Trump "Disk Pic": Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Teases Mystery CD In A Safe

The lawyer representing porn actress Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) fired off a tweet with a picture of what appeared to be a compact disc in a safe - hinting that he has video or photographic evidence of Clifford's affair with President Trump.

"If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth?????" tweeted lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti has been a frequent guest on cable news as he promotes Stormy's upcoming 60 minutes tell-all about her alleged affair with President Trump, in which she was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen to keep quiet.

When CBS Evening News' Julianna Goldman asked Avenatti if he had photos, texts or videos of her alleged relationship with Trump, he replied "No comment," adding that Clifford just "wants to set the record straight." (which you can read more about in her upcoming book, we're sure).

Clifford has filed a lawsuit that alleges the NDA she signed shortly before the 2016 election is null and void because Trump - under the name "David Dennison," never signed it.

"We have photos of Trump's penis"

On Monday Avenatti appeared on MSNBC where he told The Beat's Ari Melber "We have a lot of information, a lot of evidence, a lot of documents that haven’t come to light yet. Numerous pieces of evidence, numerous facts, and we’re not gonna show our hand in the beginning weeks of any case. No good lawyer would do that, and we’re certainly not gonna do it here.

In response, notorious Louise Mensch co-hoaxer, Claude Taylor, tweeted "Stormy's Lawyer on MSNBC. I'll paraphrase. "We have photos of Trump's penis".

Stormy’s Lawyer on MSNBC. I’ll paraphrase. “We have photos of Trump’s penis”. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 19, 2018

Taylor's tweet was immediately megaphoned by several blue-check Twitter accounts, which caused the tweet to go viral until journalist Yashar Ali and others set the record straight.

Lots of folks are retweeting this and screenshotting it (including big accounts) but her lawyer said no such thing, not even close to it. He said additional evidence including documents. pic.twitter.com/wZi7ZRyfB3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 20, 2018

In light of Avenatti's "Disk Pic," however, one wonders if there may be some truth to Taylor's assertion.

Trump filed to sue Daniels last week for $20 million, accusing her of repeatedly violating the nondisclosure agreement.

Meanwhile, former Playboy model Karen McDougal who alleges she had an affair with President Trump, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she fell in love with Trump - with whom she had "unprotected sex dozens of times" after their 2006 introduction.

McDougal, 46, also told CNN that she and "charming" Trump had sex on their first date and that she went home afterward ‘crying in the backseat of a car’ when he offered her cash after they made love.

'After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn't know how to take that,' she said. She said she was hurt by the cash offer, which she turned down. 'I don't even know how to describe the look on my face,' she said. 'It must have been so sad.' Later that year she was also given an apartment in New York City as a Christmas gift, but lost it after the two split. -Daily Mail

Fighting back tears - certainly not in advance of a book deal, McDougal told Cooper "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do."

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is alleging an affair more than a decade ago with Donald Trump. Fighting back tears, she says, "I'm really sorry for that. I know it's a wrong thing to do." https://t.co/qeAjICn2xD pic.twitter.com/49iCJl7TTW — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2018

She said Trump 'always' told her that he loved her. The two even had nicknames for each other. 'He would call me baby, or he'd call me beautiful Karen,' McDougal said. McDougal filed a lawsuit this week against the publisher of the National Enquirer, which allegedly bought the exclusive rights to her story about the affair with Trump and then never published in order to help him after he won the Republican nomination. McDougal told CNN that she first met Trump in 2006, when NBC was filming an episode of Celebrity Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. 'He said hello like he would to anybody and throughout the night, it was kind of obvious that there was an attraction from his part to me,' McDougal said. -Daily Mail

McDougal took the opportunity to slam Trump's marriage during the interview, telling Cooper she thought it was odd that Donald and Melania slept in separate bedrooms. "I thought maybe they were having issues," she said.

Where is this all going?

While some have construed the $130,000 payment to Daniels may constitute an illegal campaign contribution, others have said that's not likely to hold much water. And since Trump had the affairs as a private citizen, not in the Oval Office, nor has he lied about it to Congress like Bill Clinton, it appears that this whole Stormy and McDougal thing exists solely to embarrass the President while he plays musical chairs with key positions (Tillerson, Bolton, McMaster, etc.).