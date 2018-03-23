Peter Schiff: There's A Big Problem With The Economy, "Americans Are Broke"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Financial analyst Peter Schiff says there’s a big problem with the economy even though the mainstream media is reporting that rising interest rates are a good thing. The problem, however, is that Americans are broke, and those interest rates could have a major impact on some of our wallets.
“The bad news is, we are going to live through another Great Depression and it’s going to be very different. This will be in many ways, much much worse, than what people had to endure during the Great Depression,” Schiff says.
“This is going to be a dollar crisis.”
“When you are talking about the magnitude of the debt we have, that extra money [raising interest rates] is big. That’s going to be a big drain on the economy to the extent that we have to pay higher interest to international creditors...
...a lot of this phony GDP is coming from consumption, while the average American who is consuming is deeply in debt and they are going to impacted dramatically in the increase in the cost of servicing that debt...
...given how much debt we have, and how much debt is going to be marketed the massive increase in supply will argue for interest rates that are higher.” –Peter Schiff
Retail sales “unexpectedly” fell again in February even though most media outlets are touting a booming economy that can support raising the interest rates. It was the third straight monthly drop and the first time the US economy has seen three straight months of declining retail sales since 2012.
Sales fell 0.1% in February even though analysts had expected an uptick of 0.3%. According to CNBC, households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items, pointing to a slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter. But Peter Schiff won’t sugarcoat this one for us: Americans are broke.
And the worse things get, the less investors seem to notice.
What makes matters even worse is two Fridays ago, we got the “too good to be true” and “just what the doctor ordered” Goldilocks jobs report that said 1 million people got jobs. Schiff said this “good news” report doesn’t make any sense, actually.
“So why didn’t any of those million people take their paychecks and spend them at a retailer? I mean, Trump is talking about all the great jobs, and all the raises that people have, and all the tax cuts. Why are retail sales down for three months in a row?” –Peter Schiff
Unfortunately, we also saw Americans running up record high levels of debt at the same time that the government is running massive deficits.
Last month, the New York Fed released the latest data on US household debt, revealing it has grown to a record $13 trillion. So yes, Americans have been spending, but they’ve been putting a lot of it on plastic. Credit card balances grew by $24 billion in the last quarter of 2017 alone. Could it be that Americans have maxed out the plastic?
At some point, a house of credit cards will collapse.
Schiff is hard on Donald Trump too, and rightfully so. Lower taxes are always a good thing, the lower the better, in fact. But Republicans refused to cut any government spending while instead, increasing it to the point of running massive deficits, making them worse than Democrats when it comes to being fiscally conservative.
The cold truth is that a backup plan is needed, and most Americans don’t have that. Many would be in some serious trouble during a financial downturn, and the country is most definitely headed that way.
Comments
Peter's right. It's not Amazon. Masses of people who used to have spending money are strapped to the wall. Broke. It's a good description.
He thinks they're broke now... just wait till the crash.
In reply to Peter's right. It's not… by silverer
they'll be makin hooch in the toilet
In reply to He thinks they're broke now… by Bud Dry
America's WOES could be easily fixed, but politicians won't do it.
Bye
Bye
America.
Was
Nice
Knowing
You.
In reply to they'll be makin hooch in… by D.T.Barnum
Food, shelter, clothing was always the basic need since biblical times forward. That was before advanced societies, the industrial revolution and the modern age. For pure animalistic survival it will do but it is not life that most would wish on any one. Our society is built around families, health, education, religion, communication, transportation, work, taxes, and charity of giving and caring has raised the expectations of basic needs. Many street people have the basic needs but we look down on that condition. Not sure what it all means but thoughts of today considering conditions many may soon find themselves and how society will handle it, the next one?
In reply to F.O. hasbara spammer! by beepbop
What?
In reply to Food, shelter, clothing was… by two hoots
What is on second.
In reply to What? by I hate cunton
I've got a $190 ticket on Norwegian Air to go visit my relatives in flyover Wales. I'll be milking, making cheese and learning to shear sheep. Funny, but the rest of the world can go to hell in a handbasket when you're on a farm like that and you don't give a shit.
In reply to What? by I hate cunton
In reply to F.O. hasbara spammer! by beepbop
It's a correction that's happening, not a crash. Not yet, not for a couple years.
