Raytheon's Laser-Dune-Buggy Blasts Drone-Swarm Out Of The Sky

Earlier this year, Raytheon boasted in a press release about combining a solid-state laser with an advanced variant of the company’s Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS) of sensors — mounted on a militarized all-terrain Polaris light-vehicle. The press release describes the vehicle as an “agile, mobile, and effective” war machine to protect troops from weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats.
Raytheon said its “engineers and physicists are doing something that has never been done before,” and frankly, the militarized laser dune buggy looks like it is straight out of the Mad Max movies.
“Basically, we’re putting a laser on a dune buggy to knock drones out of the sky,” said Dr. Ben Allison, director of Raytheon’s high-energy laser program.
“It’s actually a little more complicated than that,” Allison added.
Allison’s team has managed to mount a high-energy laser with an advanced variant of Raytheon’s Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS), an advanced package of electro-optical/ infrared (EO/IR), laser designation, and laser illumination capabilities integrated into a single sensor onto the bed of a Polaris MRZR.
As stated by Allison, the concept of laser blasting drones from the sky with dune buggies was conceived from a meeting with Raytheon’s CEO Chairman Tom Kennedy last year. Kennedy expressed his disbelief to Allison when an allied nation [most likely Israel] used the Patriot missile system to intercept cheap weaponized drones outfitted with grenade-like munitions.
Typical quadcopters used by terrorist groups are worth several hundred dollars, while Patriot missiles cost about $2 million per rocket.
“That cost-to-kill ratio is high,” explained Allison, “but the threat is clear. So, the question became, ‘What can we do for a counter-UAS system using a high-energy laser, and do it quickly. We didn’t want to go out and do a bunch of research and development. We wanted to take the assets and capabilities Raytheon has today and use them to really affect this asymmetrical threat. We settled on a small system that’s hugely capable.”
Here is Raytheon’s Laser Dune Buggy versus a Drone in action:
According to Raytheon’s latest press release, around forty-five unmanned aerial vehicles and drones were blasted out of the sky, downed by the company’s “advanced high-power microwave and laser dune buggy.” The field training exercise known as Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment was recently conducted at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Raytheon states that high-ranking military and defense industry officials spectated the field training exercise to grasp an understanding of new “ways to bridge the Army’s capability gaps in long-range fires and maneuver short-range air defense.”
Highlights from the event include:
-
Raytheon’s high-power microwave system engaged multiple UAV swarms, downing 33 drones, two and three at a time.
-
Raytheon’s high energy laser, or HEL, system identified, tracked, engaged and downed 12 airborne, maneuvering Class I and II UAVs, and destroyed six stationary mortar projectiles.
Within the press release, it seems as Raytheon was testing yet another high-energy gun at Fort Still — separate from the laser dune buggy. Raytheon describes the weapon as a “directed energy system emits an adjustable energy beam that, when aimed at airborne targets such as drones, renders them unable to fly.”
“The speed and low cost per engagement of directed energy is revolutionary in protecting our troops against drones,” said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. “We have spent decades perfecting the high-power microwave system, which may soon give our military a significant advantage against this proliferating threat.”
“Our customer needed a solution, and they needed it fast,” said Dr. Ben Allison, director of Raytheon’s HEL product line. “So, we took what we’ve learned and combined it with combat-proven components to rapidly deliver a small, self-contained and easily deployed counter-UAV system.”
Interesting enough, we reported on Tuesday, the Army is scrambling to plug the gap in short-range defenses. In doing so, the Army is testing its Mobile High Energy Lasers (MEHEL) mounted on the M1126 Stryker armoured personnel carriers in Europe. The Stryker-mounted MEHEL is designed for short-range aerial threats, such as weaponized drones.
U.S. Soldiers from the Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment are now equipped with newly developed laser weapon MEHEL mounted on 8×8 Stryker armoured vehicle. The Stryker with MEHEL 2.0 was presented for the first time on General Dynamics Land Systems booth during the AUSA exhibition in Washington D.C. in October 2016 equipped with a 5kW beam director.
The 5 kW laser project is part of the Mobile Experimental High Energy Laser. It represents an advance over a previous laser tested in 2016, and will lead into more powerful, longer ranging anti-drone, anti-missile laser systems. The Stryker-mounted MEHEL has proven to be extremely efficient in eliminating enemy drone targets, and its use in Europe will help the U.S. Army to assess emerging concepts, technologies and interoperability.
With millions of commercial and hobby drones buzzing in the skies around the world, it seems like the Pentagon has taken notice of the growing threat that these drones could be soon weaponized. After all, the Pentagon has more than 800 military bases around the world...
It is increasingly evident that the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and its allies cannot afford to use a $2 million Patriot missile to blast a $500 drone from the sky. As a result, to lower the cost-to-kill ratio, the Pentagon has decided to start strapping drone-killing lasers to its war machines. As we have said before, you are starting to get the picture of how the next war will be fought... Have you prepared?
Comments
disco balls ~ nuff said
DO THE HUSTLE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj23_nDFSfE
yeah maybe...but you can't stop a HYPERdrone!
In reply to disco balls ~ nuff said by DillyDilly
Duck hunters could shot a duck and cook it at th same time. Elmer Fud wants one.
In reply to yeah maybe...but you can't… by BullyBearish
See? This is what you get when you drop a cool trillion on a bloated federal budget. Sharks with "lasers" on their heads.
In reply to Duck hunters could shot a… by are we there yet
But will the laser gun be there to shoot down the swarms of bumble bee sized drones injecting poison that are going to take out Obama, Holder, Hillary, Lynch, Comey, McCabe, Powers, Lerner, Clapper, etc. ? They're scared. Protect them Raytheon !
