Rigged Much? Stocks Puke The Moment Dropbox IPO Opens

Don't even pretend to be surprised...

Making sure a giant unicorn IPO goes off healthily is critical to maintaining the illusion that all is well in the world... and so it appears that the major US equity indices were 'managed' and stabilized ahead of the Dropbox IPO open...

After IPOing at $21, the stock opened at $29 - yay! The dream remains alive (or did they leave billions on the table?)

And then this happened...

Seriously!