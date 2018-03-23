In Warning To Iran, Israel Releases Video Of 2007 Airstrike On Syrian Nuclear Facility

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 17:45

In the latest warning to Iran that it means business, Israel has released a video of an airstrike it conducted on a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. Until this week, Israel refused to officially acknowledge the operation for over a decade. 

"During the night of September 5th and 6th, 2007, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a nuclear facility in its last stages of construction in the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria, 280 miles north-east of Damascus," reads a statement from the IDF. "Four F-16 jets eliminated a nuclear threat not only to Israel, but to the entire region."

The IDF released previously classified footage, images and intelligence documents from the operation - revealing how Israel monitored the site before the attack, suggesting that it could become operational within months. 

One report, dated 30 March 2007, said: “Syria has set up, within its territory, a nuclear reactor for the production of plutonium, through North Korea, which according to an (initial) worst-case assessment is liable to be activated in approximately another year.”

The military said that following the four-hour operation, the reactor “had been totally disabled”, and the damage done “was irreversible”. -The Guardian

Israel said that the decision to strike the alleged nuclear facility was based on information from the Military Intelligence Directorate, which had been monitoring the site for two years. 

The black and white aerial images from the Syrian desert show a box-shaped structure close to the Euphrates river. The video shows the structure's demise.

Syria, a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty since 1968, has consistently denied that it has pursued a nuclear weapons program - and said that the Dier ez-Zor facility was non-operational and contained no nuclear material. 

Media reports at the time posited that it was an undeclared reactor being built by North Korea - however following its bombing, the nuclear watchdog IAEA concluded that the complex resembled a reactor building, and pointed the finger at the Syrian government for a lack of transparency. 

On Wednesday morning, Israel's intelligence minister, Yisrael Katz, directly warned Iran that the reactor raid in Syria provided a clear message that "Israel will never allow nuclear weapons to countries like Iran who threaten its existence." 

The defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, stopped short of suggesting the possibility of a similar strike on Iranian facilities, but made clear the 2007 attack proved Israel was willing and able to act militarily. -The Guardian

“The motivation of our enemies has grown in recent years, but so too the might of the (Israel Defence Forces),” he said. “Everyone in the Middle East would do well to internalize this equation.”

Israel sought to further justify the strike, noting that ISIS had captured the region with the reactor in it during Syria's civil war. 

“The security implications of a nuclear reactor falling into the hands of Isis or other extremist groups during the war in Syria are vast,” said the IDF. 

As a reminder, in September 2016 in the aftermath of Obama's Iran Deal, Russia started construction of a new, $10 billion nuclear power plant in Iran.  Iran already runs one Russian-built nuclear reactor at Bushehr, its first. Russia signed a deal with Iran in 2014 to build up to eight more reactors in the country. Or maybe not, as Israel has made it clear it will never allow this to happen.

beepbop pier Fri, 03/23/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

Trump got Bolton on board. And together with General Dracula at the DOD, it will all go to hell pretty soon. 

Prepare to DIE for the fake Hebrews, their apartheid state, and their crimes against the people of the region. Their blood lust is never satiated.

Kafir Goyim beepbop Fri, 03/23/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

Must be nice to be able to attack other countries, brag about it with video, and never face international repercussions.  Lucky bastards.

Can somebody send Syria, Russia, and Iran some video cameras.  I want some video of Israeli infrastructure being bombed.  I want to make it into my screen-saver.

J S Bach two hoots Fri, 03/23/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

The hubris and chutzpah of the tribe is always breathtaking.  Non-chosenites find it hard to empathize with such hypocritical minds.

Israel... one of the major nuclear powers of the world, won't even sign the Non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty and yet they are the ones telling the world who should and should not acquire nuclear capabilities.

And their lickspittles in the U.S. Congress sheepishly comply with every dastardly thing they do.  Unbelievable.

RTP Sir Edge Fri, 03/23/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

The whole might power of Israel comes from the 2. commandment of the old Testament...you know, from that "almighty" and jealous god.

Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth: thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I am o jealous God, visiting with my executive tool, the mossaad and ISIS the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of then that hate me and our democracy ; and shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love my banksters. 

The whole Jihadi ideology has their root in the strategy of the "chosen people"

Freddie pier Fri, 03/23/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

Trump-Kushner.  Showed his true colors today.  He is going to get impeached for an even more pathetic NeoCon with Pence.  The GOP-e is no different than the demonic Dems.

