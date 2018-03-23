War-Spending Sparks Durable Goods Orders Rebound In February

Following January's disappointing plunge (-3.6% MoM), expectations were for a 1.6% rebound in durable goods orders, but the print surprised to the upside, jumping 3.1% MoM. The 'ex' data also doubled expectations in the preliminary Feb release.

The volatility continues in durable goods orders...

But notably, YoY was flat at +9.1%...

And the big driver of February's rebound - simple, war!

Defense Aircraft and parts orders: +37.7% MoM...

And Defense Capital Goods new orders: +16.5% MoM )

War.. is peace?