Hope this new generation of our military's directed energy weapons can do better than the $6.9 billion Sgt. Dork, excuse me, Sgt York DIVAD weapon whose automated search-track-identify-fire automatic setting couldn't sufficiently discriminate between the good guys and the bad guys.
In reply to Duck hunters could shot a… by are we there yet
Maybe they can use it on the congressmen leaving the Capital building as they laugh their asses off for passing this devilcRAT spending bill.....
In reply to disco balls ~ nuff said by DillyDilly
Maybe they can use it to shoot down Amazon Drones simultaneously....
In reply to Maybe they can use it on the… by Stan522
driver and right seat get their cajones air fried.
no bambinos for you!
In reply to Maybe they can use it to… by Peacefulwarrior
Those DJI Phantoms are a serious threat too. Ask any snowflake.
In reply to disco balls ~ nuff said by DillyDilly
That was it???
That was the LAMEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN.....
A basically non moving drone...the DJI Phantom household drone....catches a little fire after a while..
What a JOKE.
In reply to disco balls ~ nuff said by DillyDilly
I want one. How much?
So what happens when the dune buggy takes a direct hit by a hypersonic>?
buggy splat
In reply to So what happens when the… by ExPat2018
LoL @ that bugshit buggy
Turning on a jammer will drop them out of the sky too.
So will a hawk. Although I haven't seen a hawk take down one of those 35' drones :-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhDG_WBIQgc
In reply to Turning on a jammer will… by MadHatt
ya, Ive seen hawks go after those things pretty aggressively.
Im sure a lot of people will figure out how to bring down those things much cheaper once Amazon starts delivering to their area via drone.
In reply to So will a hawk… by Albertarocks
That's a pretty pathetic video to tout the effectiveness of the laser. How about showing hundreds of them getting vaped at once, then I'll be a believer! My magnifying glass could do better than that!
Less than impressive....they melted some plastic, and the drone had to hover in place for them to stay on target long enough....then it looked like the drone made a controlled landing, rather than being knocked out of the sky.
Get a bunch of farm boys with their shotguns, and start skeet shooting. Much more satisfying. (Is there a technical term for "drone smithereens"?)
In reply to That's a pretty pathetic… by Wookie
. The next Trump rally will look like a Hillary rally !
The empire needs the weapons in the name of freedom.
In reply to . The next Trump rally will… by lester1
Contracted by and delivered to the Ministry of Love.
In reply to The empire needs the weapons… by FreeShitter
Better chrome plate those drones so the "LASER" simply reflects off them. I'm thinking about $1.00 extra dollar per drone to defeat a multi-million $$ piece of rolling scrap metal...
Asymetrical Warfare tip, Thanks TS
In reply to Better chrome plate those… by ThunderStruck
Shooting down consumer hobby drones. WHOA! Better give them a few billion for this.
Great photoshop skills on the first picture
Great photoshop skills on the first picture
Hmmm, why a laser as an anti-drone weapon and not a directed EMP?
Can you harden those little drones for EMP? I didn't think so maybe I am wrong.
Great, a 7 or 8 figure Polaris...................
Provided that the drone remains stationery and hovering in a completely motionless status for at least 10 seconds, then Raytheon technology can "shoot" that drone down.
Now that Russia has developed electronic warfare countermeasures to Raytheon Tomahawk missile technology, this propaganda is worthless.
Way to go Raytheon. We are all rooting for you!
Fuck off AmeriNazi son of a bitch.
In reply to Way to go Raytheon. We are… by Joiningupthedots
how about you just go fuck yourself?
In reply to Fuck off AmeriNazi son of a… by ExPat2018
Who is ''we''? You and your fucking crack whore cunt Momma?
In reply to Way to go Raytheon. We are… by Joiningupthedots
"we" is the size of what you claim to be a brain.
you dickheaded motherfucker.
In reply to Who is ''we''? You and your… by ExPat2018
Who is ''we''? You and your fucking crack whore cunt Momma?
In reply to Way to go Raytheon. We are… by Joiningupthedots
dumb mother fucker.
why not triple post next time?
use your other accounts to upvote yourself.
eat shit and die mother fucker.
In reply to Who is ''we''? You and your… by ExPat2018
If I wanted any lip from you I would scrape it off my anus you goddam Americunt son of a bitch!!
In reply to dumb mother fucker… by just the tip
I sure hope we never get into a real war, I suspect most of this crap wont work.
What if we just give the grunts a shotgun and shoot it like a f.ucking duck!
If you like this idea or similar, buy the stock of RADA.
Screw Raytheon! A BUNCH OF F.UCKING CRIMINALS, sucking the life out of the taxpayer!
In reply to If you like this idea or… by TheMayor
Effective countermeasure? A paintball gun to the lens.
They had to show something, even if it is a ruse.
The Russian drone defensive system is already tactically deployed in Syria and has already taken out larger, faster, fixed wing drones in a real world combat situation.
Raytheon is well known for taking off-the-shelf components from existing systems and strapping them together for appearance sake. They'll likely get a full production contract for this oversized tonka toy. Chances are that the laser is powered from a bank of vehicle batteries so heavy it will get stuck in mud after a light mist. The firing rate is likely minutes between short bursts of the laser, waiting for the capacitors to charge up. The wheels are so small they won't make it over a 4X4. What a kludge!
USA, USA, USA...don't worry all the Indian and questionably Asian and Eastern European H1B Visa kid/Phds will solve the problem for Raytheon...you'll see.
In reply to They had to show something,… by grizfish
Mad as Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyEEl1NM3u0
Why wait for the homeless lady to wander out in front of your autonomous vehicle when it can blast her with lasers from a mile away?
But, the UAV was standing still. How does it handle a half-dozen of them coming in randomly?
so either its CGI or they spent a shit ton of money to melt JI Joe figures with a god damn microscope