is leading the PMs as the dollar sinks...
As Bonds (red) and Bullion (orange) continue to outperform post-Powell...
Time To Peg The Dollar/GOLD ...?
Bitcoinz Has Given us lots of Clues as to Potential Values...
You ain't seen nothin' yet. Wait until March 26th and beyond.
Whats on march 26?
Remember, China not only Will have the OIL/YUAN/GOLD Trading, They also have Most of the COBALT new Batt Tech market...
Check what Cobalt has been Doing ...
I DID buy Bitcoin. And I am a loser. It's down 50% from my purchase price, and I didn't even buy at the high. Shit, I could have done better with Facebook. In the meantime, my monkey hammered metal has more than covered my Bitcoin losses, because I didn't have a lot of Bitcoin anyway. My pet rocks also have not experienced a 60% drop in value in the last few months. Please explain how Bitcoin is a winner over the last few months as even a basic store of value. And PS: I didn't down vote you.
Yeah I'm not particularly optimistic about the gold price right now. Silver usually leads the way in legitimate PM uptrends, but right now it's comatose. The gold:silver ratio is over 81 right now, if that's not an all-time high, it's pretty damn close.
And yet your bitcoin icon is represented by that very same "pet rock" with a fancy "B" on it. Oh, the irony.
good catch....even Apple wants to buy up all the cobalt..unfortunately altho china does produce much cobalt, they did not make the top ten list...democratic republic is number 1 and russia is number 2. Cobalt is looking like a great investment tho...up 100% I think in the last year.
Alternative oil contracts to bypass the dollar.
Ok so clue us in...what the secret and please don' quote KWN
Before you know it we will be saying remember the gold old days when you could buy gold on the cheap for 1350?
Goldcorp GG is doing very well today!
Yeah, because it worked so great last time...
Silver! Gold!
I wish we had free markets for true price discovery.
I already have true price discovery. I discovered gold is worth 50k and silver $6k. an oz. Will not sell for the peanuts they think they are going to pay me.
Ding dind ding. ZH rings the bell at another top. Time for a drop.
Hedge your bets.
Nice....now I am only down 25% for 5 years
I keep saying this gold and silver paradigm will be sudden and those who have not been buying will not be able to get in after the fact. People only seem to care about their world today not tomorrow. They have the attention span of a tweaker.
Started my stacking in 2015 glad I did 30% is dam good in pm terms
Glad to hear it. I recently celebrated my second silver stacking goal. Now it's getting very real. Keep up the fight for sound money!
Shhhh... A little secret... It's worth many multiples higher than a crypto wallet at $9,000
But Uncle Jerome and Uncle Stevie don't have enough to cover their paper contract(s)... So they will push the "canard" that crypto is really bad for you as they continue to dump more worthless free $$$ into it to raise the price to attract more buyers LIKE YOU as the ONLY GAME IN TOWN!...
Seasmoke Bid $1350. Ask $13,500.
Confutios say "Beware the Monkey with Hammer."
Also, said beware the chaff of blow up dolls
Short gold 1350, target 700
now that made me spit out my coffee
Wong. Again. Wonger.
Funny to see the exc7iteent you know how gold climbs in FIAT thst everyone claims they hate...but surly it insurance they say .
You call this excitement. Lol. You must be a boring motherfucker.
I don't care about the fiat but higher prices are an incentive for more people to get in who still don't really understand metals. This is great news.
There is more gold and silver living in your head than Fort Knox. What top are you chasing these days Dollar Bill of Wrongs.
Gold is so fucking pathetic.
North Korea rattling their nukes, Russia demonstrating hypersonic weaponry, a whole array of hostile acts and dismayed reactions to U.S. Foreign Policy -- and all fucking Gold can do is get a half-chub up to 1,350?
Fucking bonds pushing the fuck out of the 3% mark, and that's all it can do?
Fuck Gold - it is no longer a barometer of anything, its becoming a museum piece for nostalgic collectors.
MDB with a dash of habanero - I like it...!!
wow. much parabolic... maybe gold's gains will match the rate of inflation soon? How is that chart looking the last 5 years?
The 5 year will be looking OK in about 3 weeks.
Maraschino cherry on top in the Theater of Desperation that is the U.S.!
https://www.rt.com/business/422146-china-us-trade-deficit-gas/
And why war to a lunatic psychopath that has lost his shirt entirely IS ALWAYS AN OPTION... Even when IT'S U.S. .gov's OWN FUCKING "FAULT"!!!
https://southfront.org/saker-truly-historical-month-future-planet/
Everyone should know by now that sound money - or any relation to thereof, isn't on the menu.
You're not going to get 'rich' off gold in this climate - at least in the sense that you will continue a normal lifestyle whilst your physical hoard and miner share prices increase. Normalcy and an accurate reflection of value no longer blend in this era.
What does blend, is Fear and Insurance.
You already have (1), the other is on the way.