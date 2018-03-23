Merkel, Macron "Convinced" Moscow Orchestrated Skripal Poisoning

Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:06

French President Emmanuel Macron and German leader Angela Merkel said Friday following a meeting of the European Council that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had shared "proof" of Russia's involvement in the assassination attempt against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, the two leaders said during a joint press conference in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Council.

But although the evidence was purportedly convincing - and all three leaders are in agreement that Russia was the only reasonable culprit, and that they would help support an investigation into the matter - the EC opted not to take any immediate action against Moscow, TASS reported.

In a statement, the EC said it "agrees with the United Kingdom government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation."

"The European Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent attack in Salisbury, expresses its deepest sympathies to all whose lives have been threatened and lends its support to the ongoing investigation."

"The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals as weapons under any circumstances, is completely unacceptable, must be systematically and rigorously condemned and constitutes a security threat to us all. Member States will coordinate on the consequences to be drawn in the light of the answers provided by the Russian authorities. The European Union will remain closely focused on this issue and its implications," the document said.

As a sop to the Russia hawks, the gathering of EU leaders agreed to bolster cooperation with NATO to strengthen its resilience to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear-related risks, and hybrid threats, including in the areas of cyber, strategic communication and counter-intelligence.

Macron

The European Council invited the European Commission and the High Representative to take this work forward and report on progress by the June European Council.

After arriving Thursday in Brussels, May told reporters and her fellow European leaders "it is clear that the Russian threat does not respect borders and indeed the incident is Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbors from the western Balkans to the Near East."

During a joint press conference, Merkel and Macron said they'd been given evidence by the UK to support its claims. Merkel said the reports were "well grounded," RT reported.

"[UK Prime Minister] Theresa May has provided us with some results [of the investigation]," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Friday. She added that the two countries will follow the British probe into the poisoning of the former Russia-UK double agent "closely" and are "convinced" that the conclusions that were made by the investigators so far are "already well-grounded."

Meanwhile, Macron said "there is no… plausible explanation" to the Salisbury incident other than Russia being behind the attack. He added that "all EU member states agree" on that allegation.

During a separate meeting earlier this week, EU foreign ministers expressed solidarity with the UK, but also declined to take any further action against Moscow - although there was disagreement between nations.

German foreign minister called Russia "a difficult partner" but also noted that "dialogue" with Moscow ought to continue. London and Moscow should sift through the evidence "bilaterally" Maas said.  Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl argued the accusations against Russia were premature, and refused to back London, per  Strategic Culture.

Spain’s Alfonso Dastis stressed the need for more evidence before reaching conclusions. He believes the EU should wait until the OPCW conducts a thorough examination of all elements involved.

At the same time, representatives from Warsaw - who have recently proven eager to attack Moscow given even the thinnest of pretexts - expressed solidarity with London.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter have been in critical condition since the March 4 attack, when they were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury. Skripal had worked as a double agent for the UK intelligence agency MI6 and was jailed in Russia in 2006 for spying for Britain. He was later freed as part of a spy swap in which Russia released four spies in exchange for 10 Russian agents.

Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement and rejected UK demands to issue an explanation for how the Soviet-era nerve agent - known as Novichok - made its way to London.

However, the EU did agree to withdraw its ambassador to Moscow, saying the envoy will return to Brussels "for consultations" as several member states ponder whether to follow the UK's lead and expel their diplomats. The UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats in response to the attack, prompting a proportional response from Moscow.

Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania and the Czech Republic are also considering further measures, including the expulsion of diplomats, CNN reported.

Comments

JSBach1 Looney Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

MoA has been one of the best on this topic:

 

Several Russian scientist now say that they once researched and developed lethal poisons but they assert that other countries can and have copied these. 'Novichok', they say,  is a just western propaganda invention. They see the British accusations as a cynical plot against Russia. The people who push the 'Novichok' accusations have political and commercial interests...

 Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/russian-scientists-explain-novicho… 

***Of note...read the comments exchange between user Old Microbiologist & Paveway IV (starting with comment 108)***

 

Also two days ago Craig Murray's website was hit by an unprecedented DDOS attacks:

 

We are experiencing a Denial of Service Attack on a massive scale. Our extremely experienced tech team – who are serious professionals who come from major IT players – have never defended an attack this big on which someone is spending real resources. 

