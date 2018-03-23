Mr. Market Weakens U.S. Negotiating Position With China

Last week we were thinking about pulling together a post using game theory to predict the outcome of the Trump administration’s tariff announcement. JP Morgan beat us to it, however.
More interesting is the JPM quant’s assertion that Trump will – or should – avoid launching a trade war at all costs, not least of all because he wants to avoid impeachment, which would be far more likely if Trump “destabilizes global markets” impairing the administration’s ‘market scorecard’ and likely leading to an election loss. And, as Marko adds, “lost elections open a path to impeachment, and other complications.” – JP Morgan, via Zero Hedge
China’s Strategy
There is no doubt, in our opinion, the Chinese government understands this. That they have Mr. Market on their side, which will punish President Trump with a bear market if the U.S. takes a hard line and chooses a trade war. President Trump has tied his success to a soaring stock market.
Today’s 700 plus decline in the Dow is a case in point. Market volatility dilutes U.S. bargaining power and may make the path to an outcome much more unstable. Thus more volatility. A classic feedback loop.
President Xi may calculate another 3,000 points shaved off the Dow, and the U.S. will capitulate.
We are not so sure this White House, Mr. Navarro, in particular, is as rational as JP Morgan believes. Nor is it so easy to control the genie once she is out of the bottle.
S&P500 Tips Over
As we suspected, and as our analog instructed, the S&P500 tipped over the “Navarro Falls” on Monday, and the sell-off got some real legs today. The JFK-Trump S&P analog continues to track on a directional basis like clockwork with the Trump S&P now almost 3 percent below the JFK S&P 344 trading days after election day.
The Trade War Nobody Wants
The conventional wisdom of the market pundits is the tariffs are just an opening position, it is all noise, and will be over quickly. Upon hearing all this we immediately thought it was the same thinking at the beginning of World War I, the war nobody wanted.
We prepared to write something up, but our good friend, Greg McKenna, down in Australia beat us to the punch. Here is his profound thinking in the Friday morning commentary.
Source: Greg McKenna @gregorymckenna
That is big thinking, folks. Greg is one smart dude.
Deep State
We suspect it will not be long before we hear an official pronouncement the “deep state” is behind this sell-off. In fact, there are already whispers of such in the market. Just sayin’.
Comments
It's already done.
China opens up PetroGold (gold payment for oil) to everyone on Monday Mar 26 - much higher oil and interest rates coming.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tv0u-mEK7Gg
Nothing to do with trade wars.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Every day I see on ZH that the market's due for a major fall, but now it's because of Trump's trade policies. Make up your fucking minds.
In reply to Already done… by Pinto Currency
time to be patriotic and stick beyond Potus - KAG !!!
In reply to Every day I see on ZH that… by The_Juggernaut
John Bolton arrives just in time.
In reply to Already done… by Pinto Currency
Is there Mr market anymore?
Even if it is, does it really matter? If you think so, please explain why the libtard still had been kicked out of white houses after Mr markets roaring to historical records day after day for obumu?
Don't underestimate the power of grass root.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
If we can't do it now we'll never be able to do the trade war with the commies ever again. American companies like Boeing is signing their own death warrants obeying their rules for short term profits. In the long run when commies stole all their technology commies will put them out of business. Why can't them fkers learn?
China has everything to lose. All threat and NO ACTION!
"That they have Mr. Market on their side"
Mr. "Market" indeed... To hell with Mr. Market. The whole damn "system" needs a giant enema, followed by a blow out.
there ain't no mr. market. it was the fucking bankers all along.
In reply to "That they have Mr. Market… by wmbz
i dream of a market.
In reply to there ain't no mr. market it… by buzzsaw99
F the markets and Wall Street in general. This is a civilizational survival moment. I stand ready to accept whatever economic pain is necessary to prevent China from owning the US and putting their anti-human policies in place through their bought and paid for industrial and political proxies.
Yes, we must stop China before they start bombing Iraq and kill millions of Iraqi and Syrians.
Stop China before they put their anti-human policies in place.
In reply to F the markets and Wall… by gaoptimize
Is anyone else here curious regarding the fast & loose play with the term: 'Impeachment'...?
The President has committed no crime/s, yet 'impeachment' is used so frequently now as to imply that he could be (potentially) removed from office - on anything which causes some heartburn. Was this rhetoric present at any point during the last administration, or the one before that...?
I smell 'conditioning' at work here...
