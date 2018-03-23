Rand Paul Destroys The "Rotten Crumb-nibus" $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Authored by S.M.Gibson via TheAntiMedia.org,
U.S. Senator Rand Paul is fed up with Congress’ drunken sailor spending style and looked to challenge the bloated spending package as it reached the floor of the Senate overnight. Despite being given approximately 24-hours to read the 2,000-plus pages of financial waste before a possible vote, the senator from Kentucky decided he would not only read the entirety of the bill (likely the only member of the Senate to do so), which he has repeatedly called “terrible” and “rotten,” but also live-tweeted out the highlights of where taxpayer dollars are actually going.
As of this writing, Paul is roughly 500 pages into reading the legislation and has already uncovered a mountain of waste. You can read the senator’s tweets below. This story will be updated as more tweets become available.
Shame, shame. A pox on both Houses – and parties. $1.3 trillion. Busts budget caps. 2200 pages, with just hours to try to read it.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Well here it is, all 2,232 budget-busting pages. The House already started votes on it. The Senate is expected to soon. No one has read it. Congress is broken… pic.twitter.com/izvJlUEgUM
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
It’s a good thing we have Republican control of Congress or the Democrats might bust the budget caps, fund planned parenthood and Obamacare, and sneak gun control without due process into an Omni…wait, what?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 21, 2018
I ran for office because I thought the Obama spending and trillion dollar annual deficits were a real problem for our country and now Republicans are doing the same thing. https://t.co/Fdi9riA3YK
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
FYI- The 2200+ page, budget-busting Omnibus has been printing for two hours in my office and still isn’t done.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
1. On page 207. 2000+ pages to go! Reading about the ever wasteful $6 billion National Science Foundation.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
2. Remember the $350,000 NSF spent asking if japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
3. Reading this monstrous bill full of grant programs begun decades ago reminds me of Reagan’s critique: the nearest thing to immortality is a government program.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 226 of terrible, no good, rotten deficit spending bill.
I found a kernel of hope: “no funds in this act will be used to support or justify torture.”
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 240 good news for states rights:
no funds will be spent to prevent any state’s medical marijuana initiatives.
Thank you Congr. Rohrbacher
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 278. (1954 to go!)
$961 million to destroy our chemical weapons. Who was it, exactly, who convinced our government to pay billions to develop weapons we now find deplorable?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 281 of “crumni-bus”.
CIA retirement funding. Wouldn’t it be great to amend out the retirement benefits of Trump hater John Brennan and Congressional dissembler James Clapper? pic.twitter.com/rRG6qGKcx6
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Here are a few more highlights:
o $1m for the Cultural Antiquities Task Force
o $6.25m for the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation
o $20m for Countering Foreign State Propaganda
o $12m for Countering State Disinformation and Pressure
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
o $5m for Vietnam Education Foundation Grants
o $2.579m for Commission on Security and Co-operation in Europe
o $15m to USAID for promoting international higher education between universities
o $2.696bn for International Disaster Assistance
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
o $1.371bn for Contributions to International Organizations
o $51m to promote International Family Planning and Reproductive Health
o $7m promoting International Conservation
o $10m for UN Environmental Programs
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
o $1m for the World Meteorological Organization
o $218m for Promoting Democracy Development in Europe (yep..the birthplace of democracy needs promoting)
o $25m for International Religious Freedom
o $10m for disadvantaged Egyptian Students
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
o $12m for Scholarships for Lebanon
o $20m for Middle East Partnership Initiative Scholarship Program
o $12m in military funding for Vietnam
o $3.5m in nutrition assistance to Laos
o $15m in Developmental assistance to China
o $10m for Women LEOs in Afghanistan
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
on page 355. NSA prohibited from targeting US persons with FISA 702 program.
sounds good —but — privacy advocates fear that NSA still does back-door targeting of US persons.
