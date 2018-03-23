Here Are The 128 US Products Subject To Chinese Import Tariffs

As the WSJ previewed two days ago, China's retaliation to Trump's $50BN in tariffs was virtually instant, and while modest - at only $3 billion for now - based on the 128 product categories revealed by the Chinese commerce ministry, Beijing is clearly targeting the Trump agricultural base and manufacturers in swing states. In other words, Xi is sending a clear message: Stop provoking, or it will get worse.
"China’s response is surprisingly modest in light of the U.S. actions, suggesting there could be a good deal more to come," Stephen Roach, told Bloomberg. "As America’s third largest and most rapidly growing export market and as the largest foreign owner of Treasuries, China has considerably more leverage over the U.S. than Washington politicians care to admit."
To be sure, economists have said that the impact of the tariffs announced until now may be quite limited. If the U.S. imposes a 25% duty on $50 billion of imported goods, the additional $12.5 billion tariff is equivalent to an additional 2.9 percent charge on all of China’s exports, according to JPMorgan economists led by Haibin Zhu in Hong Kong.
“From a macro perspective the additional tariff is only equivalent to 0.1 percent of China’s GDP and affected exports only account for 2.2 percent of China’s total exports,” they wrote in a note. “The direct macro impact tends to be limited.”
However, JPM also cautioned that there may be some confusion here, and whether the Trump administration plans to impose tariffs on 50 billion in Chinese imports, or aims to raise $50 billion in revenue (roughtly 10% of annual Chinese imports). If it's the latter case, US tariffs would apply to $200BN, or a whopping 40% of Chinese imports.
For now however, and just hours after the US announced 25% duties on targeted Chinese products including items in aerospace, information and communication technology and machinery (the full proposed list will come in the next “several days,” according to the Trade Rep fact sheet), China was out with a list of 128 products split into seven groups and including U.S. pork, recycled aluminum, steel pipes, fruit and wine.
Specifically, the ministry said it was considering implementing measures in two stages: first, a 15% tariff on 120 products including steel pipes, dried fruit and wine, and later, a 25% tariff on pork and recycled aluminum.
Beijing further explained that if China and the U.S. can’t reach an agreement on steel and aluminum trade, after a public consultation period which ends March 31, Beijing would begin collecting tariffs of 15% on imports worth $977 million, including fresh fruit, nuts, wines, denatured alcohol, ginseng, and seamless steel tubes. China could then implement additional tariffs of 25% on around $2 billion worth of product imports, including pork and aluminum.
The full list of US imports targeted by China is below
Source: Reuters
Comments
Who needs a time machine, we get to re-live the opium wars all over again!
Enjoy the show. I just hope you don't depend on a job to eat.
Or that your kids will need one in the next ten years!
stop mocking around, time to make a move!
invest in yourself.
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬
═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂
◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄▄▄◢◤
█▄ █ :) ██▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬
◥█████◤
══╩══╩══
For every dollar of goods the US exports to China, the US imports $3 dollars of goods from China
http://thesoundingline.com/15213-2/
In reply to lol by BanksterMind
Can we include the US CONgress in the Waste and (S)Crap Exports to China?
In reply to For every dollar of goods… by Four Star
The price of all 128 products just went down for Americans...
In reply to For every dollar of goods… by Four Star
Why are Brazil nuts on the list? I thought they grew in ..... Brazil.
In reply to The price of all 128… by Pool Shark
misprint...thats CONgress' nuts sold to the chinks in return for $$$ and aerospace technology.
In reply to Why are Brazil nuts on the… by Fish Gone Bad
And it's a lot of food. Food I don't usually buy because it's too expensive. Yay! Trump is taxing China's good for nothing shit we can live better without and China's going to retaliate by starving their own citizens.
In reply to The price of all 128… by Pool Shark
Nay, they just buy it from another source, just like you don't like walmart, buy from cosco!
In reply to And it's a lot of food. … by Bastille Day
Sure, gain some, lose some, but soon, your favored gadget will cost you an arm and a leg.....Apple iphone will be banned from shipping directly to USA from China, all things computer/electronic could skyrocket in price....
domestic flight will be much cheaper as well as hotel charges..no Chinese tourists compete for those seats/beds.....college/universities will be much expensive for lacking Chinese student tuition subsidy....
If you are a farmer, you have Trump to thank. and if you are a consumer, do remember who makes you pay more, or, less. If, in this war of trade, you are better off, vote Trump next time, otherwise, vote Trump out.
In reply to The price of all 128… by Pool Shark
Even a drug addict knows kicking an addiction comes with some pain but if they are smart know it’s better than letting the drugs run their life.
In reply to Sure, gain some, lose some,… by straightershooter
???
In reply to The price of all 128… by Pool Shark
Cheaper because China does not buy it, so the domestic supply becomes abundant and price drop.....
In reply to ??? by Mimir
Knee-jerk reaction..
In reply to For every dollar of goods… by Four Star
Sounds like opening a neck artery!
In reply to For every dollar of goods… by Four Star
I think China's going to win this one.
Oh no, poor Steve Resnick won't be selling his California almonds to China, maybe people there can get their water back
In reply to I think China's going to win… by silverer
Let them drink Fiji Water...