In reply to America's WOES could be… by pier
Man I love drinkin' out of the toilet. Those were the days.
In reply to they'll be makin hooch in… by D.T.Barnum
But the corporate rate cuts will start working any day now, will they?
In reply to He thinks they're broke now… by Bud Dry
The tax cuts did work for awhile, fueling stock buybacks, like the I-told-you-so-people said. Since most Americans got about $40, particularly the non-womb-productive, the gap between the peppy consumer confidence expressions and actual confidence is still bigly.
Single, childless citizens can buy a Costco membership with their Scrooge tax cut, but they can’t afford to buy anything in there. Most citizens do not have kids under 18, nor are most citizens married in this era.
Tax cuts are always aimed at parents with two incomes or, in the case of the tax welfare, moms with multiple streams of monthly welfare, lifting their wages up despite the fact that they often work fewer hours without much productivity in many cases.
If you live on earned-only income—without spousal income and without free housing and all of the other free household expenses accruing to many single moms and legal / illegal immigrants on top of their child tax credits—that upsurge in temporary, part-time, high-turnover or 1099-gig jobs might boost your consumer confidence for real.
In that case, you even need the jobs to be part time so that you stay under the earned-income limits for monthly welfare that covers your rent and groceries and refundable EITC child tax credits up-to $6,431.
Otherwise, after getting a new churn job, you might entertain that feeling that you can afford to spend money during the brief willing suspension of disbelief that you need, going into a new churn job, to do all of the training, etc.
A few months later, you see all of the hard workers in yet another workplace—the ones who did the dog work to generate more new business accounts and to retain them— churned, leaving those with unearned income streams for womb productivity that make the low pay acceptable in their seats despite a ton of excused crony absenteeism.
By that time, you think I’m next. I better stop spending money. Rent takes over half of my pay. I am not even going to get UC in this job. The babyvacationing momma now has her bonus in hand. She is back from her 7th 2-week vacation and no longer needs hard workers to mind the store in case about half of her crony-mom staff takes advantage of her absence for another round of baby travel soccer.
Momma manager can always churn another crop of hard workers, and these gone-every-afternoon at 2:30 mommas are fine with the low pay since their paychecks are higher, anyway, due to the progressive tax code.
People have been jerked around so much in the economy of the last 15 years — longer really — that they are wary, although they often have to spend money when they get a get a new churn job to finance expenses until the first low paycheck rolls in, etc.
Low-wage jobs are expensive for the non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive citizens without spousal income, and it looks even the womb-productive people are spending less. That might be because while 50 million citizens are out of the workforce, the half that is employed earns $13k on average. People are trying to finance their expensive, low-wage jobs on a card.
In reply to But the corporate rate cuts… by ClickNLook
"He thinks they're broke now... just wait till the crash."
yep...young millennial couple...parents put 50k down on their 400k house they're so proud of. They put another 50 into renovations which came from the margin on their Schwab account. Now they'll got a call with a drop like today. Already took another home equity loan to pay off some of their credit cards, but still got 13k left on the Chase card from the wedding.
When their house value drops to 300k AND they're getting margin calls from Schwab it ain't going to be pretty.
Did I forget to mention the TWO BMWs?
In reply to He thinks they're broke now… by Bud Dry
There is a guy on here talking about a so-called debt jubilee. The way life goes, the self-indulgent, upscale individuals you describe—along with their equally decadent, low-income single-earner peers, financing an armful of $900 tattoos and beach trips with boyfriends on their $6,431 refundable child tax credits, while they work part time in jobs “voted best for moms” to keep under the earned-income restrictions for free rent and EBT—will get bailed out, just like the bigly banks did.
Those of us who paid down debt, paying off business loans every bit as big as their student loans in 5 years, not 30, and driving old cars with no vacations and zero show-off housing, will be thinking as we always do when we work hard for nothing: Why did I do all of that? Sometimes, you like the actual work, but most of the time you don’t. Invariably, the most self-indulgent get bailed out by government, particularly when sex has led to reproduction or when there is expectation that sex will lead to reproduction in the future.