Courageous Senator Wyden has asked how many US persons caught up in supposedly foreign data base.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
But Brennan and Clapper too busy spewing hatred of Trump to respond to legitimate requests.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 357. Sec. 8116 no funds can be used in Iraq in contravention of the War Powers Act
sounds good but . . . haven’t we been back in Iraq at war against new foes without any new congressional authorization?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 348 of terrible, rotten, no-good budget busting bill, a nugget that I wish we obeyed
sec. 8103: none of the funds may be used in contravention of the War Powers Act
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
hmm . . . that would mean we shouldn’t be spending $ in undeclared wars in Yemen, Libya, Niger, Somalia, Afghanistan
wonder why the party that talks about the rule of law, doesn’t obey the rule of law?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
and I’m STILL reading. This bill is no @bradthor thriller.
Page 365:
Overseas contingency operations. aka military slush fund that circumvents budget caps.
All told, we’ve spent over a trillion dollars in this budget busting category.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 376 of terrible, rotten, no-good budget busting bill:
I found it! I found it! Border security, what President Trump wanted!
no . . .wait a minute section says Defense can spend what funds it determines to enhance the border security of Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
eyes getting tired but really someone should read this beast.
Page 392 sec 9007: no $ shall be spent “for the permanent stationing of US forces in Afghanistan”
Wonder what they meant by permanent? Some might argue that after 16 years we approaching the definition of permanent.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 430 of “crumni-bus:” Good news. The government is going to “earn” $350 million by selling oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Bad news is the $ won’t go to reduce the $21 trillion debt. The $ will be instead be spent elsewhere by the Federal government.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 447: a little over $30 billion for Dept of Energy
Wonder if anyone would notice if we had no Dept of Energy
Put oversight of nuclear waste in DOD and let supply & demand be our Energy policy
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
Page 485: No $ used by the IRS to target citizens for exercising 1st amendment rights.
Do you think Lois Lerner knew about this part of the law before she targeted Tea Party groups? pic.twitter.com/t41kZ63oD8
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
⚡ “Tweeting the 2018 Omnibus”https://t.co/qgTCivVbrX
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018
* * *
Comments
Hopefully President Trump vetos that bloated spending bill !
120 million scholarships for lebanon??? whats up with that?
i hope chemical Ali has not made it there yet ... otherwise, Micron will bomb Lebanon too ... might be some PIPELINES there
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
Remember, Its ONLY In Paper Fiats Debt, Not actual Phys GOLD ...
In reply to 12 million scholarships for… by Pandelis
1-1/4 years into office -- claimed he was going to drain the swamp. Swamp bill comes out worse than ever, he better fuckin veto this shit.
In reply to Whats He Holding by BaBaBouy
A billion here, a billion there, before you know it the deep state is funded. For those who may not understand it, this is one of the ways the deep state is funded.
In reply to 1-1/4 years into office --… by TheDude1224
CON gress
In reply to A billion here, a billion… by Cognitive Dissonance
Perhaps Senator Paul can give a cliff notes (or Twitter) version to Trump? I don't see Trump reading the whole thing anytime soon.
In reply to CON gress by PrayingMantis
Congress is BROKEN because America is CURSED.
In reply to CON gress by PrayingMantis
CON gress
DIE gress
In reply to CON gress by PrayingMantis
o $20m for Countering Foreign State Propaganda
o $12m for Countering State Disinformation and Pressure
So basically ~ $38 billion a year in aid to Israel, then another $32 million to (((staff))) an office who then pretend to counter the results of $38B.
In reply to A billion here, a billion… by Cognitive Dissonance
I think it's important to note this spending bill was not created by Trump. Bears no resemblance to the budget he submitted several months back. It was created by the the House and Senate. And no, it doesn't even fund 'The Wall' (only fixes a few existing fences here and there) or increase money to Border Patrol in any meaningful amount.
Personally, I think they're trying to jam this up Trump's ass sideways. Like "look what we can do to you!" I see three options for Trump:
1. Veto it and shove it back up Congress' ass (my preferred solution)
2. Sign it but refuse to spend most of the money- only use the parts of it he agrees with. I think would be the most devious option, but not an entirely bad one.
