Merkel, Macron "Convinced" Moscow Orchestrated Skripal Poisoning

French President Emmanuel Macron and German leader Angela Merkel said Friday following a meeting of the European Council that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had shared "proof" of Russia's involvement in the assassination attempt against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, the two leaders said during a joint press conference in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Council.
But although the evidence was purportedly convincing - and all three leaders are in agreement that Russia was the only reasonable culprit, and that they would help support an investigation into the matter - the EC opted not to take any immediate action against Moscow, TASS reported.
In a statement, the EC said it "agrees with the United Kingdom government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation."
"The European Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent attack in Salisbury, expresses its deepest sympathies to all whose lives have been threatened and lends its support to the ongoing investigation."
"The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals as weapons under any circumstances, is completely unacceptable, must be systematically and rigorously condemned and constitutes a security threat to us all. Member States will coordinate on the consequences to be drawn in the light of the answers provided by the Russian authorities. The European Union will remain closely focused on this issue and its implications," the document said.
As a sop to the Russia hawks, the gathering of EU leaders agreed to bolster cooperation with NATO to strengthen its resilience to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear-related risks, and hybrid threats, including in the areas of cyber, strategic communication and counter-intelligence.
The European Council invited the European Commission and the High Representative to take this work forward and report on progress by the June European Council.
After arriving Thursday in Brussels, May told reporters and her fellow European leaders "it is clear that the Russian threat does not respect borders and indeed the incident is Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbors from the western Balkans to the Near East."
During a joint press conference, Merkel and Macron said they'd been given evidence by the UK to support its claims. Merkel said the reports were "well grounded," RT reported.
"[UK Prime Minister] Theresa May has provided us with some results [of the investigation]," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Friday. She added that the two countries will follow the British probe into the poisoning of the former Russia-UK double agent "closely" and are "convinced" that the conclusions that were made by the investigators so far are "already well-grounded."
Meanwhile, Macron said "there is no… plausible explanation" to the Salisbury incident other than Russia being behind the attack. He added that "all EU member states agree" on that allegation.
* * *
During a separate meeting earlier this week, EU foreign ministers expressed solidarity with the UK, but also declined to take any further action against Moscow - although there was disagreement between nations.
German foreign minister called Russia "a difficult partner" but also noted that "dialogue" with Moscow ought to continue. London and Moscow should sift through the evidence "bilaterally" Maas said. Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl argued the accusations against Russia were premature, and refused to back London, per Strategic Culture.
Spain’s Alfonso Dastis stressed the need for more evidence before reaching conclusions. He believes the EU should wait until the OPCW conducts a thorough examination of all elements involved.
At the same time, representatives from Warsaw - who have recently proven eager to attack Moscow given even the thinnest of pretexts - expressed solidarity with London.
Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter have been in critical condition since the March 4 attack, when they were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury. Skripal had worked as a double agent for the UK intelligence agency MI6 and was jailed in Russia in 2006 for spying for Britain. He was later freed as part of a spy swap in which Russia released four spies in exchange for 10 Russian agents.
Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement and rejected UK demands to issue an explanation for how the Soviet-era nerve agent - known as Novichok - made its way to London.
However, the EU did agree to withdraw its ambassador to Moscow, saying the envoy will return to Brussels "for consultations" as several member states ponder whether to follow the UK's lead and expel their diplomats. The UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats in response to the attack, prompting a proportional response from Moscow.
Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania and the Czech Republic are also considering further measures, including the expulsion of diplomats, CNN reported.
Comments
Doesn't seem very convincing to the rest of the sane world.
The flailings of (((desperation))), as dreams of endless war against the (((hated))) Russians are washed away by the rising tide of an awakened humanity...
In reply to Doesn't seem very convincing… by Erek
Aww… Macron the Warrior!
Just earlier today, Macron was ready to sign France’s Unconditional Surrender to the Supermarket Shooter. ;-)
Looney (Vive la Frog Legs!)
In reply to The flailings of ((… by HopefulCynical
MoA has been one of the best on this topic:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/russian-scientists-explain-novicho…
***Of note...read the comments exchange between user Old Microbiologist & Paveway IV (starting with comment 108)***
Also two days ago Craig Murray's website was hit by an unprecedented DDOS attacks:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/massive-attack-on-this-…
Radio interview with Craig Murray about Skirpal attack:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/craig-murray-radio-5-in…
In reply to … by Looney
I heard Russia was going to invade Sweden too. Because apparently Russia needs hundreds of thousands of muslim refugees looking for free shit. In any event, it's all Russia's fault. Russia Russia Russia
http://www.news.com.au/world/europe/sweden-to-publish-leaflets-warning-…
In reply to MoA has been one of the best… by JSBach1
http://www.ibtimes.com/moscow-largest-muslim-city-europe-faithful-face-…
In reply to I heard Russia was going to… by sixsigma cygnu…
Islam is a theocracy, not a religion. A religion exists solely between the worshiper and his God, and no one else. The goal of a theocracy is to overtake the local government.
