War-Spending Sparks Durable Goods Orders Rebound In February

Following January's disappointing plunge (-3.6% MoM), expectations were for a 1.6% rebound in durable goods orders, but the print surprised to the upside, jumping 3.1% MoM. The 'ex' data also doubled expectations in the preliminary Feb release.
The volatility continues in durable goods orders...
But notably, YoY was flat at +9.1%...
And the big driver of February's rebound - simple, war!
Defense Aircraft and parts orders: +37.7% MoM...
And Defense Capital Goods new orders: +16.5% MoM )
War.. is peace?
Comments
Donald J Trump is about to make Hillary Clinton look like a peacenik and that is fucked up.
doesn't matter who zookeeper is, the beast must be fed...
In reply to Donald J Trump is about to… by Trumpury Clinton
Thump ... Making Woar Great Again ...
In reply to doesn't matter who zookeeper… by pebblewriter
Trump is first and mostly a financial thinking person, everything finance, one side or the other, it’s all about $. If he takes the same thinking, primarily, into defense/war/military trade decisions as a financial matter then we could easily find ourselves tied directly or loosely to constant turmoil thus sacrificing or ending the hope of many……..?
In reply to Thump by BaBaBouy
Even Lady C remarked on Trumps' new War Cabinet and she pays no heed to the MSM or politics.
Her words were "here comes the culling", and Trump had no choice when he saw the real books.
In reply to Donald J Trump is about to… by Trumpury Clinton
The Google software for drone mapping / targeting is making America great again.
Nice to know the politicians can come together on one thing: the need to rain a little democracy down on the rest of the world.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgAVpPNusTs
See it's all good! That guns & butter thing at work.
This country is so f-ing screwed!
Like I've said before...
The only industry that's making sales is the Arms Industry.
Everything else that isn't being grossly and brazenly manipulated has essentially flat-lined in anticipation of WW3.
Some investors have stated that war is good for the economy but it could be argued not always. While disputing the statement I also rail at the arrogance of such people who often have little regard for the lives that war destroys
Long gone are the days of conquering your enemy then raping and plundering your way to glory and riches. The article below argues war is a destructive force that should be avoided when possible.
http://War Is Not Always Good For The Economy.html
if you want to know what is wrong with society then you must take into consideration the war culture of the united states.
rah rah rah
"Satan's laughing spreads his wings, oh lord yea!" -War Pigs, Black Sabbath.
In reply to if you want to know what is… by cubitknot
"Don't Mention the War....oops...The Debt!" John Cleese....
Spend five dollars, add two dollars to the economy. Great plan. How's it going so far? Let me think this out: Taxpayers pay for a 2 million dollar per missile program. Some people are hired, paid their weekly pay to build these, and then go add some bucks to the economy when they buy a washing machine and some clothes. Then 20 missiles are detonated at a target someplace in east Jabib, and how much does the economy come out ahead?