Hostage Situation Unfolding At Supermarket In Southern France; ISIS Claims Responsibility

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 06:51

An unidentified person has taken hostages at a supermarket in South France after earlier firing at police officers.

The situation is unfolding in the commune of Trebes, part of Aude Prefecture. A police operation is underway.

 

 

A gunman is believed to be holding several people hostage at a Super U in the commune of Trebes. The gunman reportedly entered the shop just before 11 am, according to the Daily Mail.

Supermarket

Hostage

Shortly before the hostage situation began, an armed man shot and injured a police officer in the city of Carcassonne, about 15 minutes by car from Trebes. It isn't yet clear whether the two incidents are related.

Police have surrounded the supermarket...

Hostage

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack - but police haven't confirmed any details.

The attacker's MO is reminiscent of the Hypercacher kosher supermarket attack in Paris, which unfolded two days after the Charlie Hebdo shooting. The attacker in that incident also pledged allegiance to ISIS.

 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

wmbz Fri, 03/23/2018 - 06:55 Permalink

"firing at police officers"

Firing? With what? I thought the frogs had done away with the evil gun, damn things have a mind of their own.

H-O-W Fri, 03/23/2018 - 06:59 Permalink

So, is somebody there going to step up and take this piece of shit out?

Or are they all just going to cower in the corner and hope he does not kill them and that they then get "face time" on the news?

No Rambo antics needed, just a bottle of ketchup or champagne.

Cesare de Borgia Fri, 03/23/2018 - 07:23 Permalink

I can imagine atleast one of these peoples day went like this :

"It's my day off i'll go do some groceries in the morning before the weekend rush that way i'll be able to enjoy the rest of my Friday!"

CatsPaw Fri, 03/23/2018 - 07:23 Permalink

A girl from Belarus I met a year back in Poland told me she wanted to go to Erasmus to Spain or France.

I said I thought it was a bad idea (mostly cus I wanted to get to know her better).

She is In France now. 