Here It Comes: China About To Launch "Tens Of Billions" More In Tariffs

This morning the market has been on edge over, and traders are obssessed with just one question: how will China retaliate to Trump's trade war and tariffs... further. After all, the initial response of a modest 15-25% tariff on $3 billion in 128, mostly agricultural, products, seemed laughably small and appeared to be more of a warning shot than a real response to Trump's $50BN in Section 301 tariffs.
One answer was revealed moments ago when as we reported that China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai did not rule out the possibility of scaling back purchases of Treasuries in response to Trump's tariffs.
“We are looking at all options,” he said, when asked whether China would consider reduced purchases of Treasuries. “That’s why we believe any unilateral and protectionist move would hurt everybody, including the United States itself. It would certainly hurt the daily life of American middle-class people, and the American companies, and the financial markets.”
But the more likely reaction is that China will simply escalate with a "brute force" tit-for-tat retaliation, and as Citi notes, the editor-in-chief of the state-controlled Chinese newspaper Global Times, Hu Xijin, confirmed precisely that when he tweeted: "I learned that Chinese govt is determined to strike back."
More importantly, he explained the confusion over the "disproportionate" $3 billion response, noting that "Friday's plan to impose $3b tariffs is simply to retaliate to tariffs on steel and aluminum products", i.e. a response to the previous, Section 232 round of tariffs, and has nothing to do with the latest round of $50 billion in Section 301 tariffs.
Instead, Hu warns that "China's retaliation lists against the 301 investigation will target US products worth $ tens of billions. It is in the making."
I learned that Chinese govt is determined to strike back. Friday's plan to impose $3b tariffs is to retaliate tariffs on steel and aluminum products. China's retaliation lists against the 301 investigation will target US products worth $ tens of billions. It is in the making.— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) March 23, 2018
Or, in other words, China's real retaliation - one which is guaranteed to infuriate Trump with its proportionality and lead to further tit-for-tat responses - is about to hit.
As a reminder, here is a list of the main US exports to China, which - if this warning is accurate - are about to be crushed.
Looney
China sells us plastic crap. We sell them food and energy..
Good luck retaliating. Your people will starve!
Right on
One on the list that the Chinese won't cut - precious metals
What the US actually exports to China:
http://thesoundingline.com/what-the-us-exports-to-china/
Those export numbers can't be correct.
Other than seeds and fruits which the US doesn't have a monopoly on, Canada may turn out to be the winner here!
Good point. It could but it might have to take Yuan and not US$ for payment because Russia will and they can provide all the food, energy and wood products on the list too.
And Mexico. The only reason we need Mexico is for limes and Tequila. Otherwise I would push for legislation to nuke it.
LOL my kids are plenty stocked up on Avenger characters and sheets etc, we can manage...
-grabs popcorn-
You'd probably include me in your invitation, so I'll accept. Manufacturing in the US didn't go to China and elsewhere because a malign cabal of "Globalists" tricked and hoodwinked poor trusting US executives to trade their birthright for a mess of potage.
Nope, US executives slashed their labor costs by about 80% and laughed it up all the way to the bank.
Manufacturing will come back to the US in a big way when US workers learn how to live on income slashed by 80%, or when US executives take a 95%+ pay cut. That's just math. US companies as currently operated can't absorb a 500% increase in labor costs.
Don't forget to include the skill sets needed. Regardless of how much you paid people, they have no clue, or desire, to do those kinds of jobs.
When people have no alternative, incentive tends to reappear. Skills take a little longer, but they also reappear when required.
It's just the transition that's really hard. Once people forget they ever had it better, incentive takes over.
Don't forget the great dumbing down, quite intentional as it fit well with the globalist agenda .. Let us neither forget the massive disincentives, and barriers put into place, also part of the globalist agenda ..
They'd rather be Walmart greeters and homeless. No. Time to stop loading the cannon that is The PRC.
Short and to the point ...
Yeah, they took our jerbs! No, they were given the jerbs, ..
Sorta like illegal immigration, which was tacitly approved by both blue and red teams for various reasons that benefitted said teams. A problem that could have been stopped at any time, simply by respecting rule of law, laws already on the books, no wall ever needed.
I believe the word we're looking for is "Greed."
And no, it's not good. If a perfect world existed in which one man's greed were counterbalanced by another's, then maybe. But the key to greed is that it encourages one to cement one's advantages, by means fair and foul. That means eliminating the counterbalances. So in the end, greed is not good and here we are.
You'll get no argument from me, however the greed is good meme, self interest the only thing that matters, has also been sold very efficiently, soaked up by a great many of the unwashed masses, hell it's on auto pilot now .. While politicians talked and extolled the great virtues of American "consumerism" (and still do) yet were actually busily destroying American "citizens." .. piece by fucking piece ..
you got it man and I look all around me and see the people I talk to and deal with on a daily basis and 96% of them or more have no clue.....I really don't have any hope that things will get better. We are a lost people a lost civilization.
I think I recall reading that "the LOVE of money is the root of all evil"
+Infinity.
Neatly summed up. I saw this take place in real-time. At the time I smelled a rat and suggested to my colleagues that it would take 20 years in order to assess the quality of the fruit borne from the new experiment in 'right-sizing' (an early euphemistic term that preceded 'out-sourcing' by about 2 years).
As profits soared and loyal manufacturing staff were scattered to the four winds, our voices of reason were roundly defeated on every platform, save for the phone booth we met in...
And here we are now - from 1985 to 2018 in a round trip.
Ready...?
"Neatly summed up"
Yeah, but it's still too complicated for some of our fellow dumbass Americans in here.
swmnguy
Utter fucking claptrap. By that reasoning Americans could never have afforded American made products. Dumber than dumb.
The bridge between job losses and foreigners getting those lost jobs, is debt.
When you are doing your "math", next time don't forget to take your shoes and socks off when you get into the big numbers.
K
And who is asking for free shits?
Labor is a relatively small part of the cost of most manufactured goods. What gives The PRC the advantage is the over valued dollar; its state owned non profits, and Wall Street giving them democratically funded technology. There is no way any democracy can compete with an Orwellian, Wall Street backed dictatorship like The PRC, and we never should have allowed their manufactured goods into The U.S. We have created a monster. The sooner we can end this destructive relationship, the better.
So this weans mar?
Other people will sell them food an energy, what will americans do with dollar stores turning to ten dollar stores?
Food prices here will decline if we're not shipping food to China!
Government will subsidize food producers not to produce food.
To some, it has raised the perennial question: Why does the government pay farmers to not grow crops?
As is often the case, Internet mythology about food and farming has overshadowed some of the fact. The U.S. farm program began during the Great Depression of the 1930s as a limited safety net to help support the income of farmers who were being driven from the land by the thousands. In its early and following years, it did provide some forms of "set asides," in which farmers were subsidized to reduce the supply of crops in order to help make them more scarce and thus hold their prices up. And some vestiges of that supply-control mentality does exist even today, most notably in voluntary programs in which farmers of various commodities either pool funds to buy out other farmers to keep supplies down or voluntarily restrict production per farm.
Which will hurt profits, production will be adjusted down, people will lose jobs....good job jackass...
Buy things at the $10 store that last 10x longer and create a local job. The horror!
and that makes sense how? if people wanted stuff that lasted 10x longer for 10X more money, why do they shop at dollar stores...? fuck you guys are dumb...
