Wall Street Reacts To Trade Wars

Four words sum up the broad consensus from financial analysts with regard the escalating trade wars: "This can turn ugly..."
China responded overnight, to Trump's first $50 billion volley (retaliatory or not) in the trade war, with what many are calling a warning shot with a targeted $3 billion set of tariffs on US products. Chatter about yuan devaluation (the ultimate next stage in the trade war) were stymied as PBOC fixed modestly lower and offshore yuan is bouncing back a little.
However, broadly-speaking, none of this is positive and The FT provides a quick roundup of what analysts are saying about the brewing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
ING Asia Pacific chief economist Robert Carnell:
If the tariffs go ahead as planned, then we believe China will retaliate. It is impossible to imagine that they cannot. And then we expect the US to retaliate further.
This can turn ugly on a global scale very quickly. And synchronous global growth or not, markets are right to be pricing in a more subdued outlook.
Although this trade dispute is largely a US-China one, it has the potential to embroil much of the Asian region.
ANZ economists Raymond Yeung and Daniel Wilson:
Chinese authorities will stand firm as an advocate for globalisation but will respond to the US’s announcement on a bilateral basis. It will not devalue its currency.
Although the face value of the US tariff will be small, President Trump may push other countries to take sides, resulting in a divided world. The scale of the trade war would be broadened. This is the biggest risk lying ahead.
Our major worry is whether President Trump’s tactical approach will spill over to the rest of the world. He deliberately relates trade measures to foreign policy.
JPMorgan Asset Management global market strategist Hannah Anderson:
The equity market will bear the brunt of the market reactions. Most impacted will be the US, Korea, and Taiwan as companies domiciled in these markets make up a significant portion of the global production chain of Chinese exports.
The effects are likely to be felt more strongly in the US and increase in both consumer and producer prices. Exports are extremely important to the Chinese economy, but have been trending less so in recent years and the U.S. has been shrinking as a share of China’s export market.
Other than the potential modest inflationary impact on U.S. consumer prices, which could bias the Fed toward a more hawkish stance, impact in the bond market is like to be limited.
The Economist Intelligence Unit global chief economist Simon Baptist:
The initial list of products proposed by China should be seen as a minimum opening retaliation, showing that China will prefer to keep any trade war contained and within World Trade Organisation parameters, but it has clearly left the door open to expand these if US actions escalate.
Excluding consumer goods such as iPhones from the tariffs won't protect US consumers from price increases. China is so integral to global supply chains for many products that a good portion - but not all - of the tariff impact will be passed onto US consumers.
China’s swift response to Trump’s tariff announcement and the departure of national security adviser HR McMaster from the White House “seem to have been the last straws” for the dollar against the yen, Westpac senior currency strategist Sean Callow said, adding that the break through the ¥105 mark was “disturbing”.
* * *
Put another way - more to come!
Comments
In the news
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Just wait till the petroyuan goes live next week! The tribulation may begin sooner than we think:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Wailing Wall Street...
In reply to Just wait till the petroyuan… by mobius8curve
So apparently Wall Street was fine with the US losing the "trade war" over the past 30 years??
It's a war we've been losing since der Schlickmeister Willy signed NAFTA.
Did anyone not notice??
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Notice? I voted for Ross Perot TWICE!
In reply to So apparently Wall Street… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Uh, yeah. I believe wall St was involved, sending all manufacturing overseas for a higher profit margin. The trade deficit includes finished and partially finished products....computers, phones, dildoes....
In reply to So apparently Wall Street… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Sure, a higher profit margin. That's why they all need subsidies and free shipping. x.0
In reply to Uh, yeah. I believe wall St… by Not Goldman Sachs
Time to dump Chinese investments before its too late. China is in the fragile position here... much more fragile. Just about everyone in China has changed their middle name to Leverage.
Eat your peas! Eat them!
My house is paid-off. Your daughters and wives are going o have play the role of Stormy in my basement..... for soup. I'll be in the Trump wig.
you'll be in more than a wig.
In reply to Eat your peas! Eat them!… by ToSoft4Truth
Trump's USA to world..don't like it..don't sell here. simple.
Pray to God that Wall Street folds like the phony deck of cards that it is.
Vegas is a church bingo night compared to these predators.
let it burn.
In reply to Pray to God that Wall Street… by VAL THOR
stable orange genius should go full retard on china and the eu. scorched earth bitchez.
No, just China. EU, NAFTA partners, and Brazil can still supply goods that China used to supply.
In reply to stable orange genius should… by buzzsaw99
i would much rather have our shit made in mexico and south america.
In reply to No, just China. EU, NAFTA… by ElTerco
China is the big offender, here. Stay focused. :)
In reply to i would much rather have our… by buzzsaw99
Ford and GM really will pull their production from China and put it back in Detroit and Flint. 1908, here we come!
In reply to No, just China. EU, NAFTA… by ElTerco
Unfortunately, the damage from the announcement has likely already been done to the automakers.
In reply to Ford and GM really will pull… by ToSoft4Truth
Can you fucktard do some googling before you open your stupid mouth?
http://www.gm.com/mol/m-2018-Jan-0104_sales.html
In reply to Less than 4% of global GM… by ElTerco
50 billion is not enough to take up this much of the news cycle. Bloomturd radio is repeating it like every 7 minutes.