Impeachment is a political,not criminal process.Therefore political crimes and 2/3 of the Senate is all you need.
With 80% of both houses blackmailable for their evil and corruption any fig leaf will do.
In reply to Is anyone else here curious… by Consuelo
In this case impeachment is criminal sedition to cover up organized crime, treason, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In reply to Impeachment is a political… by Winston Churchill
Mr. Market?
Where do you see Mr. Market?
There is no free market in money. The Fed artificially raises or lowers the cost of money at will.
The Fed has raised interest rates four times since Trump got elected and is promising to do much more.
This is a replay of The Great Depression where the Fed tightened money supply then blamed Smoot-Hawley tariffs.
China, Korea, the EU, Japan, et. al. all have higher tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers.
Trump needs to stop appointing people who do not have his (or our) good in mind. Get rid of Jerome Powell.
Wake up and smell the coffee. The Fed are anti Trump globalists.
Audit the Fed. Let's look at the email and text messages while we are at it.
"This is a replay of The Great Depression where the Fed tightened money supply then blamed Smoot-Hawley tariffs."
Yup, most choose to forget that FDR's Keynesian New Deal was REQUIRED to use American steel, factories, labor, etc. because of the highly protectionist Buy American Act of 1933. Modern, neoliberal zombies are very selective in their historical research out of necessity, as the facts are not on their side.
In reply to Mr. Market?… by RocketScience
REPOST
Maraschino cherry on top in the Theater of Desperation that is the U.S.!
https://www.rt.com/business/422146-china-us-trade-deficit-gas/
And why war to a lunatic psychopath that has lost his shirt entirely IS ALWAYS AN OPTION... Even when IT'S U.S. .gov's OWN FUCKING "FAULT"!!!
https://southfront.org/saker-truly-historical-month-future-planet/
And introducing equally desperate Fraulein "Deepest-of-shit Deutsche Bank"... Complete with head on swivel reversing Brussels previous decision yesterday!...
https://southfront.org/merkel-u-k-claims-russian-involvement-skripal-ca…
In reply to REPOST… by Son of Captain Nemo
Anyone that thinks this doesn't hurt the Chinese is living under a rock.
China has been exporting their inflation across the globe for (3) decades, and these tariffs will help curtail that. The U.S. China trade ratio is 4:1 in favor of China, and the U.S. is by far it's biggest trade partner.
This will also help to contain China's massive credit infusions as they have to scale back industrial production to more realistic levels, instead of dumping all their shit across the globe.
That has got to be the dumbest statement on this site. Any inflation created through china is as a result of the United States printing money. Since China pegs its currency to the U.S., whatever the U.S. does china reacts to it. It is the U.S. that has been exporting its inflation globally. The Jig is up now that the Chinese are rejecting the dollar along with all their silk road partners. Any pain China feels will be offset through the revaluation of Gold much higher and of course the U.S. is the one who suffers.
In reply to Anyone that thinks this… by Yen Cross
"Mr. Market" is going to punish them? Uhhh, I hate to break it to Mr. Market, but while he was admiring his jacked-up physique in the mirror, Mrs. Market went to the casino and blew the 'nest egg'.
He's gonna be looking for one of those "hundred-thousand dollar jobs" real soon...
Mr. Recycler, Craig's List and E-bay can beat Chinese prices for all the cheap shit that doesn't break right away. For the already poor there's scavenging, Mr. Five Fingers and all the free shit donated to homeless shelters. For the long term there are land fills full of PMs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVlWZAbmC1Y
Forcing foreign corporations to manufacture in The PRC; technology transfer as a condition of market access, various fees and tariffs; non profit, state ownership of critical manufacturing inputs like coal, steel, aluminum, mines, etc, no, no, no, this is NOT, in any way the actions of the most mercantilist country in history fighting a trade war. Definitely not. So, although Wall Street and its neoliberal minions may hate democracy, and adore PRC's Orwellian dictatorship, they'll spank Communist Chinese little hineys if they don't shape up in the next century or two, by God. They certainly don't need Trump's boot in their collective asses, uh, uh, now way, they've got this.
They saw. They came. But they are not going to die. Yet.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-23/china-is-said-to-int…
China Government has no understanding of Trump Voters. I would say what China could do and what is going to happen but I don't live in China and my name is not Cassandra. Trump is doing China without wearing a Trojan.
The workers don´t have shares. They don´t give a rat ass.
I dont think the voters in America own stocks anymore and they dont give a fuck about the DOW