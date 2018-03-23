Trump "Disk Pic": Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Teases Mystery CD In A Safe

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 19:45

The lawyer representing porn actress Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) fired off a tweet with a picture of what appeared to be a compact disc in a safe - hinting that he has video or photographic evidence of Clifford's affair with President Trump. 

"If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth?????" tweeted lawyer Michael Avenatti. 

Avenatti has been a frequent guest on cable news as he promotes Stormy's upcoming 60 minutes tell-all about her alleged affair with President Trump, in which she was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen to keep quiet. 

When CBS Evening News' Julianna Goldman asked Avenatti if he had photos, texts or videos of her alleged relationship with Trump, he replied "No comment," adding that Clifford just "wants to set the record straight." (which you can read more about in her upcoming book, we're sure). 

Clifford has filed a lawsuit that alleges the NDA she signed shortly before the 2016 election is null and void because Trump - under the name "David Dennison," never signed it. 

"We have photos of Trump's penis" 

On Monday Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he told The Beat's Ari Melber "We have a lot of information, a lot of evidence, a lot of documents that haven’t come to light yet. Numerous pieces of evidence, numerous facts, and we’re not gonna show our hand in the beginning weeks of any case. No good lawyer would do that, and we’re certainly not gonna do it here.

In response, notorious Louise Mensch co-hoaxer, Claude Taylor, tweeted "Stormy's Lawyer on MSNBC. I'll paraphrase. "We have photos of Trump's penis". 

Taylor's tweet was immediately megaphoned by several blue-check Twitter accounts, which caused the tweet to go viral until journalist Yashar Ali and others set the record straight.

In light of Avenatti's "Disk Pic," however, one wonders if there may be some truth to Taylor's assertion.

Trump filed to sue Daniels last week for $20 million, accusing her of repeatedly violating the nondisclosure agreement. 

Meanwhile, former Playboy model Karen McDougal who alleges she had an affair with President Trump, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she fell in love with Trump - with whom she had "unprotected sex dozens of times" after their 2006 introduction. 

McDougal, 46, also told CNN that she and "charming" Trump had sex on their first date and that she went home afterward ‘crying in the backseat of a car’ when he offered her cash after they made love. 

'After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn't know how to take that,' she said. 

She said she was hurt by the cash offer, which she turned down.  

'I don't even know how to describe the look on my face,' she said. 'It must have been so sad.' 

Later that year she was also given an apartment in New York City as a Christmas gift, but lost it after the two split. -Daily Mail

Fighting back tears - certainly not in advance of a book deal, McDougal told Cooper "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do."

She said Trump 'always' told her that he loved her. The two even had nicknames for each other.

'He would call me baby, or he'd call me beautiful Karen,' McDougal said.

McDougal filed a lawsuit this week against the publisher of the National Enquirer, which allegedly bought the exclusive rights to her story about the affair with Trump and then never published in order to help him after he won the Republican nomination.

McDougal told CNN that she first met Trump in 2006, when NBC was filming an episode of Celebrity Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

'He said hello like he would to anybody and throughout the night, it was kind of obvious that there was an attraction from his part to me,' McDougal said.  -Daily Mail

McDougal took the opportunity to slam Trump's marriage during the interview, telling Cooper she thought it was odd that Donald and Melania slept in separate bedrooms. "I thought maybe they were having issues," she said.

Where is this all going?

While some have construed the $130,000 payment to Daniels may constitute an illegal campaign contribution, others have said that's not likely to hold much water. And since Trump had the affairs as a private citizen, not in the Oval Office, nor has he lied about it to Congress like Bill Clinton, it appears that this whole Stormy and McDougal thing exists solely to embarrass the President while he plays musical chairs with key positions (Tillerson, Bolton, McMaster, etc.). 

Comments

DillyDilly nmewn Fri, 03/23/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

nmewn this is fs ~ Penis length is overrated ~ It's the 360 degree spherical directional vector & velocity x declining energy factor x gravitational force x sin wave force reduction wave amplitude... of the piss that counts...

 

M24 vs. SAWED OFF SHOTGUN

 

Different objectives, no? (& I'm positive you know your guns)

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 nmewn Fri, 03/23/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

As John B. Wells said so well, these women were paid to perform pornographic acts in front of a camera and film crew, for money.

