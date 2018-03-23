"We're Looking At All Options" - China Signals It Could Slash Treasury Buys

After concerns about devaluation were allayed modestly by PBOC's fix overnight, China’s ambassador to the U.S. wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the Asian nation scaling back purchases of Treasuries in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
US equities reacted immediately...
Though Treasury yields are modestly lower after the comments...
As Bloomberg reports, ambassador Cui Tiankai told Bloomberg Television, when asked whether China would consider reduced purchases of U.S. Treasuries...
“We are looking at all options...
That’s why we believe any unilateral and protectionist move would hurt everybody, including the United States itself. It would certainly hurt the daily life of American middle-class people, and the American companies, and the financial markets.”
As a reminder, China is America’s biggest foreign creditor. It held $1.17 trillion in Treasuries as of January, or about 19 percent of all foreign holdings of U.S. government securities.
In the interview, Cui reiterated the Chinese position that the nation doesn’t want a trade war but is prepared to respond if the situation escalates.
The Dow just took out the Feb 8th close...
Makes no sense. They're soaking the USA to the tune of at least a 1/2 trillion a year. China has much more to lose. They must be getting instructions from their overlourd bankers to push back.
give me a break ... as Kudlow would say, where else are they going to invest their dollars??? King dollar!
KAG !!!
Not to worry, Belgium will take up the slack.
yep, we got many options Belgium, UK, the elderly japanese citizens, americans and so on ... where else are they going to invest anywhere ... as Martin Armstrong and his computer model tells us there is no market large enough to absorb that amount of money ... they have to come here
KAG !!!
Pool Shark.. you remember that too, huh? I was just telling that story about a week ago..
Yep, some of us remember all the ZH memes.
Especially ‘old-timers’ like you, Max...
At some point people are going to realize that there is no point in parking your money in bonds which are certain to lose money (because interest rates are on the way up), regardless of the currency risk. And yes, there IS a alternative market big enough to absorb all that money - the gold market.
Ironically, I suspect the smart money is headed to bonds precisely to avoid losses. Frankly, the 10-Yr was a screaming buy on Monday with a 2.9% yield.
People forget how well bonds did in the 2008-2009 crisis.
It will be so again when the Fed goes NIRP into the next financial crisis.
I have been saying this for several years:
Cash,... Bonds,... Gold...
well put Shark!
Could we move Christmas up to July and give the Japanese housewife a break? Savings and loan crisis!
I am begging China to do so.
Your purchasing of our debt lowers the cost of the debt, encouraging our government to spend more despite the wishes of the citizens.
If you cut off the purchases, the higher rates might force some of our officials to see the need to curtail spending.
China gives the USA products made with cheap Chinese labor,
and China gets fiat dollars which they can spend mostly on ...?
(USA treasuries).
"China gets fiat dollars which they can spend mostly on ...? "
Real estate, AMC Theaters: Morgan Stanley: politicians: Smithfield Foods: Farmland Foods: U.S radio stations: Forbes, IBM PC: GM Nexteer, Legendary Entertainment, etc
KILL IT ^^^^
Uh...China to slash Treasury sales or Treasury purchases?
Edit: nevermind you fixed it
Hey Fucktard quit pushing your useless "forum".
Bullshit.
Trump has them by their tiny little chink balls.
Fuck China.
Isn't China the country with the largest holdings of US Treasury's and making a fortune in interest
Get in line ... Politburo is way ahead of you and fucking it like a rabbit.
money bomb
If China doesn't buy, the "spending bill" (huge loan application) won't be worth the paper it's written on.
Maybe that's a good deal after all.
China’s ambassador to the U.S. wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the Asian nation scaling back purchases of Treasuries
Big deal, the FED will just step up to the plate and buy them.
A few economists believe that China may own as much as 1.5 trillion of US Treasuries.
To paraphrase: If I owe you $10,000, I have a problem. If I owe you $1.5T, you have a problem.
"Free trade" ain't so easy when you factor in cost of production, taxes, subsidies, and a multitude of other factors.
So...And we will stop buying your cheaply made goods...The Marriage is inseparable....Pure Kabuki.
no more vendor financing for you cuck sucka
-wu
sell them and buy some thing much better... gold and silver
China, and Russia have been planning for years...Selling treasuries would hurt their plan..their plan is almost accomplished and they will soon have no need for treasuries..enjoy your weekend, Monday is March 26
Bring it on. It will ultimately screw China more than the USA. They're quaking in their lotus shoes while trying desperately to maintain face. The reality is that China is in a much more precarious debt position than the United States at the moment. Strike while the iron is hot, while the US still has the overall advantage.
Something tells me that was in the works before all this and the tariffs were a premeditated strike to make it look like China is reacting when in fact the US is being proactive about the scheduled reduction of UST holdings by China.
Where else does China find "some" safety and return on their money that's better than meandering between US Treasury's and/or US stocks (at moment)?? Seriously, i'd like to know
This is why gold has been rallying the last couple days. The inevitable QE4 will commence to buy Treasuries. That first "accidental" hint China gave in January of reducing Treasury purchases just became more real now with a trade war surfacing.
And don't buy Crotchcoin thinking it'll move up on any hint of inflation. It's been trading as a stock rather than an inflation hedge.
Stackin, got my chips cashed in, keep stackin, like the do-dah man, Together, more or less in line, just keep stackin on...
Greatfull Dead Goop
See? The mere threat indicates they think they already have us by the balls.
How about this: Set up a special patent and trademark court. Allow all inventors and content creators to file suit in it against Chinese entities and violators in any country for that matter. Demand immediate settlements or write-off that amount of debt we owe them and award it to the plaintiffs.
So what. They tried this before and failed. FED will buy them all so other CBS like JPGs.
China alone cannot degrade US treasuries, they will go to negative interest in no time.
the gangsters are CBs, money was detached from economic reality it is a game of numbers now.
Only ordinary people pay for it, we must get rid of this abhorrent regime of thieves.
That would be great! China has to buy Treasuries or equivalents to run a surplus. Do the math.
When do they bring out the guns
The simple threat of not purchasing USTs is far more effective than the act.