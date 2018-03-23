Paul Ehrlich: "Collapse Of Civilisation Is A Near Certainty Within Decades"

Authored by Damian Carrington via The Guardian,
Fifty years after the publication of his controversial book The Population Bomb, biologist Paul Ehrlich warns overpopulation and overconsumption are driving us over the edge...
A shattering collapse of civilisation is a “near certainty” in the next few decades due to humanity’s continuing destruction of the natural world that sustains all life on Earth, according to biologist Prof Paul Ehrlich.
In May, it will be 50 years since the eminent biologist published his most famous and controversial book, The Population Bomb. But Ehrlich remains as outspoken as ever.
Prof Paul Ehrlich of Stanford University. Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo
The world’s optimum population is less than two billion people – 5.6 billion fewer than on the planet today, he argues, and there is an increasing toxification of the entire planet by synthetic chemicals that may be more dangerous to people and wildlife than climate change.
Ehrlich also says an unprecedented redistribution of wealth is needed to end the over-consumption of resources, but “the rich who now run the global system – that hold the annual ‘world destroyer’ meetings in Davos – are unlikely to let it happen”.
The Population Bomb, written with his wife Anne Ehrlich in 1968, predicted “hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death” in the 1970s – a fate that was avoided by the green revolution in intensive agriculture.
Many details and timings of events were wrong, Paul Ehrlich acknowledges today, but he says the book was correct overall.
“Population growth, along with over-consumption per capita, is driving civilisation over the edge: billions of people are now hungry or micronutrient malnourished, and climate disruption is killing people.”
Ehrlich has been at Stanford University since 1959 and is also president of the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere, which works “to reduce the threat of a shattering collapse of civilisation”.
“It is a near certainty in the next few decades, and the risk is increasing continually as long as perpetual growth of the human enterprise remains the goal of economic and political systems,” he says. “As I’ve said many times, ‘perpetual growth is the creed of the cancer cell’.”
It is the combination of high population and high consumption by the rich that is destroying the natural world, he says. Research published by Ehrlich and colleagues in 2017 concluded that this is driving a sixth mass extinction of biodiversity, upon which civilisation depends for clean air, water and food.
High consumption by the rich is destroying the natural world, says Ehrlich. Photograph: Paulo Whitaker/Reuters
The solutions are tough, he says.
“To start, make modern contraception and back-up abortion available to all and give women full equal rights, pay and opportunities with men.
“I hope that would lead to a low enough total fertility rate that the needed shrinkage of population would follow. [But] it will take a very long time to humanely reduce total population to a size that is sustainable.”
He estimates an optimum global population size at roughly 1.5 to two billion,
“But the longer humanity pursues business as usual, the smaller the sustainable society is likely to prove to be. We’re continuously harvesting the low-hanging fruit, for example by driving fisheries stocks to extinction.”
Ehrlich is also concerned about chemical pollution, which has already reached the most remote corners of the globe.
“The evidence we have is that toxics reduce the intelligence of children, and members of the first heavily influenced generation are now adults.”
He treats this risk with characteristic dark humour:
“The first empirical evidence we are dumbing down Homo sapiens were the Republican debates in the US 2016 presidential elections – and the resultant kakistocracy. On the other hand, toxification may solve the population problem, since sperm counts are plunging.”
Plastic pollution found in the most remote places on the planet show nowhere is safe from human impact. Photograph: Conor McDonnell
Reflecting five decades after the publication of The Population Bomb (which he wanted to be titled Population, Resources, and Environment), he says: “No scientist would hold exactly the same views after a half century of further experience, but Anne and I are still proud of our book.” It helped start a worldwide debate on the impact of rising population that continues today, he says.
The book’s strength, Ehrlich says, is that it was short, direct and basically correct. “Its weaknesses were not enough on overconsumption and equity issues. It needed more on women’s rights, and explicit countering of racism – which I’ve spent much of my career and activism trying to counter.
“Too many rich people in the world is a major threat to the human future, and cultural and genetic diversity are great human resources.”
Accusations that the book lent support to racist attitudes to population controlstill hurt today, Ehrlich says. “Having been a co-inventor of the sit-in to desegregate restaurants in Lawrence, Kansas in the 1950s and having published books and articles on the biological ridiculousness of racism, those accusations continue to annoy me.”
But, he says: “You can’t let the possibility that ignorant people will interpret your ideas as racist keep you from discussing critical issues honestly.”
More of Paul and Anne Ehrlich’s reflections on their book are published in The Population Bomb Revisited.
Comments
"Mother nature created humans because she decided the world needed plastic."
- George Carlin
It's all bullshit, and it's bad for ya...
