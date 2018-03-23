Rand Paul Destroys The "Rotten Crumb-nibus" $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:31

Authored by S.M.Gibson via TheAntiMedia.org,

U.S. Senator Rand Paul is fed up with Congress’ drunken sailor spending style and looked to challenge the bloated spending package as it reached the floor of the Senate overnight. Despite being given approximately 24-hours to read the 2,000-plus pages of financial waste before a possible vote, the senator from Kentucky decided he would not only read the entirety of the bill (likely the only member of the Senate to do so), which he has repeatedly called “terrible” and “rotten,” but also live-tweeted out the highlights of where taxpayer dollars are actually going.

As of this writing, Paul is roughly 500 pages into reading the legislation and has already uncovered a mountain of waste. You can read the senator’s tweets below. This story will be updated as more tweets become available.

 

*  *  *

NoDebt TheDude1224 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

I think it's important to note this spending bill was not created by Trump.  Bears no resemblance to the budget he submitted several months back.  It was created by the the House and Senate.  And no, it doesn't even fund 'The Wall' (only fixes a few existing fences here and there) or increase money to Border Patrol in any meaningful amount.

Personally, I think they're trying to jam this up Trump's ass sideways.  Like "look what we can do to you!"  I see three options for Trump:

1.  Veto it and shove it back up Congress' ass (my preferred solution)

2.  Sign it but refuse to spend most of the money- only use the parts of it he agrees with.  I think would be the most devious option, but not an entirely bad one.  

3.  Sign it, spend it all.  At that point Trump would own this and have to answer for it.

 

I know Trump has threatened a veto on this one, guys, but please remember he never claimed to be a fiscal conservative or in favor of "shrinking the government" so I wouldn't give that veto any better than 50/50 odds at most.

 

loves the truth Looney Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

The entire system is corrupt! Satan's governments are all soon to be destroyed at the battle of Armageddon.. Its real kids.

Daniel 2:44 “In the days of those kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom that will never be destroyed.k And this kingdom will not be passed on to any other people.l It will crush and put an end to all these kingdoms, and it alone will stand forever,

Matt. 24:14 And this good news of the Kingdom will be preached in all the inhabited earth for a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.

Rev 16:14 They are, in fact, expressions inspired by demons and they perform signs, and they go out to the kings of the entire inhabited earth, to gather them together to the war of the great day of God the Almighty.b15  “Look! I am coming as a thief.

And they gathered them together to the place that is called in Hebrew Armageddon

REV 21:3 With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: “Look! The tent of God is with mankind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them.f  And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.i The former things have passed away.”

TheRideNeverEnds Pandelis Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Rand and most people are missing the big picture.  Sure it’s filled with a bunch of nonsense programs but the majority of that money is not going to any of those things, it’s going to the people who claim to be doing those things.  Clinton Global Initiative type conduits for the ruling class to suck more money out of the people.  

Really what most government spending is is a way for those who got people into power to cash in on their influence.  Obviouly these (((programs))) are unnecessary and ineffective but if we are being honest  they are mostly just fraudulent.  

Giant Meteor Pandelis Fri, 03/23/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

2. Remember the $350,000 NSF spent asking if japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine?

This is the important questions of our modern age, the health of Japanese peoples, and quail, lo, fowl humans everywhere could very well hang in the balance of this extremely critical research. It is also true however, I could have answered the question in the affirmative, with a one page report, and for half the price, having observed hawks and doves alike fuck over the sheep for generations and most likely after doing serious lines up their beaks ..