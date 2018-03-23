In Warning To Iran, Israel Releases Video Of 2007 Airstrike On Syrian Nuclear Facility

In the latest warning to Iran that it means business, Israel has released a video of an airstrike it conducted on a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. Until this week, Israel refused to officially acknowledge the operation for over a decade.
For the first time ever, 10 years later, the IAF reveals to the world a key operation to de-escalate conflict in the region. Could keep a secret like this?— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) March 21, 2018
Read more: https://t.co/UStChpKLdm
"During the night of September 5th and 6th, 2007, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a nuclear facility in its last stages of construction in the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria, 280 miles north-east of Damascus," reads a statement from the IDF. "Four F-16 jets eliminated a nuclear threat not only to Israel, but to the entire region."
The IDF released previously classified footage, images and intelligence documents from the operation - revealing how Israel monitored the site before the attack, suggesting that it could become operational within months.
One report, dated 30 March 2007, said: “Syria has set up, within its territory, a nuclear reactor for the production of plutonium, through North Korea, which according to an (initial) worst-case assessment is liable to be activated in approximately another year.”
The military said that following the four-hour operation, the reactor “had been totally disabled”, and the damage done “was irreversible”. -The Guardian
Israel said that the decision to strike the alleged nuclear facility was based on information from the Military Intelligence Directorate, which had been monitoring the site for two years.
The black and white aerial images from the Syrian desert show a box-shaped structure close to the Euphrates river. The video shows the structure's demise.
Syria, a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty since 1968, has consistently denied that it has pursued a nuclear weapons program - and said that the Dier ez-Zor facility was non-operational and contained no nuclear material.
Media reports at the time posited that it was an undeclared reactor being built by North Korea - however following its bombing, the nuclear watchdog IAEA concluded that the complex resembled a reactor building, and pointed the finger at the Syrian government for a lack of transparency.
On Wednesday morning, Israel's intelligence minister, Yisrael Katz, directly warned Iran that the reactor raid in Syria provided a clear message that "Israel will never allow nuclear weapons to countries like Iran who threaten its existence."
The courageous decision of the Israeli government almost 11 years ago to destroy the nuclear reactor in Syria and the successful operation following it sends a clear message:— ישראל כץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 21, 2018
Israel will never allow nuclear weapons to countries like Iran who threaten its existence.
The defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, stopped short of suggesting the possibility of a similar strike on Iranian facilities, but made clear the 2007 attack proved Israel was willing and able to act militarily. -The Guardian
“The motivation of our enemies has grown in recent years, but so too the might of the (Israel Defence Forces),” he said. “Everyone in the Middle East would do well to internalize this equation.”
Israel sought to further justify the strike, noting that ISIS had captured the region with the reactor in it during Syria's civil war.
“The security implications of a nuclear reactor falling into the hands of Isis or other extremist groups during the war in Syria are vast,” said the IDF.
As a reminder, in September 2016 in the aftermath of Obama's Iran Deal, Russia started construction of a new, $10 billion nuclear power plant in Iran. Iran already runs one Russian-built nuclear reactor at Bushehr, its first. Russia signed a deal with Iran in 2014 to build up to eight more reactors in the country. Or maybe not, as Israel has made it clear it will never allow this to happen.
Comments
Israel released this video because John Bolton said to....
This article was missing in action for a while. Very interesting...
In reply to They released this because… by vaporland
APARTHEID Israhell is the freakin problem in the MidEast.
Soon they will execute their next BIG FALSE FLAG.
Then, what they've always wanted for their fellow bankers: WW3.
In reply to This article was missing in… by Mr_Potatohead
Trump got Bolton on board. And together with General Dracula at the DOD, it will all go to hell pretty soon.
Prepare to DIE for the fake Hebrews, their apartheid state, and their crimes against the people of the region. Their blood lust is never satiated.
In reply to Israhell is the freakin… by pier
Must be nice to be able to attack other countries, brag about it with video, and never face international repercussions. Lucky bastards.
Can somebody send Syria, Russia, and Iran some video cameras. I want some video of Israeli infrastructure being bombed. I want to make it into my screen-saver.
In reply to I'd say by beepbop
Israel... By Deception Thou Shalt Do War
""""Israel is Lying, What They Bombed in 2007 Wasn't a Nuclear Facility' - Analyst""""
In reply to Must be nice to be able to… by Kafir Goyim
Appropriately enough, the Syrian gov't responded with a re-release of 'A Christmas Carol', but the subtleties of their message were widely overlooked...
Israel should move to a better neighborhood, it would be better for all concerned.
In reply to Appropriately enough, the… by house biscuit
The security implications of a nuclear reactor falling into the hands of Isis or other extremist groups during the war in Syria are vast,” said the IDF.