3. Sign it, spend it all. At that point Trump would own this and have to answer for it.
I know Trump has threatened a veto on this one, guys, but please remember he never claimed to be a fiscal conservative or in favor of "shrinking the government" so I wouldn't give that veto any better than 50/50 odds at most.
In reply to 1-1/4 years into office --… by TheDude1224
I have seen where your option 2..is viable..if so Trump has just been given a blank check to build his wall and so forth..
but hard to think it is that simple. I am sure the 9th circuit judges will step in..they know best what is good for the nation I am told.
In reply to I think it's important to… by NoDebt
Where does he have the power to withhold funding? Congress is supposedly in charge of spending.
In reply to I have seen where your… by overmedicatedu…
seems a spending bill is not the same as a budget bill..there in lies the diff in his use of this debt er money
In reply to Where does he have the power… by a Smudge by an…
… $350,000 NSF spent asking if Japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine
Dick Cheney (with a shotgun) can answer all Quail-related questions. ;-)
Looney
In reply to 12 million scholarships for… by Pandelis
The entire system is corrupt! Satan's governments are all soon to be destroyed at the battle of Armageddon.. Its real kids.
Daniel 2:44 “In the days of those kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom that will never be destroyed.k And this kingdom will not be passed on to any other people.l It will crush and put an end to all these kingdoms, and it alone will stand forever,
Matt. 24:14 And this good news of the Kingdom will be preached in all the inhabited earth for a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.
Rev 16:14 They are, in fact, expressions inspired by demons and they perform signs, and they go out to the kings of the entire inhabited earth, to gather them together to the war of the great day of God the Almighty.b15 “Look! I am coming as a thief.
And they gathered them together to the place that is called in Hebrew Armageddon
REV 21:3 With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: “Look! The tent of God is with mankind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them.f 4 And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.i The former things have passed away.”
In reply to … by Looney
The whole Buybull is fake.
The OT is a multi-century product of priests and rabbis.
The NT is a Roman product, with Judaean input.
Got clarity, or addicted to Hopium since childhood?
In reply to The entire system is corrupt… by loves the truth
Had to login for the upvote. :)
In reply to … by Looney
It's way more than that...
"25 million for International Religious Freedom"
"10 million for disadvantaged Egyptian students"
There was some other scholarship thing as well.
My guess is when you add up all of these special treats for the Middle East, they get a couple billion... WTF Republicans!?!
In reply to 12 million scholarships for… by Pandelis
This is why the "One Subject At a Time" will never come to the floor.
In reply to It's way more than that… by TheDude1224
Nothing funds 'international religious freedom' like $25,000,000 worth of CIA-brokered small arms and rockets. Ragheads rejoice, your allathasnackbar is served!!!!!
In reply to This is why the "One Subject… by Slomotrainwreck
CIA-brokered small arms and rockets....$25,000,000.00
CIA-brokered small arms and rockets with a side of baba ghanough....$25,000,001.99
In reply to Nothing funds 'international… by Government nee…
I looked through the bill for funding of a very important scientific study - "do cats bark?"
There should be at least $50 million allocated to me....umm, I mean this study.
In reply to It's way more than that… by TheDude1224
“... $10m for disadvantaged Egyptian Students ... “ ...
... that’s hilarious :)
In reply to 12 million scholarships for… by Pandelis
A $10MM gift to the Muslim Brotherhood!
In reply to “... $10m for disadvantaged… by PrayingMantis
Buys a lot of snackbar-enhancing equipment. Rocket launchers, AKs, grenades, bomb-vests.
In reply to A $10MM gift to the Muslim… by Mike Masr
True, a rocket launcher is just a rocket launcher. But a cajun battered and deep fried rocket launcher with okra and black eyed peas? HONEY CHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIILD!
