Pat Buchanan Asks "Will The Deep State Break Trump?"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
“It is becoming more obvious with each passing day that the men and the movement that broke Lyndon Johnson’s authority in 1968 are out to break Richard Nixon,” wrote David Broder on Oct. 8, 1969.
“The likelihood is great that they will succeed again.”
A columnist for The Washington Post, Broder was no fan of Nixon.
His prediction, however, proved wrong. Nixon, with his “Silent Majority” address rallied the nation and rocked the establishment. He went on to win a 49-state victory in 1972, after which his stumbles opened the door to the establishment’s revenge.
Yet, Broder’s analysis was spot on. And, today, another deep state conspiracy, to break another presidency, is underway.
Consider. To cut through the Russophobia rampant here, Trump decided to make a direct phone call to Vladimir Putin. And in that call, Trump, like Angela Merkel, congratulated Putin on his re-election victory.
Instantly, the briefing paper for the president’s call was leaked to the Post. In bold letters it read, “DO NOT CONGRATULATE.”
Whereupon, the Beltway went ballistic.
How could Trump congratulate Putin, whose election was a sham? Why did he not charge Putin with the Salisbury poisoning? Why did Trump not denounce Putin for interfering with “our democracy”?
Amazing. A disloyal White House staffer betrays his trust and leaks a confidential paper to sabotage the foreign policy of a duly elected president, and he is celebrated in this capital city.
If you wish to see the deep state at work, this is it:
anti-Trump journalists using First Amendment immunities to collude with and cover up the identities of bureaucratic snakes out to damage or destroy a president they despise. No wonder democracy is a declining stock worldwide.
And, yes, they give out Pulitzers for criminal collusion like this.
The New York Times got a Pulitzer and the Post got a Hollywood movie starring Meryl Streep, for publishing stolen secret papers from the Pentagon of JFK and LBJ - to sabotage the Vietnam War policy of Richard Nixon.
Why? Because the hated Nixon was succeeding in extricating us with honor from a war that the presidents for whom the Times and Post hauled water could not win or end.
Not only have journalists given up any pretense of neutrality in this campaign to bring down the president, ex-national security officers of the highest rank are starting to sound like resisters.
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan openly speculated Tuesday that the president may have been compromised by Moscow and become an asset of the Kremlin.
“I think he’s afraid of the president of Russia,” Brennan said of Trump and Putin. “The Russians, I think, have had long experience with Mr. Trump and may have things they could expose.”
If Brennan has evidence Trump is compromised, he should relay it to Robert Mueller. If he does not, this is speculation of an especially ugly variety for someone once entrusted with America’s highest secrets.
What is going on in this city is an American version of the “color revolutions” we have employed to dump over governments in places like Georgia and Ukraine.
Goal:
Break Trump’s presidency, remove him, discredit his election as contaminated by Kremlin collusion, upend the democratic verdict of 2016, and ash-can Trump’s agenda of populist conservatism.
Then, return America to the open borders, free trade, democracy-crusading Bushite globalism beloved by our Beltway elites.
Trump, in a way, is the indispensable man of the populist right.
In the 2016 primaries, no other Republican candidate shared his determination to secure the border, bring back manufacturing or end the endless wars in the Middle East that have so bled and bankrupted our nation.
Whether the Assads rule in Damascus, the Chinese fortify Scarborough Shoal, or the Taliban return to Kabul are not existential threats.
But if the borders of our country are not secured, as Reagan warned, in a generation, America will not even be a country.
Trump seems now to recognize that the special counsel’s office of Robert Mueller, which this city sees as the instrument of its deliverance, is a mortal threat to his presidency.
Mueller’s team wishes to do to Trump what Archibald Cox’s team sought to do to Nixon: Drive him out of office or set him up for the kill by a Democratic Congress in 2019.
Trump appears to recognize that the struggle with Mueller is now a political struggle - to the death.
Hence Trump’s hiring of Joe diGenova and the departure of John Dowd from his legal team. In the elegant phrase of Michael Corleone, diGenova is a wartime consigliere.
He believes that Trump is the target of a conspiracy, where Jim Comey’s FBI put in the fix to prevent Hillary’s prosecution, and then fabricated a crime of collusion with Russia to take down the new president the American people had elected.
The Trump White House is behaving as if it were the prospective target of a coup d’etat. And it is not wrong to think so.
Comments
Trump is still our last best hope.
He needs to pull out all the stops and go for the throat of the elitist swamp assholes.
Because they will never let up on him. Bastards.
Not this hope shit again.
In reply to Trump is still our last best… by HockeyFool
We need better than Trump.
As much as I like seeing leftist snowflakes getting triggered and suicidal, can't help thinking we're left holding the bag here.
Trump seem interested only in impressing (((democRATS))), (((RINOs))) and (((MSM)))
He left his balls with the ex-Playboy model he used to grab by the pussy.
https://celebrity-leaks.net/donald-trump-ex-lover-karen-mcdougal-nude-p…
In reply to Not this hope shit again. by FreeShitter
Love Pat, but here he's driving at a False Dichotomy: Trump IS the deep state.
