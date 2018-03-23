Rigged Much? Stocks Puke The Moment Dropbox IPO Opens

Don't even pretend to be surprised...
Making sure a giant unicorn IPO goes off healthily is critical to maintaining the illusion that all is well in the world... and so it appears that the major US equity indices were 'managed' and stabilized ahead of the Dropbox IPO open...
After IPOing at $21, the stock opened at $29 - yay! The dream remains alive (or did they leave billions on the table?)
And then this happened...
Seriously!
Comments
[Customer:] “Are you sure this place is honest?”
[Carl:] ”Honest? As honest as the day is long!”
In the news
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
why are you posting this shit on every story?
In reply to In the news… by enf83
And everyday,same shit
In reply to why are you posting this… by Omega_Man
vom·i·to·ri·um
ˌväməˈtôrēəm/
noun
noun: vomitorium; plural noun: vomitoria
each of a series of entrance or exit passages in an ancient Roman amphitheater or theater.
a place in which, according to popular misconception, the ancient Romans are supposed to have vomited during feasts to make room for more food.
In reply to And everyday,same shit by 44magnum
As you may of noticed the Leftist have shut down their comments. Now they wish to destroy ours.
In reply to vom·i·to·ri·um… by DillyDilly
why are you posting this shit on every story?
Because . . . he's . . . an . . . ASSHOLE.
In reply to why are you posting this… by Omega_Man
bot-hole
In reply to why are you posting this… by Dickweed Wang
Looks like friday faceplant afterall
What does Dropbox do, exactly- provide Porta-Potties?
Its file storage.
In reply to Is Dropbox a Porta-Potty… by Juggernaut x2
So, unlike a Porta-Potty, I will have no use for their service. This is all sounding like the Dot-Com Bust Pt2.
In reply to Its file storage. by MadHatt
snowden said dropcox should be first app you REMOVE from your systems...
In reply to So, unlike a Porta-Potty, I… by Juggernaut x2
Thanks for the laugh! Too funny
In reply to Is Dropbox a Porta-Potty… by Juggernaut x2
Dropbox is file storage like Google Drive and Microsoft One Drive
when you take videos and photos they automatically upload into Dropbox .
You can also send public links like THIS, photos of when I worked for Ghaddaffi 2002-2003
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pzy1ic5n74srf8s/AAC-e4zpfvuMhc6iUcgY2Jj5a?dl…
In reply to Is Dropbox a Porta-Potty… by Juggernaut x2
Thanks for sharing. Cool look into his private life.
On a a side note, that man had horrible taste. That plane looks like it is from the 70’s.
In reply to Dropbox is file storage like… by ExPat2018
And most clients, like myself, have a free account.
In reply to Dropbox is file storage like… by ExPat2018
when you don't pay for the product...YOU are the product...
In reply to And most clients, like… by nscholten
I have 100 GB free from referrals back in 2012.
In reply to And most clients, like… by nscholten
Dropbox is a ghost company meaning no one pays. Their quarterly results will be about the "number of new users" and "increase in usage". . . . with focus away from mentioning dollars.
This is the new meme for firms like Twtr, Box, etc. Results are about figures other than dollars.
I use Box and like it. But, like everyone, only because its free.
In reply to And most clients, like… by nscholten
I'm surprised they didn't postpone that IPO with all the current turmoil. The PTB must know things are going to get a lot worse, and want to get paid before they do.
And back down goes usd/jpy. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.
And LMT - Lockheed is rising...
was. is. was...
In reply to I'm surprised they didn't… by Yen Cross
It's because of the durable goods print earlier. The defense industry loves it when the world is on the edge of Armageddon.
In reply to And LMT - Lockheed is rising… by Countrybunkererd
Someone had to say "Look! That ISN'T a squirrel!!" I guess it was my turn.
In reply to It's because of the… by Yen Cross
They should have named it “Crypto-Currency-BlockChain-Goodness-DropBox” and it wouldn’t have mattered when they IPO’d.
In reply to I'm surprised they didn't… by Yen Cross
There is already a crypto file storage, called STORJ.
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/storj/
In reply to They should have named it … by Pool Shark
There’s another one called “Bitcoin” that apparently stores links to kiddie porn...
In reply to There is already a crypto… by MadHatt
I think knowing the economy is tightening is part of it, but they have become the little guy in the cloud storage business, knocking heads now with services from Microsoft, Google, and Apple.
I use Dropbox (it was first), One Drive, and i-Cloud in business. More and more I am migrating to One Drive since the forced introduction of Windows 10. My guess is, they are seeing this happen with many of their accounts, especially their business accounts, which is a paid service. If a business is running on windows, and most are, One Drive comes with the package, so why pay for multiple cloud services?
The execs need to cash out before the market catches up to the fact that growth for them is going to be a biatch.
In reply to I'm surprised they didn't… by Yen Cross
Buying signal BTW, is the PPT still at lunch?
They wouldn't even give me a retrace to short into, damn unsporting.
Americans Are Now Freaking Out… Last Time This Occurred It Was 2008! Where Are All The BTFD-ERs?
Oh dont worry just a little shake out before the PPT gets going
Ponzi is over.
Dropbox is facebooook---shortem if u gottem.
https://consumerist.com/2016/04/12/facebook-partners-with-dropbox-to-al…
This is the clowns in america
https://www.iqt.org/portfolio/
Crazy but true.
In reply to Dropbox is facebooook--… by gookempucky
What sets Dropbox apart from any other Cloud storage service? Where's the value?
Storage capacity is easily purchased and can be located anywhere there's abundant and reliable power. Front end software is nothing special anymore. Hardware and software get outdated quickly and need replacement often - it's not like owning a power line, pipeline, railway, or some other longterm infrastructure that's damn near impossible to duplicate. Where's the "moat" that makes Dropbox special?
It sounds like brand name value to me, and that's fleeting. For a while one could buy cheap tee shirts, print "Abercrombie & Fitch" on them, and fetch a huge premium. Then the fickle consumers decided the brand wasn't anything special anymore, and the brand lost all its value. Anyone can print crap on tee shirts. There was no "moat".
Dropbox has been around for years. I got in early when they were giving 1GB FREE for referrals. I have almost 100GB free for last 4 years. Now people have to pay for that much storage.
Its just gone public now. But most people who know anything about computers know what it is.
Thing I like about it is, I can send huge files via email. and the automatic upload of photos and videos from my phone.
In reply to What sets Dropbox apart from… by itstippy