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/massive-attack-on-this-… 

 

Radio interview with Craig Murray about Skirpal attack:

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/craig-murray-radio-5-in…

Omen IV wildbad Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

as the lies become more transparent - Macron & Merkel agree easier - there is no purpose to a reason for anything including murder

every time just blame Russia or XXX - Uber murder  in Phx was the pedestrians fault - makes sense

 

illegal aliens are Dreamers / citizens are Deplorables / rape in UK is cultural freedom - free speech is hate speech

FireBrander sixsigma cygnu… Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

I would think, that if "Russia did it", on UK Soil, that it would be Child-play for the UK to offer irrefutable PROOF!

I would also think, that before you accuse, try and convict a foriegn NATION for a crime; that you would have proof in hand rather than nothing but an "on going investigation" that you believe can only end with Russia being "guilty".

Geesh! These are GOVERNMENTS acting like FaceBook nutjob posters.
 

Librarian sixsigma cygnu… Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

Soon to be reported by the MSM:  "A credible source from zerohedge.com familiar with the matter reported that there is no question that it is Russia's fault.".  

 

A few hours later, CNN will then quote whoever reported it first and then claim that this re-reporting is actual corroboration.

 

I had no idea that journalism these days was so easy!  I am going to start putting it on my CV.

 

Crazy Or Not JSBach1 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

who are serious professionals who come from major IT players – have never defended an attack this big on which someone is spending real resources. (ZH take note: Comments are on point/to the point).

MoA has been a great read these last few weeks.
Real question is "Who Gains from this?"

May hasn't the balls to pull this off alone. Exiting the EU she's ripe to be played many ways. 
US is Broke (has been since 2005 - credit ponzi since then), and is pumping oil/gas like no tomorrow.
That oil n Gas needs markets EU is fav.
Increse anti RUS turmoil in Eastern States. 
The rest is details.

perikleous Erek Fri, 03/23/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

"Highly Likely"  is the same as saying "Definatly Possible" its a copout term that means, we don't know sh*t but we will push this until it can be disproven and by then the repeated accusation becomes fact and all thats remembered.

If I was Russia I would await the world cup then refuse all UK passports from entering the country due to "concerns or repercussions/National security"

Then I would plan out my cutting off fuel sales to all Nato member states, the same way they refused to allow Russian aircraft carrier from refueling enroute to Syria.

I live in the EU and I still think they should do this!

They want to be US lapdog, ok, get your fuel from them.... Cutting off my nose to spite my face is almost acceptable in this case.

TheGardener Ignatius Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

„Novo“ as being developed in the late seventies ! Kept a keen interest in military chemistry as a child and hence enrolled in chemical engineering one day … long story made short :

Me no expert but with most of the nasties developed and applied first half of the 20th century the after WWII focus was on treaty beating non traceable substances.

Hard to trace at least , centered around highly volatile compounds.

As such this allegeded attack can never be given any credibility.

The lab certifying the agent used happens to be one of the few in the world who

could have produced it , while the Russians have proof they can no longer produce

any of it. Go figure. False flag set up at it`s worst.

FireBrander Ignatius Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

That other ex Russian spy that was strangled to death; yeah, now that I would believe "Russia did it"...old school, simple, hard core, fast and effective.

This latest "Chemical attack"...the theory is all over the place...they put the chemicals in his daughters scarf? Oh, no wait, the chemicals were put into the ventilation system of their car?

Novichok is suppose to be 10x more deadly than VX; they were exposed and survived? What?

>>somebody<< wanted a "Chemical Weapons Attack" on UK soil that sames >>somebody<< wanted to make sure it all pointed to Russia.

Sandmann MadHatt Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

In UK you die of cancer because they diagnose it late then have no treatment. If you are a Russian spy with a visiting Russian tourist and you fall ill then can diagnose and treat rare nerve agents in hours. They even get beds in a hospital with just 8 ICU beds while most UK nationals cannot get into hospital because of spending cuts and lack of beds and staff, especially in winter.

falconflight Fri, 03/23/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

Don't know, but Putzin is long disinformation, propaganda, and agitprop...pining for the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.  EMP that rat bastard's Slavic squalorville.