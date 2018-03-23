War-Spending Sparks Durable Goods Orders Rebound In February

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:40

Following January's disappointing plunge (-3.6% MoM), expectations were for a 1.6% rebound in durable goods orders, but the print surprised to the upside, jumping 3.1% MoM. The 'ex' data also doubled expectations in the preliminary Feb release.

The volatility continues in durable goods orders...

 

But notably, YoY was flat at +9.1%...

 

And the big driver of February's rebound - simple, war!

Defense Aircraft and parts orders: +37.7% MoM...

And Defense Capital Goods new orders: +16.5% MoM )

War.. is peace?

two hoots BaBaBouy Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

Trump is first and mostly a financial thinking person, everything finance, one side or the other, it’s all about $.  If he takes the same thinking, primarily, into defense/war/military trade decisions as a financial matter then we could easily find ourselves tied directly or loosely to constant turmoil thus sacrificing or ending the hope of many……..? 

Ink Pusher Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

Like I've said before...

The only industry that's making sales is the Arms Industry.

Everything else that isn't being grossly and brazenly manipulated has essentially flat-lined in anticipation of WW3.

 

Let it Go Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

Some investors have stated that war is good for the economy but it could be argued not always. While disputing the statement I also rail at the arrogance of such people who often have little regard for the lives that war destroys

Long gone are the days of conquering your enemy then raping and plundering your way to glory and riches. The article below argues war is a destructive force that should be avoided when possible.

 http://War Is Not Always Good For The Economy.html

cubitknot Fri, 03/23/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

if you want to know what is wrong with society then you must take into consideration the war culture of the united states. 

 

rah rah rah 

silverer Fri, 03/23/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

Spend five dollars, add two dollars to the economy. Great plan. How's it going so far? Let me think this out: Taxpayers pay for a 2 million dollar per missile program. Some people are hired, paid their weekly pay to build these, and then go add some bucks to the economy when they buy a washing machine and some clothes. Then 20 missiles are detonated at a target someplace in east Jabib, and how much does the economy come out ahead?