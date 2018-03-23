Rigged Much? Stocks Puke The Moment Dropbox IPO Opens

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 11:49

Don't even pretend to be surprised...

Making sure a giant unicorn IPO goes off healthily is critical to maintaining the illusion that all is well in the world... and so it appears that the major US equity indices were 'managed' and stabilized ahead of the Dropbox IPO open...

After IPOing at $21, the stock opened at $29 - yay! The dream remains alive (or did they leave billions on the table?)

And then this happened...

Seriously!

enf83 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

DillyDilly 44magnum Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

Muppet nscholten Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

Dropbox is a ghost company meaning no one pays.  Their quarterly results will be about the "number of new users" and "increase in usage". . . . with focus away from mentioning dollars.

This is the new meme for firms like Twtr, Box, etc.   Results are about figures other than dollars.

I use Box and like it.  But, like everyone, only because its free.

Yen Cross Fri, 03/23/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

  I'm surprised they didn't postpone that IPO with all the current turmoil. The PTB must know things are going to get a lot worse, and want to get paid before they do.

  And back down goes usd/jpy. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.

11b40 Yen Cross Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

I think knowing the economy is tightening is part of it, but they have become the little guy in the cloud storage business, knocking heads now with services from Microsoft, Google, and Apple.

I use Dropbox (it was first), One Drive, and i-Cloud in business.  More and more I am migrating to One Drive since the forced introduction of Windows 10.  My guess is, they are seeing this happen with many of their accounts, especially their business accounts, which is a paid service.  If a business is running on windows, and most are, One Drive comes with the package, so why pay for multiple cloud services?

 

The execs need to cash out before the market catches up to the fact that growth for them is going to be a biatch.

itstippy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

What sets Dropbox apart from any other Cloud storage service?  Where's the value?  

Storage capacity is easily purchased and can be located anywhere there's abundant and reliable power.  Front end software is nothing special anymore.  Hardware and software get outdated quickly and need replacement often - it's not like owning a power line, pipeline, railway, or some other longterm infrastructure that's damn near impossible to duplicate.  Where's the "moat" that makes Dropbox special?

It sounds like brand name value to me, and that's fleeting.  For a while one could buy cheap tee shirts, print "Abercrombie & Fitch" on them, and fetch a huge premium.  Then the fickle consumers decided the brand wasn't anything special anymore, and the brand lost all its value.  Anyone can print crap on tee shirts.  There was no "moat".  

ExPat2018 itstippy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:29 Permalink

Dropbox has been around for years.  I got in early when they were giving 1GB FREE for referrals. I have almost 100GB free  for last 4 years. Now people have to pay for that much storage.

Its just gone public now. But most people who know anything about computers know what it is.

Thing I like about it is, I can send huge files via email. and the automatic upload of photos and videos from my phone.