Oh Q Anon - you gonna have some drops tonight about draining the swamp?  BS. 

Israel hits Iran then Hezbollah will hit Israel.   The Syrian war made Syria, Iran and Hezb much tougher.  Any American who fights for the christ killers is a traitor.

D.T.Barnum Freddie Fri, 03/23/2018 - 18:10 Permalink

the deplorables are tired of fighting & the snowflakes can't fight.  I dunno how they are gonna sell this one.  They gonna have to pull off a 9/11 level False flag, except this time, there is an army of online researcher conspiracy theorists that will spend every spare minute they have trying to find EVERYTHING they can to prove it was fake.  It will literally break the internet. 

serotonindumptruck Mustafa Kemal Fri, 03/23/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

It's impossible to reason with American Christian fundamentalists.

They believe that prehistoric dinosaur bones were deposited to test their faith that the Earth is not 4,000 years old, and they believe that dinosaurs never really existed.

American Christian fundamentalists sincerely believe that the residents of occupied Palestine are "God's Chosen People".

They are more than willing to kill you if you disagree.

Ignatius Fri, 03/23/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

What the video really demonstrates is that Israel (apart from its own psychotic tendencies) is the attack dog of the Middle East for the Anglo-American-Zionist empire.

techengineer Fri, 03/23/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

Don't remember much international condemnation of that strike.. Especially in the US media; however, I bet if Iran took out an Israeli nuclear facility there may be a comment or two.. 

jostrow1502 techengineer Fri, 03/23/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

So many Jew haters on this website. I mean I'm in line politically and economically with most of the articles on this website..I listen to Peter Schiff regularly, and I've most of my assets in Gold, gold/silver stocks/oil stocks. I also listen to Jason Stapleton, Ben Shapiro, and other commentators. I have served in the IDF in Israel, where I grew up. Living in Jerusalem, I would ride the light rail and was afraid for the safety of me and my fellow Israeli's when I would walk in the old city, where stabbings are almost weekly occurrences. I felt that the government was too weak, bowing to political pressure on a constant basis, removing security checkpoints and in general just kinda behaving like an abused wife, never standing up for itself against the world, the UN who regularly passes resolutions against Israel. I moved back to the US to be with my Family, and live in Chicago. I can't tell you how liberal this city is. The community I live in is pretty conservative, but in Lakeview for example, they are UBER liberal. Not just the Jews that live there, but like EVERYONE. I go to Sabbath meals there and for example last week for lunch, people were going around the table doing an icebreaker of, "what's your name, and where were you at 10am Wednesday" (when the school walkout happened) and everyone was like oh it was so inspiring, oh it was amazing.. bah blah. I wanted to scream out - Can't you see people are trying to take away your rights? They guy next to me, who it was his house, was telling me after I asked few questions, how he wants to repeal the 2nd amendment. These people have lost their mind! In Israel what stops most of the 90% of attacks are people with guns, whether military, soldiers that are home from 2 or 3 weeks on base (all combat soldiers take their guns home with them) or just civilians with concealed carry permits. So I come here to the US and I see the neighborhoods are being taken over by non whites. The Jewish area I live in, is being slowly overrun by Arabs. Down the street not too far, there are Islamic information centers, I see women walking on the sidewalks with full berkas! I walked by a man in religious garb who actually spit on the ground as I passed him on my way to a sabbath meal one friday night. I am feeling more and more like I am back in Jerusalem as the years go by. 

 

You think white persecution is bad? US JEWS HAVE LIVED THROUGH WAY WORSE FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS. I guess what I'm trying to say is. All the Jew haters on this website can suck a fat cock.

one ping only Fri, 03/23/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

Israhell is living in the past. They are struggling to point out any recent success, so they reach for the archives. I almost have pity for that squatter nation ... almost.

True Blue Fri, 03/23/2018 - 17:53 Permalink

Because the 'chosen' people of the magically imaginary sky-being can just do as they please; anything less than granting them unilateral world domination is just 'antisemitism'.

Someone needs to turn that piss bucket into one giant glass parking lot already.

djealas Fri, 03/23/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

Uh, I'm not a nuculer science guy, but that plant that Israel blew up back then wasn't operational. The one in Iran is. Wouldn't blowing the shit out it kind of irradiate Israel too? Call me crazy.