Here It Comes: China About To Launch "Tens Of Billions" More In Tariffs

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:31

This morning the market has been on edge over, and traders are obssessed with just one question: how will China retaliate to Trump's trade war and tariffs... further. After all, the initial response of a modest 15-25% tariff on $3 billion in 128, mostly agricultural, products, seemed laughably small and appeared to be more of a warning shot than a real response to Trump's $50BN in Section 301 tariffs.

One answer was revealed moments ago when as we reported that China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai did not rule out the possibility of scaling back purchases of Treasuries in response to Trump's tariffs.

“We are looking at all options,” he said, when asked whether China would consider reduced purchases of Treasuries. “That’s why we believe any unilateral and protectionist move would hurt everybody, including the United States itself. It would certainly hurt the daily life of American middle-class people, and the American companies, and the financial markets.”

But the more likely reaction is that China will simply escalate with a "brute force" tit-for-tat retaliation, and as Citi notes, the editor-in-chief of the state-controlled Chinese newspaper Global Times, Hu Xijin, confirmed precisely that when he tweeted: "I learned that Chinese govt is determined to strike back."

More importantly, he explained the confusion over the "disproportionate" $3 billion response, noting that "Friday's plan to impose $3b tariffs is simply to retaliate to tariffs on steel and aluminum products", i.e. a response to the previous, Section 232 round of tariffs, and has nothing to do with the latest round of $50 billion in Section 301 tariffs.

Instead, Hu warns that "China's retaliation lists against the 301 investigation will target US products worth $ tens of billions. It is in the making."

Or, in other words, China's real retaliation - one which is guaranteed to infuriate Trump with its proportionality and lead to further tit-for-tat responses - is about to hit.

As a reminder, here is a list of the main US exports to China, which - if this warning is accurate - are about to be crushed.

Looney Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

 

Yesterday, during the signing of the China Tariffs, I noticed the former NSA chief, Keith Alexander, amongst the people behind the President.

What the fuck THAT cunt was doing there?   ;-)

Looney

Dilluminati Peacefulwarrior Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

I hope everybody fucking puts a tariff on fucking Microsoft, those cocksuckers fuck-up what they don't shit on.  I mean if we could all agree on a couple things, Zuckerberg is an asshole, since the Hawaii wall issue and some of his other questionable behaviors, like having his kids say happy new year in Chinese, that fucker needs to be trariffed, and then there is the cocksuckers at Microsoft who have left nothing but a trail of broken ass and bug filled broken fucking promises over the landscape of time, where trying to find an answer is wandering through their fucking marketing, where these cocksuckers today endeavor to put a listening/spy app on each desktop even if you opt fucking out, there is some "new" upgrade adding the fucking listening and a one-drive to suck off information into the cloud.

These are two cocksuckers everybody should agree needs a fucking accounting!

Cocksuckers!!!

   

swmnguy lester1 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:04 Permalink

You'd probably include me in your invitation, so I'll accept.  Manufacturing in the US didn't go to China and elsewhere because a malign cabal of "Globalists" tricked and hoodwinked poor trusting US executives to trade their birthright for a mess of potage.

Nope, US executives slashed their labor costs by about 80% and laughed it up all the way to the bank.

Manufacturing will come back to the US in a big way when US workers learn how to live on income slashed by 80%, or when US executives take a 95%+ pay cut.  That's just math.  US companies as currently operated can't absorb a 500% increase in labor costs.

Giant Meteor swmnguy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Short and to the point ...

Yeah, they took our jerbs! No, they were given the jerbs, ..

Sorta like illegal immigration, which was tacitly approved by both blue and red teams for various reasons that benefitted said teams. A problem that could have been stopped at any time, simply by respecting rule of law, laws already on the books, no wall ever needed.

swmnguy Giant Meteor Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

I believe the word we're looking for is "Greed." 

And no, it's not good.  If a perfect world existed in which one man's greed were counterbalanced by another's, then maybe.  But the key to greed is that it encourages one to cement one's advantages, by means fair and foul.  That means eliminating the counterbalances.  So in the end, greed is not good and here we are.

Giant Meteor swmnguy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

You'll get no argument from me, however the greed is good meme, self interest the only thing that matters, has also been sold very efficiently, soaked up by a great many of the unwashed masses, hell it's on auto pilot now .. While politicians talked and extolled the great virtues of American "consumerism" (and still do) yet were actually busily destroying American "citizens." .. piece by fucking piece ..

Consuelo swmnguy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

+Infinity.

 

Neatly summed up.   I saw this take place in real-time.   At the time I smelled a rat and suggested to my colleagues that it would take 20 years in order to assess the quality of the fruit borne from the new experiment in 'right-sizing' (an early euphemistic term that preceded 'out-sourcing' by about 2 years).

As profits soared and loyal manufacturing staff were scattered to the four winds, our voices of reason were roundly defeated on every platform, save for the phone booth we met in...

And here we are now - from 1985 to 2018 in a round trip.

Ready...?

Kayman swmnguy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

swmnguy

Utter fucking claptrap. By that reasoning Americans could never have afforded American made products. Dumber than dumb.

The bridge between job losses and foreigners getting those lost jobs, is debt.  

When you are doing your "math", next time don't forget to take your shoes and socks off when you get into the big numbers.

K

DemandSider swmnguy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

Labor is a relatively small part of the cost of most manufactured goods. What gives The PRC the advantage is the over valued dollar; its state owned non profits, and Wall Street giving them democratically funded technology. There is no way any democracy can compete with an Orwellian, Wall Street backed dictatorship like The PRC, and we never should have allowed their manufactured goods into The U.S. We have created a monster. The sooner we can end this destructive relationship, the better.

1stepcloser lester1 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

Government will subsidize food producers not to produce food.

 

To some, it has raised the perennial question: Why does the government pay farmers to not grow crops?

As is often the case, Internet mythology about food and farming has overshadowed some of the fact. The U.S. farm program began during the Great Depression of the 1930s as a limited safety net to help support the income of farmers who were being driven from the land by the thousands. In its early and following years, it did provide some forms of "set asides," in which farmers were subsidized to reduce the supply of crops in order to help make them more scarce and thus hold their prices up. And some vestiges of that supply-control mentality does exist even today, most notably in voluntary programs in which farmers of various commodities either pool funds to buy out other farmers to keep supplies down or voluntarily restrict production per farm.

  