The other way to look at it sees the rigging that has kept so much money at the top, not just in business where some people take huge and scary risks and even employ others, but also in the few salaried jobs with benefits that pay anything, which are concentrated in far fewer households due to assortative mating. Those dual-high-earner parents do not have to borrow to cover rent between jobs, nor do they have to borrow for a smorgasbord of luxuries.
The frequently absentee welfare-mom cronies have major expenses covered by government, like rent and groceries, while these dual-high-earner parents often have major expenses financed by employers as perks, like cars and electronics.
One spouse has a six-figure salary, with a wife taking another high-paying job with benefits out of the economy, and they have plenty of extra money to invest while not sacrificing a thing. Many of these parents are literally on lengthy and expensive vacations every two months, while holding down salaried jobs. They have no trouble financing those posh zip codes. If not for all of those excused babyvacations for the crony parents, you could chalk it up to hard work. Sometimes, you can, anyway, when it is a really hard area to master, like the medical field or software engineering. The crucial skills of cutthroatery and navigation of the crony-parent-backwatching job network explain some of it.
In reply to "He thinks they're broke now… by Antifaschistische
wait till EBT gets turned off...
In reply to He thinks they're broke now… by Bud Dry
The problem is not economics. It's education.
Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
In reply to wait till EBT gets turned… by GotGalt
Busted, maxed out credit cards, no hope in sight. Mass suicides shortly.
In reply to Peter's right. It's not… by silverer
I'm afraid you're right. This collapse will be like no other since people have so much more and so much more to lose now.
In reply to Busted, maxed out credit… by VAL THOR
Mass credit card defaults. If everyone in the US defaulted en masse on their unsecured credit cards, the Controllers system of no credit/no job, revenue streams for the banksters and their deceitful behaviors and a fuller stop to sales of anything except cash would be a big message to these lying financial bastards who have collapsed our well being with their financial scams.
In reply to Busted, maxed out credit… by VAL THOR
Accumulated petroleum production had an almost perfect correlation to GDP for a century (0.997). That correlation began to breakdown in 2012, and has gotten much worse since then. Every other high correlation pair in the financial world is now unraveling. The debt based monetary system appears to be failing.
http://i67.tinypic.com/2cdeis6.jpg
http://www.thehillsgroup.org
In reply to Peter's right. It's not… by silverer
Part of it is Amazon. Any way you look at it Amazon is an exploiter and not good for America.
People might be broke anyway but Amazon is a job-killer and that doesn't help.
In reply to Peter's right. It's not… by silverer
A LOT of people are check to check...sad that people cannot get ahead or do not have the discipline to live below their means
there's always the lottery
In reply to My bitcoins were hacked and… by koaj
Just don't win it in Illinois.
In reply to there's always the lottery by DillyDilly
Maybe they will learn, maybe not. I had to learn the hard way. Now I pay everything in full except my mortgage / auto and I overpay on both of those. I talked to someone that has a rental house and a house locally and was suprised to hear them admit to being in debt (I am guessing credit card debt and a home equity loan / line of credit / personal loan). Kids both have cars (and no jobs) and they are going to Hawaii for Spring vacay.
My last vacay was a three-day road trip to the McMinneville, Oregon, UFO Festival. Fun crowd, great food, cute downtown with awesome parade. Two nights of hotel and gas were all I could afford. $80 for full access pass (not including lunch or breakfast with the speakers) here: http://ufofest.com (I do not get any compensation for the link! I have been to the festival three times, this year will be trip number four. I wouldn't keep going back if it wasn't fun!)
In reply to My bitcoins were hacked and… by koaj
I was there, Aliens got a 35% cut.
In reply to Maybe they will learn, maybe… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hahahaha! It is the cutest town ever! Lots of good foodie places, too. For $300-400 I have a nice getaway weekend, party, drink, eat, laugh, and get my brain tickled. What's not to love?
Oh, almost forgot, they have a very cool airplane museum. As I recall it is where the Spruce Goose is parked. It is! https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/popular-exhibits
Don't ask me about the missing time! That is above top secret and I'm not telling anyone!
In reply to I was there, Aliens got a 35… by VAL THOR
When those WWII pilots got up and gave free talks at the museum, it was spellbinding. That was 15 years ago. Sadly I doubt if any of them are still here and hearty enough to do that. Evergreen !
