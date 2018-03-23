"Unhappy" Trump Signs $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

After a late 1:30 pm start to the hastily organized afternoon press conference, President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending measure Friday averting a government shutdown at midnight, acting just hours after saying he was considering a veto. He wasn't.
Saying he was "unhappy" with the bill, the president explained that while the bill isn't perfect, it includes several "hard-fought" defense spending increases (the largest on record) which push the defense budget to $700BN, and a pay-hike for the troops. Trump added that he was "forced" to sign the bill for national security reasons, knowing full well the pushback he will get on the right for caving to conservatives on both the wall and the exploding budget.
To offset the anger, Trump emphasized that he would "never sign a bill like this again." He complained that the legislation does not fully fund his plans for a border wall with Mexico and does not address some 800,000 “Dreamer” immigrants who are now protected from deportation under a program that he has moved to eliminate. He said he signed it in order to provide needed money for the military.
He also said that the Senate needs to get rid of the filibuster - and that Congress should grant him line-item veto power.
Trump had vacillated earlier in the week on whether to support the bill, but promised he would sign it after a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday.
Shortly before the press conference, Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly met with Trump to lobby him to sign the bill, and it would appear his efforts were successful.
News conference at the White House concerning the Omnibus Spending Bill. 1:00 P.M.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018
Earlier Friday, Trump cast doubt on whether he would back the massive spending bill, saying he was “considering” a veto. Then, adding to the made-for-TV drama, he scheduled a news conference. Telegraphing the outcome, an internal White House television feed advertised the event this way: “President Trump Participates in a Bill Signing.”
I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018
With Congress already on recess, Trump had said on Twitter that he was weighing a veto. He said that young immigrants now protected in the U.S. under Barack Obama’s Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals “have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”
Several advisers inside and outside the White House had characterized the tweet as Trump blowing off steam.
Trump's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said he had been asked to prepare a contingency plan for a shutdown, an ominous sign ahead of the announcement.
Trump’s tweet had been at odds with what top members of Trump’s administration and House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday, and with a formal statement of administration policy, which said Trump was supportive of the measure.
It came hours after the Senate early Friday morning passed the $1.3 trillion spending package aimed at keeping the government open past midnight. With Congress already out of town, the government will head toward a shutdown if Trump does not sign the bill Friday.
Comments
Retard Drama.
We are spending as if we are at war, and our mercs are still wearing their American flags backwards on their uniforms.
With whom are we at war?
Why?
What, exactly, did these people do to cause us to go to war with them?
These are the kinds of simple questions that an intelligent and moral nation would be asking.
Alas, all evidence indicates that we are now a nation of mostly mental retards and animals. Our laws are now almost exclusively to legalize plunder, as Bastiat warned us against allowing.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-31/what-have-you-done-me-lately
In reply to Retard Drama. by QueenDratpmurt
theater of the absurd....they are just waiting for the pens to arrive
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Shut'er down.
Then the critters can scamper out of town before the gun people show up.
https://marchforourlives.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIoMGi5vaC2gIVXIezCh2lHgr…
In reply to theater of the absurd… by spastic_colon
"Nobody read it,,,but I'm gonna sign it,,,because we have to take care of our military,
"Nobody read it,,,but I'm gonna sign it,,,because we have to take care of our israhell
FIFY...
every day this total a$$hole does something even MORE stupid than the day before...and he doesn't have a clue...his 24/7 fluffers have a firm grip...
In reply to Shut'er down. by Arnold
I see the shit show is over , what a big Fucken joke,
What happened to the trump's threat?
In reply to "Nobody read it,,,but I'm… by BullyBearish
How much for the ju nation?
#thegoyimknow
In reply to I see the shit show is over … by SickDollar
Trump is pro-war
Trump is for huge debt
Trump is for delaying the wall
Trump supports whatever liberals demand
This isn't the Trump we voted for.
In reply to How much for the ju nation?… by limpinalien69
If this isn't the Trump you voted for then you certainly didn't do any due diligence.
I voted for Trump because he was the best footnote to his generation and, perhaps through the adversity that he will bring, will be a lesson to future generations.
Aside; to date he's exceeding my best expectations.
In reply to Trump is pro-war… by directaction
" Trump emphasized that he would "never sign a bill like this again."
And I emphasized that I will never vote for Trump again.
In reply to Trump is pro-war… by directaction
How is this 1.3 trillion bill going to even get off the ground if the Chinese carry through with their threats of curbing the purchase of American debt?
Don't worry about it and pop some more corn.
In reply to " Trump emphasized that he… by jimmy c korn
what are the odds that THIS was the hurdle that DJT was waiting for before unleashing the tigers on the HRC encampment (perp walks, indictments, etc etc). after all, if he had started that, congress would have deadlocked against him on anything, and we'd be in a budgetless govt for years.
In reply to " Trump emphasized that he… by jimmy c korn
I've already confessed, I'm embbarassed about voting for McCain. I held my nose, and voted for Romney. Now, ......I don't know, I just don't know.
In reply to I see the shit show is over … by SickDollar
I KNOW-- it's nothing but a big SHOW!
Donald Trump Endorses #NeverTrump Star Mitt Romney
“Mitt Romney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to Orrin Hatch, and has my full support and endorsement!”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/19/donald-trump-endorse…
In reply to I've already confessed, I'm… by oldmanofthesee
He had to pass it to see what's in it.
In reply to "Nobody read it,,,but I'm… by BullyBearish
Murika ,keep on printing and acting like you are rich and powerful
the collapse is going to be spectacular
In reply to Shut'er down. by Arnold
Today is definitely a Face-Palm Friday. I really wish he vetoed it - the shit show would have been a sight to behold.