Or rather, Trump is in their pocket.
All those who resigned at the WH realized that they've been had. So wake up!
In reply to Yes by Leakanthrophy
Sure DJT's Deep State; dig into the history of Resorts International if you don't take my word for it
But as usual most of you nutclappers miss the point
TPTB are not a monolithic entity with an illuminati eye on top chanting to satan....well, at least not most of them
The cabal has its own divisions; Trump represents a faction
And quite possibly a faction that is less intent on purposefully destroying this country
In reply to Please. Trump IS the deep… by pier
As usual, most of you tub-thumpers are living in a parallel universe where Trump is a good guy.
Good luck with that!
In reply to Sure by house biscuit
Hey spam merchant, not a matter of good guy
You might not teach this at Biblicism Institute, but all the guys at the top are bad & powerful
So align with the faction that represents your interests
In reply to As usual, most of you tub… by pier
Thanks blob brain. Bad is bad no matter how much of your brain spam you spam on it.
In reply to Hey spam by house biscuit
don't argue with that guy...
He knows where the UPVOTE arrow is (for his own comments) and knows how to click it!
In reply to Thanks blob brain. Bad is… by pier
Truth is never popular anyway.
In reply to don't argue with that guy… by DillyDilly
Buchanan is related to the Kennedys, Sachs, Gates, and whatever other cryptojew billionaires you can think of. He's a phony, a rich kid. Of course he still props up the Trump fantasy, only a stupid circumslave can still eat up this shit. It's gone rotten. Day one should have woke up plenty when he was over at Langley receiving a standing ovation. The Syria strike and continued decay of America have sure told the whole story to everyone with some gray matter left, that Trump is not a president or a leader in any regard and is either an incompetent fool or a tool of the new world order. Take your pick. The overzealousness of these folks... Or as they so correctly put it, the chutzpah!
In reply to Thanks blob brain. Bad is… by pier
NIXON DID NOTHING WRONG
In reply to Buchanan is related to the… by coaltar
Trump is already broken.
Look at his last 2 picks for posts.
Deep state assfucks.
In reply to Hey spam by house biscuit
I know. Some refuse to see it.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
yeah, but most of the bad guys at the top are least competent, smart and well-informed. Trump is full of trump and nothing else.
In reply to Hey spam by house biscuit
Denial and Hope is strong with these motherfuckers.
In reply to As usual, most of you tub… by pier
Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away, now it looks as if they're here to stay ..
In reply to Denial and Hope is strong… by FreeShitter
Both sides will be arguing who is right when they're all eating grass and bark and gnawing on dog bones .
In reply to Denial and Hope is strong… by FreeShitter
A long line of emotional anti-trump, no-fact comments, each congratulating some of the others and implying evidence which they do not cite.
What am I to make of this? That ZHers have lost their collective minds? Or that trollbots are getting better?
In reply to Sure by house biscuit
The Trumpian Hellscape
1. Lady Melania, the Slovenian Sphinx, hates Trump
2. children panic at the sight of his clown hair
3. Trump represents socio-economic regression
4. this chickenhawk fomentalist propels us forward
into suicidal military adventures
5. binary sexuality is disappearing rapidly
In reply to Not this hope shit again. by FreeShitter
1. was funny
In reply to The Trumpian Hellscape… by Deep Snorkeler
He's just made because Trumps a Democrat.
In reply to 1. was funny hah… by FreeShitter
But on the plus side, gay frogs...
In reply to The Trumpian Hellscape… by Deep Snorkeler
Melania has been busy fucking her toy boys, Trump doesn't care,. Just as long as she shows up for photo ops.
In reply to The Trumpian Hellscape… by Deep Snorkeler
and you know this how?
dumb son of a bitch.
In reply to Melania has been busy… by ExPat2018
Fuck off ya little faggot imbecile
Thats what good looking cunts do. Fuck young studs.
Notice she doesn't live in the White House,, ya goddam MORON
In reply to and you know this how?… by just the tip
You wouldn't happen to have her number would ya ?
In reply to Fuck off ya little faggot… by ExPat2018
Do you wanna see her teets?
In reply to You wouldn't happen to have… by Giant Meteor
we need better
In reply to Trump is still our last best… by HockeyFool
Trump-Kushner-Soros showed today that he is a total sellout.
In reply to Trump is still our last best… by HockeyFool
It was worth it just to stymie the Clintons/Bushes and enrage SJW's.
However, fatigue is finally setting in.
If he's going to appoint Arch Neo-Cons while pandering to illegals and rubber stamping $1.3 trillion budgets with money for abortions but no wall there's really no reason to support him.
In reply to Trump is still our last best… by HockeyFool
Dude, I used to be delusional just like you. Trump and his DOJ haven't locked up anyone except one single NSA contractor for treason, sedition, leaking or anything else. Only because she wasn't friends with the right people. McCabe is still getting a pension. Obama, Hillary, Powers, Lynch, Rice, Stzrok, Page, the Ohr's, Brennan, Clapper, Holder and everyone from Fusion GPS,etc are still running free.