In reply to Hahahaha! It is the cutest… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Below their means is in a lot of cases going without essentials to continue to function. That's the problem. The COL has been so inflated and lied about, it's hard to blame regular people who are running as fast as they can and losing the race. This is how the Neocon commies wanted to force socialism down our throats. Now, Trump is trying to reset an economy which is so screwed up, he may not be able to do so. If Trump fails, the US (Europe is a ghost with probably civil war on the horizon) is going to collapse economically. The socialists will be voted in because most people don't understand what has happened and that we can save the US with a lower standard of living but not devastation, but it will NEVER BE the way it was again. China will become the leader of the world's economy by 2032. We can either adjust around that fact, or become Russia as the Soviet Union with POVERTY as the predominant lifestyle for most Americans.
In reply to My bitcoins were hacked and… by koaj
Dont worry we'll double down on retail by taking all those cheap Chinese goods away so you'll only be able to buy shit you cant afford....wait a sec.
The Fed prints money and buys stocks and bonds.
Almost all of corporate America are cooking the books.
welcome to dystopia!
OH!... So now I know way you hate cryptos so much!
In reply to The Fed prints money and… by lester1
The transfer of wealth must continue, lester. Uncle Scam collected a record number of tax slave money this year. Maybe ameridumbshits should stop paying taxes to the beast? Voting sure as fuck aint working.
In reply to The Fed prints money and… by lester1
Taxing is nothing more than a show of power. They could simply print what they want, which they do any how. Fiat has ruined the US of A. It took the economic power from the states and handed to the federal government along with all the power that goes with it.
In reply to The transfer of wealth must… by FreeShitter
Wait until housing cracks again.
this article would explain why Trump so easily signed off on obama level spending.....keep the party going via govt printing.
In reply to Wait until housing cracks… by Pareto
100% Its always been said that the consumer was 70% of the economy. Well as the consumer slides down the economic ladder, guess who is picking up the slack? Uncle Fraud with its wealth transfer spending.
In reply to this article would explain… by onewayticket2
Housing won't fully collapse until we actually start enforcing immigration laws. If that were to happen....... look out!!!..... As all of the wannabe house flippers watch their renters start to disappear and they flood the market with rental properties.
In reply to Wait until housing cracks… by Pareto
I guess I'm just going to have to do without that new GMC Sierra for another year....or two...
My town is drowning in 6 door, extended bed, jacked up 3 feet, mag wheels with skinny tires and all are brand new I swear, 90% are driven by women, on the phone or texting, and NOT for work. A silly puppy on her lap ( between her and the steering wheel), yapping at the cars beside her. SUVs are so big they can't even go down the streets of "old Town"( if you know where that is and is her part-time seasonal second or third home) .
No payment for six months on the radio, to tease the locals who are broke. No jobs, no place to live that won't take three or four jobs to afford ( or roommates or an extra family sharing). Stores are closing, restaurants are dead. And it ain't San Fuckingsisco, but it is America out of balance.
In reply to I guess I'm just going to… by YourAverageJoe
I agree. People are desperate and many have no clue, are unprepared, think everything will proceed as it always has, aka: normalcy bias. A lot of people are going to be shocked when they only get .50 on the dollar, for their pension and when interest rates go up and they can't sell their house or buy one. Crazy times ahead.
Got shiny?
Peter Schiff is a globalist, and cheering for the Chinese to win the trade war.
Sad.
Where did you read that? Did Schiff put in writing he's a globalist? I think he's a realist. Cheerleaders don't win games, the players do. The USA has been in cheerleader mode since about 1983.
In reply to Peter Schiff is a globalist… by lester1
He's not a globalist. That's fucking retarded.
In reply to Where did you read that? … by silverer
The guy posts in bold letters. Don't expect anything logical from him.
In reply to Where did you read that? … by silverer
Peter Schiff is a globalist, and cheering for the Chinese to win the trade war.
& here I'd have thought that you were CHEERING for the Chinese (because they've banned BTC).
In reply to Peter Schiff is a globalist… by lester1
He's not cheering. He's stating simply that the US can't win a trade war with China. Hopes and dreams don't equal reality. Someone should tell the president that.
In reply to Peter Schiff is a globalist… by lester1