Yep, them turrists gonna walk right in those facilities, read them blueprints, maybe watch a few youtube videos and build thems a nucular bomb.
In reply to Israel should move to a… by two hoots
I'm thinking that those Arabs in Israel's land should be moved to Germany, Et. Al. Oh wait, the test case already is in da pipeline. Tanks ErDOGan!
In reply to Israel should move to a… by two hoots
The hubris and chutzpah of the tribe is always breathtaking. Non-chosenites find it hard to empathize with such hypocritical minds.
Israel... one of the major nuclear powers of the world, won't even sign the Non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty and yet they are the ones telling the world who should and should not acquire nuclear capabilities.
And their lickspittles in the U.S. Congress sheepishly comply with every dastardly thing they do. Unbelievable.
In reply to Israel should move to a… by two hoots
1st, that wasn't spam,
2nd, your posts are getting more annoying and spamming than any spam.
In reply to ▲▲▲ Beepbop ▲▲▲ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
He strikes a joo nerve with every post he makes ;) He needs to post more often ;)
In reply to ▲▲▲ Beepbop ▲▲▲ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
The whole might power of Israel comes from the 2. commandment of the old Testament...you know, from that "almighty" and jealous god.
Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth: thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I am o jealous God, visiting with my executive tool, the mossaad and ISIS the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of then that hate me and our democracy ; and shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love my banksters.
The whole Jihadi ideology has their root in the strategy of the "chosen people"
In reply to com by Sir Edge
Bolton just a fuckin woody.
In reply to Israhell is the freakin… by pier
Trump-Kushner. Showed his true colors today. He is going to get impeached for an even more pathetic NeoCon with Pence. The GOP-e is no different than the demonic Dems.
Oh Q Anon - you gonna have some drops tonight about draining the swamp? BS.
Israel hits Iran then Hezbollah will hit Israel. The Syrian war made Syria, Iran and Hezb much tougher. Any American who fights for the christ killers is a traitor.
In reply to Israhell is the freakin… by pier
the deplorables are tired of fighting & the snowflakes can't fight. I dunno how they are gonna sell this one. They gonna have to pull off a 9/11 level False flag, except this time, there is an army of online researcher conspiracy theorists that will spend every spare minute they have trying to find EVERYTHING they can to prove it was fake. It will literally break the internet.
In reply to Trump-Kushner. Showed his… by Freddie
Any American who fights for the christ killers is a traitor.
I think thats our whole Federal Government and a couple of state governments too.
In reply to Trump-Kushner. Showed his… by Freddie
The neocons pull this video out of their sleeves like a magic rabbit out of a hat.
The message is:
If you dare to provoke Israel, then Israel will deploy the entire US military to defend the "chosen ones".
In reply to This article was missing in… by Mr_Potatohead
Fucking wannabee FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS but actually VARSITY BLUES with 6 pointed star...
Tweederberg & Billy Bobstein... This is the WEST CANAAN COYOTES vs. MIDLAND (with Coach Kilmer callin' the plays)
Shouldn't the jews be at temple rollin' out scrolls of printed money or something?
In reply to The neocons pull this video… by serotonindumptruck
(US+Jews)Military VS. (Russia+China+Iran)Military
Bets accepted...
In reply to The neocons pull this video… by serotonindumptruck
I need to know how much I'm gonna have to lay on the "moneyline" first.
In reply to (US+Jews)Military VS. … by Diatom
"If you dare to provoke Israel, then Israel will deploy the entire US military to defend the "chosen ones"."
I heard on the Christian radio today that you should never oppose Israel.
The reason? one time when our president said the Israelis didnt belong in Gaza, Hurricane Katrina struck.
In reply to The neocons pull this video… by serotonindumptruck
It's impossible to reason with American Christian fundamentalists.
They believe that prehistoric dinosaur bones were deposited to test their faith that the Earth is not 4,000 years old, and they believe that dinosaurs never really existed.
American Christian fundamentalists sincerely believe that the residents of occupied Palestine are "God's Chosen People".
They are more than willing to kill you if you disagree.
In reply to "If you dare to provoke… by Mustafa Kemal
God's day equals hundreds of millions of years...
In reply to It's impossible to reason… by serotonindumptruck
I'd say something witty here, but, actually I have the TV on in the background with the sound off, & I happened to look up and the VALLEY OF THE DOLLS is playing...
& damn if Patty Duke doesn't have nice tits... I never knew!
In reply to God's day equals hundreds of… by falconflight
FUN FACT: Bolton just swipes a glue stick across his upper lip, and the mustache is actually all Likud Pubes that comes off when he's giving homage to his masters.
