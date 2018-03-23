Trump "Disk Pic": Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Teases Mystery CD In A Safe

The lawyer representing porn actress Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) fired off a tweet with a picture of what appeared to be a compact disc in a safe - hinting that he has video or photographic evidence of Clifford's affair with President Trump.
"If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth?????" tweeted lawyer Michael Avenatti.
If “a picture is worth a thousand words,” how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta pic.twitter.com/eCkU0JBZaR— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 23, 2018
Avenatti has been a frequent guest on cable news as he promotes Stormy's upcoming 60 minutes tell-all about her alleged affair with President Trump, in which she was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen to keep quiet.
When CBS Evening News' Julianna Goldman asked Avenatti if he had photos, texts or videos of her alleged relationship with Trump, he replied "No comment," adding that Clifford just "wants to set the record straight." (which you can read more about in her upcoming book, we're sure).
Clifford has filed a lawsuit that alleges the NDA she signed shortly before the 2016 election is null and void because Trump - under the name "David Dennison," never signed it.
"We have photos of Trump's penis"
On Monday Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he told The Beat's Ari Melber "We have a lot of information, a lot of evidence, a lot of documents that haven’t come to light yet. Numerous pieces of evidence, numerous facts, and we’re not gonna show our hand in the beginning weeks of any case. No good lawyer would do that, and we’re certainly not gonna do it here.
In response, notorious Louise Mensch co-hoaxer, Claude Taylor, tweeted "Stormy's Lawyer on MSNBC. I'll paraphrase. "We have photos of Trump's penis".
Stormy’s Lawyer on MSNBC. I’ll paraphrase. “We have photos of Trump’s penis”.— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 19, 2018
Taylor's tweet was immediately megaphoned by several blue-check Twitter accounts, which caused the tweet to go viral until journalist Yashar Ali and others set the record straight.
Lots of folks are retweeting this and screenshotting it (including big accounts) but her lawyer said no such thing, not even close to it. He said additional evidence including documents. pic.twitter.com/wZi7ZRyfB3— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 20, 2018
In light of Avenatti's "Disk Pic," however, one wonders if there may be some truth to Taylor's assertion.
Trump filed to sue Daniels last week for $20 million, accusing her of repeatedly violating the nondisclosure agreement.
Meanwhile, former Playboy model Karen McDougal who alleges she had an affair with President Trump, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she fell in love with Trump - with whom she had "unprotected sex dozens of times" after their 2006 introduction.
McDougal, 46, also told CNN that she and "charming" Trump had sex on their first date and that she went home afterward ‘crying in the backseat of a car’ when he offered her cash after they made love.
'After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn't know how to take that,' she said.
She said she was hurt by the cash offer, which she turned down.
'I don't even know how to describe the look on my face,' she said. 'It must have been so sad.'
Later that year she was also given an apartment in New York City as a Christmas gift, but lost it after the two split. -Daily Mail
Fighting back tears - certainly not in advance of a book deal, McDougal told Cooper "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do."
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is alleging an affair more than a decade ago with Donald Trump. Fighting back tears, she says, "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do." https://t.co/qeAjICn2xD pic.twitter.com/49iCJl7TTW— CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2018
She said Trump 'always' told her that he loved her. The two even had nicknames for each other.
'He would call me baby, or he'd call me beautiful Karen,' McDougal said.
McDougal filed a lawsuit this week against the publisher of the National Enquirer, which allegedly bought the exclusive rights to her story about the affair with Trump and then never published in order to help him after he won the Republican nomination.
McDougal told CNN that she first met Trump in 2006, when NBC was filming an episode of Celebrity Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.
'He said hello like he would to anybody and throughout the night, it was kind of obvious that there was an attraction from his part to me,' McDougal said. -Daily Mail
McDougal took the opportunity to slam Trump's marriage during the interview, telling Cooper she thought it was odd that Donald and Melania slept in separate bedrooms. "I thought maybe they were having issues," she said.
Where is this all going?
While some have construed the $130,000 payment to Daniels may constitute an illegal campaign contribution, others have said that's not likely to hold much water. And since Trump had the affairs as a private citizen, not in the Oval Office, nor has he lied about it to Congress like Bill Clinton, it appears that this whole Stormy and McDougal thing exists solely to embarrass the President while he plays musical chairs with key positions (Tillerson, Bolton, McMaster, etc.).
Maxine Waters approves this message
Cumpilation? No thanks.
Not my type anyway.
In reply to Maxine Waters approves this… by Brazen Heist
And we still haven't reached the low point yet.
In reply to Cumpilation? No thanks… by Jim in MN
They have pictures of Trumps penis...lol...is it very bigly?
In reply to And we still haven't reached… by Brazen Heist
nmewn this is fs ~ Penis length is overrated ~ It's the 360 degree spherical directional vector & velocity x declining energy factor x gravitational force x sin wave force reduction wave amplitude... of the piss that counts...