Oh well, I hope Jeff Gillooli is going to hang out in the hallway to the Congressional Gym waiting for Paul Ryan to show up (for you kids out there, that was a Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan reference)
In reply to I see the shit show is over … by SickDollar
“Retard Drama” rhymes with “0bama” and “Yo Mama”. ;-)
Looney
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Its sad that at your age, that's all you got.
In reply to … by Looney
Great Khan Trump Speaks
"My Death's Head formations have orders to kill
without pity or mercy all men, women and children
of Syrian, N. Korean, Iranian, Iraqi and Afghan descent
or language. Only in this way can we obtain the respect
and adoration we need."
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Horseman Learn how the flag is to be displayed on a uniform. Than make your ignorant comment.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Because we are at war.
https://www.thebalance.com/why-is-the-u-s-flag-worn-backwards-on-army-u…
I think you mean then, not than.
What, exactly, am I failing to understand? Why is my comment ignorant? Please, enlighten us.
With whom are we at war?
Why?
What, exactly, did these people do to cause us to go to war with them?
Or, maybe it is you that has made the ignorant comment.
In reply to Horseman Learn how the flag… by dognuts
Army Regulation 670-1, “Wear and Appearance of Army Uniforms and Insignia,” updated most recently September 5, 2003, addresses explicitly the proper and lawful placement of the U.S. flag patch on the Army uniform.
The regulation states that when authorized for application to the proper uniform the American flag patch is to be worn, right or left shoulder, so that “the star field faces forward, or to the flag’s own right. When worn in this manner, the flag is facing to the observer’s right, and gives the effect of the flag flying in the breeze as the wearer moves forward. The appropriate replica for the right shoulder sleeve is identified as the ‘reverse side flag’.”
In fact, the rule is a nod to the U.S. Army’s early history, when wars were fought as a series of carefully choreographed battles — two armies meeting on a field, clashing head-on until one side emerged victorious.
In those battles, both mounted cavalry and infantry units would always designate one soldier as “standard bearer,” to carry the Colors into the fight.
As the standard bearer charged, his rapid forward momentum would cause the flag to stream back.
And since the Stars and Stripes is mounted with the canton closest to the pole, that section would always be forward.
So if a soldier is charging into the battle, the flag would give the appearance of forward motion. For the right shoulder, the flag only appears “backward.”
And that’s why soldiers wear the flag patches on the right shoulder “backward.” Because retreat in battle, as any soldier will tell you, is not the Army way.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Next: 600,000$ toilet seats....
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"and our mercs are still wearing their American flags backwards"
The flag is worn on the right sleeve. The stars/blue field should be on the left in images or patches, but that would place the stars/blue field to the rear of a soldier, and signify retreat. That's why it's backwards.
Me, I'd change our flag to a blue-green ball on a black field, to signify the Terran Empire, but I've been a bit megalomaniacal since I turned two.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
This is not an annual budget. It is until the end of the fiscal year, October 1.
This was purposely done, the government has spent a trillion or so since the start of the fiscal year without any tether.
Step back and look, you answered the question already. We are preparing for war - trade war, shooting war, and have been positioning for this for the last year.
Pedal to the medal, the shit really hits the fan starting today.
Trump has his war cabinet, now he has to unleash the laptop info. Warm up band is finished, time for the main event.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"I will never sign another bill like this again."
Trump's "Read my lips" moment.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
This wins the post of the day.
In reply to "I will never sign another… by Black Warrior …
Trump = Swamp
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Trump got rolled!!
$10 million dollars for college scholarships for kids in Lebanon ??? Are you fucking kidding me!!
In reply to Retard Drama. by QueenDratpmurt
How much more are we gonna spend to kill goat herders and bomb hospitals in Yemen?
In reply to Veto that bloated budget !!!… by lester1
And those goatherds have been kicking our asses for 17 years.
I don't think they're going to surrender.
In reply to How much more are we gonna… by MrSteve
VETO IT!
DOUBLE it...
In reply to VETO IT! by Chupacabra-322
Double it, then VETO it, then piss on it, then FIRE it.
I hope that after all that tweeting you haven't overexercised your thumbs and remember how to hold a pen.
In reply to DOUBLE it... by BullyBearish
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/976924813234237443
The bill has 2,230 pages,that nobody read.
Your CONgress and President at work.
In reply to VETO IT! by Chupacabra-322
Here we are, 13 years later, and it's not like he's fuckin' mellowed since getting paid almost exclusively from Fox "news" and nutzoid think tanks. So, of course, Trump chose him. He saw Bolton on the TV.
Crazy meets crazy, and we're all fucked.
yeah, but you're fucked more than anybody.
In reply to Here we are, 13 years later,… by onwisconsinbadger
No. I would say that you are looking at the total destruction of your country, from within and without.
In reply to yeah, but you're fucked more… by just the tip
Ivanka has bigger balls than you Trump......VETO this shitpile.
those are tits damnit.
not balls.
In reply to Ivanka has bigger balls than… by ZENDOG
In the news
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Speaking of killing yourself...
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Pull it.....
Hey Donald. You Trump Congress.
Pull it now Donnie. That’s what we picked you for.
The bill is trash, but if the alternative is amnesty + trash, as POTUS wants, then I think he should sign it.
Trump signs the crap and he’s done. It’s a surrender document and he’ll be a lame duck for the rest of his one and only term.
It's done
In reply to Trump signs the crap and he… by Obamaroid Ointment
I shoulda voted for Jeb, I guess . . . .
In reply to Trump signs the crap and he… by Obamaroid Ointment