<honk honk>
In reply to They released this because… by vaporland
i suppose john bolton gets a space in a bunker - how about the rest of you.
In reply to They released this because… by vaporland
Oprah says: You get a space bunker, and You get a space bunker!
<honk honk>
In reply to i suppose john bolton gets a… by cubitknot
Ha ha ha ha
https://www.dailywire.com/news/28566/backfire-broward-county-implements…
What the video really demonstrates is that Israel (apart from its own psychotic tendencies) is the attack dog of the Middle East for the Anglo-American-Zionist empire.
Onward Christian Soldiers. Who is whose attack dog?
In reply to What the video really… by Ignatius
A point worthy of debate.
In reply to Onward Christian Soldiers. … by Kafir Goyim
Who's a Christian anymore? Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi, Angela Merkel..Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, The Pope?
In reply to Onward Christian Soldiers. … by Kafir Goyim
Don't remember much international condemnation of that strike.. Especially in the US media; however, I bet if Iran took out an Israeli nuclear facility there may be a comment or two..
So many Jew haters on this website. I mean I'm in line politically and economically with most of the articles on this website..I listen to Peter Schiff regularly, and I've most of my assets in Gold, gold/silver stocks/oil stocks. I also listen to Jason Stapleton, Ben Shapiro, and other commentators. I have served in the IDF in Israel, where I grew up. Living in Jerusalem, I would ride the light rail and was afraid for the safety of me and my fellow Israeli's when I would walk in the old city, where stabbings are almost weekly occurrences. I felt that the government was too weak, bowing to political pressure on a constant basis, removing security checkpoints and in general just kinda behaving like an abused wife, never standing up for itself against the world, the UN who regularly passes resolutions against Israel. I moved back to the US to be with my Family, and live in Chicago. I can't tell you how liberal this city is. The community I live in is pretty conservative, but in Lakeview for example, they are UBER liberal. Not just the Jews that live there, but like EVERYONE. I go to Sabbath meals there and for example last week for lunch, people were going around the table doing an icebreaker of, "what's your name, and where were you at 10am Wednesday" (when the school walkout happened) and everyone was like oh it was so inspiring, oh it was amazing.. bah blah. I wanted to scream out - Can't you see people are trying to take away your rights? They guy next to me, who it was his house, was telling me after I asked few questions, how he wants to repeal the 2nd amendment. These people have lost their mind! In Israel what stops most of the 90% of attacks are people with guns, whether military, soldiers that are home from 2 or 3 weeks on base (all combat soldiers take their guns home with them) or just civilians with concealed carry permits. So I come here to the US and I see the neighborhoods are being taken over by non whites. The Jewish area I live in, is being slowly overrun by Arabs. Down the street not too far, there are Islamic information centers, I see women walking on the sidewalks with full berkas! I walked by a man in religious garb who actually spit on the ground as I passed him on my way to a sabbath meal one friday night. I am feeling more and more like I am back in Jerusalem as the years go by.
You think white persecution is bad? US JEWS HAVE LIVED THROUGH WAY WORSE FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS. I guess what I'm trying to say is. All the Jew haters on this website can suck a fat cock.
In reply to Don't remember much… by techengineer
Hope you have your VPN on...these Ayatollah glory hole attendants and Buchenwald Oven Operator Union members will be trying to ping ya.
In reply to So many Jew haters on this… by jostrow1502
nuke jizrael :D :D
In reply to Hope you have your VPN on… by falconflight
Putzinista, Oy Vey...
In reply to nuke jizrael :D :D by 07564111
“You are not special. You're not a beautiful and unique snowflake. You're the same decaying organic matter as everything else. We're all part of the same compost heap. We're all singing, all dancing crap of the world.” ― Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club
In reply to So many Jew haters on this… by jostrow1502
Israhell is living in the past. They are struggling to point out any recent success, so they reach for the archives. I almost have pity for that squatter nation ... almost.
Because the 'chosen' people of the magically imaginary sky-being can just do as they please; anything less than granting them unilateral world domination is just 'antisemitism'.
Someone needs to turn that piss bucket into one giant glass parking lot already.
Good luck with that Israhell. And may you receive a number of SU=300 missiles up your ass.
The Zio's are so full of shit.
The info on this attack has been out for over 8 years. Israel simply decided to stop lying and try to look the tough guys now.
FUCK OFF ISRAHELL
Click-bait. Syria on Israel's border is not Iran with Syria, TransJordan, Iraq, and Saudis in between.
Uh, I'm not a nuculer science guy, but that plant that Israel blew up back then wasn't operational. The one in Iran is. Wouldn't blowing the shit out it kind of irradiate Israel too? Call me crazy.
Prolly not; The Westerlies...
In reply to Uh, I'm not a nuculer… by djealas