M24 vs. SAWED OFF SHOTGUN
Different objectives, no? (& I'm positive you know your guns)
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by nmewn
Trump emphasized on Friday that he would "never screw another whore like this again"
In reply to Penis is overrated ~ It's… by DillyDilly
Bunch of bullshit. Total smokescreen from what is really going on in the world and Amerika aka the USSA...
In reply to Trump emphasized on Friday… by jimmy c korn
If the glove does not fit, you must aquit ..
In reply to Bunch of bullshit. Total… by SmallerGovNow2
Are you not entertained?
Here's the juicy stuff:
http://celebrity-leaks.net/stormy-daniels-nude-photos-leaked/
In reply to If the glove does not fit,… by Giant Meteor
Is Trump circumcised?
That's the ultimate Goyim test.
In reply to Are you not entertained? by Leakanthrophy
As John B. Wells said so well, these women were paid to perform pornographic acts in front of a camera and film crew, for money.
Episode 900 @ 7:00 mark: "She wants to talk, this slag, who somehow holds the moral high ground why would anyone want to hear anything she has to say? It is a filthy, disgusting business, this woman fornicates in front of a camera crew, has her own lubrication boy, it is said. and yet this person wants to conduct an interview and reveal all the sordid details about some fling she allegedly had with Mr. Trump. Is anybody really interested in what somebody who, is in her line of work, has to say? And the bigger question is, why does she want to say it? So it's pretty easy to understand why reports abound that Americans are getting tired. Tired of what? Well the perpetrators of these reports say it is the 24-hour news cycle. I don't think it what it is at at all. I am reminded of the John Lennon song, "Just Give Me Some Truth." We can handle the truth. The problem is, the majority of those in power, cannot handle the truth being revealed about them."
This is the one internet program I pay to hear: www.caravantomidnight.com There is nothing better than hearing the dripping sarcasm fall from John Well's tongue. He gets his point across very well, with class.
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by nmewn
In Europe these women would be booed off the stage. Trying to extort money from a sexual affair, even prostitutes have more class than that.
I want to know where are all the muthafucking liberals who only knew how to say "its just about sex" as they screamed their fool heads off to protect Clinton during his travails caused by his lying to a Grand Jury. Clinton was criminal, Trump was just stupid for getting involved with such low life skanks. Yet not one of these liberal imbeciles is coming forward now to say this entire story is nonsense because "its just about sex".
Frankly, Trump could probably turn this into a bonanza for him. He could claim he was at a difficult time in his marriage, after a short time together things were not working out with Melania and he did some things he should not have done. But they were a part of his life and in the process he got to learn a great deal about what he needed to do to become a better husband and person, which led him to being a better partner in life for Melania. Just like that, simple and contrite. American men will love it that he is not saying he's sorry for bagging two awesome babes, American women will eat up the apology and subsequent commitment he made to a marriage that exists to this day. Ever the master showman, Trump can turn this episode into a big positive if he plays it right.
Then he should name one of these two strumpets ambassador to Russia and the other to North Korea. Let them do their thing with the two pains in the ass running those countries, you'll see how fast they tone down their belligerence.
In reply to As John B. Wells said so… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
" Frankly, Trump could probably turn this into a bonanza for him. "
Trump's a master at spinning bad things he does into good things. Like today, "duh... I had to sign the spending bill because of military and national security"
In reply to In Europe these women would… by Harry Lightning
I dunno, things seemed so much simpler when slick willy was diddling his young office intern with fine cigars, while gettin his guitar strummed under the desk of the oral office. How did things go so terribly wrong ?
In reply to As John B. Wells said so… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
i regret that i have only one up vote to give you!
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by nmewn
He promised there was no problem in that department.
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by lostintheflood
lol...I guess all this nonsense is supposed to make us not like Trump but I just don't get it.
It's not like he was going all Matt Lauer on the deal and pressing buttons under his desk to lock the door or "releasing his inner chakra" (lol) into a potted plant like Weinstein or Gore.
There is apparently some sorta weird double prog standard going on here that I can't quite wrap my head around...maybe if I dragged a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park ;-)
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by lostintheflood
It's a 4D penis...
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by lostintheflood
Marco Rubio can't wait to get his hands on the pic to validate his debate comments!
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by nmewn
I notice you never comment on stories about Trump banning bump stocks or passing this shitty $1.3T spending bill but swarm all over stupid stories like ones about this whore- why is that?
In reply to They have pictures of Trumps… by nmewn
I have a proposal:
All future candidates for high office must submit, with their application for candidacy, text and photos of them in horribly embarrassing and personal situations. These must include several categories of biological and sexual function, to be defined explicitly, and must constitute such horrific and personally offensive behavior that any future attempts by 3rd parties to bring forth additional evidence of such behavior will be rendered irrelevant.
