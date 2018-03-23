"We're Looking At All Options" - China Signals It Could Slash Treasury Buys

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/23/2018 - 11:58

After concerns about devaluation were allayed modestly by PBOC's fix overnight, China’s ambassador to the U.S. wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the Asian nation scaling back purchases of Treasuries in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

US equities reacted immediately...

Though Treasury yields are modestly lower after the comments...

 

As Bloomberg reports, ambassador Cui Tiankai told Bloomberg Television, when asked whether China would consider reduced purchases of U.S. Treasuries...

We are looking at all options...

That’s why we believe any unilateral and protectionist move would hurt everybody, including the United States itself. It would certainly hurt the daily life of American middle-class people, and the American companies, and the financial markets.

As a reminder, China is America’s biggest foreign creditor. It held $1.17 trillion in Treasuries as of January, or about 19 percent of all foreign holdings of U.S. government securities.

In the interview, Cui reiterated the Chinese position that the nation doesn’t want a trade war but is prepared to respond if the situation escalates.

The Dow just took out the Feb 8th close...

enf83 Fri, 03/23/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Pool Shark Mementoil Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Ironically, I suspect the smart money is headed to bonds precisely to avoid losses. Frankly, the 10-Yr was a screaming buy on Monday with a 2.9% yield.

People forget how well bonds did in the 2008-2009 crisis.

It will be so again when the Fed goes NIRP into the next financial crisis.

I have been saying this for several years:

Cash,... Bonds,... Gold...

ejmoosa DownWithYogaPants Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

I am begging China to do so.

 

Your purchasing of our debt lowers the cost of the debt, encouraging our government to spend more despite the wishes of the citizens.

If you cut off the purchases, the higher rates might force some of our officials to see the need to curtail spending.

Erek Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

If China doesn't buy, the "spending bill" (huge loan application) won't be worth the paper it's written on.

Maybe that's a good deal after all.

Osmium Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

China’s ambassador to the U.S. wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the Asian nation scaling back purchases of Treasuries

Big deal, the FED will just step up to the plate and buy them.

weliveinamatrix Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

China, and Russia have been planning for years...Selling treasuries would hurt their plan..their plan is almost accomplished and they will soon have no need for treasuries..enjoy your weekend, Monday is March 26

ElTerco Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

Bring it on. It will ultimately screw China more than the USA. They're quaking in their lotus shoes while trying desperately to maintain face. The reality is that China is in a much more precarious debt position than the United States at the moment. Strike while the iron is hot, while the US still has the overall advantage.

Max Hunter Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

Something tells me that was in the works before all this and the tariffs were a premeditated strike to make it look like China is reacting when in fact the US is being proactive about the scheduled reduction of UST holdings by China.

H H Henry P P … Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

This is why gold has been rallying the last couple days.  The inevitable QE4 will commence to buy Treasuries.  That first "accidental" hint China gave in January of reducing Treasury purchases just became more real now with a trade war surfacing.

 

And don't buy Crotchcoin thinking it'll move up on any hint of inflation.  It's been trading as a stock rather than an inflation hedge.

gaoptimize Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

See?  The mere threat indicates they think they already have us by the balls.

How about this:  Set up a special patent and trademark court.  Allow all inventors and content creators to file suit in it against Chinese entities and violators in any country for that matter.  Demand immediate settlements or write-off that amount of debt we owe them and award it to the plaintiffs.

scatha Fri, 03/23/2018 - 12:29 Permalink

So what. They tried this before and failed. FED will buy them all so other CBS like JPGs.

China alone cannot degrade US treasuries, they will go to negative interest in no time.

the gangsters are CBs, money was detached from economic reality it is a game of numbers now.

Only ordinary people pay for it, we must get rid of this abhorrent regime of thieves.

 