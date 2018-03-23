Here Are The 128 US Products Subject To Chinese Import Tariffs

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:17

As the WSJ previewed two days ago, China's retaliation to Trump's $50BN in tariffs was virtually instant, and while modest - at only $3 billion for now - based on the 128 product categories revealed by the Chinese commerce ministry, Beijing is clearly targeting the Trump agricultural base and manufacturers in swing states. In other words, Xi is sending a clear message: Stop provoking, or it will get worse.

"China’s response is surprisingly modest in light of the U.S. actions, suggesting there could be a good deal more to come," Stephen Roach, told Bloomberg. "As America’s third largest and most rapidly growing export market and as the largest foreign owner of Treasuries, China has considerably more leverage over the U.S. than Washington politicians care to admit."

To be sure, economists have said that the impact of the tariffs announced until now may be quite limited. If the U.S. imposes a 25% duty on $50 billion of imported goods, the additional $12.5 billion tariff is equivalent to an additional 2.9 percent charge on all of China’s exports, according to JPMorgan economists led by Haibin Zhu in Hong Kong.


“From a macro perspective the additional tariff is only equivalent to 0.1 percent of China’s GDP and affected exports only account for 2.2 percent of China’s total exports,” they wrote in a note. “The direct macro impact tends to be limited.”

However, JPM also cautioned that there may be some confusion here, and whether the Trump administration plans to impose tariffs on 50 billion in Chinese imports, or aims to raise $50 billion in revenue (roughtly 10% of annual Chinese imports). If it's the latter case, US tariffs would apply to $200BN, or a whopping 40% of Chinese imports.

For now however, and just hours after the US announced 25% duties on targeted Chinese products including items in aerospace, information and communication technology and machinery (the full proposed list will come in the next “several days,” according to the Trade Rep fact sheet), China was out with a list of 128 products split into seven groups and including U.S. pork, recycled aluminum, steel pipes, fruit and wine.

Specifically, the ministry said it was considering implementing measures in two stages: first, a 15% tariff on 120 products including steel pipes, dried fruit and wine, and later, a 25% tariff on pork and recycled aluminum. 

Beijing further explained that if China and the U.S. can’t reach an agreement on steel and aluminum trade, after a public consultation period which ends March 31, Beijing would begin collecting tariffs of 15% on imports worth $977 million, including fresh fruit, nuts, wines, denatured alcohol, ginseng, and seamless steel tubes. China could then implement additional tariffs of 25% on around $2 billion worth of product imports, including pork and aluminum.

The full list of US imports targeted by China is below

Source: Reuters

 

BanksterMind Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:15

Who needs a time machine, we get to re-live the opium wars all over again!

 

Enjoy the show. I just hope you don't depend on a job to eat.

Or that your kids will need one in the next ten years!

 

stop mocking around, time to make a move!

invest in yourself.

straightershooter Pool Shark Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:16

Sure,  gain some, lose some, but soon, your favored gadget will cost you an arm and a leg.....Apple iphone will be banned from shipping directly to USA from China, all things computer/electronic could skyrocket in price....

domestic flight will be much cheaper as well as hotel charges..no Chinese tourists compete for those seats/beds.....college/universities will be much expensive for lacking Chinese student tuition subsidy....

If you are a farmer, you have Trump to thank. and if you are a consumer, do remember who makes you pay more, or, less. If, in this war of trade, you are better off, vote Trump next time, otherwise, vote Trump out.

LawsofPhysics Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:19

Fuck China, they have been given an unfair advantage for 40+ years.  Go ahead, give them the reserve currency and all the transparency that comes along with it! No way no how the chinese state would let a real market re-value their currency.

Regardless,

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!

Government nee… bshirley1968 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:39

For all those who believe China is gonna be global #1, they have all the US monetary problems . . . times 6-10.  If they let their currency free-float, it's guaranteed to be a shitshow.  If they revalue their currency to gold, it will be the biggest deflationary outcome since 1927.  None of the global oligarchs want a hot war or even a significant trade war.  This is all part .gov scamming its subjects.

Brazen Heist Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:23

Trade wars are an act of desperation. Its quite clear that this is politicized turd throwing on behalf of a declining US empire, rather than trying to make any economic sense.

Then there are the sanctions. Which is just another way of the US empire trying to "compete" LOL.

ConnectingTheDots Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:57

Looking at this list and then researching what our largest exports and imports with China are, basically we ship them raw materials such as lumber, foods , coal, etc, and they ship us completed electronics, machine tools, etc.

So who is now the banana republic here?

Grumbleduke Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:01

for years I enjoyed cheap and tasty pistachios from Iran, until the democracy bombers and their slave governments put further sanctions on them.

Prices went up, between 150 and 250 % . Now we can only get pistachios from california. What a coincidinc!

Don't buy them, btw. Too expensive. Too salty. The 'murican way!

just the tip Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:19

that first list is horseshit.  one of the categories says nut products.  there is not a single congressman's name on that list.  and lord knows i'd like to export every fucking one of them.

and why is arugula not on that list?  what about a tariff on arugula?  if china wanted to hit us hard arugula would be on that list.

weliveinamatrix Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:29

past presidents, (bushes, clintons, obama) and past congress are who are responsible for unfair trade deals with other countries...Sorry to say, it has been embedded into the fabiric of global society...trade wars only hurt the citizens..there are plenty of things that need fixing in this country other than tarriffs or lack of. 60 billion to our government will only go to snowflake programs, and its really not that much money compared to 21 trillion..congress throws 60 billion in the waste bucket every day...I feel that trade should be fair, but some things just cant be fixed..take care of youor computer, if it brakes, a new one will be very expensive. 

Nesbiteme Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:40

Note the scale of each list. Believe me the first minute 1.2 Billion Chinese discover they are eating fabricated Chinese pistachios made from surplus Borax, styrofoam and Hydrochloric Acid mixed with green house paint is the minute Emperor Xi Jinping has a real problem.