C'mon, google or apple probably have it on everybody nowadays anyhow, isn't that what the selfie camera on your smartphone is for?
In reply to And we still haven't reached… by Brazen Heist
NOBODY needs to see Kanckles in a bathtub fondling little girls. I value my eyesight.
In reply to I have a proposal:… by Automatic Choke
Far from it.
One might consider a picture of a disk to be a blackmailing move but since the form and nature of "investigation" and law enforcement has changed a lot.
In reply to And we still haven't reached… by Brazen Heist
Yes, blackmail. I've heard that is legal now ...
In reply to Far from it… by JRobby
President Trump should just hire Hillary to bully Stormy Daniels into silence. Hillary is the best at bullying women!!
In reply to Maxine Waters approves this… by Brazen Heist
Hi Stormy, it’s me, Hillary. Coming over with my strap on to shut you up. Am going to do you like Matt Lauer till you pass out, though with my medical condition I may have a seizure before then, but you get my intention.
In reply to President president Trump to… by lester1
Brilliant !
In reply to President president Trump to… by lester1
You mean Maxine want's to see Trump's Appendage? Did I just say that and are we really reading this ZH article?? Where's Rod Serling?
In reply to Maxine Waters approves this… by Brazen Heist
These stupid broads are going to die penniless on a sidewalk. They are in such breach of contract it makes my head spin. Just by talking about a non disclosure agreement when you are bound by one is a no no.
In reply to Maxine Waters approves this… by Brazen Heist
In reply to These stupid broads are… by chicmagnet
You Said "These stupid broads are going to die penniless on a sidewalk"
with only the faint imprint of Sealy or Serta on their backs
In reply to These stupid broads are… by chicmagnet
I see a skull reflected in the lower left corner of that safe (in the first photo at the top).
As for a dick pic? No thanks. I don't care, don't want to see it. They were adults. Not my business.
In reply to Maxine Waters approves this… by Brazen Heist
former Playboy model Karen McDougal who alleges she had an affair with President Trump, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she fell in love with Trump - with whom she had "unprotected sex dozens of times" after their 2006 introduction.
Naturally; ride that hard billionaire cock and PRAY you get pregnant - never have to work again - at 7-11 or on your back.
And oh yea, I AM entertained!!
In reply to Maxine Waters approves this… by Brazen Heist
Look! There's a pic of what:
https://twitter.com/MichaelAvenatti/status/977015170231885825/photo/1
[KINDA] looks like [ANY] unscribbled upon CD that could be in [ANY] safe... ANYWHERE
So it MUST be proof!
& I can't exactly be certain if that's actually a safe...
Anderson's Cooper's mouth must be watering.
In reply to Look! There's a pic of [ANY]… by DillyDilly
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
Okay that is just downright gross. Ewwwww.
In reply to That's Not Water by Jim in MN
They just don't get it. This is the age of porn saturation.
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is alleging an affair more than a decade ago with Donald Trump. Fighting back tears, she says, "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do."
Wrong?? huh? Tears for? We're supposed to care her looks will afford her a life of leisure with men slaving away for her attentions? Am I supposed to be white knighting for the teary eyed damsel in distress that is sucking on huge cock as I try to save her? Cue up the ba derped durr porn music please.
In reply to Look! There's a pic of [ANY]… by DillyDilly
It's called "acting". Any girl can take her clothes off. All these crucial babes on display can act or they wouldn't get past the interview.
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
CD? So 20th century. Who the fuck still uses them?
In reply to Look! There's a pic of [ANY]… by DillyDilly
FFS, enough with the bread and circus'... No one cares if Trump was banging a hooker... Now, if he was banging an under aged intern in the white house, that's another story...
Oh but its all circuses to distract from the epic fuckery going on.
At what point do enough people just say....fuck it, I refuse to pay taxes to orangutans. That alone would be enough to make a difference and hit their pockets....but they want us divided and hooked on Big Guv.....so we don't coordinate this very powerful act.
In reply to FFS, enough with the bread… by Keyser
Shhh, this is Very Important News
In reply to Oh but its all circuses to… by Brazen Heist
Monica was not "underaged" if that is what you are referring to.
In reply to FFS, enough with the bread… by Keyser
Right, that was simply abuse of power and perjury.
In reply to Monica was not "underaged"… by ZeroSpam
Shut up, Stormy is haut. Just wait until she runs for Governor of California.
In reply to For myself?… by DillyDilly
She could get elected POTUS in 2020 if she ran on a platform of free boob jobs for everyone.
In reply to Shut up, Stormy is haut… by cougar_w
Exactly who cares, Stormy is so diluted with the 1/2 life of different Sperm frequencies she doesn't remember her own name 1/2 the time.
In reply to FFS, enough with the bread… by Keyser