George Carlin
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to "Mother nature created… by NoDebt
The amount of agricultural land in the world peaked in 2000:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-food-supply-in-charts-a-shortfall-lie…
In reply to It's all bullshit, and it's… by skbull44
In 1987, the warning system on the world's debt market was shut off by the Bank of England's creation of the LBMA and its unallocated paper gold & silver contracts.
Since then, a $240T global debt bubble has been blown while the central banks printed freely and without limit.
The consumption and coming collapse is due to this reckless action by the central planners (the regulators themselves).
In reply to The amount of agricultural… by Four Star
Dude is a fucking retard...
In reply to In 1987, the warning system… by Pinto Currency
A near certainty??? LOL Like the Ozone Layer and Global Warming?
There's a simple reason why nature revolts against man.
In reply to Dude is a fucking retard... by dilligaff
"The more I learn about people the more I like my dogs" - V. Putin
In reply to It's all bullshit, and it's… by skbull44
On a long enough timelime the survival rate for anyone drops to zero.
Where did I read that again?
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
.
███████████████▀▀▀▀▀▀▀██████████████
██████████▀▀░░░░░░░░░░░░░▀▀█████████
███████▀▀░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▀██████
█████▀░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▀████
████▀░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▀███
███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██
██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██
██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██
██░██▄▄░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▄▄██░██
██░██████▄░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▄▄█████░██
██░████████▄▄░░░░░░░░░░▄▄████████░██
██▄░███████████▄▄░░░▄▄██████████░▄██
███▄░▀▀▀██████▀▀░▄▄▄░▀██████▀▀▀░▄███
█████░░░░░░░░░░░▄███▄░░░░░░░░░░░████
████░░░░░▄▄▄░░░░██▀██░░░░▄▄▄░░░░░███
████░░░░▄███░░░░░░░░░░░░░███▄░░░░███
████▄▄██████░░▄▄░░▄░░▄▄░░██████▄▄███
████████████░░██░░█░░██░░███████████
████████████░░██░░█░░██░░███████████
████████████░░██░░█░░██░░███████████
████████████░░██░░█░░██░░███████████
████████████░░██░░█░░██░░███████████
████████████████████████████████████
In reply to "The more I learn about… by Baron von Bud
In my case, cats.
In reply to "The more I learn about… by Baron von Bud
"The planet will be fine. It's humans that are fucked"
-George Carlin
In reply to It's all bullshit, and it's… by skbull44
Paul Ehrlich:always wrong,never in doubt...
In reply to "Mother nature created… by NoDebt
Paul Ehrlich:always wrong,never in doubt...
In reply to "Mother nature created… by NoDebt
Decades. That’s a long Time from now. What’s for dinner TONIGHT?
No doubt. Decades? I thought it was supposed to happen tomorrow, or next month, or five years ago, or something. ZH has been promising me, forever, that the collapse was imminent.
It's like watching a million previews waiting for the main feature. I'm stuffed on popcorn
In reply to Decades. That’s a long Time… by John McCancerhead
Let me guess:you're one of those guys who knows your kids (and grandkids) are fucked due to climate change, resource depletion, etc., but tell everyone "I'm glad I won't be around when it happens."
In reply to Decades. That’s a long Time… by John McCancerhead
He who be 'predictin' would make better use of his time 'diggin'...
The SOB should be a greeter at WalMart.
I think he might even scare the fat cripple ladies away...
In reply to The SOB should be a greeter… by falconflight
Sweet!
The human race is so smart that we killed ourselves for nothing but "Stuff."
Overpopulation? Fuckers never been to Montana...
They're coming.
In reply to Overpopulation? Fuckers… by StheNine
Oahu, Hawaii
Is a microcosm of world over population:
densely packed people trying to kill one another,
more cars than the roads can accommodate,
fecal beaches and a fecal waterline.
Beach sand turning into plastic granules,
surrounded by an ocean of floating garbage
with no land space to dump it.
Schools loaded with semi-literates
with 8 word vocabularies and hordes
of uneducated semi-conscious wastrels
in Heineken lust.
Gotta love Alex Jonestein tonite
"Today 10000 points were saved on the dow jones because Trump signed the omnibus bill"
Beam me the fuck up scotty, there is NO intelligent life on this shithole.
In reply to Oahu, Hawaii… by Deep Snorkeler
I was a AJ fan back in the 1990's,,, boy he has really changed.
Like Rush Limbaugh,,, Apparently money ruins you.
In reply to Gotta love Alex Jonestein… by FreeShitter
Rush Limbaugh's job is to be a cat herder.
