Hostage Situation Unfolding At Supermarket In Southern France; ISIS Claims Responsibility

An unidentified person has taken hostages at a supermarket in South France after earlier firing at police officers.

The situation is unfolding in the commune of Trebes, part of Aude Prefecture. A police operation is underway.

🔴[OPERATION POLICE]🔴

⚠️ Opération en cours secteur Super U Trèbes.

Secteur interdit ⚠️

Merci de faciliter l'accès aux forces de l'ordre. — Préfecture de l'Aude (@Prefet11) March 23, 2018

A gunman is believed to be holding several people hostage at a Super U in the commune of Trebes. The gunman reportedly entered the shop just before 11 am, according to the Daily Mail.

Shortly before the hostage situation began, an armed man shot and injured a police officer in the city of Carcassonne, about 15 minutes by car from Trebes. It isn't yet clear whether the two incidents are related.

Police have surrounded the supermarket...

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack - but police haven't confirmed any details.

The attacker's MO is reminiscent of the Hypercacher kosher supermarket attack in Paris, which unfolded two days after the Charlie Hebdo shooting. The attacker in that incident also pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Al menos un CRS @PoliceNationale ha sido herido en el incidente.



Se confirma que hay un tiroteo y hay rehenes en el supermercado. pic.twitter.com/bPxoj95hfq — RO-1 (@Undercover_Camo) March 23, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...