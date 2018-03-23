VIX Curve Inverts Again As Futures Market Interest Collapses

Just two weeks ago, everything was awesome: jobs data was perfectly 'goldilocks', stocks surged, banks loved it, and VIX flash-crashed lower - normalizing the term structure. Today... things are very different.
The market has given up on Goldilocks...
Bank stocks have collapsed since 'Goldilocks'...
And the VIX term structure has once again inverted, echoing the worst of the February Fiasco...
And while 'normally' a surging VIX and inverted curve would prompt a considerable pickup in VIX trading interest, the pattern since the implosion of the 'short-vol' trade has been a one-way street as while the VIX is heading for its biggest quarterly surge since 2011, the popularity of contracts tied to it is waning.
As Bloomberg notes, the number of Cboe Volatility Index futures outstanding has slumped from a record last month, with Wednesday’s expiration pushing it to its lowest reading since November 2016.
Does that explain the lack of dip-buyers in stocks?
Comments
In the news
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Some really good people get booted off this site, and you My Idiot, keep hanging in like a Putrid Turd
In reply to In the news… by enf83
We really need better comment admin.
These people should be getting permabanned after their first post.
There are a good dozen of us with 5+ years of ZH comment activity who have been posting here daily. Not sure why half-dozen of us don't get some comment section admin power to start clamping down on the spam.
I'm sure most of us would do it for free.
In reply to Some really good people get… by Dragon HAwk
Really, it's low rent. Can someone email an admin?
In reply to We really need better… by Haus-Targaryen
Hmm...very many odd topics of dubious importance...
In reply to In the news… by enf83
You talk like a fag, and your shits all retarded.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
And the retard refers to it as News...
In reply to You talk like a fag, and… by BigWillyStyle887
I am pretty sure it refers to you.
In reply to And the retard refers to it… by Bill of Rights
Where is the love here?
The world is halfway to hell and you two have to fight. Now, stop it.
In reply to I am pretty sure it refers… by Best President Ever
seems the ppt came to the rescue, but the dollar is heading back to the 88 mark..