He panders to the Republican base then at election time he rounds up all the Republican voters and attempts to get them to the polls no matter how many times the Republicans stab their constituents in the back.
Like today he tried to convince his listeners that Trump signing the omnibus bill was a good thing because it strengthened the military. Normally most of his listeners would take the bait and run with it. Today all of his callers were irate and in a rage about the Trump/Republican betrayal.
In reply to I was a AJ fan back in the… by rejected
Snorkeler, that's poetic rage - it really hit me as artistic. (I was just on the vaporizer which amplifies my sense of humor.) On the islands 15 years ago. There are a lot of dumb locals. I watched the local native news channel and it was like they were just a step up from voodoo culture.
In reply to Oahu, Hawaii… by Deep Snorkeler
Ehrlich, the Gartman of biology.
I will stick with the Norman Borlaug's, Ehrlich can go eat a bag of dicks.
another story with images of idiots.
some struggling with tvs,
one trying to look pensive/thoughtful. : (
I want another Trump girl to come out of the woodwork...
& she better be even hotter than the last one!
No, the next will have to be a homo or a tranny.
No one seems to be bothered by the fact that he allegedly had sex with hot women.
In reply to another story with images of… by peippe
The gap between prices and net income creates the scarcity and destruction, population is down the list although the way the population is distributed is highly problematic ( urban / plantation resource transfer and not localism)
Look there is this mistaken belief that because monopoly capitalism is efficient it is productive ...nothing could be further from the truth.
The classic example is the Scottish clearances , the sheep were more efficient because they required less labour not because they produced more food as in the mixed peasant economy ..
The Scots pine forests existed until the sheep plantation , that is they existed when the Scottish population in these areas was much higher.
sorry paul, it's people like you pushing us to extinction.
The guy needs to check out Foghorn Leghorn:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaUBeaiHnQ
By 1974, right? Ehrlich, you're a fucking idiot tool.
Oh blah blah fucking blah. OK, I'm making MY prediction...50 years from now, we'll have flying cars, and zombies will roam the landscape unchecked. Wow, how easy was that?! I can spew bullshit just as easily as this crackpot!
IMHO civilization is highly overrated.
IMHO civilization would be fantastic, but we've a long way to go - the appointment of Bolton is a huge step backwards.
In reply to IMHO civilization is highly… by Inserenity
When Tyler floods ZH with fear porn, it must be Friday.
Wrong, it must be a day of the week.
In reply to When Tyler floods ZH with… by falconflight
The fact that we are rapidly depleting natural resources and that the world is grossly overpopulated by humans is undeniable, except to fools.
So, all the Ehrlich haters think things are going swimmingly and so what if a few more dozen billion humans are desirable?
Easy to talk about, but the minute the genocide starts all the snowflakes will be on here bitchin about all the death and destruction.
In reply to So, all the Ehrlich haters… by frank further
If Ehrlich and his followers were serious they would be leading by example - they aren't.
In reply to So, all the Ehrlich haters… by frank further
“To start, make modern contraception and back-up abortion available to all and give women full equal rights, pay and opportunities with men."
That line finished me off...
I'm soooo tired of the wittle woman shit. There is nothing stopping them from doing whatever they want, in fact they are already getting more of the jobs,,, constitute 70-80pct of college students and their pay is more than equal when comparing them to men in the same occupation. I put up with their crap for my entire working life watching them in jobs they could not do which forced the men to do double duty.
And even today in court they get get the goldmine while men get the shaft.
We took a wrong turn In 1974.
We should be at leGrange by now, but we chose to use all that wealth bombing rice farmers in Vietnam.
Unless there is something huge from left field that I am unaware of, like say, LBJ being instructed by aliens to draw down the wealth of the world in order to make us all broke and therefore slaves, I'll stick to my assessment.
That was the worst decision in the history of the world.
Bah - we haven't even hit Soylent Green stage yet............
It is quite uninformed and arrogant to assert that humans can destroy the natural world.
i am 60..i have been hearing this since I was single digit age..just sayin
Doesn't this kind of skirt the issue of why certain cultures/civilizations thrive while others flounder.? I mean if we're not going to discuss that then we're not being truthful. Remember what they said in The Big Short, "Truth is like poetry, and most people hate fuc$in' poetry".
"Ehrlich also says an unprecedented redistribution of wealth is needed to end the over-consumption of resources, but “the rich who now run the global system – that hold the annual ‘world destroyer’ meetings in Davos – are unlikely to let it happen”."
If wealth were to be redistributed it would lead to far greater consumption of resources than at the moment.
Ehrlich is a deranged moron, and has always been a deranged moron, and will always be a deranged moron.