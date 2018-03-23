Trump Overturns Obama-Era Law: Bans All Bump Stock Devices

Perhaps needing a distraction from the fiscal folly of today's $1.3 trillion monster spending bill... or perhaps looking to show progress ahead of tomorrow's expected-to-be-huge "march For Life" across America, President Trump has swung his Oval Office ax at another Obama-era law and followed through on his promise to ban bump stocks.
President Trump tweeted tonight...
Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period. We will BAN all devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018
In February he ordered Sessions to "ban 'bump stocks'" and that is what has happened a month later...
Full Statement from AG Sessions:
ATTORNEY GENERAL SESSIONS ANNOUNCES REGULATION EFFECTIVELY BANNING BUMP STOCKS
ASHINGTON - Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice is proposing to amend the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, clarifying that bump stocks fall within the definition of "machinegun" under federal law, as such devices allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger.
In making the announcement, Attorney General Sessions made the following statement:
"Since the day he took office, President Trump has had no higher priority than the safety of each and every American," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
"That is why today the Department of Justice is publishing for public comment a proposed rulemaking that would define `machinegun' to include bump stock-type devices under federal law - effectively banning them. After the senseless attack in Las Vegas, this proposed rule is a critical step in our effort to reduce the threat of gun violence that is in keeping with the Constitution and the laws passed by Congress. I look forward to working with the President's School Safety Commission to identify other ways to keep our country and our children safe, and I thank the President for his courageous leadership on this issue."
On February 20, 2018, the President issued a memorandum instructing the Attorney General "to dedicate all available resources to... propose for notice and comment a rule banning all devices that turn legal weapons into machineguns." This NPRM is in response to that direction, and would make clear that the term "machinegun" as used in the National Firearms Act (NFA), as amended, and Gun Control Act (GCA), as amended, includes all bump-stock-type devices that harness recoil energy to facilitate the continuous operation of a semiautomatic long gun after a single pull of the trigger. If the NPRM is made final, bump-stock-type devices would be effectively banned under federal law and current possessors of bump-stock-type devices would be required to surrender, destroy, or otherwise render the devices permanently inoperable.
The comment period for the NPRM is 90 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.
* * *
As we noted previously, Gun Owners of America executive director Erich Pratt said in a statement...
“That is a gross infringement of Second Amendment rights.”
He argued that such a ban could be extended to triggers, magazines, or semi-automatic firearms.
“While Trump ran as a pro-gun candidate, this action does not appear to line up with his campaign rhetoric.”
Comments
“I support the ban on assault weapons” -Donald Trump (2000)
Ever wondered why many Brits don't like Trump? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADecI4xw-yg
GREAT DAY FOR DEMOCRATS.
In reply to - by eforce
D’you mean DEMGOPcritters?
In reply to GREAT DAY FOR DEMOCRATS. by Four chan
Lame Trump needs to bump up his value.
The voting value, not the sexual market value.
Grabbing pussy and angering Melania are his only qualities nowadays
Donald Trump Ex-Lover Karen McDougal Nude Photos
https://celebrity-leaks.net/donald-trump-ex-lover-karen-mcdougal-nude-p…
In reply to D’you mean DEMGOPcrits? by ClickNLook
Next on the ignoramus hit list…
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/c/c2/Riflemans_Rifle_Replica.jpg
.. then waist belts
In reply to Bump my stock by Leakanthrophy
Trump is and was always NWO.
He raped girls with his buddy Epstein.
Yes they will disarm the people.
Same old same old.
In reply to Next on the ignoramus hit… by Manthong
Along with my AK-47, I've got a belt loop on my Carharrts that will Trump any bump stock that our gun-grabbing law-makers can legislate.
In reply to Bump my stock by Leakanthrophy
Exactly...and I can move my finger pretty fast too.
In reply to Along with my AK-47, I've… by serotonindumptruck
you'd think such a pro-military guy would like guns...
In reply to - by eforce
Conspiracy theory: it's almost like the military serves the neocon jewish banking elite and not the citizenry. Shock of the century. Call the presses. Oh wait..
In reply to you'd think such a pro… by BullyBearish
Armed citizens and standing armies actually tend to not get along, historically.
Proof-positive that Trump is a NY Democrat. An Old-School Democrat, but a Dem.
In reply to you'd think such a pro… by BullyBearish
Shall not be infringed.
... double negative.
In reply to Shall not be infringed. by Al Gophilia
-
Something for the media to talk about.
Is John (the Traitor) McCain still alive?
WTF?
In reply to Something for the media to… by John McCancerhead
Oops, dropped mine while fishing... its down there with all the gold and silver I had.
Uh oh.
Double post.
You dropped it twice off a boat. C'mon, just admit it.
In reply to Oops, dropped mine while… by MadHatt
Oh, for your information...
Bump Stock had three sisters
Betty Bump, Bella Bump
And BATHSHEBA BUMP!!!
You realize it's not funny to start with.....but the all caps at the end just makes it sad...
In reply to Oh, for your information… by DillyDilly
War is near, this is all a distraction
Just a token of my extreme.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlHnpoVYbHE
In reply to War is near, this is all the… by I woke up
The President has projected blame of our problems onto China, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, etc; but won't mention where the true blame lies: Israel, and ourselves, for letting ourselves become infested and controlled by the zionist lobby. He's fooled a lot of people too. The Chinese are opportunists, not predators. The zionists/bankers are predators.
In reply to War is near, this is all the… by I woke up
I don't have a problem with that as long as you ban all fully automatic weapons from law enforcement agencies and any military carrying out operations on US soil.
I would rather have someone shooting at me with a bump stock than someone taking careful aim and slowly squeezing off shots with more accuracy.
In reply to I don't have a problem with… by silverer
MAGA! Winning!
This and this too: https://www.cnet.com/news/cloud-act-becomes-law-increases-government-ac…
Easy enough to get an AK47... from China. http://articles.latimes.com/1996-05-23/news/mn-7422_1_assault-weapons
Manpads cost a little more since now. http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-yee-sentence-20160223-story…
Just keep them in attic until needed.
Sorry lying SOB. Romney was right
Wow. Omnibus bill, arbitrary bans, John Bolton as NAS. Please, tell me how this is all 8-d chess or whatever Trump is doing.
It's only 50-d chess to the double digit IQ having trumptards out there. Everyone else realizes this is just how pumpkin is.
In reply to Wow. Omnibus bill,… by Collectivism Killz
First 4D chess game ended and you have lost.
In reply to Wow. Omnibus bill,… by Collectivism Killz
are triggers next?
The 'controlled opposition' speculation is taking root...
...and Trump also signed the Cloud act which is far more insidious.. foreign governments will now have access to your internet data and for you cryptocurrency fans thanks for playing but global tracking in real time is now enabled...
Israel already has access: AmDocs
In reply to ...and Trump also signed the… by khnum
Will the belt loops on my pants also also be banned?
Great day to be a Democrat. Dems are winning. Even when they lose they still win with the cucks running the GOP. Their plan has always been to lose the midterms so they don’t have to be in charge anymore. I will skip the voting for the remainder of my life. Vote for gop or Dems, either way the Dems win. Every state will look like Cali in 10 years or less.
Little Stormy goes long way...
In reply to Great day to be a Democrat… by j0nx
Have you noticed that since Stormy Daniel's lawyer showed a pic of a DVD in his office Trump has pretty much done everything the swamp wanted done?
Go patriots ! http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5537491/Patriots-owner-donates-…