Trump is a total farce. Sessions is increasing civil asset forfeiture. The 1st,2nd and 4th Amendments are being destroyed before our very eyes. He's war mongering everywhere for no reason. Nobody is attacking us. Russia and China hack us because we fucking let them. This trade war will collapse our economy. He is doing nothing about the Fed which is driving this economical farce.
I'm still recovering from all of the Hope and Change under Obama. I don't want any more.
In reply to Trump is still our last best… by HockeyFool
Why would they break Trump when he is apart of it? Wake the fuck up old man.
There is NO breaking Trump, this is all Bull$hit...If the U.S. goes down and we visit the Dark ages then Its time to pull out the Vlad the Impaler handbook and go to work. With close to 8 billion fucksticks on this overwhelmed planet, there will be plenty of survival skills to test.
In reply to Why would they break Trump… by FreeShitter
Even if he is NOT a part of it (dont believe he is), he acted like it today.
Walks like a duck....
In reply to Why would they break Trump… by FreeShitter
You can put the best intentioned individual into this job and they will be forced to negotiate ideals as the magnitude of what now apply's pressure to the planets spinal column is in the F5 variety of economic monster's
In reply to Even if he is NOT a part of… by onewayticket2
Well, as Mr Buchanan pointed out, these are factional wars within the deep state itself. Cabal on cabal rape and sodomy. Frankly it is refreshing. We of the most high peanut gallery, must merely be contented to observe this epic kabukic death struggle, to see whom comes out on top and is best suited to continue molesting the sheep.
In reply to Why would they break Trump… by FreeShitter
Visa versa
Not if Trump cleans out THIS nest of Deep State Pirates.
!!!!!!~~~)))) .... THE LAB RESULTS ARE BACK!! .... ((((~~~!!!!!!
Samples were sent to the lab months ago and the lab results are back............finally.
The samples were handled very carefully. Chain of custody records, time stamped, documented sample sites, sealed containers the whole nine yards and it has been confirmed what we suspected all along.
100%
The Swamp isn't a swamp at all,...............it is totally a Deep State Cesspool inside the Washington DC beltway. .. All of it.
A Cesspool with A VERY high SES content. .. The worst kind.
Nothing good can live in a Cesspool. ... Especially one taken over with Totally 'Illegal' SES Vermin.
Truth expires just being held over the top scum layer of a SES infested Cesspool. .... Honestly withers and dies with just a brief dip in the toxic mess. ... The US Constitution, which is actually one mother tough document, is finished in less than 72 hours in the Cesspool SES shit soup. .. It might make a valiant attempt to climb out of the Cesspool but the bottom feeding sub-vermin will quickly drag it back in and smother it under the septic muck.
Nothing good can be grown, fixed, patched up or repaired in a SES Cesspool. ..... Nothing of value ever comes out of it either.
Cesspool parasites, leeches, disease pathogens and worst of all, The Cesspool SES Lawyers (a particularly nasty invasive sub species of lawyer), are almost impossible to eradicate, kill, terminate or fire. ... Once in the Cesspool they just keep growing, multiplying and consuming more and more of the surrounding nutrients and ALL of the Cesspool oxygen. ........... Then the SES scum expels a toxic cloud, of very foul orders and unpleasant odors, out and into and over the surrounding lands, poisoning the entire surrounding environment.
The Lab Test Results - The Slime Report 2018
Someone call the EPA and let's get the SES Cesspool drained!
Wait!.. What do mean the EPA has a 202 Area Code and all you get is a lawyer on an answering machine when you call the EPA Tips Hotline? ... The lawyer there said he will get back to us within the next 90-120 days, eh?
Live Hard, The EPA Called Back And Said We Should Have The Samples Retested At An EPA Certified Lab And There Will Be An Extended Review Process, And Fees, And Forms, And Filing Costs, And Appeals, And Retaliations, And Delays, And If All Of That Doesn't Dissuade You From Pursuing The Matter Further A Cesspool EPA Hit Team Will Be Sent To Your Home Address, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Not a clue what you're going on about but +1 for the enthusiasm
In reply to Not if Trump cleans out THIS… by DuneCreature
I think I'm getting a radiation sore throat DC. Does the EPA know why the Reno average is 227 CPM of Gamma energy. Oh, that's right they raised the warning level to whatever CPM. That must be the EPA Hit Team you speak of. Thanks DC
In reply to Not if Trump cleans out THIS… by DuneCreature
After today's budget, the swamp won.
Last guy who bumped heads with Zionist Deep State had his brains splattered all over Dealey Plaza.
If it were not for the hiring/purchasing ability of strong-Arms, the Deep State constitutes the largest group (politicians, attorneys, bankers) of myopic, linear minded and the most physically weak people that occupy Planet Earth. They are the Metaphor for "Pride Goeth before a Fall" If they press to a point of No return there will be blood
In reply to Last guy who bumped heads… by ExPat2018
trump is taking a bigly steaming dump in their kitty box. lolz
That KIKE roach Jared Kushner would probably sell out Trump for Israel
Thats what KIKES do.