In reply to stable orange genius should… by buzzsaw99
Its called Psychic Driving. MSMs repeat the same 2 messages for an hour. If it's important they do it for days. Psychic Driving was invented by APA president and MKULTRA financed torturer Ewan Cameron. He liked to lobotomize people to death. He killed a congressman's wife for him. It might work on morons, but it probably only reinforces traditional jesuit edumacation. It only bores people smart enough to engage in more stimulating activities than decomposing in place, bathed in light and radio waves. Even Cameron found it necessary to strap his victims down and drug them massively, to keep them from knocking the radio out of their ears. The CIA set up his dungeon in Canada because they knew they were serial murderers. Jeffrey Daimler got his "ideas" from the DS.
In reply to 50 billion is not enough to… by D.T.Barnum
The CHINESE protect THEIR intellectual property fiercely. But American Intellectual Property GOES TO THE WAY SIDE....Bottom line FUCK CHINA.
and fuck blankfein.
In reply to The CHINESE protect THEIR… by Bill of Rights
And the Clinton Foundations
In reply to and fuck blankfein. by just the tip
Now we have gotten the angry white american retards opinion.
In reply to The CHINESE protect THEIR… by Bill of Rights
Tyler ... will you kick this butthead off the site please ?
In reply to Now we have gotten the angry… by Trumpury Clinton
Hey, ZH, could you please stop the knee-jerk, pseudo-MSM headlines?
The stock market has been falling well before these supposed "trade wars," which, truth be told, will have minimal effect on the global economy.
Call a spade a spade and blame the Fed, because they caused both the boom and the bust. Their last rate hike (Wednesday), was the proverbial straw and the camel's back is broken.
They will undeniably hike at least once more this year before the market crashes completely. Trump will be blamed, but why does ZH insist on following the herd?
Citing the FT as a source is very telling.
And here's your obligatory "meh."
Don't listen to these wall street fkers. They'll sell out their own kid for a profit.
Exactly what does America have to trade that China wants?
They got all America's production,,, even if they gave it back, generations today haven't the education or skills to run it.
Maybe military crap? But in only 18 years Russia managed to outclass America and they already are buying from Russia.
Food? Russia is now on par and in some areas ahead of American food production and better, they still produce real food, not the Monsanto garbage American farmers are planting. Even Europe doesn't want that junk.
Cars? Not really. American manufactures already have plants in China and even Mexico which now the Emperor has flipped on his NAFTA promise.
Yes,,, the only way the Divided States of America will ever be great again is in their dreams. But hey! in Amerika you can choose your choice of 65 genders and a plethora of bathrooms!
So,,, take that China!
they still produce real food, not the Monsanto garbage American farmers are planting
You true believers are hilarious. Every country in the world is developing their own GMO foods. The reason they bitch and ban Monsanto is because they don't want a foreign source coming in and taking over their seed market. I guess I missed the memo where Bayer and BASF said the first thing they would do is cease GMO research and destroy all the files for the good of humanity. Whatever side you are on they are no better than any other side just farther behind in some areas. Grow the fuck up powder puff. Every country without nuclear weapons wants the world to get rid of all nuclear weapons , then when they get them they want the world to ban anyone new from getting them. It is the same for anything.
For the record I am involved in Ag and am no fan of Monsanto and have my own fears of GMO , but not for the hysterical and non scientific reasons most set their hair on fire for
In reply to Exactly what does America… by rejected
Shepwave nailed it. Futures positive
"This can turn ugly..."
Newsflash: It's already so fuckin' ugly that it turns my guts to look at it.
You cannot fight or fine your way out of a trade deficit of this magnitude.
Slap all the tariffs on stuff across the board ... I don’t care ... balanced and fair trade is the only thing that makes sense ... anything else is utter bullshit and fuck Wall Street .. I’m tired of Wall Street and politicians fucking over American workers ... i think a lot of American workers feel the same way ... its why Hillary got her ass handed to her in the election and her supporters STILL don’t understand why ... I guess it’s impossible to educate ppl who WILL not listen
We NEED TO IMMEDIATELY DO AWAY WITH a little known Asian subsidy which is KILLING jobs for us folks but enriching the richest man in the world and China. Did you know a small package sent by an Asian online seller only cost them about $1.00 vs the $20.00 that we would have to pay to return the junk in a package to Asia. We even provide tracking services on that freaking package. This was pushed down our throats thru the “heavy lobbying” by Ebay and Amazon. . Sooner or later our “paid off” politicians are going to have a change of heart, albeit from taxpayers and voters aware of the “Amazon Subsidy” and get SICK AND TIRED of it and voting them out of office or just plain old guilty conscience. Just the headlines about retail store closings tell us about jobs being lost and commercial real estate getting ready to tank, (Store closings---just a few—Penny’s 130-140 stores, Sears/Kmart 150, Macy’s 100, Foot Locker 100, Kohls 16, Office Depot 200, Abercrombie 114, BCBG 118, HH Gregg 88, Pier One 100).
Problems with this is:
1) Post Office loosing hundreds of millions delivering these cheap packages (taxpayers left holding the bag making up for their losses and eventual USPS pension shortfalls)
2) Uninspected goods come in, many of which are in violation of intellectual property laws and safety regulations.
3) USA stores can’t compete- thus many previous full time jobs in retail have disappeared altogether or with lower paying and reduced benefit part-time jobs.
4) Foreign online sellers are NOT paying any sales tax, income tax, or tariffs like the importers in the USA.
5) Lost jobs equals social security taxes NOT COLLECTED--another freaking problem waiting to rear its ugly face.
My advice to TRUMP—do away with only this one unfair trade deal and positive results will be felt FAST in our economy—no need to expand the Trade War after this is done.