See: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Saudi Arabia, London, etc.
In reply to http://www.ibtimes.com… by falconflight
Wise up people.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/21/world/europe/moscow-kremlin-silence-…
https://www.thedailybeast.com/exclusive-lone-dnc-hacker-guccifer-20-sli…
In reply to Islam is a theocracy, not a… by sixsigma cygnu…
Why do you say "local government?" Islam is a political, religious, and social system.
In reply to Islam is a theocracy, not a… by sixsigma cygnu…
Islam, is a political system, expansion plan and a religion all wrapped in one. Deep Stater's dream. But never mind this word game.
Can these Limeys please explain WHY the Russians bothered to gas this guy? This is the test of a false flag, so obvious.
means, MOTIVE, opportunity
In reply to Why do you say "local… by falconflight
" Islam is a political, religious, and social system."
Theocracies are a very poor choice of government. This was discovered a very long time ago in Europe. The middle east is about 700 to 1000 years behind.
In reply to Why do you say "local… by falconflight
A religion exists solely between the worshiper and his God, and no one else.
===
Sound like Protestantism.
In reply to Islam is a theocracy, not a… by sixsigma cygnu…
Merkel and Macron did it
In reply to A religion exists solely… by falconflight
as the lies become more transparent - Macron & Merkel agree easier - there is no purpose to a reason for anything including murder
every time just blame Russia or XXX - Uber murder in Phx was the pedestrians fault - makes sense
illegal aliens are Dreamers / citizens are Deplorables / rape in UK is cultural freedom - free speech is hate speech
In reply to Merkel and Macron did it by wildbad
I would think, that if "Russia did it", on UK Soil, that it would be Child-play for the UK to offer irrefutable PROOF!
I would also think, that before you accuse, try and convict a foriegn NATION for a crime; that you would have proof in hand rather than nothing but an "on going investigation" that you believe can only end with Russia being "guilty".
Geesh! These are GOVERNMENTS acting like FaceBook nutjob posters.
In reply to I heard Russia was going to… by sixsigma cygnu…
France and Germany are browbeaten cucks.
While the UK is run by slime.
These Western European countries have alot of covering their asses to do in the wake of jumping the gun with this Novichok shitshow.
In reply to I would think, that "if… by FireBrander
Soon to be reported by the MSM: "A credible source from zerohedge.com familiar with the matter reported that there is no question that it is Russia's fault.".
A few hours later, CNN will then quote whoever reported it first and then claim that this re-reporting is actual corroboration.
I had no idea that journalism these days was so easy! I am going to start putting it on my CV.
In reply to I heard Russia was going to… by sixsigma cygnu…
Hitler says what?
In reply to MoA has been one of the best… by JSBach1
> who are serious professionals who come from major IT players – have never defended an attack this big on which someone is spending real resources. (ZH take note: Comments are on point/to the point).
MoA has been a great read these last few weeks.
Real question is "Who Gains from this?"
May hasn't the balls to pull this off alone. Exiting the EU she's ripe to be played many ways.
US is Broke (has been since 2005 - credit ponzi since then), and is pumping oil/gas like no tomorrow.
That oil n Gas needs markets EU is fav.
Increse anti RUS turmoil in Eastern States.
The rest is details.
In reply to MoA has been one of the best… by JSBach1
With all the cameras in the UK, surely they have video of the perp
In reply to Doesn't seem very convincing… by Erek
There is no perp, the Skripals are living somewhere else and this is BS or the hospitaliages would have been leaked by now, same reason they are not "dead" there would be autopsy photos to follow.
In reply to With all the cameras in the… by Badsamm
wont see any german and french tanks going east, nor any AC. just jaw boning a boogyman to cover their failures at home
In reply to Doesn't seem very convincing… by Erek
But Russia , fooled as she was by NATO who would promise not to encroach on her borders, should move her tanks right there at the Rhine river for good diplomacy.
In reply to wont see any german and … by stant
"Highly Likely" is the same as saying "Definatly Possible" its a copout term that means, we don't know sh*t but we will push this until it can be disproven and by then the repeated accusation becomes fact and all thats remembered.
If I was Russia I would await the world cup then refuse all UK passports from entering the country due to "concerns or repercussions/National security"
Then I would plan out my cutting off fuel sales to all Nato member states, the same way they refused to allow Russian aircraft carrier from refueling enroute to Syria.