In reply to Buys a lot of snackbar… by Government nee…
Rand and most people are missing the big picture. Sure it’s filled with a bunch of nonsense programs but the majority of that money is not going to any of those things, it’s going to the people who claim to be doing those things. Clinton Global Initiative type conduits for the ruling class to suck more money out of the people.
Really what most government spending is is a way for those who got people into power to cash in on their influence. Obviouly these (((programs))) are unnecessary and ineffective but if we are being honest they are mostly just fraudulent.
In reply to 12 million scholarships for… by Pandelis
this
In reply to Rand and most people are… by TheRideNeverEnds
what makes you think rand doesn't know this?
In reply to Rand and most people are… by TheRideNeverEnds
2. Remember the $350,000 NSF spent asking if japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine?
This is the important questions of our modern age, the health of Japanese peoples, and quail, lo, fowl humans everywhere could very well hang in the balance of this extremely critical research. It is also true however, I could have answered the question in the affirmative, with a one page report, and for half the price, having observed hawks and doves alike fuck over the sheep for generations and most likely after doing serious lines up their beaks ..
In reply to 12 million scholarships for… by Pandelis
Maybe if the Israelis didn't bomb the fuck out of Lebanese infrastructure every decade or so there'd be no need to give aid to Lebanon.
BTW, where does this document mention US military aid to Israel...how many Billions so far?
In reply to 12 million scholarships for… by Pandelis
Here is how to solve the problem.
"You want fifty million dollars to iron the shirts of disadvantaged popcorn salesmen? All right, get one hundred thousand signatures of people who think this is a good idea, and we'll force them donate the money for it."
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
Hope you are right but I doubt Trump will veto.
Ask yourself this, who wrote that 2200 page bill? Why are our elected representatives (on both sides of the aisle) voting on something that NOT ONE of them have read? Who are they really working for? And who is REALLY running the show?
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
Ding Ding Ding we have a winner. This is the deep state at work. They write the bill and give it to con gress to sign.
After all the bitching Paul will probably sign it anyway. Not because he wants to.
In reply to Hope you are right but I… by SmallerGovNow2
RAND as always cares about you and I FIRST.......I hope some other NEWS organizations pick up on his tweets.
I for one...THANK YOU RAND. You and your father are true patriots...
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
Only congress critter worth a warm piss
In reply to RAND as always cares about… by takeaction
If the United States wasn't a brain dead Idiocracy, we would be looking forward to a President Paul veto!
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
"Hopefully President Trump vetos that bloated spending bill !"
Yeah, then you wouldn't have to constantly complain about "crypto tax cheats" so we stupid goyim can fund wars for Israel.
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
he calls them out by name (Rohrbacher) for the agreeable stuff
CALL THEM OUT BY NAME for the rest of this money laundering, fudge packed Crimnibus Bill we're not only paying for,
but paying the Criminals themselves to pay-off their co-Criminals
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
A big government lover vetoing this? Probably not.
In reply to Hopefully President Trump… by lester1
Trump threatened to veto!
Trump has no chance of being reelected in 2020 if he doesn't reject this bill.
In reply to Trump threatened to veto! by Stan522
I have already stopped my automatic monthly contribution to the MAGA campaign
because he hadn't already 'Trump Like' told both the house and senate where they could shove
this POS!
In reply to Trump has no chance of being… by SoDamnMad
Start a new party Rand. Today.
The reds/blues are bad news.
Rand can call the new party "The A Party" after Henry Ford's second car as "The T Party" turned into a bust.
In reply to Start a new party Rand… by chunga
It's right there for the taking. People are beyond fed up.
In reply to Rand can call the new party … by ToSoft4Truth
In the end, people don't want change. We saw that when Bush bailed out the banks and auto industry, yet Republicans blamed Obama.
In reply to It's right there for the… by chunga
Duh..... Libertarian?
In reply to Start a new party Rand… by chunga
Ok, looking into my state now.
https://lptn.org/
In reply to Duh..... Libertarian? by QueenDratpmurt