In reply to Oh no, poor Steve Resnick… by I woke up
"I think China's going to win this one. "
Thats what happens when you get brainwashed.
Its impossible for china to "win this one", but its not gonna stop the petroyuan...
In reply to I think China's going to win… by silverer
I bet nobody is going to "win this one"!
In reply to "I think China's going to… by random999
The name of the game is who suffers less......Per individual basis, china will win, given 1.4 billion v 0.32 billion. Trump gonna be trumped, big time. Mark my word!
In reply to I bet nobody is going to … by Moe Hamhead
Bet the (((Resniks))) are pissed.
Beat me to it
In reply to Bet the (((Resniks))) are… by bshirley1968
I would think they need the food..........they can always steal the other stuff like they have for the last 30 years...
Starvation is one of the founding principles of communism.
In reply to I would think they need the… by youngman
No, you got this wrong. This day, Chinese people are well fed and, in fact, overweight just like Americans.
In reply to Starvation is one of the… by bluskyes
Why are idiots non stop thinking their food is so vital.
China can buy from EU and South America all the meat she wants. Abundance over here.
Wheat, Russia has too much. Rice, Thailand and ASEAN are exporters.
China don't have 200kg animals like US. One US eats the amount of 4 Chinese.
In reply to I would think they need the… by youngman
Fuck China, they have been given an unfair advantage for 40+ years. Go ahead, give them the reserve currency and all the transparency that comes along with it! No way no how the chinese state would let a real market re-value their currency.
Regardless,
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
And who gave them that "unfair advantage"? When you answer that question honestly, then you may understand what is going on now.
Hint: nothing for your benefit or well being.
In reply to Fuck China, they have been… by LawsofPhysics
For all those who believe China is gonna be global #1, they have all the US monetary problems . . . times 6-10. If they let their currency free-float, it's guaranteed to be a shitshow. If they revalue their currency to gold, it will be the biggest deflationary outcome since 1927. None of the global oligarchs want a hot war or even a significant trade war. This is all part .gov scamming its subjects.
In reply to And who gave them that … by bshirley1968
Didn't see General Tso's chicken on there so I'm good.
Didn't see Chinese Hookers on that list, so I'm good.
In reply to Didn't see General Tso's… by Dutch1206
Methinks this Chinese tat-for-tit. yes yes..
Trade wars are an act of desperation. Its quite clear that this is politicized turd throwing on behalf of a declining US empire, rather than trying to make any economic sense.
Then there are the sanctions. Which is just another way of the US empire trying to "compete" LOL.
Its all in the protocols.....
In reply to Trade wars are an act of… by Brazen Heist
I'm afraid they have many goyim accomplices as well.
Arm-I-geddin-it yet?
In reply to Its all in the protocols..... by FreeShitter
it's not a trade war. more like a trade slap fight.
In reply to Trade wars are an act of… by Brazen Heist
day late and a dollar short
fine. starve mother fuckers. that'll teach us.
We should cut off ALL FOOD EXPORTs to China....
Why are idiots non stop thinking their food is so vital.
China can buy from EU and South America all the meat she wants. Abundance over here.
Wheat, Russia has too much. Rice, Thailand and ASEAN are exporters.
China don't have 200kg animals like US. One US eats the amount of 4 Chinese.
In reply to We should cut off ALL FOOD… by DrewJackson
Good. Fuck China.
Go to Cinderella Escort.
US girls fucking Chinese and Arabs
China man proud
In reply to Good. Fuck China. by Richard Chesler
And the oversupply leads to lower prices on these items for Americans for a limited time. This is bad because... ?
Didn't see Chinese massage parlor on there. So It a happy ending.
Looking at this list and then researching what our largest exports and imports with China are, basically we ship them raw materials such as lumber, foods , coal, etc, and they ship us completed electronics, machine tools, etc.
So who is now the banana republic here?
for years I enjoyed cheap and tasty pistachios from Iran, until the democracy bombers and their slave governments put further sanctions on them.
Prices went up, between 150 and 250 % . Now we can only get pistachios from california. What a coincidinc!
Don't buy them, btw. Too expensive. Too salty. The 'murican way!
F them. I don't want ANY foods from China. This is for the best in every single way.
that first list is horseshit. one of the categories says nut products. there is not a single congressman's name on that list. and lord knows i'd like to export every fucking one of them.
and why is arugula not on that list? what about a tariff on arugula? if china wanted to hit us hard arugula would be on that list.
past presidents, (bushes, clintons, obama) and past congress are who are responsible for unfair trade deals with other countries...Sorry to say, it has been embedded into the fabiric of global society...trade wars only hurt the citizens..there are plenty of things that need fixing in this country other than tarriffs or lack of. 60 billion to our government will only go to snowflake programs, and its really not that much money compared to 21 trillion..congress throws 60 billion in the waste bucket every day...I feel that trade should be fair, but some things just cant be fixed..take care of youor computer, if it brakes, a new one will be very expensive.
Note the scale of each list. Believe me the first minute 1.2 Billion Chinese discover they are eating fabricated Chinese pistachios made from surplus Borax, styrofoam and Hydrochloric Acid mixed with green house paint is the minute Emperor Xi Jinping has a real problem.