Episode 900 @ 7:00 mark: "She wants to talk, this slag, who somehow holds the moral high ground why would anyone want to hear anything she has to say? It is a filthy, disgusting business, this woman fornicates in front of a camera crew, has her own lubrication boy, it is said. and yet this person wants to conduct an interview and reveal all the sordid details about some fling she allegedly had with Mr. Trump. Is anybody really interested in what somebody who, is in her line of work, has to say? And the bigger question is, why does she want to say it? So it's pretty easy to understand why reports abound that Americans are getting tired. Tired of what? Well the perpetrators of these reports say it is the 24-hour news cycle. I don't think it what it is at at all. I am reminded of the John Lennon song, "Just Give Me Some Truth." We can handle the truth. The problem is, the majority of those in power, cannot handle the truth being revealed about them."

This is the one internet program I pay to hear: www.caravantomidnight.com There is nothing better than hearing the dripping sarcasm fall from John Well's tongue. He gets his point across very well, with class.

Harry Lightning HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

In Europe these women would be booed off the stage. Trying to extort money from a sexual affair, even prostitutes have more class than that.

I want to know where are all the muthafucking liberals who only knew how to say "its just about sex" as they screamed their fool heads off to protect Clinton during his travails caused by his lying to a Grand Jury. Clinton was criminal, Trump was just stupid for getting involved with such low life skanks. Yet not one of these liberal imbeciles is coming forward now to say this entire story is nonsense because "its just about sex".

Frankly, Trump could probably turn this into a bonanza for him. He could claim he was at a difficult time in his marriage, after a short time together things were not working out with Melania and he did some things he should not have done. But they were a part of his life and in the process he got to learn a great deal about what he needed to do to become a better husband and person, which led him to being a better partner in life for Melania. Just like that, simple and contrite. American men will love it that he is not saying he's sorry for bagging two awesome babes, American women will eat up the apology and subsequent commitment he made to a marriage that exists to this day. Ever the master showman, Trump can turn this episode into a big positive if he plays it right.

Then he should name one of these two strumpets ambassador to Russia and the other to North Korea. Let them do their thing with the two pains in the ass running those countries, you'll see how fast they tone down their belligerence. 

nmewn lostintheflood Fri, 03/23/2018 - 20:17 Permalink

lol...I guess all this nonsense is supposed to make us not like Trump but I just don't get it.

It's not like he was going all Matt Lauer on the deal and pressing buttons under his desk to lock the door or "releasing his inner chakra" (lol) into a potted plant like Weinstein or Gore. 

There is apparently some sorta weird double prog standard going on here that I can't quite wrap my head around...maybe if I dragged a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park ;-)

Automatic Choke Brazen Heist Fri, 03/23/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

I have a proposal:

 

All future candidates for high office must submit, with their application for candidacy, text and photos of them in horribly embarrassing and personal situations.   These must include several categories of biological and sexual function, to be defined explicitly, and must constitute such horrific and personally offensive behavior that any future attempts by 3rd parties to bring forth additional evidence of such behavior will be rendered irrelevant.

C'mon, google or apple probably have it on everybody nowadays anyhow, isn't that what the selfie camera on your smartphone is for?

 

RafterManFMJ Brazen Heist Fri, 03/23/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

former Playboy model Karen McDougal who alleges she had an affair with President Trump, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she fell in love with Trump - with whom she had "unprotected sex dozens of times" after their 2006 introduction. 

 

Naturally; ride that hard billionaire cock and PRAY you get pregnant - never have to work again - at 7-11 or on your back.

And oh yea, I AM entertained!!

DownWithYogaPants DillyDilly Fri, 03/23/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

They just don't get it. This is the age of porn saturation.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is alleging an affair more than a decade ago with Donald Trump. Fighting back tears, she says, "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do."

Wrong?? huh?  Tears for?  We're supposed to care her looks will afford her a life of leisure with men slaving away for her attentions?   Am I supposed to be white knighting for the teary eyed damsel in distress that is sucking on huge cock as I try to save her?  Cue up the ba derped durr porn music please.

Keyser Fri, 03/23/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

FFS, enough with the bread and circus'... No one cares if Trump was banging a hooker... Now, if he was banging an under aged intern in the white house, that's another story...

Brazen Heist Keyser Fri, 03/23/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

Oh but its all circuses to distract from the epic fuckery going on.

At what point do enough people just say....fuck it, I refuse to pay taxes to orangutans. That alone would be enough to make a difference and hit their pockets....but they want us divided and hooked on Big Guv.....so we don't coordinate this very powerful act.