I live in the EU and I still think they should do this!
They want to be US lapdog, ok, get your fuel from them.... Cutting off my nose to spite my face is almost acceptable in this case.
In reply to Doesn't seem very convincing… by Erek
Right. And the sane world is not the rest, its the majority.
In reply to Doesn't seem very convincing… by Erek
Bullshit
If Russia did want the guy killed -- and I say "if" rhetorically -- they certainly could have done so without paving a 4-lane highway of implied guilt to their own door. This shit is embarrassingly transparent.
Total horseshit.
In reply to Bullshit by Rex Andrus
„Novo“ as being developed in the late seventies ! Kept a keen interest in military chemistry as a child and hence enrolled in chemical engineering one day … long story made short :
Me no expert but with most of the nasties developed and applied first half of the 20th century the after WWII focus was on treaty beating non traceable substances.
Hard to trace at least , centered around highly volatile compounds.
As such this allegeded attack can never be given any credibility.
The lab certifying the agent used happens to be one of the few in the world who
could have produced it , while the Russians have proof they can no longer produce
any of it. Go figure. False flag set up at it`s worst.
In reply to If Russia did want the guy… by Ignatius
Post brexit UK made to take the role of the new Serbians or their own Polish proxy provocators of old ? Brexit abused , made to run over the cliff ?
In reply to „Novo“ as being developed in… by TheGardener
That other ex Russian spy that was strangled to death; yeah, now that I would believe "Russia did it"...old school, simple, hard core, fast and effective.
This latest "Chemical attack"...the theory is all over the place...they put the chemicals in his daughters scarf? Oh, no wait, the chemicals were put into the ventilation system of their car?
Novichok is suppose to be 10x more deadly than VX; they were exposed and survived? What?
>>somebody<< wanted a "Chemical Weapons Attack" on UK soil that sames >>somebody<< wanted to make sure it all pointed to Russia.
In reply to If Russia did want the guy… by Ignatius
Novichok is "safer" to handle the other Chemical weapons...makes sense to use that...you wouldn't want your MI6 agents dead in the street trying to frame Russia...
In reply to That other ex Russian spy… by FireBrander
This must be the "Obama words" twist there arm to get them to comply. He stated this regarding allies that the US needs to go along with what US wants.
In reply to If Russia did want the guy… by Ignatius
Did anybody die yet? Are you sure it wasn't food poisoning?
Did the physician become ill?
Both of their nations have experience invading Russia. Go for it again
My fear is that these butt pirates we call leaders will try to bury their lies in nuclear rubble.
Ain't gonna be no land invasion. Dangerous times.
In reply to Both of their nations have… by cossack55
Before that happens, European politicians need to be hanging from lamp posts.
If they force us to risk our lives, we will risk our lives tackling the right enemy.
In reply to My fear is that these butt… by Ignatius
Its a cult folks. They dont do reason or logic.
Might the rest of us be privy to this "proof" - if there is proof the public need to see it.
The "proof" is top secret, and 99.99999% of us don't have the proper clearance; maybe your great, great, grand-kids will be allowed to see the declassified evidence.
In reply to Might the rest of us be… by waspwench
It will be a redacted blacked out page that only shows PUTIN RUSSIA TERROR ATTACK all else will be black magic marker and will take 30-50 yrs to see that much in "wink wink" defense of national security.
In reply to The "proof" is top secret,… by FireBrander
Merkel + Macron = Mackerel
"He have the face of a mackerel."
In reply to Merkel Macron = Mackerel by gearjammers1
Merkel + Macron = Mackerel = FISH + Teresa May = Fishy Teresa May
In reply to Merkel Macron = Mackerel by gearjammers1
Based on what facts? Where is the proof of this?
In UK you die of cancer because they diagnose it late then have no treatment. If you are a Russian spy with a visiting Russian tourist and you fall ill then can diagnose and treat rare nerve agents in hours. They even get beds in a hospital with just 8 ICU beds while most UK nationals cannot get into hospital because of spending cuts and lack of beds and staff, especially in winter.
In reply to Based on what facts? Where… by MadHatt
Don't know, but Putzin is long disinformation, propaganda, and agitprop...pining for the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. EMP that rat bastard's Slavic squalorville.
Nuke the worthless and useless king and queen off the planet.
https://www.infowars.com/assange-suggests-british-government-was-involv…
For the record, and as a Noted Trump supporter I'M DISGUSTED.
You're disgusting. There I fixed that for you.
In reply to For the record, and as a… by Bill of Rights
Who would believe those two Morlock pets?